Disease-specific T cell receptors maintain pathogenic T helper cell responses in postinfectious Lyme arthritis

PD-1hiHLA-DR+CD4+ effector cells are expanded in the joints of patients with ARLA throughout disease course. We studied a cohort of 13 pediatric patients with ARLA (mean ± SD age of onset 13.6 ± 2.2 years; 38.5% female and 61.5% male) residing throughout Germany, from whom synovial fluid (SF) was preserved following therapeutic joint injections after they had completed antibiotic therapy. Antibiotic treatment was initiated within 2 months after onset of arthritis in 7 of these 13 patients (median 2.0 months, range 7 days to 10 months). Despite prior antibiotic treatment, all patients presented with chronic arthritis and received intraarticular steroid injection. All patients were followed for at least 12 months, with a median followup of 21 months (range 12 to 60 months). All but a single patient experienced a recurrence of arthritis after intraarticular steroid injection and required treatment with DMARDs, along with additional intraarticular steroid injections (Supplemental Figure 1 and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI179391DS1).

All patients exhibited a broad serological response against multiple Borrelia antigens; however, the majority did not show detectable responses to OspA (Supplemental Table 1). Some patients carried the well-known ARLA HLA-DRB1 risk alleles *01:01, *04:01, and *15:01, including the only patient with a detectable antibody response against OspA who was homozygous for the *15:01 allele. However, 5 out of the 13 patients (38.5%) carried at least 1 HLA-DRB1*11 allele, which was underrepresented in the North American ARLA cohort (Supplemental Table 1) (8). In the European Cohort, the cumulative frequency of the group of known HLA-DRB1 “risk alleles” tended to be lower in comparison with the reported North American cohort (23.1% versus 38.1%, P = 0.18), whereas the frequency of “protective alleles” was significantly higher (42.5% versus 11.9%, P < 0.01; Supplemental Table 2). Thus, despite the similarity in HLA-DRB1 allele distribution among geographically and ethnically matched control cohorts (Supplemental Table 2), these allele groups exhibited contrasting patterns between the 2 patient cohorts.

Effector T cells present an instructive cell subset for investigating ongoing immune responses, as they arise from the division of antigen-specific T cells upon TCR activation and are enriched with antigen-specific clones. Recent evidence suggests that disease-specific effector Th cells can be distinguished based on the expression of distinct activation markers (23). To analyze the distribution of recently antigen-activated effector CD4+ T cells in the inflamed joints of patients with ARLA, we utilized flow cytometry and employed high expression levels of PD-1 and HLA-DR as surrogate markers. A significant proportion of PD-1hiHLA-DR+CD4+ T cells was observed in the SF but not in the peripheral blood of patients with ARLA, and these cells exhibited enrichment in CD45RO+CCR7– effector memory phenotype (Figure 1A, and B, and Supplemental Figure 2A). Analyzing the clonal diversity by sequencing the TCR-β repertoire within bulk-sorted SF PD-1hiHLA-DR+ and PD-1loHLA-DR– CD4+ T cells revealed a more restricted repertoire in the PD-1hiHLA-DR+ subset as an indicator of oligoclonal expansion (Supplemental Figure 2B). Additionally, the PD-1hiHLA-DR+CD4 T cell subset demonstrated a significant enrichment in cells expressing Ki-67 as sign of ongoing proliferation (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D).

