Biallelic Cys141Tyr variant of SEL1L is associated with neurodevelopmental disorders, agammaglobulinemia, and premature death

Identification of a biallelic SEL1LC141Y variant in humans. Five siblings from 2 consanguineous families in a large Slovakian family presented with developmental delay, neurological disorders, and agammaglobulinemia in childhood (Figure 1) and were suspected of inherited genetic disorder. Array comparative genomic hybridization (aCGH) analysis performed in patients 4 and 5 did not reveal the presence of any larger deletions or amplifications within the genome (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI170882DS1). Analyses of whole-exome sequencing of DNA samples from patients 3 and 5 and their parents (III-3 and III-4) did not identify any known monogenic inborn errors of neurological disorders and agammaglobulinemia. Since both patients were born to the same consanguineous parents, variants were queried from the database according to the assumption of a recessive inheritance with 100% penetrance. Annotated variants were then filtered against their allele frequency (smaller than 1% or unknown) and predicted deleteriousness (Figure 1B). Two variants were identified in individual patients, SEL1L p.Cys141Tyr (NM_005065.6: exon 4: c.422G>A) and fatty acyl-CoA reductase 2 (FAR2) p.Arg490Trp (NM_001271783.2: exon 12: c.1468C>T) (Figure 1B and Supplemental Table 1). As Sanger sequencing confirmed the segregation of the FAR2 variant with symptoms in patient 2 (Supplemental Figure 2) and as loss of FAR2 function is not linked to neurological disorder or agammaglobulinemia (33), we excluded it from being causal for these patients. Moreover, Sanger sequencing further confirmed the biallelic SEL1LC141Y variant in all 5 patients, but not in parents or unaffected siblings (Figure 1, C and D). Hence, on the basis of the known function of SEL1L protein, and after applying stringent filters of the exome sequencing data (Supplemental Table 1) according to the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) and the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) 2015 guidelines for clinical interpretation of genetic variants (34), we determined that SEL1LC141Y is a potential candidate.

Figure 1 Identification of SEL1LC141Y variant in humans using whole-exome sequencing. (A) Family pedigrees for the kindreds from Slovakia (2 consanguineous pairs) for SEL1L p.C141Y, showing autosomal recessive inheritance. Arrows point to probands. Black shapes indicate affected patients and gray shapes show a newborn died from holoprosencephaly. The age indicated is as of 2022 or at time of death (cross). Photos of the patients are shown below. Photo of patient 1 was published in the book Pediatrics (51) to show marasmus and is republished here with permission. (B) Genetic analysis pipeline of whole-exome sequencing (WES) data for patients 3 and 5 (IV-3/6) and their parents, III-3/4. (C and D) Exonic and chromosomal locations of SEL1L variant (C), with Sanger sequencing in patients and other family members (D). R, heterozygosity; C, cysteine; Y, tyrosine.

SEL1LC141Y variant in patients with ENDI-agammaglobulinemia. The clinical presentation was uniform among the 5 patients with ENDI-agammaglobulinemia (ENDI-A). All patients started to have problems with food intake soon after birth, as they repeatedly vomited after eating (Table 1 and Supplemental Table 2). They were unable to gain weight, had pale skin color, gradually developed cachexia, and had similar facial dysmorphisms, including triangle faces, big ears, etc. (Figure 1A). All patients showed severe axial hypotonia and general developmental delay with short stature and microcephaly (Table 1). Three patients (patients 1, 3, and 5) could not sit up, hold their heads, or raise their heads while supporting themselves on their elbows. Only patient 4 was able to sit without support at the age of 4.5 years. All patients exhibited intellectual disability and were unable to speak words and sentences (Table 1 and Supplemental Table 2). Of note, the IV-4 individual, carrying 1 allele SEL1LC141Y, was born with multiple malformations (alobar holoprosencephaly, “frog” eyes, anus malformation, congenital heart defects, etc.) and died from cardiorespiratory failure at 9 days of age (Figure 1A). Hence, these patients exhibited typical ENDI symptoms as described in the accompanying paper (Table 1) (32).

