Ghrelin deletion and conditional ghrelin cell ablation increase pancreatic islet size in mice

Ghrelin deletion increases islet size in adult mice. We first studied 10- to 12-week-old GKO mice and WT littermates (adults). Nearly all islets within four 8 μm thick head-to-tail pancreas sections (each section separated from the next by ≥50 μm) from each of 5 mice per genotype were examined by an investigator blinded to the genotype. This amounted to 484 WT and 634 GKO islets (see Table 1 for details). The overall organization of the islet (centrally distributed insulin IR β cells and peripheral glucagon IR α cells; Figure 1A) and consistent pattern of islet distribution throughout the pancreas were similar in WT and GKO mice. However, the mean islet cross-sectional area was approximately 47% higher in GKO mice than in WT mice (Figure 1B). This was driven in GKO mice by increases in the percentage of mid-sized islets (15–20 mm2; ~164% increase) and very large islets (>35 mm2; ~240% increase) and a decrease in the percentage of the smallest islets (<5 mm2; ~10% decrease) (Figure 1C). Mean Ferret’s diameter, which is the longest diameter within an islet and thus serves as another indicator of islet size, was approximately 21% higher in GKO mice (Figure 1D). A strong negative correlation was observed between islet circularity (shape) and islet cross-sectional area, whether islets from both genotypes were grouped together (Figure 1E) or separately (WT: r = –0.1984, P < 0.0001; GKO: r = –0.2623, P < 0.0001). Consistent with their greater mean islet size, GKO mice exhibited approximately 10% lower mean circularity (P = 0.0542) (Figure 1F). GKO islets exhibited an approximately 45% higher mean β cell cross-sectional area (Figure 1G), which was the result of an approximately 35% increase in the number of β cells per islet (P = 0.0737) without effects on mean β cell size (Figure 1, H and I). GKO mice also had an approximately 52% higher α cell cross-sectional area (Figure 1J, P = 0.0904). The number of islets (counted per 4 head-to-tail pancreatic sections per mouse) was comparable between genotypes (Figure 1K), as were the pancreatic cross-sectional area and the pancreas weight per BW (Figure 1L and Supplemental Figure 1A).

Figure 1 Ghrelin deletion increases islet size in adult mice. (A) Representative islet images from 10- to 12-week-old (adult) WT mice and GKO littermates. Scale bar: 100 μm. (B) Islet cross-sectional area. (C) Percentage of islets in each islet cross-sectional area range, in which each range except the last represents a 5 mm2 interval. (D) Ferret’s diameter of islets. (E) Correlation between islet cross-sectional area and circularity. (F) Circularity of islets. (G) β Cell cross-sectional area per islet. (H) β Cell number per islet. (I) β Cell size. (J) α Cell cross-sectional area per islet. (K) Number of islets, as counted in 4 head-to-tail pancreatic sections per mouse. (L) Pancreas weight per BW. (M) Pancreatic insulin content. (N) Blood glucose and (O) plasma insulin at 0, 15, and 30 minutes after administration of glucose (2 g/kg BW by gavage). n = 5 mice (A–K); n = 7–9 mice (L and M); n = 8–17 mice (N and O). Data were analyzed by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (B, D, F–M), 2-way repeated measures ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test (C, N, O), and Pearson’s correlation coefficient (r) (E). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001; actual P values of 0.05 or greater and of less than 0.1 are indicated.

Table 1 Numbers of isletsA and mice analyzed per study

Consistent with the increased β cell area, pancreatic insulin content was approximately 35% higher in GKO mice (Figure 1M). As previously reported (6, 32), GKO mice exhibited improved glucose tolerance, as indicated by an attenuated rise in blood glucose at 15 minutes and 30 minutes following administration of glucose (2 g/kg BW by gavage), and a corresponding accentuated rise in plasma insulin 15 minutes after gavage (by ~347% in GKO mice vs. ~152% in WT mice) (Figure 1, N and O). BWs, blood glucose levels, and plasma insulin levels of ad libitum–fed WT and GKO mice were similar; plasma ghrelin was undetectable in GKO mice (Supplemental Figure 1, B–E).

