IL-6–mediated endothelial injury impairs antiviral humoral immunity after bone marrow transplantation

Murine CMV reactivation after BMT is IL-6 dependent. We observed that patients enrolled in a phase I/II clinical trial evaluating the addition of tocilizumab to standard GVHD prophylaxis had lower rates of HCMV viremia requiring preemptive antiviral therapy (HCMV DNA ≥600 copies/μL) as compared with a prospectively enrolled observational cohort of patients who had undergone similar BMTs (19) (Figure 1, A and B). We therefore sought to determine the effects of IL-6 on CMV immunity and reactivation using our recently developed preclinical experimental systems (22).

Figure 1 Inhibition of IL-6 signaling attenuates CMV reactivation in humans and mice. (A) HCMV viremia within 100 days of BMT in a prospectively enrolled observational cohort (left) and a phase I/II clinical trial investigating the addition of tocilizumab to standard GVHD prophylaxis (right). Only samples with detectable and quantifiable HCMV DNA are plotted, representing 25 of 43 and 20 of 35 at-risk patients, respectively. Dashed lines indicate the institutional threshold for preemptive antiviral therapy at 600 copies/μL. At-risk patients were those who were HCMV-seropositive and/or received a graft from an HCMV-seropositive donor. (B) Proportion of at-risk patients with clinically significant HCMV viremia in the 2 cohorts (**P < 0.01, by Fisher’s exact test). (C) Experimental schema of the murine BMT and MCMV reactivation model (created with BioRender.com). Latently MCMV-infected (D, E, G, and H) or uninfected (F) B6D2F1 mice were transplanted with BM (5 × 106) and T cells (2 × 106) from B6.Cd4Cre+ Il6rfl/fl (Cre+) mice or littermate controls (Cre–). TCD BM (5 × 106) from Cre– donors was used in the non-GVHD control groups (TCD). (D and E) Viral loads in target organs and plasma (viremia) at weeks 4–5 after BMT (spleen: n = 9–10 per group from 2 experiments; others: n = 14–15 per group from 3 experiments). (F) Plasma IL-6 levels at week 3 in MCMV-naive recipients (GVHD groups: n = 13–14 per group from 3 experiments; TCD group: n = 4 from 1 experiment) and (G) Latently MCMV-infected recipients (GVHD groups: n = 9–10 per group from 2 experiments; TCD group: n = 5 from 1 experiment). (H) Correlation between plasma IL-6 levels and MCMV viremia 5 weeks after BMT (n = 9–10 per group from 2 experiments). Dashed lines indicate the limit of detection. Data are presented as the median ± IQR and were analyzed with the Mann-Whitney U test (*P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01).

The effects of clinical IL-6 inhibition can be modeled in preclinical murine transplant models using a CD4-Cre system to ablate the IL-6 receptor (IL-6R) and, consequently, classical IL-6–mediated signaling in both CD4+ and CD8+ donor T cells (Figure 1C) (18, 23). In these transplants, recipient mice were latently infected with murine CMV (MCMV). MCMV reactivation, as measured by viral loads in target organs (liver, spleen, lungs, and salivary glands) and plasma viremia, was reduced in the absence of IL-6R signaling in donor T cells (Figure 1, D and E). We next measured systemic IL-6 in the presence or absence of CMV reactivation. T cell–specific deletion of IL-6R had no effect on plasma levels of IL-6 in the absence of CMV (Figure 1F). However, IL-6 levels were lower in recipients of Il6r–/– T cells in the context of MCMV infection (Figure 1G), and there was a direct correlation between IL-6 levels and MCMV viremia (Figure 1H). Thus, T cell–specific IL-6R deletion did not directly affect IL-6 levels, whereas changes in systemic IL-6 levels reflected the magnitude of MCMV reactivation.

T cell–specific ablation of IL-6R attenuates MCMV reactivation by preserving recipient-derived, MCMV-specific IgG. Virus-specific T cells are important in controlling CMV reactivation after BMT (4, 5), therefore, we examined T cell responses generated in the absence of IL-6R signaling. We found that the reconstitution of splenic CD4+ and CD8+ T cells was comparable in the presence or absence of IL-6R signaling (Figure 2A). We observed that MCMV-specific CD8+ T cells, quantified by the m38 tetramer, were present at low levels prior to MCMV reactivation (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI174184DS1), and their levels were not different between the groups at later time points (Figure 2B). Likewise, MCMV-specific CD4+ T cell responses were not detectable prior to reactivation and only present at low frequencies, with no increases seen in the recipients of Il6r–/– T cells at the onset of viremia (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C). Hence, disruption of IL-6 signaling within T cells did not enhance the development of MCMV-specific T cells, which is known to be severely abrogated by GVHD (5, 8, 24).