Table 1 Summary and comparison of clinical features of 5 ENDI-A and 6 ENDI patients described in the accompanying paper

However, unlike the other ENDI patients, these patients were frequently admitted to the hospital due to recurrent severe lower respiratory infection almost every month, starting from otitis media, sinusitis (bilateral maxillary and ethmoidal), to bronchitis and pneumonia, as diagnosed by doctors. During pneumonia, children developed respiratory insufficiency often caused by food aspiration. As a result, they were hospitalized nearly monthly and treated with antibiotics and sufficient oxygen supply and were regularly supplemented with Igs. In patients 3 and 4, hearing impairment was diagnosed at 1 year of age, which was likely secondary to multiple otitis media.

Immunological tests were performed with peripheral blood from patients 3, 4, and 5, which revealed no detectable mature CD19+ memory B cells in the circulation or circulating Igs at the age of 12 months and beyond (Table 2). Consequently, IgG was given as a replacement therapy every 4 weeks in these patients. Indeed, after replacement therapy was initiated, a substantial improvement in acute infections was noted. However, chronic respiratory symptoms, phlegm, and cough in some forms continued to recur. The early treatment strategy by IgG replacement therapy and antiinfectious prophylaxis very likely postponed infectious complications in patients 3, 4, and 5. However, all 3 were observed to have a sudden dramatic deterioration of the clinical condition due to sepsis with multiorgan failure.

Table 2 Immunological profiles of patients 3, 4, and 5 showing B cell deficiency and agammaglobulinemia

A gut biopsy of patient 3 showed subtotal villous atrophy of the duodenum as Marsh IIIb enteropathy with no CD20+ B cells and moderate to high amounts of CD3+, CD4+, and CD8+ intraepithelial cells compared with noncarriers (Supplemental Figure 3A and Supplemental Table 3). Although the absolute numbers of CD4+ helper and CD8+ cytotoxic T cells were largely in the normal ranges, the ratio of CD4+ to CD8+ T cells was reduced (Table 2), pointing to an impaired T cell development with defective SEL1L-HRD1 ERAD. Moreover, patient 4 had a COVID-19 infection with respiratory failure at the age of 7.7 years. After the patient was administered with therapeutic anti–SARS-Cov-2 monoclonal antibodies, the viral load was effectively decreased. However, the course of treatment was prolonged and differed from that of healthy children or children with X-linked agammaglobulinemia (XLA). Indeed, no specific cellular response measured by COVID antigen–specific memory T cells was detected in peripheral blood (Supplemental Figure 3B), indicative of defects in COVID antigen–induced T cell activation. Hence, these patients lacked mature B cells and exhibited agammaglobulinemia, with impaired T cell development and/or function.

Sequence and structural analyses of SEL1LC141Y variant. This variant affects a conserved residue in the luminal N-terminal fibronectin type II (FNII) domain of SEL1L, a domain with unknown function (Figure 2A). Interestingly, unlike other domains of SEL1L, the FNII domain is not conserved in invertebrates (Figure 2B). Position-specific scoring matrix (PSSM) analysis (35) showed that Cys at this position was evolutionarily selected and that the Cys-to-Tyr mutation may be detrimental to SEL1L function (Figure 2C). Structural modeling of the human SEL1L-HRD1-OS9-DERLIN1 protein complex (SEL1L, 107–723 aa; HRD1, 1–334 aa; OS9, 33–655 aa; DERLIN1, 1–213 aa) using the AI-based AlphaFold2 prediction network (36) showed 2 short antiparallel β sheets connected by 2 long random coils at the FNII domain with 2 disulfide bridges in close, quasiorthogonal juxtaposition (Figure 2, D and E): Cys141-Cys168 and Cys127-Cys153.