Ghrelin deletion increases islet size in juvenile mice. We used the above-described methods to analyze islets from 4-week-old WT and GKO littermate mice (juveniles, n = 5–6 mice/genotype). We examined a total of 607 WT and 1,115 GKO islets (Table 1). We found that the juvenile mice had a genotype-independent overall structural organization of the islets (Figure 2A) and that the islets were equivalently distributed throughout the pancreas. Mean islet cross-sectional area was approximately 36% higher in GKO mice than in WT mice (Figure 2B). This was driven in GKO mice by an increase in the percentage of very large islets (>15 mm2, ~854% increase) and a decrease in the percentage of the smallest islets (<2.5 mm2, ~6% decrease) (Figure 2C). Mean Ferret’s diameter was approximately 13% higher in GKO mice (P = 0.0899; Figure 2D), but circularity was genotype independent (Figure 2E). GKO islets exhibited an approximately 35% higher mean β cell cross-sectional area (Figure 2F) and an approximately 49% higher α cell cross-sectional area (Figure 2G). The number of islets (within the 4 pancreatic sections) per mouse was comparable between genotypes (Figure 2H). BWs of ad libitum–fed 4-week-old WT and GKO mice were similar (Supplemental Figure 2A).

Figure 2 Ghrelin deletion increases islet size in juvenile but not neonate mice. (A) Representative images of islets from 4-week-old (juvenile) WT mice and GKO littermates. (B) Cross-sectional area of islets from juvenile mice. (C) Percentage of islets from juveniles in each islet cross-sectional area range, in which each range except the last represents a 2.5 mm2 interval. (D) Ferret’s diameter of islets from juvenile mice. (E) Circularity of juvenile mouse islets. (F) β Cell cross-sectional area per islet in juvenile mice. (G) α Cell cross-sectional area per islet in juvenile mice. (H) Number of islets from juvenile mice, as counted in 4 head-to-tail pancreatic sections per mouse. (I) Representative images of islets from P0–P2 WT mice and GKO littermates (neonates). (J) Cross-sectional area of islets from neonates. (K) Percentage of islets from neonates in each islet cross-sectional area range, in which each range except the last represents a 2 mm2 interval. (L) Ferret’s diameter of islets. (M) Circularity of islets. (N) β Cell cross-sectional area per islet. (O) α Cell cross-sectional area per islet. (P) Number of islet cells, as counted in 4 head-to-tail pancreatic sections per mouse. Scale bar: 50 μm (A and I). n = 5–6 mice (A–H); n = 4 mice (I–P). Data were analyzed by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (B, D–J, L–P) and 2-way, repeated-measures ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test (C and K). *P < 0.05; actual P values of 0.05 or greater and of less than 0.1 are indicated.

Ghrelin deletion does not change islet size in neonates. We also examined islets from P0–P2 WT and GKO littermate mice (neonates, n = 4 mice/genotype). We studied a total of 732 WT and 710 GKO islets (Table 1). Although neonatal islets were less rounded in shape than those from adult and juvenile mice, the same pattern of central insulin IR and peripheral glucagon IR was present (Figure 2I). No significant genotype-dependent differences in islet cross-sectional area or Ferret’s diameter (Figure 2, J–L) were noted. Circularity was approximately 14% higher in GKO mice (Figure 2M). β Cell and α cell cross-sectional areas and number of islets (within the 4 pancreatic sections) per mouse were genotype independent (Figure 2, N–P). BWs of P0–P2 WT and GKO mice were similar (Supplemental Figure 2B).

