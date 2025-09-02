Age-dependent brain responses to mechanical stress determine resilience in a chronic lymphatic drainage impairment model

Sex as a biological variable

In this study we only used female rats due to rodent body-weight constraints imposed by the 9.4T MRI bore size. Further, ideal body weights for the DCE-MRI studies at the level of the neck using small radio-frequency surface coils is less than 400 g and prohibited including larger male rats. We note that a recent study reported that glymphatic influx is not dependent on biological sex (59).

Animals and overall study design

Sprague Dawley (SD) female rats purchased from Charles River (Charles River Laboratories International Inc.) and allowed at least 1 week to acclimatize prior to experimentation. The rats were housed in an environment with controlled temperature, individually ventilated cages, and humidity, 12/12 hour light cycle from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM and fed standard chow and water ad libitum. Our study was divided into different experiments as outlined in Supplemental Table 1.

Deep cervical lymph node cauterization surgery

Animals were administered analgesic Ethiqa XR (Fidelis) (0.65 mg/kg IP) preoperatively, as well as meloxicam (1.5 mg/kg IP) preoperatively and every 24 hours for 48 hours postoperatively. Aseptic survival surgery was performed under isoflurane anesthesia (2%–3% in 1:1 O 2 : Air). The dcLN were cauterized to obstruct all lymphatic influx to the node. All rats underwent regular postoperative monitoring in accordance with federal guidelines. The rats were allowed to survive 1 month after the surgical procedure.

ICP measurements

All rats underwent the procedure under anesthesia and a small CSF catheter was positioned in the cisterna magna (17, 60). For all experiments, ICP was measured with a precalibrated pressure probe (Millar’s SPR-1000 Mikro-Tip mouse pressure catheter) inserted into a water-filled 23 G stub adapter and sealed by Touhy Borst (16, 61, 62). For ICP recording, the 23 G stub adapter containing the calibrated pressure-sensitive probe was attached to a CSF catheter. Raw voltage data from the pressure probe were recorded at a frequency of 10 kHz over 5 minutes; the 60 seconds of data after ICP stabilized was analyzed. Analysis of mean ICP was performed using LabChart version 8.

DCE-MRI

All rats underwent MRI under anesthesia and a small CSF catheter was positioned via the cisterna magna prior to scanning (17). DCE-MRI acquisitions were performed on a Bruker 9.4 T/16 magnet (Bruker BioSpin). The rats were imaged in supine position and anesthesia was maintained with a subcutaneous infusion of dexmedetomidine (approximately 0.009 mg/kg/hr) supplemented with low-dose, approximately1% isoflurane (16, 17). The body temperature was kept normal and respiratory rate was kept in the range of 45–55 beats per minute during scanning.

DCE-MRI at the neck. A 2-cm planar surface receive radiofrequency (RF) coil (Bruker BioSpin) placed above the neck was used for RF signal reception and a volume transmit RF coil was used as RF signal transmitter. A series of 3D T1 weighted scans were acquired dynamically before and after contrast administration using a single flip angle spoiled gradient echo (SPGR) sequence: TR = 15 ms, TE = 4 ms, FA = 15°, Average = 1, FOV = 30 × 30 × 30 mm, Matrix = 150 × 150 × 150 the spatial resolution = 0.200 × 0.200 × 0.200 mm, acquisition time/scan = 5 minutes 38 seconds. After five baseline scans, 30 μL of 25 mM GadoSpin-P (Miltenyi Biotech GmBH) dissolved in sterile 0.9% NaCl was infused at a rate of 1.5 μL/minute for 20 minutes into CSF. Postcontrast T1-weighted scans were acquired for approximately 180 minutes.

Whole-brain DCE-MRI. Whole-brain DCE-MRI was performed as previously described (16, 17),and 30 μL of 1:10 gadoteric acid (Gd-DOTA, DOTAREM, Guerbert LLC) diluted in sterile water was infused at a rate of 1.5 μL/minute into CSF during imaging.