Figure 1 Expansion of PD-1hiHLA-DR+CD4+ effector T cells in the joints of patients with ARLA throughout disease course. (A) Representative dot plots showing PD-1 and HLA-DR expression on peripheral blood CD4+ T cells from healthy controls and matched peripheral blood and SF CD4+ T cells from patient ARLA05. (B) Compiled data from 9 people in the healthy control (HC) group and 6 patients with ARLA indicating PD-1hiHLA-DR+ T cell frequencies in peripheral blood (PB) and matched SF. Bars represent mean frequency ± SD. Unpaired (left) and paired (right) 2-tailed Student’s t test, ***P < 0.001. (C) Immunofluorescence images using MICS technology of 3 regions of interest (ROI) of synovial tissue sections from ARLA01 with indicated stain markers. Scale bars: 100 μm (left image); 20 μm (2 top right images and 1 bottom left); 30 μm (bottom right image). (D) Spatial mapping of 3 CD4+ T cell subsets gated based on their PD1 and HLA-DR expression and projected on segmented data of ROIs. Scale bar: 100 μm (E) Average minimum distance of each segmented CD20+ B cell to segmented CD4+ T cell subsets. 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test; ***P < 0.001. (F) Dot plots showing PD-1 and HLA-DR expression on SF CD4+ T cells from patient ARLA02 at different time points. (G) Distribution of SF PD-1hiHLA-DR+CD4+ T cell frequencies in 5 ARLA patients observed throughout the disease course; intraarticular corticosteroids (IACS), TNF-α inhibitor (TNFi), methotrexate (MTX). (H) Dot plots demonstrating PD-1 and HLA-DR expression on SF CD4+ T cells from patients with JIA and ARLA. (I) Distribution of SF PD-1hiHLA-DR+CD4+ T cell frequencies stratified based on disease subgroup and/or antinuclear antibody (ANA) status of patients with JIA and ARLA. ERA, enthesitis-related arthritis. Bars indicate mean frequency ± SD; Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test from ordinary 1-way ANOVA, ***P < 0.001.

PD1hiHLA-DR+CD4+ T cells were observed in comparable frequencies in both SF and matched synovial tissue samples, with a substantial clonal overlap evident between these compartments (Supplemental Figure 3, A–C). IHC analysis revealed synovial hyperplasia and synovial infiltration of PD-1–expressing CD4+ T cells as well as CD20+ B cells (Supplemental Figure 3D). To track PD1hiHLA-DR+CD4+ T cells in their spatial context at single-cell resolution, we employed MACSima Imaging Cycling Staining (MICS) to analyze 3 distinct regions of interest (ROI) across 1 tissue section from a representative patient (ARLA01). We observed a dense infiltrate of CD4+ T cells dispersed across the synovial sublining layer (Figure 1C). Within this infiltrate, few scattered CD20+ B cells were present, while CD138+ plasma cells were located in the synovial stroma. Additionally, several lymphoid aggregates were identified, comprised of CD4+ T cells with elevated PD-1 expression and CD20+ B cells (Figure 1C). Next, we quantified the spatial distribution of CD4+ T cells based on the expression levels of PD-1 and HLA-DR in segmented cells. PD-1–HLA-DR– cells were loosely scattered, whereas PD-1+HLA-DR+ were localized at the centers of the lymphoid aggregates and surrounded by PD-1+HLA-DR–CD4+ T cells (Figure 1D). Among these 3 CD4+ T cell subsets, PD1+HLADR+ and PD-1+HLA-DR– cells exhibited shorter average minimum distance to CD20+ B cells compared with PD-1–HLA-DR– cells, suggesting ongoing T/B cell interaction in theses lymphoid aggregates (Figure 1E).

We were able to track the expansion of PD-1hiHLA-DR+CD4+ T cells during the disease course in 5 patients with ARLA. Remarkably, a high frequency of PD-1hiHLA-DR+CD4+ T cells persisted in their joints for up to 2.5 years after the onset of arthritis, correlating with ongoing synovitis despite prior antibiotic treatment and concurrent antiinflammatory medication (Figure 1, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 1). The frequencies of PD-1hiHLA-DR+CD4+ T cells in the SF of patients with ARLA were found to be significantly higher compared with age-matched patients with various subtypes of juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA), which served as disease controls (Figure 1, H and I). Notably, the frequency of PD-1hiHLA-DR+CD4+ T cells in ARLA SF even exceeded that observed in patients with antinuclear antibody–positive JIA, a condition in which a local autoimmune response is suggested to drive T effector cell expansion (24).