Age enhances the effects of ghrelin deletion on islet size. We reanalyzed the islet, β cell, and α cell cross-sectional areas (Figure 3, A–C) and number of islets per mouse (Figure 3D) for neonates, juveniles, and adults using both genotype and age as factors. We found that both the GKO genotype and higher age independently increased islet, β cell, and α cell cross-sectional areas. For islet cross-sectional area and β cell cross-sectional area, there also was a significant genotype × age interaction, illustrative of a greater effect of ghrelin deletion on increasing islet size and β cell mass in older mice. Further, higher age was associated with a reduction in the number of islets within the 4 pancreatic sections from each mouse, without effects of genotype or genotype × age.

Figure 3 Age enhances the effects of ghrelin deletion on islet size. (A) Islet cross-sectional area, (B) β cell cross-sectional area per islet, (C) α cell cross-sectional area per islet, and (D) number of islets (as counted in 4 head-to-tail pancreatic sections per mouse) in WT and GKO neonates (P0–P2), juveniles (4 weeks of age), and adults (10–12 weeks of age). n = 4–6 mice. Data were analyzed by 2-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test (P values are indicated in each panel).

Conditional ghrelin cell ablation in adult mice increases islet size. To confirm that the changed islet morphology in GKO mice was not simply a manifestation of a developmental change induced by the germline deletion of the preproghrelin gene, we conditionally ablated ghrelin cells from 6-week-old mice and then examined islets 4 weeks after ablation. This was achieved by administering diphtheria toxin (DTX) to mice harboring a ghrelin-Cre transgene plus a Cre-inducible DTX receptor (iDTR) transgene (33). This strategy was previously shown to reduce plasma ghrelin levels by 50% within 8 hours, 86% within 24 hours, and by up to 95% subsequently; a reduction of greater than 80% was maintained for at least 4 weeks (34). Ghrelin cell ablation was confirmed by histological analysis (Figure 4A), which demonstrated a marked reduction of gastric ghrelin IR in double-transgenic mice that received DTX 4 weeks earlier versus “intact” mice (iDTR carriers lacking ghrelin-Cre that received DTX), and by serological analysis (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 3, A and C), which revealed reductions in plasma ghrelin in “ablated” mice (by 93.6% in the fed state 2 weeks after DTX, by 93.1% in the 24-hour-fasted state 3 weeks after DTX, and by 73.4% in the fed state 4 weeks after DTX). Furthermore, as expected (6) in mice with reduced ghrelin, 24-hour-fasted blood glucose levels were reduced, whereas ad libitum–fed blood glucose levels were unchanged in ablated mice (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 3, B and D). BWs were unaffected (Supplemental Figure 3E).

Figure 4 Inducible ghrelin cell ablation increases islet size in adult mice. (A) Representative images of stomach sections stained for ghrelin IR (in red) and with DAPI (nuclear staining, in blue) from mice with intact ghrelin cells or ablated ghrelin cells. (B) Plasma ghrelin and (C) blood glucose levels after a 24-hour fast. (D) Representative islet images from intact and ablated groups. (E) Islet cross-sectional area. (F) Percentage of islets in each islet cross-sectional area range, in which each range except the last represents a 5 mm2 interval. (G) Ferret’s diameter of islets. (H) Circularity of islets. (I) β Cell cross-sectional area per islet. (J) Relative β cell cross-sectional area. (K) β Cell mass. (L) Number of β cells per islet. (M) β Cell size. (N) Representative images of islets stained for cleaved caspase-3 IR (in red), insulin IR (in green), and DAPI (nuclear staining, in blue) from mice with intact ghrelin cells or ablated ghrelin cells. (O) Percentage of cleaved caspase-3+ β cells per total β cells. (P) α Cell cross-sectional area per islet. (Q) δ Cell cross-sectional area per islet. (R) Total number of islets per total pancreas area (within 4 pancreas sections per mouse). (S) Pancreas plus spleen weight per BW. (T) Blood glucose and (U) plasma insulin levels at various time points after glucose administration. Scale bars: 100 μm (A) and 50 μm (D and N). n = 3 mice (A and Q), n = 14–16 mice (B and C), n = 7–8 mice (E–M, P, R, and S), n = 5 mice (N and O), and n = 7–10 mice (T and U). Data were analyzed by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (B, C, E, G–M, and O–S) and 2-way repeated-measures ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test (F, T, and U). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001; actual P values of 0.05 or greater and of less than 0.1 are indicated.