Figure 2 IL-6 signaling does not modify protective donor T cell or B cell responses to MCMV. (A–C) Latently infected B6D2F1 mice were transplanted with BM (5 × 106) and T cells (2 × 106) from B6.Cd4Cre+ Il6rfl/fl (Cre+) mice or littermate controls (Cre–) and analyzed 4–5 weeks after BMT. (A) Numbers of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells in spleens (n = 10–12 from 3 experiments). (B) m38 tetramer+ CD8+ T cells in spleens (n = 11–12 from 3 experiments) including representative flow cytometric plots. (C) CD19+ B cells in the blood, spleen or BM (n = 11–14 from 3 experiments; BM was from femur and tibia). (D–F) Latently infected B6D2F1 mice were transplanted with BM (5 × 106) from C57BL/6J (WT) mice or with B6.μMt BM and T cells (2 × 106) from B6.Cd4Cre+ Il6rfl/fl (Cre+) mice. TCD BM (5 × 106) was administered to non-GVHD control groups (n = 10–11 per group from 2 experiments). (D) CD19+ B cells in the peripheral blood over time or in the spleen and BM (femur and tibia for BM) at week 6 after BMT. (E) MCMV viremia at weeks 5 and 6 after BMT. (F) Representative flow cytometric plots (CD90.2–CD11b–CD19– gate) showing CD138+ plasma cells in the spleen and BM at week 6 without a discernible persistent recipient (H2Dd+) population in the BM+T settings. Number of CD19–CD138+ plasma cells in the spleen and BM (femur and tibia) at week 6. Data are presented as the median ± IQR and were analyzed with the Mann-Whitney U test (*P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01).

Follicular helper T (Tfh) cells are required for germinal center B cell differentiation and are sustained by intrinsic IL-6 signaling (25). As expected, the expression of Tfh markers was lower in Il6r–/– T cells (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). However, recipients of Il6r–/– T cells showed improved donor B cell recovery (Figure 2C). The transplantation of B6.μMt BM (Supplemental Figure 2C), incapable of generating mature B cells or plasma cells (26), resulted in significantly lower B cell numbers (Figure 2D) but did not affect MCMV reactivation (Figure 2E). Class-switched and germinal center B cells (Supplemental Figure 2, D and E), as well as donor-derived plasma cells (Figure 2F), showed limited recovery in the first 6 weeks after BMT in a GVHD setting. Collectively, these data demonstrate that donor-derived B cells and plasma cells did not contribute to MCMV control early after BMT.

MCMV-infected mice transplanted with MCMV-naive Cd4Cre+ Il6rfl/fl donor grafts had significantly higher titers of MCMV-specific IgG compared with those transplanted with WT littermate donor grafts (Figure 3A). MCMV-specific IgG titers were significantly and negatively correlated with MCMV load in plasma and liver (a key target organ of MCMV) (Figure 3B), demonstrating the importance of recipient-derived humoral immunity in this context (22). Differences in MCMV-specific IgG levels were observed for IgG1, IgG2, and IgG3 (Figure 3, C and D). The IgG2 allotype was particularly informative, as IgG2a can only be produced by the recipient strain (B6D2F1) (27). Thus, recipient-derived IgG was preserved in hosts receiving Il6r–/– T cells. Next, we determined whether improved survival of recipient B cells or plasma cells could account for the persistence of recipient CMV-specific IgG observed in mice transplanted with a Il6r–/– T cell graft. In the presence of T cells, both B cells and plasma cells were rapidly eliminated after BMT, independent of IL-6R signaling (Supplemental Figure 2, F–I); thus, recipient B cells or plasma cells made no contribution to the recipient IgG pool differences associated with IL-6 signaling. As previously noted (22), loss of recipient plasma cells and B cells is significantly delayed in the absence of donor T cells and GVHD. Collectively, these data demonstrate that, although the absence of IL-6R signaling preserved recipient CMV-specific IgG, it did not affect the elimination of recipient IgG-producing cells.

