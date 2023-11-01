Cell-free DNA reveals distinct pathology of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children

Patient characteristics and clinical features. To define tissue injury patterns and inflammatory responses in patients with MIS-C and pCOVID-19, we performed an integrated analysis of plasma cfDNA and cytokines (Figure 1A). Our analysis included 28 pediatric patients (14 with acute pCOVID-19 and 14 with MIS-C) and 35 pediatric healthy controls (pHCs). We collected baseline plasma samples from patients with pCOVID-19 and MIS-C upon admission to the Johns Hopkins Hospital; pHC data were collected at outpatient clinic visits. Baseline demographic and clinical characteristics, laboratory results, treatments, and outcomes are shown in Table 1. No significant differences were observed in age, sex, race or ethnicity, or BMI among the MIS-C, pCOVID-19, and pHC groups. However, we observed significant baseline (upon hospital admission) elevations in the coagulation marker D-dimer (P = 0.026) and the cardiac marker pro-BNP (P = 0.032) in patients with MIS-C patients compared with patients with pCOVID-19. Peripheral white blood counts and other inflammatory markers were not different between the 2 groups. During hospitalization (days after admission), patients with MIS-C had significantly higher peak levels of D-dimer, C-reactive protein (CRP), troponin I (TnI), and pro–B-type natriuretic peptide (proBNP), as well as lower nadirs of lymphocytes and platelets, compared with patients with pCOVID-19 (P < 0.05 for all). Patients with MIS-C were substantially more likely to receive intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) treatment compared with patients with pCOVID-19 (85.7% and 7.1%, respectively).

Figure 1 Elevated total cfDNA in patients with MIS-C. (A) Overview of study design and experimental workflow. (B and C) Concentrations of plasma n-cfDNA and mt-cfDNA in pHCs, patients with pCOVID-19, and patients with MIS-C. (D) ROC curve of n-cfDNA levels to distinguish MIS-C and pCOVID-19. cfDNA values are presented as cp/mL of plasma (log 10 -transformed). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by Kruskal-Wallis test followed by Dunn’s multiple comparisons to compare tissue-specific cfDNA profiles among groups (B and C).

Table 1 Demographic and clinical characteristics of the study participants

Levels of cfDNA are higher in patients with MIS-C compared with patients with pCOVID-19. We hypothesized that MIS-C and pCOVID-19 show different tissue injury profiles that are indicative of distinct pathogenic mechanisms. We leveraged cfDNA as a sensitive biomarker to quantify the burden and sources of tissue injury in MIS-C and pCOVID-19. We first isolated cfDNA (Figure 1A) and confirmed its cfDNA quality, which revealed an expected nucleosomal distribution with a predominant peak at 167 bp corresponding to mononucleosome-bound DNA fragments (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI171729DS1). We then quantified total plasma n-cfDNA and mt-cfDNA, measures of global cellular damage or death, by digital-droplet PCR using primers and probes targeting the nuclear and mitochondrial genomes, respectively. Strikingly, n-cfDNA concentrations were 5.2 and 30 times higher, respectively, in patients with MIS-C (median [IQR]: 92,667 [60,819–187,788] cp/mL) compared with patients with pCOVID-19 (median [IQR]: 17,882 [7,036–39,934] cp/mL) and pHCs (median [IQR]: 3,072 [2,888–4,743] cp/mL) (Figure 1B; P < 0.001). Notably, the median n-cfDNA level (Figure 1B; P < 0.001) in patients with pCOVID-19 was also higher than that in pHCs. Within the MIS-C group, patients with clinical indices suggestive of severe disease demonstrated higher n-cfDNA compared with patients without the indices (Supplemental Table 1). Levels of mt-cfDNA were also significantly higher in both MIS-C and pCOVID-19 patients as compared with pHCs (Figure 1C; P < 0.01 for both), but there was no significant difference between the MIS-C and pCOVID-19 groups.