We analyzed 2,358 islets from 7 intact mice and 2,716 islets from 8 ablated mice (Table 1). The overall organization of their islets was similar (Figure 4D). Mean islet cross-sectional area and relative islet cross-sectional area/total pancreas area were approximately 52% and approximately 36% higher, respectively, in ablated mice than in intact mice (Figure 4E and Supplemental Figure 4A). This was driven in ablated mice by increases in the percentage of mid-sized islets (10–15 mm2, ~64% increase, P = 0.0501, and 15–20 mm2, ~221% increase) and very large islets (>20 mm2, ~107% increase, P = 0.0839) and by a decrease in the percentage of the smallest islets (<5 mm2, ~5% decrease) (Figure 4F). Mean Ferret’s diameter was approximately 20% higher in ablated mice, while mean circularity was approximately 5% lower (P = 0.0900) (Figure 4, G and H). Islets from ablated mice had an approximately 51% higher mean β cell cross-sectional area, an approximately 37% higher relative β cell cross-sectional area per total pancreas area, and an approximately 37% higher β cell mass (P = 0.0798) (Figure 4, I–K), which was the result of an approximately 40% increase in the number of β cells per islet without effects on β cell size (Figure 4, L and M).

Changes in β cell apoptosis, changes in β cell proliferation, and islet cell reprogramming have all been identified as potential contributors to increased β cell mass (35–37). Here, we investigated the first 2 of these mechanisms: β cell apoptosis, by determining the expression of cleaved caspase-3 IR within β cells in a subset of the above intact versus ablated mice, and β cell proliferation, by determining the expression of Ki67 IR within β cells in a subset of the above intact versus ablated mice, and by determining BrdU incorporation by β cells within a new cohort of intact versus ablated mice (this time, only 11 days after DTX administration). For the cleaved caspase-3 studies, we analyzed 69–89 islets per mouse (all islets within 1 head-to-tail pancreatic section/mouse, comprising a total of 398 islets; 1,377–2,812 β cells/mouse) from 5 intact mice and 64–113 islets per mouse (all islets within 1 head-to-tail pancreatic section/mouse, comprising a total of 464 islets; 1,781–2,585 β cells/mouse) from 5 ablated mice. The percentage of total β cells that were cleaved caspase-3+ was approximately 50.7% lower in the ablated mice than in the intact mice, suggesting reduced β cell apoptosis upon ghrelin reduction (Figure 4, N and O). For the Ki67 studies, we analyzed 152–198 islets per mouse (all islets within 2 head-to-tail pancreatic section/mouse, comprising a total of 863 islets; 3,443–5,632 β cells/mouse) from 5 intact mice and 157–203 islets per mouse (all islets within 2 head-to-tail pancreatic section/mouse, comprising a total of 713 islets; 3,529–5,808 β cells/mouse) from 4 ablated mice. We observed no significant difference in the percentage of total β cells that were Ki67+ between the ablated and intact mice, suggesting no detectable effects of reducing ghrelin on β cell proliferation (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). For the BrdU studies, we analyzed a total of 234–313 islets per mouse (all islets within 2 head-to-tail pancreatic section/mouse, comprising a total of 1,038 islets; 4,759–7,588 β cells/mouse) from 4 intact mice and 199–410 islets per mouse (all islets within 2 head-to-tail pancreatic section/mouse, comprising a total of 817 islets; 5,098–9,473 β cells/mouse) from 3 ablated mice. Similar to the Ki67 findings in islets examined 4 weeks after DTX administration, the percentage of BrdU+ β cells was comparable between the ablated and intact mice (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D). Unlike at the 4-week time point, at this time point (11 days after DTX), we observed no differences in β cell number per islet (Supplemental Figure 5E).