MRI data analyses for deriving anatomical brain masks. The 3D PDW images were corrected for intensity in homogeneity using the N4 bias field correction algorithm (63) and then segmented into tissue and CSF brain and ROI masks of individual brains. These masks were used for the urOMT analysis of glymphatic influx and clearance (details below). All the spatial segmentations were performed with the SPM12 (http://www.fil.ion.ucl.ac.uk/spm) software package platform, using our custom-made tissue probability maps (64). The brain parenchymal (grey and white matter) and CSF compartmental probability maps were thresholded at 0.5, yielding corresponding binary masks in template space. Binary masks of ROIs were created by spatially normalizing ROIs included in the publicly available Waxholm rat brain atlas package (65) onto our custom-made SD rat template.

DCE-MRI image analysis

All the DCE-MRI data was corrected for motion, followed by intensity normalization, smoothing, and then voxel-wise percent signal change to baseline was calculated using SPM12 (https://www.fil.ion.ucl.ac.uk/spm/), as previously described (17, 20). The signal intensity normalization in the brain DCE-MRI datasets were done via the external fiducial marker, while, for the neck DCE-MRI data, the submandibular jaw muscles were used for signal intensity normalization. The DCE-MRI acquired at the neck are prone to be noisier and these images were therefore further denoised, and to denoise the images simultaneously, we applied a 4D denoising filter (66, 67). The denoised “percent signal change from baseline images” were then used for further analysis.

Neck DCE-MRI image analysis

The time series of postcontrast T1-weighted images at the level of the neck were summed and used as an anatomical template to manually outline volumes of interests (VOI) using PMOD (PMOD, version 3.908, PMOD Technologies LLC). ROIs included the cervical lymph nodes and signal streams along the neck vasculature. The time series of DCE-MRI images were normalized to the peak CSF signal intensity, and the time signal curves (TSC) were extracted using PMOD software. The normalized TSC underwent noise cancellation via a 2-time-step moving average analysis (XLSTAT 2021.1.1, Addinsoft [2021]).

urOMT analysis of DCE-MRI images

The mathematical model used in the present work to process the DCE-MRI brain data is called the “unbalanced regularized optimal mass transport” (urOMT) model (see Supplemental Material for further information).

The DCE-MRI brain images were first processed to obtain parametric images of percentage change from baseline, which are directly proportional to the concentration of Gd-based tracer (68) and therefore can be represented by the mass density in the urOMT formulation. The DCE-MRI brain series were fed into the urOMT algorithm (21), which was run repeatedly between 2 adjacent images. For all rats, the urOMT processing was performed with the same settings and parameters with and as a monotonically increasing series from 5,000 to 40,000. Fourteen volumetric images of 10-minutes time-averaged r-flux maps, which are denoted as in the urOMT formulation, were consequently returned. In each r-flux map, the local voxel values reflect the rate of tracer entering (when positive) or the rate of tracer exiting (when negative) in unit of percentage per minute. Voxels with a r-flux value larger than 0.001 were defined as an influx voxel, while a voxel with a r-flux value lower than –0.001 as a clearance voxel. The volumes (in mm3) and the corresponding volume fraction (volume in mm3 divided by the total region volume in mm3) of influx and clearance were extracted from the brain regions of interest (brainstem and cerebellum). Similarly, regional net rates were calculated by taking the spatial average of the r-flux values in a given brain region. By extracting the net rates and volume fractions at all 14 time points, we derived their corresponding time trajectories of influx and clearance. The r-flux time trajectories underwent noise cancellation via a 1-time-step moving average analysis (XLSTAT 2021.1.1, Addinsoft (2021). The mean rate from 30 → 110 minutes was calculated and uses as an influx net rate and the mean rate from 120 → 160 minutes was used as a clearance net rate (Supplemental Figure 1E).

Tandem mass tag labeling for proteomics analysis of CSF

CSF samples were digested using the FASP protocol with 10 kDa MWCO filters (69). The eluted Peptides were labeled with the TMT10plex kit (Catalog 90111, Thermo Fisher Scientific) per the manufacturer’s instructions. Samples were analyzed on an Orbitrap Fusion mass spectrometer coupled to an Easy-nLC 1200 via nano-ESI. Data were acquired using Xcalibur v4.5.

