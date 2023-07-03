Midbrain dopamine oxidation links ubiquitination of glutathione peroxidase 4 to ferroptosis of dopaminergic neurons

Advertisement
Corrigendum Open Access | 10.1172/JCI173110
Find articles by Sun, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Lin, X. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Lu, D. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Wang, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Li, K. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Li, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Li, Z. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Zhu, C. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Zhang, Z. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Yan, C. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Pan, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Gong, H. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Feng, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Cao, Y. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Huang, F. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Sun, W. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Kurihara, H. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Li, Y. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Duan, W. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Jiao, G. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Zhang, L. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by He, R. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Published July 3, 2023 - More info
Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a neurodegenerative disorder characterized by the gradual loss of midbrain dopaminergic neurons in association with aggregation of α-synuclein. Oxidative damage has been widely implicated in this disease, though the mechanisms involved remain elusive. Here, we demonstrated that preferential accumulation of peroxidized phospholipids and loss of the antioxidant enzyme glutathione peroxidase 4 (GPX4) were responsible for vulnerability of midbrain dopaminergic neurons and progressive motor dysfunctions in a mouse model of PD. We also established a mechanism wherein iron-induced dopamine oxidation modified GPX4, thereby rendering it amenable to degradation via the ubiquitin-proteasome pathway. In conclusion, this study unraveled what we believe to be a novel pathway for dopaminergic neuron degeneration during PD pathogenesis, driven by dopamine-induced loss of antioxidant GPX4 activity.
Jie Sun, Xiao-Min Lin, Dan-Hua Lu, Meng Wang, Kun Li, Sheng-Rong Li, Zheng-Qiu Li, Cheng-Jun Zhu, Zhi-Min Zhang, Chang-Yu Yan, Ming-Hai Pan, Hai-Biao Gong, Jing-Cheng Feng, Yun-Feng Cao, Feng Huang, Wan-Yang Sun, Hiroshi Kurihara, Yi-Fang Li, Wen-Jun Duan, Gen-Long Jiao, Li Zhang, Rong-Rong He
Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2023;133(10):e165228. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI165228
Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2023;133(13):e173110. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI173110
In the original version of Figure 6P, the labels for AAV-EGFP and AAV-Cre were inverted. The correct figure part is below. The HTML and PDF files have been updated online. The authors have stated that this correction does not change any of the conclusions made.
The authors regret the error.