Collectively, our data characterize the PD-1+HLA-DR+ CD4+ T cell subset in the joints of patients with ARLA as oligoclonally expanded effector cells that may localize within lymphoid aggregates within the synovia. These findings underscore their role as locally induced effector cells and highlight their potential utility in dissecting the pathogenic T cell response within the inflamed joints of patients with ARLA.

The TCR repertoire of PD-1hiHLA-DR+ CD4+ T cells in the joints of patients with ARLA displays signs of an ongoing and convergent T cell response. We speculated whether the sustained expansion of PD-1hiHLA-DR+CD4+ T cells in patients with ARLA throughout the disease course might be driven by persistent recognition of disease-specific antigens. To investigate this, we first analyzed the TCR repertoire of these cells for indicative markers. Considering HLA restriction and the unexpectedly high frequency of the HLA-DRB1*11 allele in our ARLA cohort, we initially focused our analysis on patients who carried at least 1 HLA-DRB1*11 allele (Supplemental Tables 1 and 3). To comprehensively assess the TCR repertoire on a larger scale, we sorted SF PD-1hiHLA-DR+CD4+ T cells from 5 patients and analyzed their TCR-β repertoire by bulk sequencing. Each sample yielded between 529 and 4,774 distinct clones, with minimal clonal overlap observed among the analyzed individuals (0, 0, or 5 shared clonotypes between 5, 4, or 3 individuals, respectively). As this approach failed to reveal significant numbers of shared clonotypes indicative of a disease-specific TCR response, we next utilized GLIPH2 (Grouping of Lymphocyte Interactions by Paratope Hotspots, version 2) (25). This algorithm clusters TCRs based on shared sequence similarities rather than identities, predicting them to bind the same MHC-restricted peptide antigen. By applying this method to the combined set of bulk TCR-β sequences, we identified 593 different specificity groups overlapping between at least 2 individuals (Figure 2A). Performing a network visualization of those sequences and their specificity groups, we identified a cluster of significantly enriched TCRs that were closely linked by similar specificity groups (highlighted as ‘Specificity Cluster’ in Figure 2B). This cluster comprised 3.0% to 6.7% of the total clonal space and was enriched with specificity groups that shared similar local motifs located in the part of the CDR3-β not coded for by germline TRBV and TRBJ segments (therefore n–/p– nucleotides, Table 1).

Figure 2 Convergent and ongoing T cell responses in the joints of patients with ARLA. (A) Schematic work-flow illustrating the analysis process for identification of TCR similarities and clustering of TCRs into groups based on their probable specificity. (B) Network representation displaying TCR specificity groups enriched by GLIPH2 in SF PD-1hiHLA-DR+CD4+ T cells from 5 patients with ARLA with at least 1 HLA-DRB1*11 allele. Only specificity groups containing sequences from multiple patients are shown. Motifs are represented by small black circles, and corresponding CDR3-β sequences as colored circles; colors correspond to the sourcing individual sizes indicate the absolute abundancies of unique CDR3 amino acid (aa) sequences in all patients. (C) Tracking of occupied repertoire space within SF PD-1hiHLA-DR+CD4+ T cells using sequences containing CDR3 aa motifs from the specificity cluster at various time points in 3 patients. Each color corresponds to an unique CDR3 aa sequence. (D) Ratio comparison of the occupied repertoire space by sequences containing CDR3 aa motifs from the specificity cluster, defined in B, against the occupied repertoire space by CDR3 aa sequences in the ‘specificity cluster’ at time point 1 (as depicted in Supplemental Figure 2A).

Table 1 CDR3-β sequence and VJ gene usage contained within the specificity cluster

We next sought to investigate the longitudinal kinetics of the specificity cluster within the PD-1hiHLA-DR+ cell subset in SF samples from 3 patients with ARLA collected at various time points during disease course. TCRs carrying specificity cluster motifs remained detectable in subsequent samples at frequencies comparable to those observed during the initial sampling, with clonal persistence even after intervals of up to 16 months between analysis time points (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 4A). In addition, nearly half of the TCRs associated with any specificity cluster motifs in the follow-up samples could not be identified in the initial sample, suggesting that new clones with similar TCRs are recruited into the specificity cluster over time (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 4A). Exploring deeper into the CDR3-β sequences corresponding with the most frequent specificity groups in the cluster, we uncovered greater nucleotide diversity compared with the amino acid (aa) level as a characteristic sign of a convergent T cell response (Supplemental Figure 4, B and C).