TMT qualitative and quantitative analysis

The analysis of MS/MS data derived from peptides labelled with TMT10plex isobaric reagents were performed using the built-in algorithm for TMT MS3 analysis and quantitative proteomics provided by PEAKS XPRO. Raw MS/MS files from TMT-labeled peptides were filtered, de novo sequenced, and assigned with protein ID using PEAKS XPro software by searching against the rat (Rattus norvegicus) SwissProt revised database (10,193 entries). Data were validated using the FDR method built in the in PEAKS XPRO. The Quantitative module (Q) of PEAKS XPRO was used to calculate the isobaric tag ratios for the validated peptides and generate the protein ratios. The “auto normalization” function from the PEAKSQ module was enabled (70).

Proteomic profiling of Cerebrospinal fluid — DDA and DIA PASEF analysis

CSF samples from sham and dcLN cauterized rats were collected and analyzed using our optimized protocol (71) and analyzed on a timsTOF Pro2 mass spectrometer using diaPASEF. Peptides were separated over 65 minutes at 300 nL/minute using a reversed-phase C18 column. For spectral library generation, 20% of each digested sample was pooled and analyzed using timsTOF Pro2 in DDA PASEF mode. Raw files from DIA PASEF mode were deconvoluted with PEAKS ONLINE. The raw files were filtered, de novo sequenced, and assigned a protein ID using Peaks XPRO or ONLINE software (Bioinformatics Solutions), by searching against the RAT (Rattus Norvegicus) revised SwissProt/UniProt database (10,256 entries, April 2025). Data from the label-free quantitation was validated using the FDR method built in PEAKS XPRO and protein identifications were accepted if they could be identified with a confidence score (−10 LogP) > 15 for peptides and (−10 LogP) > 15 for proteins; a minimum of 1 or 2 unique peptide(s) per protein after filtering for less than 3.0% FDR for peptides and less than 3% FDR for proteins identifications. Data were preprocessed based on the comparison group, and significance testing was performed using the model. Proteins with a fold change greater than 2 and a P value less than 0.05 were identified as significantly different in expression levels. Although several proteins in the cohort exhibited high statistical significance, they failed to meet our significance threshold after correction for multiple comparisons (Benjamini-Hochberg FDR method). To identify potential biomarkers, multivariate exploratory analysis using partial least-square discrimination analysis (PLS-DA) was performed with MetaboAnalyst Software V6.

Gene ontology, pathway enrichment, and protein analysis of label-free and TMT proteomics data

Networks, functional analyses, and pathway enrichment were performed using Ingenuity Pathway Analysis (IPA; Ingenuity Systems, Redwood City, CA, USA) on differentially abundant proteins from TMT data (Supplemental Table 1). Gene symbols and rescaled log 2 TMT ratios were uploaded to IPA and mapped onto the Ingenuity Knowledge Base. Networks were algorithmically generated based on molecular connectivity. Canonical pathways were identified using right-tailed Fisher’s exact test (P < 0.05), with significance defined as −log(P) > 1.3.

Lipidomics sample processing and metabolite (oxylipins) extraction

Prior to metabolomic analyses, CSF samples (20 μL) were diluted in 180 μL of ice-cold acetonitrile:methanol:water (50:30:20 v/v/v). Suspensions were vortexed for 30 minutes at 4°C, and then centrifuged for 10 minutes at 18,213g, and 4°C. Supernatants were isolated for mass spectrometry–based characterization.

Ultra-high pressure liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry lipidomics

Oxylipin analysis employed a Vanquish UHPLC system (Thermo Fisher Scientific) coupled to a Q Exactive mass spectrometer (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Samples were resolved across a 2.1 x 100 mm, 1.7 μm particle size Acquity UPLC BEH column (Waters) using a 7 minute, reversed-phase gradient at a constant flowrate. Raw files were converted to mzXML using RawConverter. Run order of samples was randomized and technical replicates were injected after every 4 samples to assess quality control. The resultant files were processed with El-Maven (Elucidata) alongside the KEGG database for metabolite assignment and peak integration, as previously described (72–74).

Enzyme linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) for the validation of proteomic data

To assess inflammatory status in CSF from young and middle-aged rats, concentrations of interleukin-1β (IL-1β) and the DAMP molecule HMGB-1 were quantified. HMGB-1 was measured using a rat-specific ELISA kit (AssayGenie), and IL-1β using the Quantikine ELISA Kit (R&D Systems), following the manufacturers’ protocols.