Figure 3 IL-6 signaling promotes the loss of recipient IgG. (A–D) Latently infected B6D2F1 recipient mice were transplanted with BM (5 × 106) and T cells (2 × 106) from uninfected B6.Cd4Cre+ Il6rfl/fl (Cre+) mice or littermate controls (Cre–) and analyzed 4–5 weeks after BMT (n = 14 per group from 3 experiments). (A) MCMV-specific IgG titers. (B) Correlation between MCMV-specific IgG titers and viral load in plasma and liver. (C and D) Titers of MCMV-specific IgG1 and IgG3 (C) and IgG2 allotypes (D). Dashed lines indicate limit of detection. (E) Experimental schema for the quantification of IgG clearance by flow cytometry and (F) representative standard curve. (G) Noninfected B6D2F1 mice were transplanted with Cd4Cre+ Il6rfl/fl BM (5 × 106) plus T cells (2 × 106) (Cre+, n = 10, orange) or with Cd4Cre– Il6rfl/fl (Cre–) BM plus T cells from littermate control mice, the latter with or without CSA to limit GVHD (Cre–, n = 12, blue; or Cre– plus CSA, n = 8, green). Mice transplanted with TCD Cd4Cre– Il6rfl/fl BM alone (TCD, n = 5, black) and nontransplanted mice (non-BMT, n = 6, red) were used as controls. The half-life (from days 7–21) of administered IgG2b was calculated for each individual mouse and compared between the indicated groups. Conc., concentration. Data were combined from 2 experiments. Data re presented as the median ± IQR and were analyzed with the Mann-Whitney U test (*P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01).

Having established a correlation between IL-6 signaling in donor T cells and the preservation of recipient-derived, MCMV-specific IgG, we investigated the effect of IL-6 on the pharmacokinetics of IgG. The exogenous administration of monoclonal mouse IgG2b on day 0 of BMT followed by flow cytometric quantification allowed for the evaluation of IgG pharmacokinetics (Figure 3, E and F) (28). The loss of administered IgG2b was more rapid (t 1/2 1.6–2.1 days) for the transplanted mice as compared with the nontransplanted (non-BMT) mice (t 1/2 4.1 days), or for mice transplanted with T cell–depleted (TCD) BM (t 1/2 3.8 days), which did not develop GVHD (Figure 3G and Supplemental Figure 3A). Among the transplanted mice, the half-life was shorter in recipients of Cd4Cre– Il6rfl/fl grafts as compared with recipients of Il6r–/– (Cre+) grafts (t 1/2 1.6 days vs. 2.1 days), and the difference was maintained even when GVHD was attenuated by the administration of cyclosporine A (CSA) (t 1/2 1.7 days) (Figure 3G and Supplemental Figure 3A), a standard GVHD prophylaxis agent in clinical BMT. Since classical IL-6 signaling promotes Th17/Tc17 differentiation (18), we examined the effect of T cell–derived IL-17 and found that IL-17A deficiency in donor T cells did not alter IgG pharmacokinetics (Supplemental Figure 3B). Together, these data demonstrate that inhibition of IL-6 signaling in T cells reduced antibody turnover and preserved recipient-derived IgG, thereby attenuating MCMV reactivation.