Ablation of ghrelin cells did not affect α cell or δ cell cross-sectional areas, islet numbers per mouse (from 4 head-tail pancreas sections), total islet number per total pancreas area from 4 head-tail pancreas sections, or the combined pancreas plus attached spleen weights per BW (Figure 4, P–S, and Supplemental Figure 4B). Mice with ablated ghrelin cells exhibited improved glucose tolerance, as indicated by an attenuated rise in blood glucose at 15 minutes and 30 minutes following administration of glucose (2 g/kg BW by gavage) and a corresponding greater rise in plasma insulin levels 15 minutes after gavage (by ~124% in ablated mice vs. ~79% in intact mice; Figure 4, T and U).

Ghrelin deletion further increases islet size in mice with diet-induced obesity. In the setting of diet-induced obesity, plasma ghrelin is low and islet size and β cell mass are elevated (38–44). Several processes contribute to diet-induced, obesity-associated ghrelin reduction, including increased engagement of insulin receptors expressed by ghrelin cells, reduced sensitivity of ghrelin cells to the ghrelin secretagogue norepinephrine, increased activation of ghrelin cell–expressed fatty acid receptors, and/or changed numbers of ghrelin cells (39, 45–48). To investigate the contribution of low ghrelin in mediating the islet morphology response to diet-induced obesity, we placed 4-week-old GKO and WT littermate mice on a 60% HFD for 10 weeks. Although GKO and WT mice gained similar amounts of BW (Supplemental Figure 6A), weekly food intake curves diverged, with GKO mice eating approximately 19% less by week 10 compared with WT mice (Supplemental Figure 6B). GKO and WT mice had similar increases in the percentage of fat mass (Supplemental Figure 6, C and D) and similar decreases in the percentage of lean mass (Supplemental Figure 6, E and F). We confirmed the expected obesity-associated drop in plasma ghrelin in 14-week-old ad libitum–fed mice with diet-induced obesity, which had approximately 38% lower levels than 10- to 12-week-old standard chow–fed WT mice (those mice from Figure 1); ghrelin was undetectable in GKO mice regardless of diet (Figure 5A). Although we did not assess plasma LEAP2 in standard chow-fed mice, the levels of this endogenous GHSR antagonist/GHSR inverse agonist (42, 49), which were similar in HFD-fed GKO and WT mice (Figure 5B), were just as high as previously demonstrated in mice after prolonged HFD exposure (50). We also confirmed the expected obesity-associated rise in plasma insulin levels, which were approximately 257% higher in 14-week-old HFD-fed WT mice than in 10- to 12-week-old standard chow–fed WT mice (Figure 5C). Moreover, this rise in insulin was further enhanced by ghrelin deletion, as indicated by approximately 66% higher levels in HFD-fed GKO mice versus HFD-fed WT littermates (Figure 5C).

Figure 5 Ghrelin deletion further increases islet size in mice with diet-induced obesity. (A) Plasma ghrelin, (B) plasma LEAP2, and (C) plasma insulin in WT and GKO mice fed standard chow or a HFD. (D) Representative islet images from HFD-fed WT and GKO mice. (E) Islet cross-sectional area. Scale bar: 100 μm. (F) Percentage of islets in each islet cross-sectional area range, in which each range except the last represents a 5 mm2 interval. (G) Percentage of islets in an islet cross-sectional area range of greater than 35 mm2, from WT and GKO mice fed standard chow or a HFD. (H) Ferret’s diameter of islets. (I) Circularity of islets. (J) β Cell cross-sectional area per islet. (K) Relative β cell cross-sectional area. (L) β Cell mass in WT and GKO mice fed a HFD. (M) α Cell cross-sectional area per islet. (N) Number of islets (as counted in 4 head-to-tail pancreatic sections per mouse) from WT and GKO mice fed either chow or a HFD. (O) Total number of islets per total pancreas area, as counted in 4 head-to-tail pancreatic sections per mouse. n = 5–13 mice (A and C), n = 12–13 mice (B), n = 5–7 mice (D–O). Data were analyzed by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (B and L), 2-way repeated-measures ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test (F), and 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (A, C, E, G, K, and M–O). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001.