Thus, within SF PD-1hiHLA-DR+CD4+ T cells of patients with ARLA exhibiting a distinct HLA-DRB1 background, we identified a persistent cluster of TCR specificity groups that endured throughout the disease course. This cluster was partially replenished over time by different clones with identical TCR motifs. This observation aligns with a continually ongoing T cell response in the joints of these patients with ARLA, triggered by and converging toward a set of antigens.

A HLA-DRB1–restricted TCR-β amino acid motif functions as surrogate marker for ARLA-specific TCRs. To facilitate the identification of disease-specific TCRs in ARLA, our objective was to uncover surrogate markers capable of comprehensively identifying these TCRs with minimal effort. To achieve this, we conducted a detailed analysis of the fundamental molecular patterns exhibited by the TCRs within the previously defined specificity cluster.

Analysis of the TCR-β VJ pairings revealed a significant increase of the TRBV7-2.TRBJ2-7 and TRBV18.TRBJ2-7 combinations in TCRs within the cluster compared with all others (74.8% versus 1.5%, respectively; P < 0.0001 by χ2 with Yate’s correction; Figure 3A). In addition, TCR-β sequences contributed by patient ARLA06 to the specificity cluster displayed a distinct VJ pairing with predominance of TRBV5-4.J2-3 (Supplemental Figure 5A). The TCR-β sequences from all patients in the cluster almost exclusively used the aa doublet ‘SL’ or ‘SV’ within the hypervariable part of the CDR3 region at IMGT position 111 and 112, which were not encoded by germline template and displayed high variability on the nucleotide level (Table 1, Figure 3B, Supplemental Figure 4, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 5B). Additionally, the TCR-β sequences were characterized by usage of ‘GH’ at IMGT position 28 and 29 within the CDR1 region, which reflects the use of the above mentioned Vβ segments 7–2, 18, and 5–4 that inherit this motif in their germline configuration (Figure 3B). The simple CDR3-β motif (‘SV or SL’) — alone or in combination with the CDR1-β motif (‘GH’) — could, within the 5 analyzed patients, identify between 55%–100% of all TCRs that belonged to the cluster (Figure 3C). Notably, the frequencies of these markers also remained unchanged in SF PD-1hiHLA-DR+CD4+ T cells of patients with ARLA during the disease course and were found at similar frequencies in matched synovial tissue (Supplemental Figure 6).

Figure 3 A combined CDR1β / CDR3β surrogate marker defines a common disease-associated TCRs motif. (A) The distribution of TRBV-TRBJ gene segment pairings is depicted in circos plots, showing unique TCRβ chain sequences derived from SF PD-1hiHLA-DR+CD4+ T cells collected from 5 ARLA patients. The upper circle delineates sequences belonging to the ‘specificity cluster,’ as illustrated in Figure 2A, while the lower circle represents the remaining sequences. The TRBV7-2.TRBJ2-7 and TRBV18.TRBJ2-7 pairing are highlighted in red and blue, respectively. (B) Sequence plots depicting the amino acid sequences in CDR1-3β derived from sequences within the specificity cluster. For the generation of sequence plots, TCR sequences were filtered to include the most abundant length of each CDR. Potential surrogate markers, such as GH in CDR1-β (CDR-1β motif) and SL/SV in CDR3-β (CDR3β motif), are outlined in red. (C) The frequencies of the indicated surrogate markers are compared between sequences within and outside the specificity cluster; P values determined by multiple paired t tests are adjusted for multiple testing by Holm-Šídák method; *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001 Bars indicate mean ± SD. (D) Alluvial plot of TRAV-TRAJ-TRBV-TRBJ combinations (determined by paired TCR-α/β–sequencing of CD4+ SF T cells from 3 patients with ARLA) in unique clones containing motifs from the specificity cluster in the CDR3-β. Alluvials from clones with the CDR3-β motif (SL/SV at IMGT position 111/112 in CDR3-β) are highlighted in coral. (E) Frequency of clones with TRAV23/DV6 gene segment usage within all clones or within subsets filtered for the indicated properties of the TCR-β chain. The number of clones in each subset is indicated at each bar. Circles represent individual patients, error bars indicate SD. Significances were calculated by 1-way ANOVA and multiple comparisons (to all clones) corrected with Dunnetts formula; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