Rapid loss of IgG after BMT is due to endothelial injury that is attenuated in the absence of IL-6R signaling in T cells. IgG homeostasis is regulated by FcRn, which is highly expressed on ECs and macrophages. Since the liver represents a primary site of IgG regulation, we isolated CD31+ ECs and hematopoietic cells from liver (29) after BMT and evaluated the pathways that affect IgG metabolism, namely, the expression of FcRn and endosomal-lysosomal activity. ECs and macrophages had the highest level of functional FcRn after BMT, as measured by their uptake of a mutated human IgG (MST-HN), which binds FcRn with high affinity (Figure 4A) (13, 30). We next conducted an endocytosis assay, which represents a combination of endocytic/pinocytic uptake and degradative activity of endosomes, and found this to be most prominent in ECs and macrophages (Figure 4B). Thus, ECs and macrophages represented significant sites of IgG regulation after BMT. Next, we analyzed the contribution of FcRn-dependent IgG recycling to IgG pharmacokinetics in the context of BMT by transplanting Fcrn–/– or WT grafts. Transplantation of Fcrn–/– grafts did not have a significant effect on the pharmacokinetics of IgG (Figure 4C). In contrast, FcRn deficiency in recipient cells significantly reduced the half-life of IgG (Figure 4D, left panel). This was associated with an absence of FcRn expression in ECs (Figure 4D, right panel). Of note, hematopoietic cells, including macrophages in the liver, had low levels of recipient chimerism from day 14 in all bone marrow plus T cell (BM+T) transplant models (Supplemental Figure 4, A–C), thus excluding any confounding effects from recipient macrophages. Fcrn–/– recipients demonstrated significantly higher MCMV reactivation early after BMT (Figure 4E). Similar results were obtained when endogenous FcRn activity was blocked with an antagonist that was biosimilar to efgartigimod (30). Temporary FcRn inhibition in recipients in which preexisting CMV-specific IgG was normal exacerbated MCMV reactivation after BMT (Figure 4F). Collectively, these data demonstrate that ECs were the primary regulator of IgG recycling after BMT in a process that was critically dependent on FcRn. Notably lack of FcRn activity led to CMV reactivation.

Figure 4 EC injury impairs FcRn recycling and promotes IgG loss. (A and B) Noninfected B6D2F1 were transplanted with BM (5 × 106) and T cells (2 × 106) from Cd4Cre– Il6rfl/fl donors (n = 10 from 2 experiments). On day 14, liver cells were analyzed for (A) the expression of FcRn (i.e., representing IgG recycling) and (B) endocytosis (i.e., representing IgG uptake); representative histograms are shown. (C) Noninfected B6D2F1 mice were transplanted with BM (5 × 106) with or without T cells (2 × 106), and the half-life of infused IgG2b was compared between the indicated groups (n = 5, 5, 8, and 8). (D) Uninfected WT or Fcrn–/– mice were transplanted with BM (10 × 106) with or without T cells (5 × 106) from BALB/c donors. The kinetics of administered IgG2b is shown (left), and the half-life was compared between the indicated groups (n = 4, 4, 8, and 7). Liver ECs were analyzed for the expression (MFI) of FcRn (right) on day 21. (E) MCMV latently infected Fcrn–/– or WT B6 mice were transplanted with BM (10 × 106) plus T cells (3 × 106) from BALB/c donors, and MCMV viremia was quantified on day 19 (n = 13–14 per group from 2 experiments). (F) Latently MCMV-infected B6D2F1 mice were transplanted with BM (5 × 106) plus T cells (2 × 106) from B6 donors and treated with a FcRn inhibitor or a control antibody. MCMV viremia was quantified on day 21 (n = 9 per group from 2 experiments). (G–J) Noninfected B6D2F1 mice were transplanted with BM (5 × 106) with or without T cells (2 × 106) from Cd4Cre Il6rfl/fl donors, and livers were analyzed on day 14 (n = 8–12 from 2 experiments). (G) Representative flow cytometric plots showing frequencies and viability of CD31+ ECs. Max, maximum. (H) Viability and number of ECs per liver. (I) FcRn expression (MFI). (J) MFI of pHrodo dextran (left) with normalized expression relative to the non-BMT group (right). (K) Noninfected B6D2F1 mice were transplanted with BM (5 × 106) with or without T cells (2 × 106) from Cd4Cre Il6rfl/fl (Cre+) or littermate control (Cre–) donors. GVHD target organs were taken for histological analysis on day 14. Shown are representative images of liver sections (left) and pathology scores in liver, skin, and ileum (right). Scale bar: 100 μm. Data are presented as the median ± IQR and were analyzed with the Mann-Whitney U test (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001).