Clinical case descriptions

Patient 1 was a 4-month-old ex-premature 24-week gestation female with severe lymphatic conduction disorder due to chronic lung disease (CLD). She exhibited a history of cholestatic jaundice, anasarca, anemia of prematurity, mild pulmonary stenosis, cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection, and failure to thrive. At the time of imaging, the central venous pressure was 19 mmHg.

Patient 2 was a six-month-old ex-premature 26-week gestation and exhibited chronic respiratory failure due to CLD with tracheostomy and was mechanical ventilation dependent. In addition, the patient had a history of adrenal insufficiency, seizure disorder, congenital hypothyroidism, and dysregulated lymphatics with protein-losing enteropathy and was gastrostomy tube dependent.

During MRI imaging the patients were under general anesthesia. The MRI data were acquired on a 1.5T Siemens Avanto scanner.

The MRI images was acquired on a 1.5T Siemens Avanto scanner using a 3D spoiled gradient-recalled-echo T1-weighted image sequence with fat suppression acquired with a voxel size of 1.1 × 1.1 × 1.1 mm3. The images shown were acquired 8 minutes after contrast injection.

Statistics

A formal a priori power and sample size calculation was not performed for this study due to the absence of pilot data in the rat directly relevant to our specific research question and design. Without reliable estimates of effect sizes, outcome variability, or event rates, any assumptions used for power estimation would be speculative and would risk drawing misleading conclusions about the adequacy of the sample size. Such analyses, which estimate the probability of detecting an observed effect given the sample size and variance, do not provide meaningful insights beyond what is already conveyed by confidence intervals and P values. In light of these constraints, our analysis focuses on effect estimates and their confidence intervals to assess the precision and potential clinical relevance of the findings. Data are presented as mean, SDs, and 95% CIs unless otherwise stated. Two-group comparisons were made using a 2-tailed independent t test assuming unequal variances (Welch’s t test). For analyzing the urOMT time trajectories of tissue volumes exhibiting influx and clearance, a linear mixed model with a heterogeneous variance covariance matrix for repeated measures with independent variables including group (sham vs dcLN cauterized groups), time and the time × group interaction was fit to compare the mean differences of different outcomes between groups. Group differences were calculated using a post hoc pairwise estimated marginal means with adjustments for multiple comparisons using the FDR correction. Statistical analyses were performed using IBM SPSS Statistics, Version 26, and GraphPad Prism software (version 10.1.2, LLC).

Separate statistical analyses of proteomics and metabolomics data were performed. Graphs and statistical analyses (either t test or ANOVA), multivariate analyses, including Partial Least Squares-Discriminant Analysis (PLS- DA), and metabolite pathway enrichment analysis were performed using MetaboAnalyst 5.0. The PEAKS built-in t test /ANOVA (significance for P < 0.05) were used to assess the statistical significance of the fold changes in the protein expression. Networks, functional analyses, and biochemical and cellular pathways were generated by the ingenuity pathway analysis (IPA; Ingenuity Systems). The calculated FCs for each sample corresponding to sham and cauterized groups were imported in IPA for generating the networks and assessing the pathways activation z scores (where z < –2.0 is inhibition and z > 2.0 is activation). A right-tailed Fisher’s exact test with Benjamini-Hochberg correction was used to calculate P values (significance level was set at P < 0.05). The IPA analysis identified the pathways from the IPA library of canonical pathways that were most significant to the dataset (−log (P value) > 1.3). Graph plotting and statistical analysis was performed using Windows GraphPad Prism 9 (GraphPad Software). Numerical results are reported as mean ± SEM or ± SD when appropriate. A comparison between more than 2 groups was performed using 2-tailed unpaired 1-way ANOVA or 2-way ANOVA followed by multiple comparison tests and Holm–Šidák method. Results were considered statistically significant if P ≤ 0.05. All statistics are reported in the figure legends.

Study approval

All the animal work was approved by the local IACUC at Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. The 2 clinical cases shown comply with the HIPAA Privacy Rule and accordingly the MRI images presented are deidentified of protected health information.

Data availability

All data supporting the findings of this study are available within the article and its Supplemental Materials. The mass spectrometry proteomics data have been deposited to the ProteomeXchange Consortium via the PRIDE partner repository under the dataset identifiers PXD063161 and PXD063564.