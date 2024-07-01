BET bromodomain inhibition potentiates radiosensitivity in models of H3K27-altered diffuse midline glioma

Further information can be found in Supplemental Methods.

Sex as a biological variable. Our study examined 6-week-old female athymic mice (rnu/rnu genotype, BALB/c background). The animals were purchased from Envigo and housed under aseptic conditions. The animals are well established and were used to develop DMG PDXs in our published studies (15, 35, 37, 50, 51). There are no reported sex differences among DMG patients.

Xenograft studies. Mice received 1 μL SF8628 or GEMM-DMG cell suspension (100,000 cells/μL) by injection into the pontine tegmentum at a depth of 5 mm from the inner base of the skull, as previously described (15, 35, 37, 51, 52). For the efficacy study of AZD5153 and radiation, animals were randomized into 4 treatment groups: (i) vehicle control (0.5% hydroxy methylcellulose, 0.1% Tween 80 for AZD5153, 1% DMSO for JQ1; n = 11); (ii) ADZ5153 (oral gavage of 50 mg/kg; n = 11) or JQ1 (i.p. injection of 30 mg/kg; n = 11) treatment 5 times a week for 2 consecutive weeks; (iii) radiation monotherapy (1.5 Gy 3 times a week for 2 consecutive weeks, for a total dose of 9 Gy; n = 10 for AZD5153 study, n = 11 for JQ1 study); and (iv) combination therapy with AZD5153 or JQ1 and radiation (n = 10 for combination with AZD, n = 11 for combination with JQ1). Biweekly bioluminescence imaging was used to monitor tumor growth and response to therapy, as previously described (15, 35–37, 50, 51). Mice were monitored daily and euthanized at end points, which included irreversible neurological deficit or body condition score less than 2.

Cell sources and propagation. The SF8628 (H3.3K27M DMG) cell line was obtained from the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) Medical Center and in accordance with an institutionally approved protocol. Establishment of SF8628 cell culture from surgical specimens as well as tumor cell modification for expression of firefly luciferase for in vivo bioluminescence imaging have been described (15, 35, 37, 50, 51). DIPG007 (H3.3K27M DMG) cell line was provided by Angel Montero Carcaboso (Hospital Sant Joan de Déu, Barcelona, Spain). SU-DIPG4 (H3.1K27M DMG) and SU-DIPG36 (H3.1K27M DMG) cell lines were provided by M. Monje (Stanford University, Stanford, California). NHAs and human astrocytes expressing WT (Astro-WT) and the K27M H3F3A transgene (Astro-KM) have been previously described (8, 51). The SF8628 and human astrocyte cells were propagated as monolayers in complete medium consisting of DMEM (catalog 11965092) supplemented with 10% FBS (A31604–02) and nonessential amino acids (catalog 11140–050) from ThermoFisher Scientific. DIPG007, SU-DIPG4, SU-DIPG36 cell lines were grown in tumor stem medium (TSM) as neurosphere culture or with 5% FBS as adherent culture. TSM base was prepared using the following: Neurobasal-A medium (catalog 10888–022), DMEM/F-12 medium (catalog 11330–032), HEPES buffer (catalog 15630–080), sodium pyruvate (catalog 11360–070), MEM nonessential amino acids (catalog 11140–050), GlutaMAX-I supplement (catalog 35050–061), antibiotic-antimycotic (catalog 15240–096), and B-27 supplement minus vitamin A (catalog 12587–010) from ThermoFisher Scientific; EGF and FGF (catalog 100–26 and 100–146) and PDGF-A and PDGF-B (catalog 100–16 and 100–18) from Shenandoah Biotechnology; and 0.2% heparin (catalog 07980) from STEMCELL Technologies. H3.3K27M-mutant neurosphere cells were derived from a genetically engineered mouse model of DMG (GEMM-DMG) (Ntv-a; p53fl/fl; PDGFB; H3.3K27M; Cre) (48). GEMM cells were cultured under neurosphere conditions in DMEM supplemented with 10% proliferation supplement (STEMCELL Technologies), 1% Pen–Strep (Invitrogen), 20 ng/mL human basic FGF (Invitrogen), 10 ng/mL human EGF, and 2 μg/mL heparin. We used the PowerPlex 16 HS System (Promega DC2101) to analyze short tandem repeats (STRs) in order to confirm the identity of the cell lines. All cells were cultured in an incubator at 37°C in a humidified atmosphere containing 95% O 2 and 5% CO 2 and were mycoplasma-free at the time of testing with a Mycoplasma Detection Kit (InvivoGen).