Next, we examined whether IL-6 signaling affects FcRn expression or endocytosis in liver ECs. Consistent with the pharmacokinetics of IgG, the transplantation of T cell–replete (BM+T) grafts was associated with significantly lower liver EC viability, numbers, and FcRn expression, all of which were significantly attenuated by IL-6R ablation in donor T cells (Figure 4, G–I). The endosomal-lysosomal pathway in ECs was also more active in BM+T groups, but this was not altered by IL-6R expression on donor T cells (Figure 4J). Hence, rapid IgG loss after BMT in the presence of T cells was attributable to a combination of impaired FcRn-dependent IgG recycling and increased IgG uptake and degradation in ECs, but the protective effect of IL-6R ablation in T cells was dependent solely on the FcRn pathway. IL-6R ablation did not affect the infiltration (Supplemental Figure 4, D and E), FcRn expression (Supplemental Figure 4F), or endocytic activity (Supplemental Figure 4G) of macrophages, further supporting the central role of ECs in regulating IgG kinetics after BMT. Importantly, T cell–specific IL-6R ablation resulted in a consistent improvement in EC viability and FcRn activity that was maintained over time (Supplemental Figure 4H). In order to understand whether the preservation of EC and FcRn integrity in recipients of Il6r–/– T cells was due to reduced GVHD, we analyzed GVHD target organ pathology, focusing on the liver, where most EC injury is observed. We performed this analysis on day 14 after BMT, when a reduction in the clearance of recipient IgG was already established in recipients of Il6r–/– T cells. IL-6 signaling did not affect GVHD severity in either the liver or skin at this time point (Figure 4K), while there was a modest effect on pathology in the small intestine. This is consistent with our previous findings in which the effects of IL-6 signaling on GVHD occurred beyond day 14 in this system (18), at a time when the changes in EC integrity and IgG clearance have already occurred. Thus, the protection from EC injury and recipient IgG loss in the absence of IL-6 signaling after BMT was not due to the inhibition of GVHD per se, but rather was a secondary consequence of IL-6 signaling in donor T cells. Collectively, these data demonstrate that T cell–specific ablation of IL-6R extended the half-life of recipient-derived IgG after BMT by reducing EC injury and maintaining FcRn-dependent IgG recycling.

IL-6 promotes EC injury by maintaining IFN-γ expression in donor T cells. Having excluded the contributions of Tfh and the IL-17 pathway in the protective effect of IL-6 inhibition, we examined its effect on Th1/Tc1 differentiation and potential downstream effects on EC injury and FcRn expression. T cell–specific IL-6R ablation was associated with significantly lower expression of IFN-γ and TNF in T cells in the spleen and liver (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 5, A and B) and reduced cytokine levels in the blood (Figure 5B). Consistent with reduced cytokine production, Il6r–/– T cells demonstrated lower levels of T-bet expression in both spleen and liver (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D). Of note, IL-6R ablation did not affect the infiltration of donor T cells into the liver (Supplemental Figure 5E). In contrast to IL-6R ablation, CSA had no effect on systemic levels of IFN-γ or TNF (Supplemental Figure 5F).

Figure 5 IL-6 maintains Th1 responses and IFN-γ secretion which mediates EC injury. (A and B) Noninfected B6D2F1 mice were transplanted with BM (5 × 106), with or without T cells (2 × 106), from Cd4Cre Il6rfl/fl (Cre+) or littermate control (Cre–) donors. (A) Expression of IFN-γ and TNF in splenic T cells on day 14 (n = 6, 8, 10, and 13 from 2 experiments), as shown by representative flow plots and MFI. (B) Plasma levels of IFN-γ and TNF on day 14 (n = 12, 9 per group from 2 experiments). (C and D) Noninfected B6D2F1 were transplanted with TCD BM (5 × 106) from C57BL6J (WT) ± T cells (2 × 106) from WT, Ifng–/–, or Tnf–/– donors (n = 6–12 from 2 experiments). On day 12, liver ECs were analyzed for (C) viability and numbers per liver and (D) expression of FcRn (MFI) relative to WT T group. (E) Noninfected B6D2F1 were transplanted with TCD BM (5 × 106) from C57BL6J (WT) mice with or without T cells (2 × 106) from WT or Ifng–/– donors, together with mouse anti–human CD4 IgG2b. Plasma levels of infused Abs were determined on day 12 (n = 4, 4, 7, 7 per group); non-BMT controls were included for comparison. (F and G) Experiments were conducted as described in C and D and analyzed for the expression of (F) VCAM-1 and (G) MHC-II on liver ECs. Data are presented as the median ± IQR and were analyzed with the Mann-Whitney U test (**P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001).