We then aimed at including the TCR-α chain into our analysis. To obtain paired TCR-α/β sequences we performed scRNA-Seq of SF CD4+ T cells from 3 patients (Supplemental Table 3). Clones that could be linked to the specificity cluster by TCR-β specificity groups revealed a significant enrichment toward usage of the gene segment TRAV23/DV6 compared with all other clones, which rather displayed random usage of TRAV segments (64% versus 4.7% of the clones respectively, P < 0.0001 by Fisher’s exact test; Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 7A). This significant enrichment of TRAV23/DV6 usage was also observed when filtering the clones for the above delineated surrogate marker combinations of the TCR-β chain (Figure 3E and Supplemental Figure 7, B and C). Notably, whereas the CDR3-β motif alone identified clones using TRAV23/DV6 with a frequency of 52% to 62% among analyzed patients, the combination of the CDR1-β and CDR3-β motifs increased this frequency to 67%–89% without substantial loss of identified clone numbers (Figure 3E). Hence, the combination of the CDR3-β motif (‘SL’ or ‘SV’ at IMGT positions 111 and 112) with the CDR1-β motif (‘GH’ at IMGT positions 28 and 29), hereafter termed the ‘ARLA motif,’ demonstrated the highest specificity without comprising sensitivity as a surrogate marker for identifying T cell clones that make up the identified specificity cluster in patients with ARLA.

To investigate the specificity of the ARLA motif, we explored the CD4+ TCR repertoire within various disease conditions for its presence. Initially, we assessed published TCR-β sequences known to target microbial antigens or autoantigens for the defined surrogate markers (n = 2,094 from VDJdb (26), n = 12 (27)). The distinct ARLA-associated CDR3-β motif was found in a few sequences, however, the specific combination of this motif together with the distinct VJ combination was not detected in any of the sequences (Supplemental Figure 8; CDR1-β motif frequencies could not be assessed due to missing information in databases). The CDR3-β motif was similarly low in the SF CD4+ TCR repertoire from 2 patients in the North American cohort with LA and could not be identified in published TCR-β sequences from HLA-DRB1*04:01 restricted OspA 163-174 -specific T cell clones (Supplemental Figure 8B and Supplemental Figure 9) (27, 28). Additionally, the ‘ARLA motif’ was almost absent in the SF CD4+ T cell repertoire in patients with JIA and rheumatoid arthritis (RA) (Supplemental Figure 9) (28–30).