shRNAs and sgRNA treatments. BRD4 and scrambled control shRNAs (BRD4 shRNAs: V3THS_378004, V3THS_326487, V3THS_326484, Control shRNA: RHS4346; Dharmacon IDs) were used to generate lentivirus and infected tumor cells according to the manufacturer’s instructions. At 24 hours after lentiviral infection, cells were selected using 2 mg/mL puromycin for 5 days prior to in vitro assays. We also generated sgRNAs to knock out BRD2, BRD3, and BRD4 expression. sgRNA for the ROSA26 gene was used as control (see Supporting Data Values). The lentiCRISPRv2 vector (a gift from F. Zhang; Addgene plasmid 52961) was digested with BsmBI and inserted the sgRNAs into the vector (53). The ligation reactions were transfected into Stbl3 cells. Positive clones were confirmed with Sanger sequence. These plasmids were cotransfected into HEK293T cells with psPAX2, pMD2.G with PEI reagents (23966, Polysciences). Supernatants containing virus particles were collected at 48 and 72 hours and were used to infect DMG cells. After 48 hours of lentiviral infection, cells were selected with 2 μg/mL puromycin for 5 days prior to the in vitro assay.

Clonogenic survival assay. Six-well tissue culture plates were seeded with 400–10,000 cells and allowed to adhere for 12 hours. The modified cells with BRD4 shRNAs or sgRNAs, or unmodified cells treated with 50 nM AZD5153 or 50–100 nM JQ1 alone, were irradiated at doses of 0.5, 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, and 8 Gy. Radiation was delivered by a gamma irradiator. Cells were incubated at 37°C for 2 weeks, after which colonies were counted following staining with 0.05% crystal violet. Plating efficiencies were calculated as the ratio of the number of colonies formed to the number of cells seeded. Colonies of more than 50 cells were used to indicate surviving fractions. Surviving fractions were calculated as the plating efficiency of treated cells divided by the plating efficiency of control cells. DEFs were calculated as the ratio of the dose with radiation alone to the dose with radiation and BRD4 inhibition at 10% survival.

DNA repair assays. GFP reconstitution reporter cassettes for detection of HR and NHEJ have been previously reported (29, 34). Plasmids containing HR or NHEJ reporter cassettes were linearized and transfected into cells to measure HR or NHEJ as a function of GFP expression. Transfections were performed using Lipofectamine 2000 (ThermoFisher Scientific 11668027). Cells with integrated reporter constructs were selected by adding 1 mg/mL geneticin (ThermoFisher Scientific 10131–035). HR or NHEJ cassette–expressing cells were treated with 1 μM AZD5153 for 72 hours, then transfected with a mixture of 5 μg ISceI-expressing plasmid and 2 μg pDsRed2-N1 (Clonetech 632406). Four days following transfection, cells were harvested, suspended in PBS, and placed on ice. Cells were then analyzed by FACS using LSRFortessa cell analyzer (BD Biosciences). Cells expressing GFP, pDsRed2-N1, or no fluorescent protein were used as calibration controls. Data were analyzed using FlowJo software. DNA repair efficiency was determined as a ratio of GFP+ to DsRed+ cells normalized to 100% of vehicle control (DMSO).

Comet assay. Cells were treated with 500 nM AZD5153 or 0.5% DMSO, followed by 4 Gy irradiation, and alkaline comet assays were performed (54). Brieﬂy, 10,000 cells were resuspended in 75 μL of 0.5% (wt/vol) low-melting-point agarose and pipetted on slides precoated with 1.5% (wt/vol) normal-melting-point agarose. Coverslips were placed on top to spread the cell suspension evenly, and the slides were incubated on ice for 10 minutes. Next, the slides were slowly immersed into ice-cold, freshly made lysis buffer for 1 hour. After removal from the lysis buffer, the slides were placed into an electrophoresis tank filled with alkaline buffer (4°C) for 20 minutes, and electrophoresis was performed for 20 minutes at 300 mA. Slides were then removed, and drops of neutralization buffer were added 3 times. Finally, the slides were stained with PI (20 μg/mL). Images were observed under a ﬂuorescence microscope. The DNA damage in more than 50 cells for each experimental condition was quantified by determining the tail moment, a function of both the tail length and the intensity of the DNA in the tail relative to the total DNA, by using OpenComet score software (55).

RNA-Seq and analysis. Cells were cultured as described above and treated with vehicle or 1 μM AZD5153 for 24 and 48 hours. RNA was extracted using the RNeasy Mini Kit (QIAGEN) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Paired-end (150 bp) FASTQ files for the AZD5153-treated and DMSO-treated samples were obtained from Novogene, and read quality and absence of adapter sequences were verified using FastQC. Single-end (50 bp) FASTQ files for JQ1-treated and DMSO-treated samples were obtained from the NCBI Gene Expression Omnibus database (GEO GSE78801, SRA SRP071040). FASTQ files were aligned to the hg38 genome using RNA-STAR (56), and aligned reads were counted using HTSeq-count (57). HTSeq-count files were imported into R (https://www.r-project.org/), and differential expression analysis was performed with the DESeq2 package (58) using default settings. For the combined JQ1 and AZD5153 analysis, the samples were normalized to stably expressed genes to reduce batch effect (ENSG00000085978, ENSG00000103275, ENSG00000110442, ENSG00000157764, ENSG00000169951, ENSG00000170832, ENSG00000235859). DESeq2 normalized reads were imported into GSEA v4.2.3 (https://www.gsea-msigdb.org/gsea/index.jsp) (59), and GSEA was run using MSigDB v2023.1 with the following parameters: permutations = 1,000, permutation type = gene set, enrichment statistic = weighted, gene ranking metric = signal2noise, max size = 500, min size = 15, normalization mode = meandiv. Gene ontology (GO) analysis was performed using ShinyGO 0.76.2 (60). Principal component analysis was conducted in R using the pca3d package, and heatmaps were generated using the ComplexHeatmap R package (61). Enriched genes from GO or GSEA were used to generate violin plots. Violin and volcano plots were generated in R using ggplot2.

