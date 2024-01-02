Cell-free DNA reveals distinct pathology of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children

Abstract

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) is a rare but life-threatening hyperinflammatory condition induced by infection with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) that causes pediatric COVID-19 (pCOVID-19). The relationship of the systemic tissue injury to the pathophysiology of MIS-C is poorly defined. We leveraged the high sensitivity of epigenomics analyses of plasma cell-free DNA (cfDNA) and plasma cytokine measurements to identify the spectrum of tissue injury and glean mechanistic insights. Compared with pediatric healthy controls (pHCs) and patients with pCOVID-19, patients with MIS-C had higher levels of cfDNA primarily derived from innate immune cells, megakaryocyte-erythroid precursor cells, and nonhematopoietic tissues such as hepatocytes, cardiac myocytes, and kidney cells. Nonhematopoietic tissue cfDNA levels demonstrated significant interindividual variability, consistent with the heterogenous clinical presentation of MIS-C. In contrast, adaptive immune cell–derived cfDNA levels were comparable in MIS-C and pCOVID-19 patients. Indeed, the cfDNA of innate immune cells in patients with MIS-C correlated with the levels of innate immune inflammatory cytokines and nonhematopoietic tissue–derived cfDNA, suggesting a primarily innate immunity–mediated response to account for the multisystem pathology. These data provide insight into the pathogenesis of MIS-C and support the value of cfDNA as a sensitive biomarker to map tissue injury in MIS-C and likely other multiorgan inflammatory conditions.