We next evaluated the ability of cfDNA levels to distinguish children with MIS-C from those with pCOVID-19. A receiver operator characteristic (ROC) curve analysis revealed good performance with an AUC of 0.89 (95% CI = 0.86–0.94) (Figure 1D; P = 0.0003) to discriminate patients with MIS-C from those with pCOVID-19. Overall, patients with MIS-C had elevated total plasma cfDNA levels that, alone, indicated greater tissue injury compared with patients with pCOVID-19 and pHCs.

MIS-C has a distinct innate immune cell cfDNA pattern compared with pCOVID-19. We next sought to identify tissue sources for increased cfDNA levels observed in MIS-C. After isolation and bisulfite treatment, cfDNA maintained the expected nucleosomal distribution (Supplemental Figure 1B). We performed whole-genome bisulfite sequencing to an average 169 ± 3.1 million reads per sample, resulting in a uniquely averaged mapping efficiency of 89.53%. We observed high bisulfite conversion efficiency (99.95% ± 0.004%). We leveraged a library of tissue-/cell-specific methylation signatures of the 25 major cell or tissue types commonly involved in various disease conditions. Using this library, we performed deconvolution analysis using a meth_atlas algorithm (12) to deduce the relative contributions of different cell and tissue types to the plasma cfDNA pool. The fraction of each cell/tissue type was multiplied by the total n-cfDNA concentration to compute the absolute copy number of tissue-/cell-specific cfDNA. In all patient groups, hematopoietic cells were the major producers of cfDNA (Supplemental Figure 2A). Importantly, cfDNA derived from hematopoietic cells was increased in MIS-C compared with pCOVID-19 or pHCs (Figure 2A; P < 0.001).

Figure 2 Exaggerated tissue injury pattern in patients with MIS-C. (A–R) Comparison of tissue-specific cfDNA derived from hematopoietic cells (A), innate immune cells (B), neutrophils (C), monocytes (D), NK cells (E), adaptive immune cells (F), T cells (G), B cells (H), MEPs (I), nonhematopoietic tissues (J), hepatocytes (K), kidney cells (L), cardiac myocytes (M), digestive tissue (N), vascular endothelium (O), lung (P), pancreas cells (Q), and thyroid cells (R) in pHCs (n = 35), patients with pCOVID-19 (n = 14), and patients with MIS-C (n = 14). Tissue-specific cfDNA values are presented as cp/mL or copies/mL of plasma (log 10 -transformed). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by Kruskal-Wallis test followed by Dunn’s multiple comparisons to compare tissue-specific cfDNA profiles among groups.

Given the conflicting evidence about the frequency of circulating immune cells in MIS-C (15–18, 20), we compared complete blood count results and cfDNA from different immune cell types. The cfDNA profile exposed differences between MIS-C and pCOVID-19 that were not captured from the complete blood count. Absolute neutrophil count and platelet counts in the complete blood count were similar between MIS-C and pCOVID-19 (Supplemental Figure 2B). Strikingly, cfDNA levels from innate immune cells were significantly higher in patients with MIS-C than in patients with pCOVID-19 or pHCs (Figure 2B; P < 0.001). In particular, cfDNA levels from neutrophils, monocytes, and NK cells were significantly elevated in neutrophils, monocytes, and NK cells from patients with MIS-C (Figure 2, C–E). To gain further insight into the potential contribution of the adaptive immune system, we analyzed cfDNA levels derived from T cells and B cells. In both MIS-C and pCOVID-19 patients (compared with pHCs), B cell– and T cell–derived cfDNA levels were significantly elevated, either combined (Figure 2F; P < 0.001) or separately (Figure 2, G and H; P < 0.01 for both), However, the levels of B cell– and T cell–derived cfDNA were not different between MIS-C and pCOVID-19 patients (Figure 2, F–H), suggesting that adaptive immune cells may not contribute significantly to the pathogenic differences between MIS-C and pCOVID-19. We also observed increased levels of cfDNA derived from megakaryocyte/erythroid progenitors (MEPs) in patients with MIS-C compared with patients with pCOVID-19 or pHCs (Figure 2I; P < 0.001).