CUT&RUN assay. CUT&RUN was performed as previously described (62, 63). Cells were treated with 500 nM AZD5153 or 0.5% DMSO for 48 hours, and 500,000 cells were harvested and fixed with freshly prepared 0.5% PFA for 2 minutes. After cross-linking was stopped using 500 μL of 2.5 M glycine, cells were washed 3 times with digitonin wash buffer (20 mmol/L HEPES, pH 7.4, 150 mmol/L NaCl, 0.5 mmol/L spermidine, protein inhibitor cocktail, 0.02% digitonin, 0.05% SDS, and 1% Triton X-100) and bound to Concavalin A–coated beads prewashed with binding buffer. Cells on beads were then incubated with antibodies on a nutator overnight at 4°C (1:500 for H3K27ac antibody; Cell Signaling Technology 8173) After overnight incubation, cells were washed 3 times with 0.02% digitonin wash buffer, resuspended in 100 μL digitonin buffer containing protein A–micrococcal nuclease fusion protein (pA-MNase) and antibody complex assemblies (pA-MNase and antibodies were preassembled at a 2:1 ratio in 50% glycerol at 4°C for 1 hour) and nutated at 4°C for 1 hour. After pA-MNase–second antibody binding, cells were washed 3 times with digitonin wash buffer for 5 minutes. Finally, cells were resuspended in 100 μL ice-cold digitonin buffer in a heating block precooled in the ice water bath. Digestion of the chromatin was initiated by the addition of 2 mmol/L CaCl 2 in the tube and lasted for 60 minutes at 0°C. The digestion was stopped by addition of 100 μL 2× STOP buffer (340 mmol/L NaCl, 20 mmol/L EDTA, 4 mmol/L EGTA, 0.02% digitonin, 100 μg/mL RNase A, and 50 μg/mL glycogen). Digested DNA was released by incubation at 37°C for 30 minutes, and the supernatant was collected. Then 5 μL proteinase K and 200 μL 2× elution buffer (20 mmol/L Tris-HCl [pH 8.0], 300 mmol/L NaCl, 20 mmol/L EDTA, 2% SDS, 10 mmol/L DTT) was added to each sample for reverse cross-linking at 65°C overnight. DNA was extracted by phenol-chloroform and dissolved in 12 μL low-EDTA TE buffer. Libraries were prepared by the ACCEL-NGS 1S plus DNA library kit, and samples were sequenced using an Illumina NextSeq 500 platform. Paired-end (100 bp) FASTQ files were obtained from MedGenome. Adapter and quality trimming, alignment, normalization (CPM), and peak calling (SEACR) were performed using the nf-core/cutandrun pipeline (64). Consensus peaks were imported into R, and differential analysis was conducted using DiffBind v3.6.5. Peak annotation and generation of pie charts to visualize genomic peak locations were performed using ChIPseeker v1.22.1 (65). The peaks shown in Figure 6B were identified from a previous publication (15). FASTQ files for 2 H3K27M ChIP-Seq samples and corresponding control samples were obtained from NCBI GEO series GSE78801 and were processed using the nf-core/chipseq pipeline with default parameters. Consensus peaks were filtered to include the top 5,000 enriched regions. These regions were used to generate heatmaps and metaplots for AZD5153- and DMSO-treated samples using computeMatrix (referencePoint option), plotHeatmap, and plotProfile from deeptools v3.5.1 (66).

Statistics. Survival plots were generated and analyzed using the Kaplan-Meier method and Graph-Pad Prism v9.5 software. Differences between survival plots were estimated using a log-rank test with Holm’s adjustment. For other analyses, 1-way ANOVA was applied for multiple-group comparison with a post hoc Tukey’s test and a 2-tailed unpaired t test for comparison in 2 groups using the Prism software.

Study approval. All animal protocols were approved by the Northwestern University Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee.

Data availability. All data are available from the corresponding author and are provided in the Supplemental Supporting Data Values file. RNA-Seq and CUT&RUN sequencing data were deposited and available in the NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus database (GEO GSE236598).