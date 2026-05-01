Transient p53/p21 activation selectively protects healthy human hair follicles and their stem cells from chemotherapy

p53 activation induces intrafollicular cell cycle arrest without exerting HF toxicity or promoting catagen. First, we asked whether ALRN-6924 alone induces the expected upregulation of p21 as an indicator of p53-induced cell cycle arrest (45, 58) in the hair matrix and bulge epithelium of organ-cultured full-length human scalp HF (15, 30), using the experimental protocol summarized in Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI174447DS1 Briefly, HFs were pretreated with either vehicle (medium alone) or 1 μM ALRN-6924, known to induce p21 expression and cell cycle arrest with minimal apoptosis (40, 42). After 18 hours, the medium was replaced with either vehicle or 1 μM ALRN-6924 (on systemic administration in vivo, the ALRN-6924 effect is temporary, reaching its maximum after 18 hours, after which cells restart their progression into the cell cycle as ALRN-6924 is cleared from circulation) (50). Then, 24 hours later, HFs were snap-frozen and processed. To mimic the clinical situation as closely as possible ex vivo, we did not synchronize the cell cycle in these studies and used only a relatively short exposure time to ALRN-6924.

Figure 1 Effect of ALRN-6924 on organ-cultured, microdissected human HFs. (A) Experimental design scheme. (B–I) Quantitative (immuno-)histomorphometry and representative images showing cell cycle arrest mediated by ALRN-6924. (B and C) Percentage of p21+ cells in the hair matrix and (B) in the bulge (C). (D and E) Percentage of Ki-67+ cells in the hair matrix tips (D) and percentage of Ki-67+ cells among the total number of K15+ in the bulge (E). (F and G) Percentage of caspase-3+ cells in the hair matrix (F) and caspase-3+ cells among the total number of K15+ in the bulge (G). (H) Hair cycle staging showing the percentage of HFs in each stage. (I) Number of melanin clumps in the defined reference area. Mean ± SEM; N = 20–29 HF/group from 6 donors. Student’s t test, ****P < 0.0001. Green and orange arrows: caspase-3+ cells. WS, Warthin-Starry.

Quantitative (immuno-)histomorphometry (qIHM) of p21+ cells showed that ALRN-6924 significantly enhanced p21 protein expression in both the anagen hair matrix (Figure 1B) and the bulge epithelium (Figure 1C) of healthy human HFs, as expected. That not all cells were positive for p21 suggests that not all cells were in the same cell cycle stage during treatment, as supported by the fact that less than 100% of hair bulb cells were Ki-67+. The ALRN-6924–induced enhanced p21 expression corresponded to a significant reduction in the fraction of proliferating (Ki-67+) cells in the hair matrix (Figure 1D) and of Keratin 15+ (K15+) eHFSCs in the bulge (59, 60) (Figure 1E) compared with vehicle-treated control HFs. As expected of low-dose ALRN-6924 (42), the percentage of apoptotic (caspase-3+) cells in the hair matrix and bulge did not significantly increase (Figure 1, F and G). ALRN-6924 neither significantly altered the number of K15+ eHFSC (Supplemental Figure 1B) nor the overall expression of K15 protein in the HF epithelium (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D) after 3 days of organ culture.

ALRN-6924 alone promoted neither apoptosis-driven HF regression (catagen development) (61, 62) nor HF toxicity. Standardized hair cycle histomorphometry (63) demonstrated that the vast majority (ca. 80%) of both vehicle- or ALRN-6924–treated HFs remained in anagen after 3 days ex vivo (Figure 1H). No significant pigmentary abnormalities (i.e., melanin clumping and ectopic location of melanin granules, a very sensitive HF toxicity indicator) (8, 11, 12) were seen in the hair matrix in ALRN-6924–treated HFs (Figure 1I). This is clinically important since candidate chemoprotectants that are HF toxic and promote catagen development would aggravate acute CIA by promoting the “dystrophic catagen” response pathway of HFs to chemotherapy-induced damage (4, 8, 33). Thus, this MDM2/MDMX-binding peptide robustly induces p53/p21-mediated cell cycle arrest in a healthy human (mini-) organ ex vivo (Figure 1, D and E) without promoting apoptosis, catagen, and HF toxicity or negatively impacting eHFSCs under assay conditions.

ALRN-6924 reduces chemotherapy-induced damage of the hair matrix and promotes the reparative “dystrophic anagen” pathway. Next, we investigated whether pretreating microdissected, organ-cultured anagen HFs with ALRN-6924 for 18 hours before chemotherapy exposure protected the hair matrix from chemotherapy damage (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 2A).

