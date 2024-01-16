Hypomorphic human SEL1L and HRD1 variants uncouple multilayered ER-associated degradation machinery

In two complementary articles in this issue of the JCI, Qi and colleagues (11, 12) report the identification of one HRD1 (p.P398L) and three SEL1L (p.G585D, p.M528R, and p.C141Y) pathogenic variants (Figure 1) arising from missense DNA mutations that altered amino acid residues within protein-protein interacting domains of SEL1L and HRD1. All four SEL1L-HRD1 variants were biallelic mutations, suggesting that the presence of WT alleles might have protected against the development of any detectable phenotype in monoallelic carrier parents. Notably, children and adolescents in which the variants were identified presented with multiple signs of impaired neurodevelopment, severe hypotonia, and recurring infections. These SEL1L-HRD1 variants independently disrupted ERAD function and were associated with a spectrum of phenotypes that the investigators term ERAD-associated neurodevelopmental disorder with onset in infancy (ENDI) syndrome. Disease due to one of these variants (SEL1L p.C141Y), which was associated with a complete loss of B cells and antibodies, was termed ENDI-agammaglobulinemia (ENDI-A) syndrome.

Figure 1 Human SEL1L and HRD1 variants disrupt ERAD and cause disease. In normal cells, misfolded proteins in the ER are bound by the molecular chaperones ERLEC1 and OS9, both of which bring them to the SEL1L-HRD1 complex for ubiquitination and degradation to maintain cellular proteostasis. Qi and colleagues (11, 12) describe missense mutations in SEL1L and HRD1 that encode SEL1L-HRD1 variants with hypomorphic activity in ERAD and were associated with a spectrum of developmental disorders termed ENDI and ENDI-A. These SEL1L and HRD1 variants appear to disrupt ERAD function by impairing either enzymatic activity (HRD1 p.P398L), protein stability (SEL1L p.M528R and p.C141Y), or interactions with other ERAD components (SEL1L p.G585D).

In Wang et al. (11), Qi and colleagues describe SEL1L-HRD1 variants in six patients from three unrelated consanguineous families from disparate geographical backgrounds (Italian, Saudi Arabian, and Moroccan). Whole-exome sequencing revealed that they all had biallelic mutations in the ERAD complex: SEL1L p.G585D, SEL1L p.M528R, and HRD1 p.P398L. While all patients presented with dysmorphisms, developmental delays, intellectual disability, and short statures, only four of the six patients presented with seizures and microcephaly. Similarly, in Weis et al. (12), the authors report a SEL1L p.C141Y variant in five siblings from two consanguineous Slovakian families exhibiting ENDI symptoms along with frequent infections and premature death. Immunological tests failed to detect CD19+ lymphocytes or immunoglobulins in the blood of these patients, consistent with a loss of ERAD function in B cells as reported in mice (5). The basis of this variability in phenotype, despite similar impacts of these variants on ERAD activity, is unclear but suggests nuanced functions and interactions by SEL1L and HRD1. Importantly, that these SEL1L and HRD1 variants were found in patients with seemingly different ancestry suggests a broad ethnic inheritance or acquisition of these mutations.

It is notable that all the SEL1L and HRD1 variants were associated with neurodevelopmental disorders in patients given the critical importance of proteostasis and ERAD to normal brain and nervous system development (13–15). Mechanistically, ERAD dysfunction in the brain could result in the accumulation of misfolded proteins that cause proteotoxic stress, damaging neurons, and brain cells, which would then lead to impaired neuronal development and poor cognitive function. In line with this possibility, SEL1L silencing in neuronal stem cells caused the accumulation of autism spectrum disorder–related postsynaptic molecules CADM1 and Shank3 (14). Interestingly, this requirement for SEL1L-HRD1 in neurodevelopment appears to be shared across mammals, as the Qi group also recently described a SEL1L variant (p.S658P) in Finnish hounds that impaired SEL1L-HRD1 interaction and was associated with ENDI-like symptoms due to a loss of Purkinje neurons in the cerebellar cortex (16).

In comprehensive structure-function assays, Qi and coworkers elegantly demonstrate that these variants likely altered ERAD by disrupting the structure, stability, and interacting partners of both proteins (Figure 1). Specifically, the p.G585D variant, which is located in the substrate -binding domain of SEL1L, impaired SEL1L interaction with the chaperones OS9 and ERLEC1, thereby inhibiting substrate recruitment and degradation. The p.M528R, part of an α-helix in the SLR-M domain of SEL1L, resulted in reduced SEL1L stability, probably by impairing dimerization mediated by the SLR-M region or disrupting its interaction with HRD1. The C141Y mutation in SEL1L resulted in HRD1-mediated complex degradation due to a disruption in the disulfide bridge within the FNII domain. The only variant in HRD1, p.P398L, is located in the proline-rich region within the cytoplasmic tail that mediates its interaction with other ER membrane proteins (13) and resulted in a reduction in substrate ubiquitination and HRD1 autoubiquitination. Collectively, functional assays revealed that protein products encoded by the SEL1L and HRD1 variants are hypomorphic, as they only partially impaired ERAD activity and were nonlethal, unlike germline murine Sel1l or Hrd1 deficiency. Moreover, while all variants caused an increase in ERAD substrates, including IRE1α and CD147, they appeared to do so by different mechanisms. These observations suggest a multilayered role for SEL1L-HRD1 in the ERAD machinery in which distinct regions (represented by the variants) of either protein capture unique interacting partners to actuate different ERAD outputs. The hypomorphic activity of the variants may also explain the spectrum of phenotype and disease severity across patients with ENDI. Hypothetically, depending on cell type, the hypomorphic variants may detect and still provide some ERAD activity sufficient to mitigate low levels of proteotoxic stress.