Patients with MIS-C have higher end-organ injury than do patients with pCOVID-19. High levels of cfDNA suggest extensive systemic inflammation, tissue injury, and cell death (32, 33). Consistent with the known clinical presentation of MIS-C involving multiple organ systems (2), we observed higher plasma cfDNA levels derived from nonhematopoietic tissues (Figure 2J; P < 0.001) in patients with MIS-C compared with those with pCOVID-19 and pHCs. In particular, we found markedly elevated cfDNA derived from solid organ tissue such as hepatocytes, kidney cells, and cardiac myocytes in cells from patients with MIS-C compared with patients with pCOVID-19 (Figure 2, K–M). In our cohort, 13 of 14 patients with MIS-C had elevated cardiac myocyte cfDNA levels (Supplemental Table 2). The levels of cardiac myocyte–derived cfDNA were 1.2- to 36-fold higher than the median levels for pCOVID-19 (Supplemental Table 3), indicating a varying degree of cardiac involvement in patients with MIS-C. Only 2 of 14 patients with MIS-C in our cohort had elevated gastrointestinal-derived (GI-derived) cfDNA levels (Figure 2N), and 5 of 14 patients with MIS-C had elevated levels of vascular endothelium–derived cfDNA (Figure 2O).

Although lung-derived cfDNA levels were high relative to levels in pHCs, we measured similar injury levels in lung cells from MIS-C and pCOVID-19 (Figure 2P). We also observed increased injury from endocrine systems such as the pancreas and thyroid (Figure 2, Q and R); higher thyroid-derived cfDNA levels were observed in 6 of 14 patients with MIS-C. Presumably reflecting heterogenous interindividual tissue injury, patients with MIS-C had different levels of elevated tissue-specific cfDNA levels. To further assess the potential implication of increased levels of innate immune cell cfDNA in systemic injury, we examined the correlation between innate immune cell cfDNA and tissue-specific or cell-specific cfDNA measurements. Elevated immune cell–derived cfDNA in pediatric patients with or without MIS-C showed a marked correlation with cfDNA derived from solid organs, suggesting a coordinated innate immune response and multiorgan injury (Supplemental Figure 3A).

We next assessed whether tissue-specific cfDNA differences in MIS-C and pCOVID-19 patients were diagnostic classifiers. Principal component analysis (PCA) revealed that cfDNA parameters separated MIS-C from pCOVID-19 by PC1 and PC2, with no overlap in 95% confidence ellipses (Figure 3A). The differences between MIS-C and pCOVID-19 patients were primarily driven by cfDNA originating from combined hematopoietic cells, combined nonhematopoietic tissue, innate immune cells, kidney cells, pancreatic cells, hepatocytes, and neutrophils (Figure 3B). Using ROC analysis (Figure 3C), monocyte-derived cfDNA showed the best discriminatory performance with an AUC of 0.949 (P < 0.0001) followed by neutrophils-derived cfDNA (AUC = 0.893, P = 0.0006), cardiac myocyte–derived cfDNA (AUC = 0.801, P = 0.0058), NK cell–derived cfDNA (AUC = 0.786, P = 0.0088), MEP-derived cfDNA (AUC = 0.786, P = 0.0108), kidney-derived cfDNA (AUC = 0.755, P = 0.0244), and hepatocyte-derived cfDNA (AUC = 0.712, P = 0.05). cfDNA derived from lung, the primary target organ of COVID-19 infection, did not discriminate MIS-C from pCOVID-19 (AUC = 0.538, P = 0.734). Taken together, the cfDNA profile indicated multisystemic, yet heterogenous, tissue-specific cfDNA elevations, consistent with the clinical presentation of MIS-C. Our data indicate that increased tissue-specific cfDNA levels observed in MIS-C served as accurate classifiers for MIS-C and pCOVID-19.

Figure 3 cfDNA profile distinguishes MIS-C and pCOVID-19 with high performance. (A and B) PCA of cfDNA features to differentiate MIS-C from pCOVID-19. (A) Graph representing each patient sample with PC1 (Dim1) on the x axis and PC2 (Dim 2) on the y axis. The large shapes (red triangle for MIS-C and blue circle for pCOVID-19) represent the average or center of their respective groups, with the ellipses representing 95% CIs for where the true average may lie. The percentages on the axes indicate the amount of variability in the data explained by that axis. (B) cos2 plot of the representation for each dimension (Dim) of the PCA. The darker and larger the circle, the more that variable is represented by the dimension it is listed under. The color gradient and size of the circle on the right hand of the panel correlates color with approximate cos2 value. (C) ROC curve analysis of tissue-/cell-specific cfDNA measures at admission as a discriminatory marker between pCOVID-19 and MIS-C patients. cfDNA was derived from monocytes, neutrophils, cardiac myocytes, NK cells, MEPs, kidney cells, and hepatocytes.