Figure 2 Sequence and structural analyses of SEL1LC141Y variant. (A) Schematic diagram of human SEL1L. SP, signal peptide; SLR-N/M/C, Sel1-like repeats at N-, middle-, and C-terminal; TM, transmembrane; CYTO, cytosol. Orange lines, 2 disulfide bonds (Cys127-Cys153, Cys141-Cys168). (B) The aa sequence alignment of SEL1L showing the conservation of SEL1L C141 residue (highlighted in orange) and neighboring cysteine residues (highlighted in gray) across species. (C) PSSM scores for position 141, with WT in green and variant in red. (D and E) Structural prediction of human SEL1L/OS9/HRD1/DERLIN ERAD complex using AlphaFold2 with close-up view of C141 residue and disulfide bonds (black arrows) (E).

SEL1LC141Y variant causes ERAD complex instability and dysfunction. We next tested to determine whether and how SEL1LC141Y affects ERAD function using skin fibroblasts derived from patients and those from noncarrier individuals as WT controls. Strikingly, SEL1L protein levels were significantly reduced and largely undetectable in the patient fibroblasts compared with in WT cells (Figure 3, A and B). In keeping with our previous findings that SEL1L is required for HRD1 protein stability (37), HRD1 protein levels were also significantly reduced, by over 90%, in patient cells (Figure 3, A and B). The reduction of SEL1L and HRD1 protein levels was confirmed using immunofluorescent staining in patient skin fibroblasts (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B) as well as immunohistochemical staining of the duodenal biopsies from the patients (Figure 3C). This reduction in SEL1L-HRD1 protein levels was not due to gene transcription, as their mRNA levels were unchanged compared with those in healthy cells (Supplemental Figure 4C). SEL1L and HRD1 proteins became unstable in SEL1LC141Y patient cells treated with a translation inhibitor, cycloheximide (Figure 3, D and E), while 2 known ERAD substrates, inositol-requiring enzyme 1α (IRE1α) (37) and CD147 (38), were accumulated and stabilized in SEL1LC141Y patient cells (Figure 3, A, B, D, and E). Much to our surprise, 2 lectins that help recruit substrates to the SEL1L-HRD1 complex, OS9 and ERLEC1, were significantly decreased and destabilized in SEL1LC141Y patient cells (Figure 3, A–E), uncoupled from their gene transcription (Supplemental Figure 4C). Furthermore, a model ERAD substrate proarginine vasopressin (proAVP) mutant, Gly57Ser (proAVP G57S) (24), formed significantly more high–molecular weight (HMW) aggregates in SEL1LC141Y knockin (KI) HEK293T cells compared with WT cells, to levels similar to those in ERAD-KO HEK293T cells (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). ER staining showed an increase in ER volume in SEL1LC141Y KI HEK293T cells (Supplemental Figure 5C).

Figure 3 SEL1LC141Y variant abolishes ERAD complex and function. (A and B) Western blot analysis of ERAD proteins and endogenous ERAD substrates in WT and SEL1LC141Y patient fibroblasts with quantitation shown (B) (n = 3–6 per group). (C) Immunohistochemical staining of SEL1L (top), HRD1 (middle), and OS9 (bottom) in duodenal biopsies from patient 3 and noncarrier control. Original magnification, ×40. (D and E) Cycloheximide (CHX) chase analysis of ERAD proteins and endogenous ERAD substrates in WT and SEL1LC141Y patient fibroblasts with quantitation shown (E) (n = 3–6 per group). OS9 1 indicates isoform OS-9.1; OS9 2 indicates isoform OS-9.2. Both bands were quantitated together. n, individual cell samples. Data are represented as means ± SEM. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, 2-tailed Student’s t test (B); 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test (E).

