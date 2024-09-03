Wider recognition and greater understanding of postinfectious, antibiotic-refractory Lyme arthritis

In 1976, Lyme arthritis (LA) was recognized as a separate clinical entity because of geographic clustering of children in the Lyme Connecticut area who had often been thought to have juvenile rheumatoid arthritis (1). With systematic study, it became apparent that the natural history of LA was quite variable, ranging from brief episodes of arthralgia to several attacks of intermittent swelling and pain in one or both knees, to persistent (chronic) arthritis, usually in one knee, sometimes associated with erosion of cartilage and bone (2).

After identification of the causative agent, Borrelia burgdorferi (Bb) in 1982, antibiotic treatment studies showed that most LA patients could be treated successfully with one- or two-month courses of oral antibiotic therapy, and, if necessary, with intravenous (IV) antibiotics (3). However, a small percentage of patients had minimal, if any, improvement with oral and IV antibiotics, which was called postantibiotic or antibiotic-refractory Lyme arthritis (ARLA). In these patients, culture and PCR testing for Bb in synovial tissue were uniformly negative in the postinfectious period (4), and, after antibiotic therapy, the patients were treated successfully with disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs), such as methotrexate and TNF inhibitors, suggesting that ARLA is a postinfectious complication (3).

Although the original report of LA in Germany described several patients with persistent (chronic) LA (5), subsequent reports concluded that joint involvement in European LA was generally less common than in the U.S., it usually occurred earlier in the illness, and it was less inflammatory (6). However, using a National Database, 37 patients with LA from France were recently reported, based on positive PCR and serology results in joint fluid, including 3 patients with ARLA (7). After antibiotic therapy, these three patients developed oligoarticular or polyarticular arthritis, which was treated successfully with DMARD therapy. In the U.S., other systemic autoimmune diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis (RA), peripheral spondyloarthritis, or psoriatic arthritis, have been noted within months after Lyme disease (8). Although no other type of arthritis could be identified in the three French patients, mechanistic information was not available to help make the distinction between ARLA or possible infection-induced triggering of another form of chronic inflammatory arthritis.