Figure 2 ALRN-6924 reduces PTX- or 4-HC–induced damage of the anagen hair matrix and promotes “dystrophic anagen” in the microdissected HF. (A) Experimental design scheme. (B–L) Quantitative (immuno-)histomorphometry and representative images showing the hair follicle damage induced by PTX and 4-HC and the protective role of ALRN-6924. (B and J) Percentage of caspase-3+ cells in the hair matrix. (C) Number of cells in mitotic catastrophe, caspase-3+Ki-67+ cells in the hair matrix. (D and K) Representative images of Ki-67/caspase-3 double staining. (E and F) Number of micronucleated bodies and representative images of DAPI+ nuclei. (G and I) Hair cycle staging showing the percentage of HFs in each stage. (H and L) Number and representative images of melanin clumps in the defined reference area. Mean ± SEM; N = 22–24 HF/group from 3 donors treated with PTX or 4-HC. Student’s t test, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. Green arrows: caspase-3+ cells; orange arrows: mitotic catastrophe; caspase-3+Ki-67+ cells; white arrows: micronucleated bodies. Note that the vehicle and ALRN-6924 data in graphs B, G–J, and L were used to generate the graphs presented in Figure 1, F, H, and I.

As expected (15), PTX alone induced massive apoptosis (Figure 2B), “mitotic catastrophe” (i.e., simultaneous entry into the cell cycle and activation of the apoptotic machinery) (9, 68–70) (Figure 2, C and D), and micronucleation (Figure 2, E and F) in hair matrix keratinocytes compared with vehicle-treated HFs. Surprisingly, under our assay conditions, PTX did not promote catagen ex vivo (Figure 2G). When microdissected anagen scalp HFs were pretreated with ALRN-6924 to induce cell cycle arrest via p21 (see Figure 1, B and C), PTX-induced hair matrix damage/cytotoxicity was minimized as shown by the significant reduction of HF pigmentary abnormalities (melanin clumping) (Figure 2H), “mitotic catastrophe” (Figure 2, C and D), and micronucleation (Figure 2, E and F) compared with HFs treated only with PTX.

HF treatment with 4-HC (30 μM) induced the expected premature development of catagen (7, 11) (Figure 2I) and significantly increased hair matrix apoptosis (Figure 2, J and K) but did not induce “mitotic catastrophe” (data not shown). Instead, when ALRN-6924 was added to the HF organ culture medium, this “systemic” exposure prevented 4-HC–induced premature catagen development (Figure 2I) as well as enhanced hair matrix apoptosis (Figure 2, J and K) and HF damage/cytotoxicity (Figure 2L).

Furthermore, periodic acid–Schiff (PAS) histochemistry, which visualizes intrafollicular glycogen production and the integrity of the HF’s basement membrane (67–69), showed that PTX and 4-HC both thinned and disrupted the basement membrane around the hair bulb. Unexpectedly, ALRN-6924 prevented this chemotherapy-induced basement membrane damage (see Supplemental Figure 2, B and C), suggesting that this peptide has protective effects beyond cell cycle arrest. Histochemically, the intrafollicular glycogen production (67) remained unaltered (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C). Although both PTX and 4-HC promoted HF toxicity, hair shaft production (Supplemental Figure 2, D and E) and expression of the hair shaft keratin, K85, a sensitive marker for the terminal differentiation of human hair matrix keratinocytes (14, 70), were unaltered (Supplemental Figure 2, F and G). ALRN-6924 showed no impact on hair shaft production or K85 expression in the hair matrix (Supplemental Figure 2, D–G).

Finally, we assessed transcription by qRT-PCR of the key anagen-maintenance growth factor, IGF-1 (71), and the main physiological catagen-promoting growth factor, TGF-β2 (72), as well as key downstream targets of p53 signaling, namely Cdkn1a, Bcl-2-associated X protein (BAX), and Nox2 (73, 74). This confirmed cell cycle arrest, as evidenced by the significant decrease in CDK1 and MKI67 steady-state transcript levels, and revealed that the downstream p53 target genes, p21 and BAX, were significantly upregulated in HFs treated with ALRN-6924 (Figure 3). The increased BAX levels, along with essentially unaltered Bcl-2 transcript levels, raise the possibility that ALRN-6924 favors BAX-dependent apoptosis. This is in line with the observation reported below that prolonged ALRN-6924 treatment promotes HF apoptosis. TGF-β2 and IGF-1 gene levels remained unaffected by ALRN-6924 or PTX (Figure 3).