We next extended our analysis from the 5 patients with at least 1 HLA-DRB1*11 allele to all 12 patients with ARLA with available TCR sequences and performed GLIPH2 on TCR-β sequences derived from bulk sorted PD-1hiCD4+ T cells from all patients with ARLA as well as on published data from patients with RA or JIA (input: 20,486, 25,095, and 8,698 sequences from ARLA, JIA, and RA respectively (24, 29)) and visualized the results using network analysis. Remarkably, a cluster was identified almost exclusively composed of sequences from ARLA cells (93.6% of TCR sequences from ARLA, 96.4% of those from patients with ARLA with HLA-DRB1*11), with no such private clusters existing for the other 2 diseases (Figure 4A). The majority of clones in this cluster exhibited TCR-β sequences matching the ARLA motif (Figure 4B). To consider the patients’ genetic background, we compared TCR-β repertoires from SF PD-1hiHLA-DR+ CD4+ T cells of patients with ARLA and JIA with known HLA-DRB1 genotypes. The ARLA motif was only present in patients with ARLA carrying HLA-DRB1*11 and HLA-DRB1*13 alleles. These alleles could be distinguished from all other HLA-DRB1 alleles present in the cohort by the presence of serine at position 13 (Ser13), which is known to influence specific peptide binding properties and shape TCR selection (Supplemental Figure 10) (31, 32). The patient groups did not differ in the general distribution of the distinct TCR-β V or J genes used by the ARLA motif (Supplemental Figure 11). However, the distinct ARLA motif was significantly enriched in HLA-DRB1 Ser13 positive patients with ARLA compared with patients with ARLA without Ser13 alleles and patients with JIA carrying a Ser13 allele (Figure 4C). This observation could be replicated in another data set focusing on total CD4+ T cells derived from SF of patients with JIA and ARLA (Supplemental Figure 12) (28). Hence, focusing on patients with ARLA with a distinct HLA-DRB1 background allowed us to identify a TCR-β motif that served as a surrogate marker for the identification of ARLA-specific TCRs.

Figure 4 Surrogate markers for ARLA-associated TCRs are disease specific and HLA-DRB1 restricted. (A) Network representation of TCR specificity groups enriched by GLIPH2 in SF PD-1hiCD4+ T cells from 12 patients with ARLA, 6 with JIA and 3 with RA. Only specificity groups containing sequences from multiple patients are included and only networks with at least 50 members are shown. Motifs are represented by small black circles and corresponding CDR3 sequences by colored circles. The circle sizes reflect the absolute abundances of unique CDR3 amino acid (aa) sequences across all patients. (B) Sequence plots showcasing the aa sequences in CDR1-3β, derived from sequences within the highlighted network on the left, are displayed. To generate these sequence plots, sequences were filtered for the most abundant length of each CDR. (C) Frequencies of indicated surrogate markers in TCR-β sequences of FACS-sorted SF PD-1hiHLA-DR+CD4+ cells from children with JIA (n = 6) and ARLA (n = 12) determined by bulk sequencing. Patients exhibiting Serine at position 13 (Ser13) of HLA-DRB1 on at least 1 allele are denoted by filled circles. Bars indicate mean ± SD. 1-way ANOVA and multiple comparisons (to ARLA +) corrected with Dunnetts formula; the Ser13– JIA group was excluded from the statistical analysis due to the small sample size of n = 2; NS: P > 0.05, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Clonally expanded peripheral T helper cells dominate the CD4+ T cell landscape in the joints of patients with ARLA. To link TCR specificity to function, we next aimed to analyze the phenotype of CD4+ T cells expressing ARLA-specific TCRs in more detail. For this approach, we first comprehensively characterized the phenotype, functional state, and clonality of SF Th cells in ARLA by conducting an in-depth investigation using combined scRNA-Seq and single-cell TCR sequencing (scTCR-Seq; 10X Genomics) of sorted CD4+ T cells obtained from the SF of 3 patients with ARLA (Supplemental Table 3). Following demultiplexing, quality control, and data integration, we successfully identified and analyzed a total of 12,622 CD4+ T cells for transcriptomic analysis.

