Corrigendum Open Access

Midbrain dopamine oxidation links ubiquitination of glutathione peroxidase 4 to ferroptosis of dopaminergic neurons

Jie Sun, Xiao-Min Lin, Dan-Hua Lu, Meng Wang, Kun Li, Sheng-Rong Li, Zheng-Qiu Li, Cheng-Jun Zhu, Zhi-Min Zhang, Chang-Yu Yan, Ming-Hai Pan, Hai-Biao Gong, Jing-Cheng Feng, Yun-Feng Cao, Feng Huang, Wan-Yang Sun, Hiroshi Kurihara, Yi-Fang Li, Wen-Jun Duan, Gen-Long Jiao, Li Zhang, and Rong-Rong He

Published July 3, 2023

Published in Volume 133, Issue 13 on July 3, 2023
J Clin Invest. 2023;133(13):e173110. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI173110.
© 2023 Sun et al. This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.
Published July 3, 2023 - Version history
Midbrain dopamine oxidation links ubiquitination of glutathione peroxidase 4 to ferroptosis of dopaminergic neurons
Research Article Cell biology Neuroscience

Abstract

Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a neurodegenerative disorder characterized by the gradual loss of midbrain dopaminergic neurons in association with aggregation of α-synuclein. Oxidative damage has been widely implicated in this disease, though the mechanisms involved remain elusive. Here, we demonstrated that preferential accumulation of peroxidized phospholipids and loss of the antioxidant enzyme glutathione peroxidase 4 (GPX4) were responsible for vulnerability of midbrain dopaminergic neurons and progressive motor dysfunctions in a mouse model of PD. We also established a mechanism wherein iron-induced dopamine oxidation modified GPX4, thereby rendering it amenable to degradation via the ubiquitin-proteasome pathway. In conclusion, this study unraveled what we believe to be a novel pathway for dopaminergic neuron degeneration during PD pathogenesis, driven by dopamine-induced loss of antioxidant GPX4 activity.

Jie Sun, Xiao-Min Lin, Dan-Hua Lu, Meng Wang, Kun Li, Sheng-Rong Li, Zheng-Qiu Li, Cheng-Jun Zhu, Zhi-Min Zhang, Chang-Yu Yan, Ming-Hai Pan, Hai-Biao Gong, Jing-Cheng Feng, Yun-Feng Cao, Feng Huang, Wan-Yang Sun, Hiroshi Kurihara, Yi-Fang Li, Wen-Jun Duan, Gen-Long Jiao, Li Zhang, Rong-Rong He

Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2023;133(10):e165228. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI165228

Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2023;133(13):e173110. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI173110

In the original version of Figure 6P, the labels for AAV-EGFP and AAV-Cre were inverted. The correct figure part is below. The HTML and PDF files have been updated online. The authors have stated that this correction does not change any of the conclusions made.

The authors regret the error.

Footnotes

See the related article at Midbrain dopamine oxidation links ubiquitination of glutathione peroxidase 4 to ferroptosis of dopaminergic neurons.

Version history
  • Version 1 (July 3, 2023): Electronic publication