Figure 3 qPCR of HFs treated with ALRN-6924 and/or PTX. qPCR shows that ALRN-6924 stimulates the p53 signaling pathway by promoting p21 and BAX transcription. This led to cell cycle arrest, as indicated by increased transcription for CDK1 and MKI67. The increased BAX levels, along with essentially unaltered Bcl-2 transcript levels, raise the possibility that ALRN-6924 might favor the induction of BAX-dependent apoptosis. Of note, PTX increases TGF-β2, a potent hair growth inhibition factor, indicating that PTX promotes catagen. However, ALRN-6924, when coadministered with PTX, at the timeline tested here, failed to significantly reduce TGF-β2. Finally, ALRN-6924 does not alter the transcription of hair growth factor, IGF-1, indicating that it does not affect hair growth. Mean ± SEM; N = 14 HF/group from 3 donors treated with ALRN-6924 and/or PTX. Student’s t test, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Taken together, these data support that the hair growth–protective effects of ALRN-6924 are primarily mediated by cell cycle arrest, rather than by altering the intrafollicular expression of key hair growth–modulatory growth factors, by suppressing PTX-induced apoptosis, or by altering hair-specific keratin production.

ALRN-6924 reduces chemotherapy-induced damage when “systemically” applied to intact human scalp skin ex vivo. Next, we asked whether “systemic” ALRN-6924 treatment also protected HFs in organ-cultured full-thickness human scalp skin from chemotherapy damage (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 3A). Again, ALRN-6924 increased the percentage of p21+ cells (Figure 4, B and C) and decreased that of Ki-67+ cells (Supplemental Figure 3, B and C) in the bulb and bulge and prevented or significantly reduced PTX-induced catagen induction (Figure 4D), apoptosis (Figure 4E), “mitotic catastrophe” (Figure 4, F and G), and micronucleation (Figure 4H) of hair matrix keratinocytes. Thus, ALRN-6924 is chemoprotective also when human HFs remain embedded in their physiological scalp skin habitat. Interestingly, the PTX dose tested did not induce the typical pigmentary signs of hair bulb damage (Supplemental Figure 3D), possibly due to rescue effects exerted, e.g., by HGF-secreting perifollicular dermal white adipose tissue on the HF pigmentary unit (75), which operate in intact scalp skin.

Figure 4 ALRN-6924 promotes dystrophic anagen and protects human HF from PTX-induced hair matrix apoptosis and eHFSC DNA damage in the bulge in full-thickness skin organ culture. (A) Experimental design scheme. (B and C) Percentage of p21+ cells in the hair bulb and (B) in the bulge (C). (D) Hair cycle staging showing the percentage of HFs in each stage. (E) Percentage of apoptotic (caspase-3+) cells in the hair matrix. (F) Number of caspase-3+Ki-67+ cells showing the “mitotic catastrophe” in the hair matrix. (G) Representative image of Ki-67/caspase-3 double staining. (H) Number of micronucleated bodies and representative images of DAPI+ micronucleated bodies. (I) Percentage and representative images of γH2A.x-positive cells among the total number of K15+ cells in the bulge. Mean ± SEM; N = 31–40 HF/group from 3 donors treated with PTX. Student’s t test, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. Red arrows: caspase-3+ cells; orange arrows: Ki-67+caspase-3+ cells; white arrows: micronucleated bodies.

In human scalp HF xenotransplants in vivo, no major cyclophosphamide-induced damage of perifollicular (mouse) blood vessels was reported (76). However, encouraged by work in mice and rats (77, 78), we also investigated the impact of PTX on perifollicular CD31+ endothelial cells. qIHM showed a low number of apoptotic endothelial cells (CD31+caspase-3+) in all experimental groups, revealing no significant differences between vehicle-, chemotherapy-, or PTX + ALRN-6924–treated skin (Supplemental Figure 3E). In line with the literature (8, 11, 15, 16, 76), this suggests that perifollicular blood vessels are not a key target of PTX-induced human HF damage (Supplemental Figure 3, D and E). However, when ALRN-6924 was administered systemically alone ex vivo, the number of CD31+caspase-3+ cells was significantly increased (Supplemental Figure 3E). Since blood vessels are no longer functional in human skin organ culture (79), the potential contribution of vascular damage induced by ALRN-6924 or PTX to human CIA pathobiology in vivo remains to be definitively clarified.