SEL1LC141Y causes the most severe ERAD dysfunction among all 4 variants. We next compared the SEL1LC141Y variant to the other hypomorphic SEL1L and HRD1 variants (SEL1LM528R, SEL1LG585D, and HRD1P398L) described in the accompanying paper by Wang et al. (32) in terms of ERAD function by generating KI HEK293T cells using the CRISPR/Cas9 system expressing individual variants (Supplemental Figure 6, A–E). Indeed, compared with cells expressing other hypomorphic variants, SEL1LC141Y cells had the lowest SEL1L and HRD1 protein levels, but the highest protein levels of the ERAD substrates CD147 and IRE1α (Figure 4, A and B). Hence, we conclude that SEL1LC141Y-expressing cells exhibit the most severe ERAD dysfunction among all the hypomorphic variants.

Figure 4 SEL1LC141Y causes severe ERAD dysfunction, but not an overt UPR. (A and B) Western blot analysis of SEL1L, HRD1, and endogenous ERAD substrates in various KI HEK293T cells expressing different variants, with quantitation shown (B) (n = 3–4 per group). (C) Western blot analysis of ER chaperones in WT and SEL1LC141Y patient fibroblasts with quantitation shown below (n = 4–6 per group). (D) Western blot analysis of IRE1α phosphorylation using Phos-tag gel in WT and SEL1LC141Y patient fibroblasts treated with and without 10 μM MG132 for 2 hours (n = 3 per group). Tg, thapsigargin, ER stress inducer. (E) Reverse transcription PCR (RT-PCR) of XBP1 splicing levels in WT and SEL1LC141Y patient fibroblasts treated with and without 10 μM MG132 for 2 hours. Two independent repeats. u, unsplicing; s, splicing. (F and G) Western blot analysis of PERK and eIF2α phosphorylation in WT and SEL1LC141Y patient fibroblasts treated with and without 10 μM MG132 for 2 hours, with quantitation shown (G) (n = 3 per group). p, phosphorylation. n, individual cell samples. Data are represented as means ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, 2-tailed Student’s t test (B, CD147 protein level comparison between WT and P398L cells; C); 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test (B, comparison between WT and other variants; G).

Lack of an overt unfolded protein response in SEL1LC141Y cells. We next asked whether ERAD dysfunction in SEL1LC141Y cells induces an overt unfolded protein response (UPR). UPR was measured using standard protocols as previously described (39). ER chaperones Ig heavy chain–binding protein (BiP) and protein disulfide isomerase (PDI) were significantly elevated (Figure 4C). While IRE1α protein levels were elevated in SEL1LC141Y cells, IRE1α was not phosphorylated based on the phos-tag system (39, 40) (Figure 4D). Consistently, X-box–binding protein 1 (XBP1) mRNA splicing was not detected in SEL1LC141Y cells (Figure 4E). Although the absolute levels of phosphorylation of protein kinase R-like ER kinase (PERK) and eukaryotic initiation factor 2α (eIF2α) were elevated in patient fibroblasts when normalized to the loading control HSP90, there was no difference in the percentage of phosphorylated PERK and eIF2α upon normalization to total PERK and eIF2α proteins (Figure 4, F and G). Changes in these markers were not affected by the treatment of MG132 (Figure 4, D and G). Hence, we conclude that SEL1LC141Y causes severe ERAD dysfunction, but is not associated with an overt UPR. This scenario likely resulted from the upregulation of ER chaperones and the expansion of the ER volume.