Increased cytokine levels in patients with MIS-C compared with levels in patients with pCOVID-19. To further investigate the systemic tissue injury/inflammation landscape observed in MIS-C, we measured plasma levels of 36 cytokines and chemokines using a multiplex cytokine assay. A correlation matrix of normalized cytokine levels indicated a strong positive correlation between inflammatory cytokines in all patients (Supplemental Figure 3B). Pairwise comparison identified 11 cytokines and chemokines that were elevated and 1 chemokine, MDC, that was lower in patients with MIS-C compared with those with pCOVID-19 (Figure 4A). The levels of 14 cytokines and chemokines (IL-15, IL-10, IL-13, IL-18, IL-1RA, IL-2Rα, IP-10, IL-6, IL-8, MCP-1, MCP-2, MCP-4, eotaxin, eotaxin-3) were significantly different in both MIS-C and pCOVID-19 patients compared with pHCs (P < 0.05 and FDR < 0.1). Compared with pHCs, the levels of 7 cytokines were higher and the levels of 1 cytokine (MDC) were lower in patients with MIS-C. MDC levels were similar in pCOVID-19 patients and pHCs (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 4). PCA revealed distinct cytokine signatures for MIS-C and pCOVID-19 (Figure 4B), with a majority of innate immune cytokines being the principal components distinguishing MIS-C and pCOVID-19 (Figure 4C). Cytokines reliably distinguished MIS-C from pCOVID-19 (Supplemental Figure 5). These included IL-6 (AUC = 0.883), MIP-1α (AUC = 0.878), IP-10 (AUC = 0.878), IL-10 (AUC = 0.847), IL-15 (AUC = 0.827), IL-16 (AUC = 0.821), MIP-1β (AUC = 0.821), IL-8 (AUC = 0.821), IL-1RA (AUC = 0.821), TNF-α (AUC = 0.770), IL-2Rα (AUC = 0.750), and MDC (AUC = 0.750). Together, these findings illustrate the shared and distinct pathogenic features of MIS-C and pCOVID-19 related to tissue injury and a dysregulated cytokine response.

Figure 4 Exaggerated myeloid-derived cytokine levels in MIS-C. (A) Comparison of plasma cytokine and chemokine levels in patients with MIS-C, patients with pCOVID-19, and pHCs. Cytokines with a significant difference between MIS-C and pCOVID-19 are shown. Other cytokines are represented in Supplemental Figure 4. Cytokine values are presented as picograms per milliliter (pg/mL; log 10 -transformed). (B) Graph of patient sample, with PC1 (Dim1) on the x axis and PC2 (Dim2) on the y axis. The large shapes (red triangle for MIS-C and blue circle for pCOVID-19) represent the average or center of their respective groups, with the ellipses representing 95% CIs of where the true average may lie. The percentages on the axes indicate the amount of variability in the data explained by that axis. (C) Cos2 plot of the representation of each variable for each dimension of the PCA. The darker and larger the circle, the more that variable is represented by the dimension it is listed under. The color gradient on the right hand of the panel correlates color with the approximate cos2 value. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by Kruskal-Wallis test followed by Dunn’s multiple comparisons and adjusted for multiple comparison using the Benjamini-Hochberg procedure.

