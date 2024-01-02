Cell-free DNA reveals distinct pathology of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children

Advertisement
Corrigendum Free access | 10.1172/JCI178008
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) is a rare but life-threatening hyperinflammatory condition induced by infection with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) that causes pediatric COVID-19 (pCOVID-19). The relationship of the systemic tissue injury to the pathophysiology of MIS-C is poorly defined. We leveraged the high sensitivity of epigenomics analyses of plasma cell-free DNA (cfDNA) and plasma cytokine measurements to identify the spectrum of tissue injury and glean mechanistic insights. Compared with pediatric healthy controls (pHCs) and patients with pCOVID-19, patients with MIS-C had higher levels of cfDNA primarily derived from innate immune cells, megakaryocyte-erythroid precursor cells, and nonhematopoietic tissues such as hepatocytes, cardiac myocytes, and kidney cells. Nonhematopoietic tissue cfDNA levels demonstrated significant interindividual variability, consistent with the heterogenous clinical presentation of MIS-C. In contrast, adaptive immune cell–derived cfDNA levels were comparable in MIS-C and pCOVID-19 patients. Indeed, the cfDNA of innate immune cells in patients with MIS-C correlated with the levels of innate immune inflammatory cytokines and nonhematopoietic tissue–derived cfDNA, suggesting a primarily innate immunity–mediated response to account for the multisystem pathology. These data provide insight into the pathogenesis of MIS-C and support the value of cfDNA as a sensitive biomarker to map tissue injury in MIS-C and likely other multiorgan inflammatory conditions.
Temesgen E. Andargie, Katerina Roznik, Neelam Redekar, Tom Hill, Weiqiang Zhou, Zainab Apalara, Hyesik Kong, Oren Gordon, Rohan Meda, Woojin Park, Trevor S. Johnston, Yi Wang, Sheila Brady, Hongkai Ji, Jack A. Yanovski, Moon K. Jang, Clarence M. Lee, Andrew H. Karaba, Andrea L. Cox, Sean Agbor-Enoh
Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2023;133(21):e171729. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI171729
Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2024;134(1):e178008. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI178008
In the original version of Figure 3C, the same graph was inadvertently shown for all cell types. The correct figure panel is shown below, and the HTML and PDF versions have been updated online.
The authors regret the error.
See the related article at Cell-free DNA reveals distinct pathology of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children.