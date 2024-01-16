Hypomorphic variants of SEL1L-HRD1 ER-associated degradation are associated with neurodevelopmental disorders

Human subjects. Six patients from 3 families were identified and included in the study. The patient cases were gathered through the web-based tool GeneMatcher (83) (https://genematcher.org/statistics/). The Saudi Arabian boy was born in 10/2009 to a gravida 2, para 1, abortion 0 29-year-old healthy mother and a 29-year-old father following an uneventful full-term pregnancy and spontaneous vaginal delivery. He presented with global developmental delay, intellectual disability, and hypotonia. MRI at 4 months of age suggested nonspecific periventricular white matter signal. The patient was officially diagnosed with short stature at 5 years of age and has shown limited response to growth-hormone therapy. The patient was diagnosed with cataract at the age of 6 and was treated with lens extraction and intraocular lens implant placement. The patient was diagnosed with hypothyroidism and has been on 25 mcg of l-thyroxine because of elevated thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH). Other than hypotonia, neurological examination was largely normal. The last doctor visit was in May 2022.

Four Moroccan siblings, 1 female (born in 06/2005) and 3 males (born in 12/2007, 02/2011, and 10/2017) displayed developmental delay, intellectual disability, speech delay, short stature, seizures, and ataxic gait (progressive with age). Brain MRIs of patient 2 (Moroccan family proband), aged 14 years, showed small cavities in the frontal periventricular area with nonspecific ventricular dilatation on coronal T2, coronal FLAIR, and axial T2 weighted images and thin corpus callosum with no anomalies of basal ganglia or at the infratentorial level of sagittal plane. Blood tests suggested vitamin D deficiency and an infection at the time of tests on 06/2022. Family history was notable for parents being first cousins. No similarly affected relatives were found in the family. The last doctor visit was in 06/2022.

The Italian girl (born in 11/2001) presented with intellectual disability, speech delay, hypotonia, severe drug-resistant seizures, stereotypies, and dysmorphic features. The patient showed no autism spectrum disorder traits. The last doctor visit date was in June 2022.

CRISPR/Cas9-based KO and KI HEK293T cells. HEK293T cells, obtained from ATCC, were cultured at 37°C with 5% CO 2 in DMEM with 10% fetal bovine serum (Fisher Scientific). To generate SEL1L- or HRD1-KO HEK293T cells, sgRNA oligonucleotides designed for human SEL1L (5′-GGCTGAACAGGGCTATGAAG-3′) and human HRD1 (5′-GGACAAAGGCCTGGATGTAC-3′) were inserted into lentiCRISPR, version 2 (Addgene, 52961). Cells grown in 10 cm petri dishes were transfected with indicated plasmids using 5 μl of 1 mg/ml polyethylenimine (PEI) (MilliporeSigma) per 1 μg of plasmids for HEK293T cells. The cells were cultured 24 hours after transfection in medium containing 2 μg/ml puromycin for 24 hours and then in normal growth medium.

SEL1LM528R, SEL1LG585D, and HRD1P398L KI HEK293T cells were generated using the CRISPR/Cas9 Homology-Directed Repair (HDR) system (Integrated DNA Technologies [IDT]); 5 μL of 100 μM Alt-R crRNA (IDT) with gRNA sequence was mixed with 5 μL of 100 μM Alt-R tracrRNA (IDT) containing the Cas9 interacting sequence. To anneal the oligos, the duplex mixture was heated at 95°C for 5 minutes and then cooled at room temperature for 20 minutes, and 9 μL of the guide complex was incubated with 6 μL of the 62 μM Alt-R Cas9 enzyme (IDT) at room temperature for 20 minutes; 5 μL of the ribonucleoprotein (RNP) complex, together with 1.2 μL of the 100 μM HDR donor oligo (IDT) and 1.2 μL of the 100 μM Alt-R Cas9 electroporation enhancer (IDT), was added into the 100 μL HEK293T cell suspension (about 5 × 105 cells) in electroporation solution (Ingenio). The mixture was transferred into a 0.2 cm cuvette, and electroporation was performed using Lonza Nucleofector IIb (Lonza). To prepare cell culture media, 3.4 μL pf 0.69 mM Alt-R HDR Enhancer V2 (IDT) was added to 2,000 μL DMEM with 10% fetal bovine serum (Fisher Scientific). After electroporation, cell suspension was added to the cell culture media, and the mixture was incubated in 4 wells of a 24-well plate (500 μL per well). The cells were cultured at 37°C with 5% CO 2 . After 5 days of incubation, the genomic DNA of the cell culture was extracted with 50 mM NaOH. DNA fragments covering the target sites were amplified by PCR using HotStart Taq 2× PCR Master Mix (ABclonal) and analyzed by Sanger Sequencing (Eurofins Genomics US) to estimate the percentage of mutant allele in the cell pool. In parallel, cells were diluted into 8 cells per mL and cultured in 96-well plates (100 μL per well) for single-cell isolation. After 10 days, 100 single-cell colonies were transferred into 24-well plates. The SEL1LM528 region of each colony was amplified by a 50 μL PCR reaction, and 25 μL of the PCR product was treated with endonuclease NsiI (NEB) in rCutSmart Buffer (NEB), incubated at 37°C overnight. PCR products that were resistant to NsiI digestion were further analyzed by Sanger sequencing. The SEL1LG585D and the HRD1P398L regions were amplified using a 25 μL PCR reaction and sequenced. Cell colonies with homozygous SEL1LM528R, SEL1LG585D, or HRD1P398L alleles were transferred into a 6-well plate for further experiments.