We analyzed 3,355 islets from 7 HFD-fed WT mice and 2,745 islets from 5 HFD-fed GKO mice (Table 1). Furthermore, the morphology of these islets was compared with that of the standard chow–fed mice reported in Figure 1. The overall structural organization of the islets and their pancreatic distribution was similar in HFD-fed WT and GKO mice (Figure 5D). A HFD and ghrelin deletion both independently increased the mean islet cross-sectional area (Figure 5E), resulting in HFD-fed GKO mouse islets that were approximately 62% larger than those from standard chow–fed GKO mice and approximately 52% higher than those from HFD-fed WT mice. A HFD and ghrelin deletion both independently increased the relative islet cross-sectional area, resulting in values for HFD-fed GKO mouse islets that were approximately 234% higher than those for standard chow–fed GKO mice and approximately 60% higher than those for HFD-fed WT mice (Supplemental Figure 6G). This effect of ghrelin deletion in HFD-fed mice was driven by increases in the percentage of very large islets (>35 mm2, ~85% increase, P genotype x islet area = 0.0034) (Figure 5F). Ghrelin deletion and diet-induced obesity both independently increased the percentage of those islets that were larger than 35 mm2, with the greatest percentage being in the GKO mice with diet-induced obesity (Figure 5G). No significant differences in mean Ferret’s diameter or circularity were noted (Figure 5, H and I). A HFD and ghrelin deletion both independently increased the mean β cell cross-sectional area, resulting in an approximately 53% higher value for HFD-fed GKO mice than for HFD-fed WT mice (Figure 5J). Similarly, the relative β cell cross-sectional area and β cell mass were approximately 61% and approximately 56% higher for HFD-fed GKO mice than for HFD-fed WT mice, respectively (Figure 5, K and L). Although diet-induced obesity reduced the mean α cell cross-sectional area (P = 0.0532), we found no effect of ghrelin deletion (Figure 5M). Islet number and total islet number per total pancreas area were markedly higher (by 335%–395% and 96%–105%, respectively) in mice with diet-induced obesity, regardless of genotype (Figure 5, N and O).

Plasma ghrelin negatively correlates with islet size. We reanalyzed the mean islet cross-sectional area, β cell cross-sectional area, relative β cell cross-sectional area, and α cell cross-sectional area (Figure 6, A–D) for the HFD-fed and standard chow–fed adult WT mice (from Figure 1, B, G, and J, and Figure 5, E, J, K, and M) by correlating those values with plasma ghrelin levels in ad libitum–fed mice (referred to hereafter as ad libitum–fed plasma ghrelin levels) (Supplemental Figure 1E and Figure 5A). Islet cross-sectional area, β cell cross-sectional area, and relative β cell cross-sectional area, but not α cell cross-sectional area, were each negatively correlated with plasma ghrelin levels. Furthermore, plasma insulin and ghrelin levels were negatively correlated (P = 0.0698; Figure 6E). The negative correlations between islet cross-sectional area, β cell cross-sectional area, relative β cell cross-sectional area, and ad libitum–fed plasma ghrelin levels persisted when the data from HFD-fed and standard chow–fed adult GKO mice and the data from mice with intact and ablated ghrelin cells (from Supplemental Figure 3A and Figure 4, E, I, and P) were included alongside those from WT mice (Figure 6, F–H). The inclusion of those additional cohorts did not lead to a correlation between plasma ghrelin and mean α cell cross-sectional area (Figure 6I). The negative correlation between plasma insulin and ghrelin levels persisted when the data from GKO mice fed standard chow or a HFD (from Supplemental Figure 1, D and E and Figure 5, A and C) were included (P = 0.0998; Figure 6J).