By performing clustering analysis on the integrated transcriptomic data, we identified 7 distinct clusters within the SF CD4+ T cells (Figure 5A). The cluster were equally represented between the 3 patients and TCR-Seq revealed sufficient coverage (Supplemental Figure 13). Cluster 0 emerged as the dominant cluster, exhibiting transcriptional similarities with cluster 3. Remarkably, these 2 clusters constituted approximately half of the total T cells in each patient (Figure 5B). Both clusters displayed heightened expression of HLA-DR, PDCD1, (encoding PD-1), and IL21 (encoding IL-21). Additionally, we observed upregulation of LAG3, ALOX5AP, and KLRB1 (encoding CD161) in both clusters, which, together, are well-established transcriptomic markers of peripheral T helper (T PH ) cells (Figure 5C, Supplemental Figure 14 and Supplemental Table 4). Despite their similarities, only a few genes showed differential expression between the 2 T PH cell clusters, with CXCL13 being the most significant (Supplemental Table 5). This finding led us to classify cluster 0 and cluster 3 as CXCL13lo T PH cells and CXCL13hi T PH cells, respectively. The characteristic chemokine/cytokine pattern of the T PH cluster with expression of CXCL13, IL-21, and IFN-γ could be recapitulated on protein level using flow cytometry (Figure 5D). Cluster 1 exhibited a significant enrichment in the expression of naive T cell markers (CCR7, SELL, and TCF7) as well as central memory marker genes (IL7R and EEF1A1) resulting in classification of cluster 1 as a naive/resting memory T cell cluster. In contrast, cluster 2 showed heightened expression of cytotoxic marker genes but also immune regulatory genes (IL10), while cluster 6 displayed an abundance of marker genes associated with regulatory T cells (Treg) (Figure 5C, Supplemental Figure 14 and Supplemental Table 4). As a result of these distinctive expression profiles, we labeled cluster 2 as a cytotoxic/T regulatory 1 (Tr1) cluster, and cluster 6 as a Treg cluster. Cluster 4 exhibited differential expression of mitochondrial genes and genes previously reported to be expressed in Humanin and SESN3 CD4+ T cells in the SF of patients with RA (33). Finally, the remaining cells in cluster 5 were predominantly characterized by marker genes associated with proliferating CD4+ T cells, indicating an actively dividing subpopulation within the synovial T cell pool (Figure 5C, Supplemental Figure 14 and Supplemental Table 4).

Figure 5 The synovial CD4+ T cell landscape in ARLA is dominated by clonally expanded T PH cells. (A) UMAP representations of cell clustering via scRNA-Seq analysis of SF CD4+ T cells from 3 patients with ARLA. (B) Mean frequency of cells allocated to the respective clusters. Symbols represent individual patients, error bars indicate SD. (C) 2-D dot plot showing the expression of selected marker genes. The area of the dots indicates the percentage of cells within the cluster expressing the gene, the color represents the average expression level. (D) Representative dot blots showing cytokine expression in SF PD-1hi (upper row) and PD-1lo CD4+ cells, assessed by flow cytometry. (E) Clonal expansion is depicted based on the size of individual clones, determined through paired TCR-α/β sequencing, represented on the UMAP plot from A. (F) Clonal connectivities between individual clusters are illustrated by arrows, with darker colors indicating a higher proportion of clones originating from the starting cluster. (G) Possible developmental trajectories projected onto the UMAP representation from A, inferred by RNA velocity analysis.

To gain further insights into the tissue-specific clonal expansion and activation of each T cell cluster, we conducted an analysis of the TCR usage among all T cells that exhibited a productive TCR-β sequence. By integrating the scTCR-Seq data into the analysis, we observed the most significant clonal expansion within the 2 T PH clusters (Figure 5E and Supplemental Figure 15A). Notably, the largest clonal overlap was observed between these 2 T PH clusters and the cluster of proliferating cells (Figure 5F and Supplemental Figure 15B), suggesting a potential shared developmental trajectory among these 3 clusters. In contrast, the overlap between the T PH clusters and the 2 regulatory clusters (Tr1, cluster 2 and Treg, cluster 6) was minimal. RNA velocity analysis supported this observation and could not reveal a trajectory between the T PH clusters and the other effector T cell clusters (Figure 5G). In conclusion, these findings characterize SF T PH cells as the dominant clonally expanding cell population, suggesting that these cell subsets might reflect the ongoing T helper response in the inflamed joints of patients with ARLA.