To investigate the contribution of IFN-γ and TNF in EC injury and function after BMT, we transplanted WT TCD BM together with WT, Ifng–/– or Tnf–/– T cells into allogeneic recipients. T cell–specific deletion of IFN-γ resulted in reduced EC injury (Figure 5C) and maintenance of FcRn expression in ECs, comparable to that seen in nontransplanted recipients (Figure 5D). As expected, the maintenance of IgG levels was also increased in the absence of IFN-γ (Figure 5E). Furthermore, T cell–specific deletion of IFN-γ also correlated with reduced expression of vascular cell adhesion protein 1 (VCAM-1) (Figure 5F), a marker of endothelial activation and injury (31), and of MHC class II (Figure 5G), a marker of endothelial activation. In contrast, deficiency of TNF in T cells or blockade of TNF signaling in recipient tissues did not protect against EC injury or FcRn loss (Figure 5, C, D, F, and G, and Supplemental Figure 5, G and H). We further examined cytokine expression in T cells in the liver at a later time point (day 21). Il6r–/– T cells showed significantly reduced IFN-γ secretion, with a modest reduction in TNF only observed in CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 5, I and J). Interestingly, IFN-γ expression was inversely associated with EC injury and FcRn expression (Supplemental Figure 5, K and L). Thus, T cell–derived IFN-γ mediates EC injury and loss of FcRn, which is attenuated in the absence of IL-6 signaling. These results reveal a mechanism by which IL-6R inhibition, but not calcineurin inhibition with CSA, protected against IgG loss.

Endothelial injury during GVHD is characterized by an IFN-γ– and JAK/STAT-dependent inflammatory signature. To examine the effect of IFN-γ on ECs, we performed single-cell RNA-Seq on liver ECs at day 7 after BMT, a time when IgG loss begins, but before extensive endothelial loss occurs. We performed these analyses in GVHD groups receiving WT or Ifng–/– T cells and a non-GVHD group receiving TCD grafts. Dimension reduction approaches revealed distinct clusters in each of the 3 groups (Figures 6A and Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). The predominant differentially expressed genes in GVHD versus non-GVHD groups were those involved in EC-leukocyte interactions, MHC class II expression, allograft rejection, and type I and II IFN responses (Figure 6, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 6C). Expression of these genes was markedly suppressed in the GVHD recipients receiving Ifng–/– T cells, as were those involved in JAK/STAT, NF-κB, and TNF signaling pathways (Figure 6, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 6C). Of note, the SCpubr JAK/STAT (Figure 6D), and HALLMARK IFN-γ pathways (Supplemental Figure 6D) were significantly augmented by GVHD but absent in GVHD recipients receiving Ifng–/– T cells. These data provide an atlas of endothelial injury after allogeneic BMT and demonstrate the pivotal role for IFN-γ in promoting local T cell interactions and associated damage.

Figure 6 Endothelial injury during GVHD is characterized by an IFN-γ and JAK/STAT-dependent inflammatory signature. Noninfected B6D2F1 recipient mice were transplanted with WT TCD BM (5 × 106) with or without T cells (2 × 106) from WT or Ifng–/– donors. ECs from 3 mice per group were isolated from the liver on day 7 and processed for single-cell RNA-Seq. (A) Uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) of ECs colored by groups. (B) Expression of genes across groups. (C) SCpubr pathway activity scores (z score scaled) across groups. (D) Violin plots of pathway activity scores (JAK/STAT, NF-κB, and TNF), with each group’s mean compared using a Wilcoxon test (*P < 0.001).

IL-6R inhibition with tocilizumab reduces HCMV viremia following allogeneic BMT in association with enhanced HCMV-specific humoral immunity. We recently completed a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind phase III clinical trial in which patients undergoing a fully HLA-matched allogeneic BMT were randomized to placebo or tocilizumab on day –1, in addition to standard GVHD prophylaxis with CSA and methotrexate (21). Here, we analyzed data on HCMV reactivation from the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital (RBWH), which accounted for 72% of study participants and where CMV monitoring and treatment were consistent. Patients were monitored for HCMV viremia using a uniform platform and treated with ganciclovir if HCMV viremia levels reached 600 copies/μL on 2 consecutive occasions. None of the patients received HCMV-targeted antiviral prophylaxis. Patients who were serologically positive for HCMV prior to BMT (R+) or those receiving grafts from serologically positive donors (D+) were considered at risk of HCMV reactivation and included in this analysis. Patient characteristics are presented in Supplemental Table 1. Consistent with data from our earlier phase I/II study, tocilizumab-treated patients had lower rates of HCMV viremia, especially in those receiving an unrelated donor graft (Figure 7A). This association was independent of any effects on acute GVHD and was observed in patients who did not develop significant GVHD (grade 0 or 1 GVHD) (Figure 7B).