The disulfide bonds in the FNII domain are required for ERAD complex stability and function. We next asked mechanistically how the SEL1LC141Y variant affects ERAD complex stability. To this end, we first performed immunoprecipitation to examine the complex formation. Upon overexpression, SEL1LC141Y had no effect on the interactions between SEL1L and other ERAD components, such as OS9, ERLEC1, HRD1, and ubiquitin-conjugating E2 enzyme J1 (UBE2J1) (Figure 5A), thus excluding the possibility that the SEL1LC141Y variant interferes with the complex formation. Next, as SEL1L has 2 disulfide bond pairs, C127-C153 and C141-C168, in the FNII domain (Figure 2A), we asked whether each disulfide bond had a similar impact on ERAD complex stability. We disrupted another disulfide bond by generating SEL1LC127Y KI HEK293T cells (Supplemental Figure 6, A–E). Indeed, similarly to SEL1LC141Y, SEL1LC127Y reduced the protein levels of the ERAD complex and stabilized the known ERAD substrates (Figure 5, B and C). Importantly, the effects of both variant/mutant on protein levels of the ERAD complex and substrates were relatively milder compared with those of SEL1L–/– HEK293T cells (Figure 5, B and C), suggesting that SEL1LC141Y is not a complete loss-of-function variant, which may explain why the patients could survive for months or even years. Moreover, cycloheximide experiments showed that both variants rendered the ERAD complex unstable while increasing the stability of ERAD substrates such as IRE1α and CD147 (Figure 5, D and E). It is worth noting that, unlike in ERAD-deficient cells, where both lectins are stabilized, OS9 and ERLEC1 were unstable in both SEL1LC141Y and SEL1LC127Y cells (Supplemental Figure 7 and Figure 5E), pointing to an additional impact of free Cys in SEL1L on other ERAD components. Hence, disulfide bonds in the FNII domain of SEL1L are indispensable for ERAD complex stability and function.

Figure 5 Two disulfide bond pairs in the FNII domain of SEL1L are indispensable for ERAD complex stability and function. (A) Immunoprecipitation of FLAG-agarose in SEL1L–/– HEK293T cells transfected with indicated SEL1L-FLAG constructs to examine their interactions with other ERAD components (n = 2 per group). (B and C) Western blot analysis of ERAD proteins and endogenous ERAD substrates in WT, the SEL1L variants KI or SEL1L–/– HEK293T cells, with quantitation shown (C). n = 5–9 (WT); n = 5–7 (C141Y); n = 5–9 (C127Y); n = 3–7 (SEL1L–/–). (D) Cycloheximide chase analysis of ERAD proteins and endogenous ERAD substrates in WT and SEL1L variants. (E) Quantitation of Figure 5D and Supplemental Figure 7. n = 4–10 (WT); n = 4–6 (C141Y); n = 4–6 (C127Y); n = 5–6 (SEL1L–/–). OS9 1 indicates isoform OS-9.1; OS9 2 indicates isoform OS-9.2. Both bands were quantitated together. n, individual cell samples. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test (C); 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test (E).

SEL1L FNII domain is dispensable for ERAD function. We next explored the importance of the FNII domain in ERAD function. Interestingly, the FNII domain (aa 122–170) is not conserved and is absent in fly or yeast SEL1L homolog Hrd3 (Figure 6A). We generated FNII-less SEL1L HEK293T cells using CRISPR/Cas9-mediated deletion of the entire exon 4 encoding residues 115 to 170 (Supplemental Figure 8, A–C). Initial experiments using a homemade N-terminus–specific (which includes the FNII domain) antibody showed an approximately 90% reduction of SEL1L protein levels in FNII-less SEL1L KI HEK293T cells (Figure 6B). However, using a C-terminus–specific antibody (from Abcam), we noted that loss of the FNII domain caused an approximately 60% reduction of SEL1L protein levels compared with that in WT cells, which was much higher than those in cells expressing Cys variants (Figure 6, B and D). The difference between these 2 antibodies was also further confirmed in SEL1LWT/ΔFNII cells (ΔFNII HET) (Figure 6B). These findings not only confirmed the deletion of the FNII domain in FNII-less SEL1L, but also showed that the FNII domain is important for SEL1L protein stability. By comparison, both antibodies detected very little, if any, SEL1L protein in SEL1LC141Y KI HEK293T cells (Figure 6, B and D), hence excluding the possibility that the failure to detect SEL1L protein was due to antibody recognition affected by Cys mutations.