Sequences were as follows: crRNA (guide sequence): SEL1LM528R: 5′-CTAGCTCAGATGCATGCCAG-3′, SEL1LG585D: 5′-TACCTCCTCCTGGCTGAACA-3′, HRD1P398L: 5′-CACAGCCTCTCCTGAGCTGG-3′; HDR donor oligo (mutation sites are underlined): SEL1LM528R: 5′-AATTTAGCTTCTCAGGGAGGCCATATCTTGGCTTTCTATAACCTAGCTCAGA G GCATGCCAGTGGCACCGGCGTGATGCGATCATGTCACACTGCAGTGGAG-3′, SEL1LG585D: 5′-GGCGATTACAATGCTGCAGTGATCCAGTACCTCCTCCTGGCTGAACAGG A CTATGAAGTGGCACAAAGCAATGCAGCCTTTATTCTTGATCAGAGTAAGG-3′, HRD1P398L: 5′-TGGCCCCCCATGGGCCCCTTTCCACCTGTCCCGCCTCCCC T CAGCTCAGGAGAGGCTGTGGCTCCTCCATCCACCAGTGCAGG-3′; amplification PCR primers: SEL1LM528R: F: 5′-AATCTGTATCAGTGTGTTAGCTTGTATTA-3′, R: 5′-AGACTTTCCTGCTGGGCAA-3′; SEL1LG585D: F: 5′-AAACCTGTTGACTTCTAAAGAGTAAGTGAAAACTT-3′, R: 5′-AATGTCAAATCCATTTCTACAGTCAACTCG-3′; HRD1P398L: F: 5′-CAGTCAGTGTGACCAGTGCT-3′, R: 5′-CTCACCCCCAAGAAGAACCC-3′; and sequencing primers: SEL1LM528R: 5′-CTTACAGATGGCATTGGAGTCAAGAGA-3′, SEL1LG585D: 5′-CCCACCTCACACAGTTGTTTAAGAATGT-3′, HRD1P398L: 5′-CCTCCGTCTTCTCTCTGCAG-3′.