T cells with ARLA specific TCRs reside in T PH clusters and show signs of TCR-driven activation. Having identified surrogate markers for disease-specific TCRs in patients with ARLA, we finally aimed at connecting TCR specificity with T cell phenotype and function. To achieve this, we mined the combined scRNA-Seq/scTCR-Seq data set of the 3 patients with ARLA (each of them carrying at least 1 HLA-DRB1*11 allele) for T cell clones that displayed the TCR-β ARLA motif (CDR1-β and CDR3-β). Out of 9,344 total cells, we identified 158 cells harboring this motif. To distinguish cells with TCR specificities unrelated to ARLA and potentially activated by bystander activation, we used TCR-β sequences with known specificities against viral antigens independent of a matching HLA background from the public VDJdb database to infer viral motifs through the GLIPH2 algorithm (Supplemental Table 6) (26). We then searched the scRNA-Seq/scTCR-Seq data set from patients with ARLA for these viral motifs, resulting in a group of 625 cells.

Our analysis applying these surrogate markers revealed that the majority of cells with TCRs containing the ARLA motif resided in the T PH cell clusters 0 and 3 and marginally in proliferating cluster 5 (Figure 6, A and B). However, they were almost absent in the Treg cluster 6 as well as in the Tr1 cluster 2. Additionally, when assessing the relative enrichment of the most frequent aa doublets (more than 1% of doublets) at certain positions in the CDR3-β in an unbiased manner, the only enrichment above background was observed for the doublet CDR3-β 111/112, which constitutes the ARLA CDR3-β motif, in the T PH clusters and proliferating cluster (Supplemental Figure 16). In contrast, T cells expressing TCRs with viral motifs were randomly distributed across the 7 clusters, resembling the distribution of T cells not assigned to either TCR motif group (Figure 6, A and B). Consistent with this observation, the proportion of cells in expanding clones was significantly higher in the ARLA group, and, among them, the frequency of convergent clones appeared to be higher in cells with ARLA motif (Supplemental Figure 17, A and B).

Figure 6 ARLA-specific T cell clones map to the T PH cluster and show signs of TCR-driven activation. (A) UMAP representations of cell clustering via scRNA-Seq analysis of SF CD4+ T cells from 3 ARLA patients (from Figure 5A). In the center, cells with viral TCR motifs are highlighted, while on the right those with the ARLA motifs (CDR1-β and CDR3-β motifs) are highlighted. (B) Relative distribution of cells within each cluster, categorized by color as depicted in A, considering all cells or cells containing either viral or ARLA TCR motifs. Fisher’s exact test between indicated groups; ****P < 0.0001. (C) Normalized enrichment scores (NES) from Gene Set Enrichment Analysis (GSEA) analysis using Reactome pathways with differentially expressed genes between T PH cells (cluster 0 and 3) with either viral or ARLA TCR motifs. Pathways are ranked based on their NES, with circle size corresponding to negative log 10 (adjusted P value). Red circles represent pathways with an adjusted P value < 0.05. The significantly enriched pathways are identified by name. (D) Genes associated with TCR signaling-related GSEA pathways were used as input for the AddModuleScore function from Seurat. Resulting scores per cell are plotted and compared between T PH cells containing no motifs, viral or ARLA TCR motifs. (E) Expression of selected activation and effector genes in the same groups as in D. 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test; P values < 0.1 are shown, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Subsequently, we investigated the transcriptome of ARLA-specific clones to understand their modes of cellular activation. To reduce a bias by cells with viral TCR motifs from non-T PH clusters, we exclusively focused the analysis on cells from the T PH clusters (0 and 3). By applying differentially expressed genes between T PH cells with ARLA motifs and viral motifs to GSEA Reactome pathway analysis, we found a significantly increased normalized enrichment score for pathways indicating signaling via the TCR and costimulatory receptors in the ARLA motif group (Figure 6C). Additionally, creating scores applicable to single-cell gene expression data by utilizing genes from GSEA pathways for TCR signaling and costimulatory signaling resulted in significantly higher scores for T PH cells in the ARLA motif group compared with both the group of T PH cells with viral motifs and that of T PH cells lacking any of these motifs (Figure 6D). Hence, even within the T PH clusters those T cells expressing ARLA-specific TCR motifs showed increased signs of continuous antigen engagement.