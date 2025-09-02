Cerebrospinal fluid flow modulates brain health

Cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) plays a vital role in maintaining brain health, yet fundamental questions remain about how CSF moves within the central nervous system and exits the skull. In the past decade, renewed interest has emerged around CSF production, subarachnoid space flow dynamics, and its critical role in metabolic waste clearance from the brain parenchyma.

CSF first appears in the ventricles, where it is produced primarily by the choroid plexus and potentially supplemented by fluid influx across the blood-brain barrier (BBB) (1). The choroid plexus is a specialized epithelial structure that facilitates ionic exchange, concentrates signaling molecules and neuromodulators into the CSF, and plays a role in immune surveillance of the blood-CSF interface (2). Once secreted, CSF circulates through the ventricular system and enters the subarachnoid space, which is enclosed by multiple meningeal and dural layers that function as both physical barriers and immune-regulatory interfaces (3, 4).

From the subarachnoid space, CSF can flow caudally into the spinal cord, drain directly into cervical lymph nodes, or enter the glymphatic system, a network of perivascular conduits defined by astrocyte endfeet and aquaporin-4 (AQP4) channels that direct CSF influx into brain tissue and facilitate interstitial solute clearance (5). From there, brain interstitial fluid drains into meningeal and cervical lymphatic vessels, along the carotid artery, and along cranial nerves, ultimately being dumped back into the venous system (6).

The relative drainage of CSF among the multiple efflux paths is dynamically regulated by arousal state (7), circadian timing (8), anesthesia (9, 10), and body posture (11). Disruption of this fluid balance — such as by lymphatic blockage — can exacerbate neuroinflammation, as seen in preclinical models of traumatic brain injury (12). A deeper understanding of how CSF selects specific drainage pathways under different physiological conditions may be central to unraveling the etiology of diseases where glymphatic dysfunction is implicated.

Gursky et al. (13) address a fundamental question to the field of brain fluid dynamics: What happens to CSF distribution when access to the deep cervical lymph nodes is obstructed? Using dynamic contrast-enhanced MRI (DCE-MRI) in rats, the authors demonstrated that after cauterization of the deep cervical lymph nodes, efflux is rerouted through the cervical veins and the carotid vasculature, with concurrent alterations in glymphatic influx and clearance (Figure 1). Importantly, this disruption is associated with elevated neuroinflammatory markers in the brain. Below, we highlight several key implications of this study.