ALRN-6924 protects the HF’s epithelial stem cell niche from chemotherapy-induced apoptosis, DNA damage, and pathological EMT. Since the development of permanent CIA is expected to result from irreversible eHFSC damage (4, 15, 30), we subsequently interrogated chemotherapy-induced bulge damage in organ-cultured, full-length anagen scalp HFs (15, 30) and the effect of “systemic” pretreatment with ALRN-6924 (Figure 5A). qIHM analyses revealed that ALRN-6924 significantly suppressed PTX- and 4-HC–induced apoptosis in K15+ eHFSCs compared with HFs pretreated with vehicle, PTX, or 4-HC alone (Figure 5, B and C).

Figure 5 ALRN-6924 protects human eHFSCs from chemotherapy-induced DNA damage and pathological EMT in microdissected HFs. (A) Experimental design scheme. (B–G) Percentage and representative image of apoptotic (caspase-3+) (B and C), γH2A.x-positive (DNA damage marker) (D and E), and vimentin-positive (marker of pathological EMT) (F and G) cells among the total number of K15+ cells in the bulge. Mean ± SEM; N = 18–21 HF/group from 3 donors treated with PTX or 4-HC. Student’s t test, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01. Orange arrows: K15+caspase-3+ cells. Note that the vehicle and ALRN-6924 data in graphs D and C were used to generate the graphs presented in Figure 1G.

Chemotherapy also induces substantial DNA damage, possibly premature senescence, and even pathological EMT in K15+ human eHFSCs ex vivo, thereby compromising the HF’s stem cell–dependent reparative/regenerative capacity in the long term during subsequent hair cycles (4, 15, 30, 33). Indeed, treatment with either PTX (15) or 4-HC alone (30) led to the expected significant increase in the percentage of double-positive γH2A.x+K15+ (Figure 5, D and E) and vimentin+K15+ eHFSCs (Figure 5, F and G). This confirms that these chemotherapeutics induce not only apoptosis but also major DNA damage and pathological EMT within the bulge stem cell niche (30, 80) — a persuasive explanation for the frequency of permanent CIA seen in patients treated with taxanes, even long after the termination of chemotherapy (26, 81, 82). Incidentally, this constitutes the first demonstration to our knowledge that PTX can induce pathological EMT in the bulge of human HFs ex vivo.

Importantly, qIHM documented that HF pretreatment with ALRN-6924 significantly reduced DNA damage in K15+ eHFSCs (Figure 5D) and pathological EMT induction by PTX (Figure 5F). Very similar bulge DNA damage– and EMT-protective effects were also observed in ALRN-6924–pretreated HFs when 4-HC was subsequently administered (Figure 5, E and G). K15+ eHFSCs were protected by ALRN-6924 from PTX-induced DNA damage also in intact, organ-cultured full-thickness scalp skin (Figure 4I). However, the PTX dose investigated failed to induce substantial apoptosis and pathological EMT in eHFSCs in scalp skin organ culture, so apoptosis- and EMT-protective effects of ALRN-6924 were not measurable under these skin organ culture conditions (Supplemental Figure 3, F and G).

Thus, p53/p21 activation by “systemic” ALRN-6924 protects the eHFSC niche of human scalp HFs from chemotherapy-induced damage ex vivo.

Prolonged exposure to ALRN-6924 is not HF toxic. In order to probe if prolonged cell cycle arrest by ALRN-6924 exerts HF toxicity or pushes anagen HFs prematurely into catagen (15, 63), these were treated twice with ALRN-6924 and/or chemotherapy over 6 days (Figure 6A). Again, long-term administration of ALRN-6924 alone significantly upregulated p21 protein expression in the bulb and bulge (Figure 6, B and C), reduced hair matrix keratinocyte proliferation (Figure 6D), and slightly, but nonsignificantly, promoted apoptosis of hair matrix cells (Figure 6E), as expected from prolonged exposure and intrafollicular accumulation of a cell cycle–arresting peptide. Yet, ALRN-6924 alone promoted neither premature catagen ex vivo (Figure 6, F and G) nor HF cytotoxicity (i.e., no increase in melanin clumping) (Figure 6H).