Figure 7 IL-6R inhibition with tocilizumab maintains CMV-specific humoral immunity and protection from early HCMV reactivation. Participants of a phase III clinical trial who were enrolled at Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital and at risk for HCMV reactivation were included for analysis (n = 85). (A and B) Cumulative incidence of HCMV viremia in all at-risk patients (n = 85) and a subset of patients who received unrelated donor graft (n = 54). Broken lines represent the placebo arm, and solid lines represent the tocilizumab arm. (B) Cumulative incidence of HCMV viremia among patients who had grade 0–1 acute GVHD (n = 55) and a subset of patient who received an unrelated donor graft (n = 31). (C–E) Plasma HCMV-specific IgG levels were determined at day 30 after BMT in at-risk patients (n = 82; 1 patient was excluded because of HCMV viremia prior to day 0, and 2 patients did not have a plasma sample stored). (C) Correlation between day 30 HCMV IgG levels and donor (D) and recipient (R) serostatus. (D) Correlation between day 30 HCMV IgG levels and HCMV viremia among HCMV-seropositive recipients. Patients were categorized according to early viremia (within the first 5 weeks after BMT), late viremia (from weeks 5–14 after BMT), and no viremia (no detectable viremia within the first 14 weeks, after which HCMV monitoring was no longer routinely performed. (E) Correlation between day 30 HCMV IgG levels and the treatment arm among HCMV-seropositive recipients and the subset receiving an unrelated donor graft (right). (F) CD19+ B cell counts in the peripheral blood 30 and 60 days after BMT in HCMV-seropositive recipients. Dashed line indicates the lower limit of normal for B cell counts at 80 × 106/mL. (G) Proportions of IgD+CD27– naive B cells, IgD–CD27+ mature B cells, and CD38hi plasmablasts within the CD19+ B cell compartment in the peripheral blood at day 60. (H) Concentration of albumin in the plasma at day 14 in all the participants from the RBWH cohort. Data are presented as the median ± IQR and were analyzed with the Mann-Whitney U test (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001).

Given the importance of recipient-derived humoral immunity in controlling CMV (22) and our current preclinical data, we analyzed the level of HCMV-specific IgG at day 30 after BMT. Both donor and recipient serostatus influenced the level of HCMV IgG (Figure 7C), but the effect of recipient serostatus was dominant. Thus, we limited subsequent analyses to HCMV-seropositive recipients. HCMV IgG levels at day 30 correlated with protection from early HCMV viremia (occurring within the first 5 weeks of BMT), but not viremia that occurred later after BMT (5–14 weeks after BMT), as residual recipient IgG was lost over time (Figure 7D). To our knowledge, these findings provide the first clinical validation of our preclinical studies (22) and suggest there may be different drivers for HCMV viremia at different phases of BMT. Tocilizumab-treated patients had higher levels of HCMV IgG (Figure 7E), and concordant with the HCMV viremia data, the difference was most pronounced in BMT recipients of unrelated donor BM (Figure 7E, right panel). The effect of IL-6 on HCMV IgG levels was not accompanied by any differences in B cell counts at 30 or 60 days after BMT, as the counts remained below normal levels (Figure 7F). Consistent with the limited B cell lineage reconstitution and maturation observed in our experimental models, the reconstituting B cells 2 months after clinical BMT had a predominantly naive (IgD+CD27–) phenotype, with some IgD–CD27+ mature B cells and very low numbers of CD38hi plasmablasts (Figure 7G). We also evaluated the effect of IL-6R inhibition on FcRn function by measuring plasma albumin, which is also regulated by FcRn. Consistent with the findings in our preclinical model, tocilizumab-treated patients had significantly higher albumin levels at day 14 (Figure 7H). Collectively, the clinical data confirm our preclinical findings that IL-6 promoted the loss of recipient-derived CMV-specific IgG after BMT and that humoral immunity was critical for reducing HCMV viremia early after transplantation.