Figure 6 Plasma ghrelin negatively correlates with islet size. Correlations of (A) ad libitum–fed plasma ghrelin levels in ad libitum–fed mice with islet cross-sectional area, (B) ad libitum–fed plasma ghrelin with β cell cross-sectional area, (C) ad libitum–fed plasma ghrelin with relative β cell cross-sectional area, (D) ad libitum–fed plasma ghrelin with α cell cross-sectional area, and (E) ad libitum–fed plasma ghrelin with ad libitum–fed plasma insulin in WT mice fed standard chow or a HFD. Correlations of (F) ad libitum–fed plasma ghrelin with islet cross-sectional area, (G) ad libitum–fed plasma ghrelin with β cell cross-sectional area, (H) ad libitum–fed plasma ghrelin with relative β cell cross-sectional area, (I) ad libitum–fed plasma ghrelin with α cell cross-sectional area, and (J) ad libitum–fed plasma ghrelin with ad libitum–fed plasma insulin in WT and GKO mice fed standard chow or a HFD and in mice with intact or ablated ghrelin cells. n = 12 mice (A–E), n = 37 mice (F–J). Data were analyzed by Pearson’s correlation and simple linear regression analysis. Pearson’s correlation coefficient (r) and P values are indicated in the figure panels.

Single-cell transcriptomics profiling of GKO islet cells. To better understand potential molecular mediators of the increased islet size associated with ghrelin reduction, we undertook a single-cell RNA-Seq analysis of 6,523 and 5,924 islet cells from 8-week-old standard chow–fed WT and GKO littermate mice (n = 4 mice/tissue pool; 1 tissue pool/genotype), respectively. Cells with similar transcriptomes were grouped into 13 distinct cell clusters, although ductal cells (marker = Krt19) and acinar cells (marker = Cpb1) were removed from further analysis after being deemed likely contaminants from surrounding nonislet pancreatic tissue. The remaining 11 distinct islet cell clusters included the 4 traditional islet endocrine cell types: α cells (marker = Gcg, which encodes glucagon), β cells (markers = Ins1 and Ins2, which encode insulin), γ cells (marker = Ppy, which encodes pancreatic polypeptide), and δ cells (marker = Sst, which encodes somatostatin), as well as the following 7 nonendocrine cell types: endothelial cells (markers = Pecam1 and Plvap), activated stellate cells (markers = Pdgfra, Sparc, and C3), quiescent stellate cells (markers = Pdgfrb, Sparc, and Rgs5), Gpr37I1+ stellate cells (markers = Gpr37I1 and Sparc), resident (R) macrophage cells (markers = Cd86 and Cx3cr1), monocyte-derived (M) macrophage cells (markers = Cd86 and Ly6c2), and S100a9+ cells (marker = S100a9) (Figure 7A). Across genotypes, we detected an average ± SD of 3,230 ± 983 genes per cell, based on an average ± SD of 18,252 ± 14,844 unique transcripts captured per cell, although gene and transcript detection varied by cell type (Supplemental Figure 7). Genotype-dependent differences in the numbers of cells within each cell cluster were noted for all cell clusters, including β cells (Figure 7, B and C). Regarding the latter, we detected 2,006 β cells from WT islets and 791 β cells from GKO islets, which was the opposite of what we expected, given on the histologic analysis, which had revealed an increase in the mean β cell cross-sectional area and β cell numbers per islet in GKO islets versus WT islets (Figure 1, G and H).

