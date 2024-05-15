Ghrelin deletion and conditional ghrelin cell ablation increase pancreatic islet size in mice

Advertisement
Corrigendum Open Access | 10.1172/JCI182168
Published May 15, 2024 - More info
Ghrelin exerts key effects on islet hormone secretion to regulate blood glucose levels. Here, we sought to determine whether ghrelin’s effects on islets extend to the alteration of islet size and β cell mass. We demonstrate that reducing ghrelin — by ghrelin gene knockout (GKO), conditional ghrelin cell ablation, or high-fat diet (HFD) feeding — was associated with increased mean islet size (up to 62%), percentage of large islets (up to 854%), and β cell cross-sectional area (up to 51%). In GKO mice, these effects were more apparent in 10- to 12-week-old mice than in 4-week-old mice. Higher β cell numbers from decreased β cell apoptosis drove the increase in β cell cross-sectional area. Conditional ghrelin cell ablation in adult mice increased the β cell number per islet by 40% within 4 weeks. A negative correlation between islet size and plasma ghrelin in HFD-fed plus chow-fed WT mice, together with even larger islet sizes in HFD-fed GKO mice than in HFD-fed WT mice, suggests that reduced ghrelin was not solely responsible for diet-induced obesity–associated islet enlargement. Single-cell transcriptomics revealed changes in gene expression in several GKO islet cell types, including upregulation of Manf, Dnajc3, and Gnas expression in β cells, which supports decreased β cell apoptosis and/or increased β cell proliferation. These effects of ghrelin reduction on islet morphology might prove useful when designing new therapies for diabetes.
Deepali Gupta, Avi W. Burstein, Dana C. Schwalbe, Kripa Shankar, Salil Varshney, Omprakash Singh, Subhojit Paul, Sean B. Ogden, Sherri Osborne-Lawrence, Nathan P. Metzger, Corine P. Richard, John N. Campbell, Jeffrey M. Zigman
Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2023;133(24):e169349. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI169349
Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2024;134(11):e182168. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI182168
The authors recently became aware that the units of measurement used for islet, β cell, α cell, and δ cell cross-sectional area and total pancreas area in Figures 1B, 1C, 1E, 1G, 1J, 2B, 2C, 2F, 2G, 2J, 2K, 2N, 2O, 3A, 3B, 3C, 4E, 4F, 4I, 4P, 4Q, 4R, 5E, 5F, 5G, 5J, 5M, 5O, 6A, 6B, 6D, 6F, 6G, and 6I were incorrect. The correct unit of measurement is µm2 × 103. In addition, the units of measurement reported for β cell size in Figures 1I and 4M were incorrect. The correct unit is μm2. The authors have stated that the quantification of data and statistical analyses performed are unaffected, and the conclusions drawn in the paper remain unaltered. The HTML and PDF version of the article and the Supporting Data Values file have been updated with the correct units of measurement.
The authors regret these errors.
See the related article at Ghrelin deletion and conditional ghrelin cell ablation increase pancreatic islet size in mice.