Plasmids. The following plasmids were used in the study (h denotes human genes; m denotes mouse genes): pcDNA3-h-proAVP(G57S)-HA (described previously, ref. 47); mSel1L cDNA (cloned from mouse liver cDNA and inserted into the pcDNA3 to generate pcDNA3-mSEL1L[WT]-FLAG). Point mutations of SEL1L in this study were generated using site-directed mutagenesis. The SEL1L-FLAG mutants G585D and M528R were generated using the plasmid pcDNA3-mSEL1L(WT)-FLAG as the template. All plasmids were validated by DNA-Seq. The mutagenesis primers were as follows: mSEL1L-FLAG-F: 5′-CGCGGATCCACCATGCAGGTCCGCGTCAGGCTGTCG-3′, R: 5′-CGCTCTAGACTATTTATCATCATCATCTTTATAATCTCCGCCCTGTGGTGGCTGCTGCTCTGG-3′. G585D-F: 5′-TGGCTGAGCAGGACTACGAGGTGGC-3′, R: 5′-GCCACCTCGTAGTCCTGCTCAGCCA-3′. M528R-F: 5′-CCTCGCACAGAGGCACGCCAGCGGC-3′, and R: 5′-GCCGCTGGCGTGCCTCTGTGCGAGG-3′. hHRD1 cDNA was cloned from pcDNA3-hHRD1(WT)-Myc-His (a gift from Y. Ye, National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Disease, Bethesda, Maryland, USA) and inserted into the pcDNA3 to generate pcDNA3-hHRD1(WT)-FLAG. Point mutations of HRD1 in this study were also generated using site-directed mutagenesis. The HRD1-FLAG mutants P398L, C2A(C291A/C294A), P397L, and P396L were generated using the plasmid pcDNA3-hHRD1(WT)-FLAG as the template. Sequences were as follows: hHRD1-FLAG-F: 5′-GGCGGTACCATGTTCCGCACGGCAGTGATGATG-3′, R: 5′-GGCGGATCCTCATTTATCATCATCATCTTTATAATCTCCGCCGTGGGCAACAGGAGACTC-3′; P398L-F: 5′-GTCCCGCCTCCCCTCAGCTCAGGAGAG-3′, R: 5′-CTCTCCTGAGCTGAGGGGAGGCGGGAC-3′; P397L-F: 5′-CCTGTCCCGCCTCTCCCCAGCTCAGGAG-3′, R: 5′-CTCCTGAGCTGGGGAGAGGCGGGACAGG-3′; P396L-F: 5′-CCACCTGTCCCGCTTCCCCCCAGCTC-3′, R: 5′-GAGCTGGGGGGAAGCGGGACAGGTGG-3′; C2A-F: 5′-ATGGACAATGTCGCCATCATCGCCCGAGAAGAGATG-3′, R: 5′-CATCTCTTCTCGGgcGATGATGgcGACATTGTCCAT-3′.

Western blot and antibodies. Cells were harvested and snap-frozen in liquid nitrogen. The proteins were extracted by sonication in NP-40 lysis buffer (50 mM Tris-HCl at pH 7.5, 150 mM NaCl, 1% NP-40, 1 mM EDTA) with protease inhibitor (MilliporeSigma), DTT (MilliporeSigma, 1 mM), and phosphatase inhibitor cocktail (MilliporeSigma). Lysates were incubated on ice for 30 minutes and centrifuged at 16,000g for 10 minutes. Supernatants were collected and analyzed for protein concentration using the Bio-Rad Protein Assay Dye (Bio-Rad); 20–50 μg of protein was denatured at 95°C for 5 minutes in 5× SDS sample buffer (250 mM Tris-HCl pH 6.8, 10% sodium dodecyl sulfate, 0.05% bromophenol blue, 50% glycerol, and 1.44 M β-mercaptoethanol). Protein was separated using SDS-PAGE or Phos-tag gel (as described previously, refs. 84, 85), followed by electrophoretic transfer to PVDF (Fisher Scientific) membrane. The blots were incubated in 2% BSA/TBST with primary antibodies overnight at 4°C: anti-HSP90 (Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., sc-13119, 1:5,000), anti-SEL1L (home-made, ref. 33; 1:10,000), anti-HRD1 (Proteintech, 13473-1, 1:2,000), anti-OS9 (Abcam, ab109510, 1:5,000), anti-CD147 (Proteintech, 11989-1, 1:3,000), anti-IRE1α (Cell Signaling Technology, 3294, 1:2,000), anti-ERLEC1 (Abcam, ab181166, 1:5,000), anti-UBE2J1 (Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., sc-377002, 1:3,000), anti-DER2 (gift from Chih-Chi Andrew Hu, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston, Texas, USA, ref. 86, 1:1,000), anti-VCP (Proteintech, 10736-1, 1:3000), anti-FAM8A1 (Proteintech, 24746-1, 1:3000), anti-FLAG (MilliporeSigma, F1804, 1:1,000), anti-HA (MilliporeSigma, H3663, 1:5,000), anti-PERK (Cell Signaling Technology, 3192, 1:5000), anti-eIF2α (Cell Signaling Technology, 9722, 1:5000), anti–p-eIF2α (Cell Signaling Technology, 9721, 1:1,000), anti-GRP78 BiP (Abcam, ab21685, 1:5000), and anti-PDI (Enzo Life Sciences, ADI-SPA-890-D, 1:5000). Membranes were washed with TBST and incubated with secondary antibodies, either HRP conjugated (Bio-Rad, 1:10,000), anti-rabbit IgG TrueBlot HRP (Rockland, 18-8816-33, 1:500), or anti-mouse IgG TrueBlot-HRP (Rockland 18-8817-31, 1:500), at room temperature for 1 hour for ECL chemiluminescence detection system (Bio-Rad) development. Band intensity was determined using Image lab (Bio-Rad) software (verison 6.1).