Figure 7 Single-cell transcriptomics profiling of GKO islet cells. (A) Uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) plot of singly distributed islet cells (n = 12,447 total WT plus GKO cells) highlighting their distribution into 11 distinct cell clusters (each dot represents a single cell). (B) UMAP plot and (C) bar graph highlighting genotype-dependent differences in the numbers of cells within each cell cluster. (D) Number of differentially expressed genes as a function of cluster size for each islet cell cluster. (E) Number of upregulated and downregulated genes per cluster resulting from ghrelin deletion. (F) Most highly upregulated and downregulated β cell genes resulting from ghrelin deletion. (G) Violin plots comparing β cell expression of Manf, Dnajc3, Calm1, mt-Nd2, and Gnas (each dot represents a single cell expressing the gene of interest, with its corresponding relative expression level indicated on the y axis). (H) Violin plots illustrating some of the most highly downregulated β cell genes due to ghrelin deletion.

The 4 cell clusters of endocrine origin represented those with the highest cell populations (Figure 7, A–C) yet were among those with the lowest numbers of differentially expressed genes due to ghrelin deletion per cluster size (Figure 7D and Supplemental Tables 2–5). In contrast, activated stellate cells and endothelial cells contained the highest number of differentially expressed genes per cluster size (Figure 7D and Supplemental Tables 6–12). In most clusters, ghrelin deletion was associated with more downregulated than upregulated gene expression (Figure 7E). An analysis of gene ontology (GO) terms among the differentially expressed genes showed that “cytoplasmic translation” genes were overrepresented in all cell types, suggesting that ghrelin deletion generally alters the translational capacity of islet cells; several other biological processes were also highlighted by this strategy (Supplemental Figure 8). Within β cells, Manf, which encodes mesencephalic astrocyte–derived neurotrophic factor, Dnajc3, which encodes DnaJ heat shock protein family 40 member C3, Calm1, which encodes calmodulin 1, mt-Nd2, which encodes the mitochondrially encoded NADH dehydrogenase 2, and Gnas, which encodes G-protein α-stimulatory subunit, were among the most highly upregulated genes (Figure 7, F and G). The most downregulated β cell genes included several encoding proteins that govern ribosomal function, many of which were also downregulated in other cell clusters (Figure 7, F and H, and Supplemental Tables 2–8, 10, and 11). Ghrelin deletion did not change the expression of the genes encoding the 4 main islet hormones within the cell clusters that they define (Figure 8A), nor did it alter islet Ghsr expression (Figure 8B).

Figure 8 Transcriptional changes in GKO islet cells. (A) Violin plots demonstrating expression patterns of islet hormone genes within the cell clusters that they define. (B) Violin plots of Ghsr expression patterns within WT and GKO islets. (C) Violin plots of Resp18, Ptn, and Arg1 expression within islet δ cells and Arg1 expression within islet α cells. (D) Representative photomicrographs demonstrating Arg1 (in red, far left panels) and Sst (in green, middle panels) mRNA expression with DAPI staining (in blue) and merged images (right panels) showing colocalized Arg1 and Sst expression (in yellow) within islets from WT (upper panels) and GKO (lower panels) mice. Scale bar: 100 μm. n = 4 mice/group. (E) Relative expression of Pde10a in α cells, β cells, and δ cells from WT and GKO mice. (F) Relative expression of mt-Cytb in β cells, γ cells, and δ cells from WT and GKO mice.

We also focused on differential gene expression within δ cells, in which islet Ghsr expression is highest (5, 7, 8) (Figure 8B). Resp18, which encodes regulated endocrine-specific protein 18, Ptn, which encodes pleiotrophin, and Arg1, which encodes arginase 1, were among the most highly upregulated genes in this cluster (Figure 8C). Arg1 was also highly upregulated in α cells (Figure 8C). Dual-label ISH histochemistry (n = 4 mice/genotype) confirmed the high coexpression of Arg1 and Sst and upregulated Arg1 expression in GKO islets (Figure 8D). Additionally, Pde10a, which encodes phosphodiesterase 10A, and mt-Cytb, which encodes mitochondrially encoded cytochrome B, were highly upregulated in δ cells as well as in α cells and β cells (Pde10a) and in β cells and γ cells (mt-Cytb) (Figure 8, E and F).