Figure 6 Extended exposure to ALRN-6924 does not promote cytotoxicity and still prevents PTX-induced HF damage. (A) Experimental design scheme. (B–J) Quantitative (immuno-)histomorphometry and representative images showing the hair follicle damage induced by PTX and the protective role of ALRN-6924 after 6 days of organ culture. (B and C) Percentage of p21+ cells in the HF’s bulb (B) and bulge (C). (D) Percentage of caspase-3+ cells in the hair matrix. (E) Percentage of Ki-67+ cells in the hair matrix. (F) Hair cycle staging showing the percentage of HFs in each stage. (G) Representative images of Ki-67/caspase-3 double staining. (H) Number and representative images of melanin clumps in the defined reference area. (I and J) Percentage and representative image of γH2A.x-positive (DNA damage marker) (I) and vimentin-positive (a marker of pathological EMT) (J) cells among the total number of K15+ cells in the bulge. Mean ± SEM; N = 15–26 HF/group from 3 donors treated with PTX or 4-HC. Student’s t test, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. Orange arrows: melanin clumps. Scale bar 50 μm.

In contrast, prolonged exposure to PTX significantly decreased hair matrix proliferation, promoted hair matrix keratinocytes apoptosis, and prematurely induced catagen induction (Figure 6, D–F). Long-term ALRN-6924 exposure still abrogated PTX-induced premature catagen (Figure 6F). Furthermore, it protected the HF from PTX-induced cytotoxicity (Figure 6H), DNA damage (increased gH2A.x+cells), and pathological EMT (increased vimentin+ cells) in the eHFSCs niche (Figure 6, I and J).

Long-term treatment with 4-HC (Figure 7A) exacerbated catagen induction and apoptosis promotion without altering hair matrix proliferation (Figure 7, B–E), and induced HF dystrophy (melanin clumping) (Figure 7F). It did not further enhance DNA damage in K15+ cells in the bulge (Figure 7G), possibly because initially 4-HC–damaged stem cells undergo apoptosis early on, get rapidly eliminated, and are thus no longer detectable. ALRN-6924 again significantly increased the number of p21+ cells in the HF bulb and bulge (Figure 7, H and I) and abrogated 4-HC–induced HF dystrophy (melanin clumping) (Figure 7F) and pathological EMT of eHFSCs ex vivo (Figure 7J).

Figure 7 Extended exposure to ALRN-6924 does not promote cytotoxicity and still prevents 4-HC–induced HF damage. (A) Experimental design scheme. (B–J) Quantitative (immuno-)histomorphometry and representative images showing the hair follicle damage induced by 4-HC and the protective role of ALRN-6924 after 6 days of organ culture. (B) Hair cycle staging showing the percentage of HFs in each stage. (C) Percentage of caspase-3+ cells in the hair matrix. (D) Percentage of Ki-67+ cells in the hair matrix. (E) Representative images of Ki-67/caspase-3 double staining. (F) Number and representative images of melanin clumps in the defined reference area. (G) Percentage and representative image of γH2A.x-positive (DNA damage marker) cells among the total number of K15+ cells in the bulge. (H and I) Percentage of p21+ cells in the HF’s bulb (H) and bulge (I). (J) Percentage and representative image of vimentin-positive (marker of pathological EMT) cells among the total number of K15+ cells in the bulge. Mean ± SEM; N = 16–26 HF/group from 3 donors treated with 4-HC. Student’s t test, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001. Scale bar 50 μm.

Thus, even prolonged exposure to ALRN-6924 is not HF toxic at the concentration and under the assay conditions tested here and still protects the human HF bulge and matrix from chemotherapy-induced damage ex vivo.

CIA-protective effects by ALRN-6924 are mediated by p21-driven cell cycle arrest. To probe if the upregulation of p21 is pivotal in the protection mechanism of ALRN-6924, we silenced p21 in HFs treated with either ALRN-6924 alone or in the presence or absence of PTX or 4-HC. Nontargeting oligos (NTO) and p21 siRNA were administered 4 hours before ALRN-6924 treatment, and PTX or 4-HC was added 18 hours later for 24 hours (Figure 8A).

Figure 8 The CIA-protecting effect of ALRN-6924 is promoted via p21-mediated cell cycle arrest. (A) Experimental design scheme. (B–G) Quantitative (immuno-)histomorphometry and representative images showing the hair follicle damage induced by PTX or 4-HC and the effect of ALRN-6924 in the presence or absence of p21 siRNA. (B–D) p21 transcription levels (B) and percentage of p21+ cells in the HF’s bulb (C) and bulge (D). (E) Number and representative images of melanin clumps in the defined reference area. (F and G) Percentage and representative image of γH2A.x-positive (DNA damage marker) (F) and vimentin-positive (marker of pathological EMT) (G) cells among the total number of K15+ cells in the bulge. Mean ± SEM; N = 16–25 HF/group from 3 donors treated with ALRN and/or PTX or 4-HC in the presence and absence of p21 siRNA. Student’s t test, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. Red arrows: melanin clumps. Scale bar 50 μm.