IP. For SEL1L-FLAG and HRD1 IP, HEK293T cells transfected with the indicated plasmids or KI HEK293T cells were snap-frozen in liquid nitrogen and whole-cell lysate was prepared in the IP lysis buffer (150 mM NaCl, 0.2% Nonidet P-40 [NP40], 0.1% Triton X-100, 25 mM Tris-HCl pH 7.5) at 4°C, supplemented with protease inhibitors, protein phosphatase inhibitors, and 10 mM N-ethylmaleimide. A total of approximately 5 mg protein lysates were incubated with 15 μl anti-FLAG agarose (MilliporeSigma, A2220) or 2 μl anti-HRD1 antibody (Proteintech, 13473-1) overnight at 4°C with gentle rocking. HRD1 IP lysates were incubated with 10 μl protein A agarose (Invitrogen, 20333) at 4oC for 2 hours after incubation. Incubated agaroses were washed 3 times with the IP lysis buffer and eluted in the SDS sample buffer at 95oC for 5 minutes followed by SDS-PAGE and immunoblot.

Denaturing IP for ubiquitination assay. HEK293T cells were transfected with proAVP(G57S)-HA plasmids for 24 hours and then treated with 10 μM MG132 for 2 hours. The cells were snap-frozen in liquid nitrogen, and whole-cell lysate was prepared in the NP-40 lysis buffer (50 mM Tris-HCl at pH7.5, 150 mM NaCl, 1% NP-40, 1 mM EDTA) with 1% SDS and 5 mM DTT, denatured at 95°C for 10 minutes, and centrifuged at 16,000g for 10 minutes. Subsequently, supernatants were diluted 1:10 with NP-40 lysis buffer and incubated with 15 μl anti-HA agarose (Thermo Fisher,26182) overnight at 4°C with gentle rocking. The incubated agaroses were washed 3 times with the NP-40 lysis buffer and eluted in the SDS sample buffer at 95°C for 5 minutes, followed by SDS-PAGE and immunoblot.

Chemical treatment. Cells were treated with 50 μg/ml cycloheximide for the indicated times followed by Western blot analysis or treated with 10 μM MG132 followed by denaturing IP. WT HEK293 cells treated with 100 nM thapsigargin for 4 hours were included as positive controls for UPR.

Statistics. Statistics tests were performed using GraphPad Prism, version 8.0 (GraphPad Software). Unless indicated otherwise, values are represented as means ± SEM. All experiments were repeated at least 2 to 3 times and/or performed with multiple independent biological samples from which representative data are shown. All data sets passed normality and equal variance tests. Statistical differences between the groups were compared using unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test for 2 groups or 1-way ANOVA or 2-way ANOVA for multiple groups. P < 0.05 was considered statistically significant.

The intensities of the Western blot bands between different samples in some experiments were also statistically compared using 1-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey-Kramer test in the R environment. The input data were first examined for homoscedasticity using the Breusch-Pagan test implemented in the ncvTest function in the R car package. In our experience, data that do not satisfy a constant variance usually display log-normal distribution. Therefore, the log-transformed data were used as input in those cases.

Study approval. Study protocols and written, informed consent protocols were approved by the institutional review boards at the Research Advisory Council (RAC) (King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre, KFSHRC RAC 2080006); the APHP-Délégation Interrégionale à la Recherche Clinique (DIRC) Assistance Publique-Hôpitaux de Paris, Paris, France (2015-03-03/DC 2014–2272); the Ethical Committee of the University of Naples Federico II (48/16), the University of Michigan Medical School (IRBMED, HUM00227482), and Health Sciences Research (IRB-HSR, University of Virginia, HSR230351). The patients and/or the parents provided written, informed consent prior to participation in the study. Written, informed consent was received for the use of the photographs.

Data availability. The materials and reagents used are either commercially available or are available upon request. All data and materials for the manuscript are described in Methods. Values for all data points in graphs are reported in the Supporting Data Values file.