Figure 6 SEL1L FNII domain itself is dispensable for ERAD function. (A) Schematic diagrams of human full-length and FNII truncated (ΔFNII, 115–170 aa) SEL1L and its homolog Hrd3 in drosophila and yeast with the epitopes recognized by either homemade or Abcam (ab78298) SEL1L antibodies indicated. SP, signal peptide; SLR-N/M/C, Sel1-like repeats at N-, middle-, and C-terminal; TM, transmembrane; Orange lines indicate 2 disulfide bonds. (B–D) Western blot analysis of ERAD proteins and endogenous ERAD substrates in WT, SEL1L variants KI, ΔFNII, SEL1L–/–, and SEL1LWT/ΔFNII (ΔFNII HET) HEK293T cells, with quantitation shown (D). n = 5–11 (WT); n = 3–9 (SEL1LC141Y); n = 3–8 (SEL1LC127Y); n = 4–10 (ΔFNII); n = 3–6 (SEL1L–/–) independent samples. OS9 1 indicates isoform OS-9.1; OS9 2 indicates isoform OS-9.2. Both bands were quantitated together. (E and F) Cycloheximide chase analysis of ERAD proteins and endogenous ERAD substrates in various KI HEK293T cells, with quantitation shown (F). n = 4–9 (WT); n = 3–5 (ΔFNII); n = 3–5 (SEL1LC141Y). Data are represented as means ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test (D); 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test (F).

Moreover, HRD1 protein levels in FNII-less SEL1L KI HEK293T cells were reduced by 30% compared with those in WT cells, but doubled compared with those expressing the Cys variants (Figure 6, C and D). Further examination of ERAD substrates such as IRE1α and CD147 showed mild, if any, changes in their protein levels and stability in FNII-less SEL1L KI HEK293T cells compared with WT HEK293T cells (Figure 6, C–F), pointing to largely normal ERAD function associated with FNII-less SEL1L. Hence, we conclude that the FNII domain of SEL1L is dispensable for SEL1L-HRD1 ERAD function and that the SEL1LC141Y variant affects ERAD complex stability, likely through the unpaired Cys.

SEL1LC141Y variant causes proteasome-mediated self-destruction. We next further explored mechanistically how the SEL1LC141Y variant causes the instability of the SEL1L-HRD1 ERAD complex. We first asked whether proteasomes are required in this process. Treatment with the proteasomal inhibitor MG132 elevated the protein levels of both SEL1L and HRD1 (Figure 7A and Supplemental Figure 9A), pointing to the involvement of the proteasomes in the reduction of the ERAD complex. Next, as previous studies have implicated HRD1 (41, 42) or RING finger protein 5 (RNF5/RMA1) E3 ligase (43) in HRD1 turnover, we asked which the E3 ligase is involved in the degradation of the SEL1L-HRD1 complex in the presence of the variants. We generated HRD1–/– or RNF5–/– HEK293T cells expressing (via KI) SEL1LC127Y and SEL1LC141Y. Strikingly, deletion of HRD1, but not RNF5, significantly rescued the protein levels and stability of SEL1L in SEL1LC127Y and SEL1LC141Y KI HEK293T cells (Figure 7, B, C, E, and F). This was consistent using 2 different SEL1L antibodies recognizing different regions of SEL1L protein (Figure 7D and Supplemental Figure 9B). The accumulation of SEL1LC141Y protein in the absence of HRD1 protein led to the formation of HMW aggregates in HEK293T cells (Figure 7G). Similarly, OS9 and ERLEC1 proteins accumulated (Figure 7B and Supplemental Figure 9C) and formed HMW complexes (Supplemental Figure 9D) in HRD1–/–;SEL1LC127Y and HRD1–/–;SEL1LC141Y HEK293T cells. Additionally, both IRE1α and CD147 were also further increased upon the deletion of HRD1 compared with the parental SEL1LC127Y and SEL1LC141Y KI cells, pointing to residual HRD1 function in these KI cells (Figure 7B and Supplemental Figure 9E). In conclusion, SEL1LC141Y causes proteasome-mediated self-destruction of the SEL1L-HRD1 ERAD complex.