Successful p21 knockdown ex vivo was confirmed by demonstrating a significant decrease in both p21 transcription (qPCR) and protein expression (percentage of p21+ cells in the hair bulb and bulge) (Figure 8, B–D) compared with NTO-treated HF. Both PTX and 4-HC induced the expected HF cytotoxicity/melanin clumping, while ALRN-6924 prevented this (Figure 8E). p21 siRNA alone slightly, but not significantly, increased melanin clumping compared with NTO-treated HFs (Figure 8E).

Importantly, p21 silencing abrogated the protective effects of ALRN-6924 against chemotherapy-induced hair matrix dystrophy (melanin clumping) (Figure 8E), eHFSC DNA damage (Figure 8F), and pathological EMT (Figure 8G). This confirms that the chemotherapy-protective effects of ALRN-6924 are p21 dependent.

Key CIA-protective effects can be reproduced when ALRN-6924 is topically administered to organ-cultured, chemotherapy-treated human scalp skin. Finally, we asked whether intrafollicular p53/p21 activation and subsequent protection from chemotherapy-induced HF damage can be achieved even when ALRN-6924 is topically administered to healthy, organ-cultured, and chemotherapy-treated human scalp skin, i.e., through an intact epidermal barrier. For this purpose, we used a simple, clinically applicable vehicle containing the well-tolerated ingredients approved for topical minoxidil administration (83, 84). Turbidity studies showed that 10% w/v ALRN-6924 was soluble in a formulation of 30% (v/v) ethanol, 5% (v/v) hydroxypropylcellulose, 50% (v/v) propylene glycol, and 15% deionized water (final ALRN-6924 concentration: 51.8 mM) (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B).

When only 2 μL of the topical ALRN-6924 formulation was applied to 4 mm skin fragments that were organ-cultured at the air-liquid interface on a cell strainer (Figure 9A) (57), 18 hours before adding PTX to the culture medium, upregulated p21 expression was detected in the HF bulb and bulge (Figure 9, B and C). This demonstrates that topically applied ALRN-6924 reaches the anagen hair bulb in the chosen HF-targeting vehicle, despite the very low applied volume.

Figure 9 Topically applied ALRN-6924 promotes dystrophic anagen and protects human HF from PTX-induced mitotic catastrophe in scalp skin. (A) Experimental design scheme. (B–J) Quantitative (immuno-)histomorphometry and representative images illustrating the HF damage induced by PTX as well as the effect of topically applied ALRN-6924 on hairy scalp skin. (B and C) Percentage of p21+ cells in the HF’s bulb (B) and bulge (C). (D and E) Percentage of apoptotic (caspase-3+) cells in the hair matrix (D) and the number of caspase-3+Ki-67+ cells showing the “mitotic catastrophe” in the hair matrix (E). (F) Hair cycle staging, showing the percentage of HFs in each stage. (G) Representative image of Ki-67/caspase-3 double staining. (H) Number and representative images of melanin clumps in the defined reference area. (I) Percentage and representative image of vimentin-positive (marker of pathological EMT) cells among the total number of K15+ cells in the bulge. Mean ± SEM; N = 33–36 HF/group from 3 donors treated with ALRN-6924 and/or PTX. Student’s t test, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001. Green arrows: caspase-3+ cells. Orange arrows: Ki-67+caspase-3+ cells.

In this assay, PTX induced measurable hair bulb damage (apoptosis, “mitotic catastrophe,” melanin clumping) but did not alter HF cycling (Figure 9, D–H) and the number of apoptotic CD31+ cells (Supplemental Figure 4C). Topically applied ALRN-6924 protected K15+ eHFSCs from PTX-induced EMT (Figure 9I) and slightly, but not significantly, also from apoptosis (Supplemental Figure 4D). Consistent with the results from the “systemic” ALRN-6924 treatment experiments reported above, significant protection from PTX-induced apoptosis, mitotic catastrophe, and bulb cytotoxicity was also observed when only a very small volume of ALRN-6924 was topically applied to human scalp skin ex vivo prior to PTX treatment (Figure 9, D–I).