Association of plasma cfDNA with cytokine profiles and laboratory markers. Our correlation analyses identified remarkable correlations between cfDNA and cytokines (Figure 5A). The levels of innate immune cell–derived cfDNA (from neutrophils and monocytes/macrophages) correlated significantly with myeloid-derived inflammatory cytokines (IL-6, IL-8, IL-16 MIP-1β) in patients with MIS-C. Innate immune cytokines also correlated with cfDNA derived from solid organs (Figure 5A). Given the different scales of cfDNA and cytokines, data were scaled and centered to generate z scores. Hierarchical clustering of Pearson’s correlation distances between samples/patients demonstrated good separation between pCOVID-19 and MIS-C patients (Figure 5B). PCA of combined cfDNA and cytokine profiles also distinguished pathogenic contributors of MIS-C and pCOVID-19 (Figure 6A), and these differences were mainly driven by myeloid cell–derived cfDNA and cytokines (Figure 6B). Inclusion of the cfDNA and cytokine profiles into a single random forest mode identified the top 24 important cfDNA and cytokine features (Figure 6C) discriminating MIS-C from pCOVID-19, with an AUC of 0.908 (Figure 6D).

Figure 5 Association of cfDNA levels with the cytokine profile. (A) Pearson’s correlation matrix of cfDNA features with cytokine/chemokine profiles in MIS-C. Pink text indicates innate immune cfDNA and cytokines with significant correlations. (B) Unsupervised hierarchical clustering heatmap of combined cfDNA and cytokine data for MIS-C and pCOVID-19 patients. Data were scaled and centered (z score) for plotting the heatmap using the ComplexHeatmap package (R, version 4.2.1) to normalize the different cfDNA and cytokine scales. Patients dendogram (rows for MIS-C are shown in red and for pCOVID-19 in orange) is based on hierarchical clustering (“average” method) of Pearson’s correlation distances between samples. The feature (column) dendrogram is based on hierarchical clustering (“complete” method) of Euclidean distances between samples/patients.

Figure 6 Integrated cfDNA and cytokine analysis distinguishes MIS-C from pCOVID-19. (A and B) PCA of cfDNA and cytokine profile to differentiate MIS-C from pCOVID-19. (A) Graph of each sample with PC1 (Dim 1) on the x axis and PC2 (Dim 2) on the y axis. The large shapes (red triangle for MIS-C and blue circle for pCOVID-19) represent the average or center of their respective groups, with the ellipses representing 95% CIs of where the true average may lie. The percentages on the axes indicate the amount of variability in the data explained by that axis. (B) Cos2 plot of the representation of each variable for each dimension of the PCA. The darker and larger the circle, the more that variable is represented by the dimension it is listed under. The color gradient on the right-hand side of the panel correlates color with the approximate cos2 value. Pink text indicates key innate immune cfDNA and cytokine features. (C) Rank of important cfDNA and cytokine features to distinguish patients with MIS-C from those with pCOVID-19 using the random forest model. (D) Performance of combined cfDNA and cytokine features to distinguish MIS-C from pCOVID-19. ROC curves for the 10 different runs and the dashed line represent the average curve.

We further examined the association between cfDNA levels and conventional laboratory markers of inflammation and organ injury markers in MIS-C (Supplemental Figure 6A). Total and innate immune cell–derived cfDNA measured at the time of hospital admission showed a weak correlation with admission levels of CRP and D-dimer, but a strong positive correlation with markers of disease severity at peak levels of CRP and D-dimer (during the hospital stay, Supplemental Figure 6B). These findings suggest that cfDNA provides an early readout of impending systemic inflammation that manifests later via conventional biochemical markers, indicative of systemic tissue damage. The degree of tissue damage correlated with biochemical measures of tissue injury. For example, hepatocyte-specific cfDNA correlated with liver function tests, including those for alanine aminotransferase (ALT) (r = 0.83, P = 0.001) and aspartate transaminase (AST) (r = 0.65, P = 0.003). Two patients with the highest ALT and AST levels also demonstrated the highest hepatocyte-specific cfDNA (Supplemental Table 4). CRP and D-dimer levels demonstrated modest performance in discriminating MIS-C and pCOVID-19 (Supplemental Figure 6C). Using a random forest model (34, 35), we also show that cfDNA measures alone demonstrated performance comparable to that of a model that included combined CRP, D-dimers, and cfDNA measurements (Supplemental Figure 6, C and D). Our findings typify MIS-C as an innate immune–driven hyperinflammatory disease causing interindividual variable multiorgan and tissue injury.