Midbrain dopamine oxidation links ubiquitination of glutathione peroxidase 4 to ferroptosis of dopaminergic neurons

Animal care

WT, SNCAA53T (Jackson Laboratory, stock no. 004650, referred to as A53T), and Gpx4fl/fl (Jackson Laboratory, stock no. 027964) C57BL/6J mice were housed in groups in cages at a mean constant temperature (23 ± 2oC), humidity (55% ± 5%) and illumination (12 hour light–dark cycle), with free access to standard pellet chow and water. Mice were adapted to the facilities for 1 week before experiments began.

Interventions in transgenic mice by virus injection

Virus injection. Mice were anesthetized by isoflurane (3% for induction and 1.5% for maintenance). After local shaving, sterilization, and incision of head skins, the substantia nigra (3.8 mm posterior to bregma and 1.5 mm lateral from the midline) was localized under a stereotaxic instrument (RWD Life Science Inc). After drilling a hole by high-speed microdrill, 200 nL of AAV serotype 2/9 (viral titer, > 1×1013 genome copies/mL, Brain VTA) was injected using a glass micropipette connected to an ultra-micro injection pump (Nanoliter 2010, World Precision Instruments) with a flow rate of 70 nL/min. The micropipette was retained for 10 minutes before retraction. The head skin was closed for postsurgery monitoring. After the surgery, all mice were housed to recover for at least 7 days with free access to food and water before behavioral training.

A53T/Gpx4 CKD mice. SNCAA53T and Gpx4fl/fl were crossbred to obtain SNCAA53T/Gpx4+/fl double transgenic hemizygous mice. Mice were given bilateral injections into the substantia nigra with AAV expressing Cre-EGFP under the control of a human synapsin-1 promoter (AAV-hSyn-Cre-EGFP), as described above, to obtain a strain of A53T with conditional knockdown of Gpx4 (CKD). The control mice were injected AAV-hSyn-EGFP.

Gpx4 CKD mice. Gpx4fl/fl homozygous were bilaterally injected AAV-hSyn-Cre-EGFP into the substantia nigra as described above to obtain a strain of Gpx4 CKD mice. The control mice were injected AAV-hSyn-EGFP.

SNCA + GPX4 OE mice. WT mice were unilaterally injected with AAV-hSyn-SNCA or -GPX4 into the substantia nigra as described above to obtain strains overexpress human α-synuclein, GPX4, or both. The control mice were injected with AAV-hSyn-EGFP.

Cell lines

PC12 cells carrying doxycycline-inducible SNCAA53T were maintained in DMEM (high glucose) medium containing 10% heat-inactivated horse serum and 5% FBS. HEK293 cells were maintained in DMEM (high glucose) medium containing 10% FBS. Both cell lines were cultured in incubators with controlled temperatures of 37°C, 5% CO 2 , and 95% humidity.

Behavioral tests

The motor coordination of the mice was assessed by rotarod test, pole test, and gait analysis, as described previously (5, 43). Additional information is available in Supplemental Methods.

TH, GPX4, or 4-HNE staining of brain section

IHC and immunofluorescence was conducted as described previously (43). Additional information is available in Supplemental Methods.

LC-MS analysis for determination of GSH, DA, DOPAC, and HVA

The substantia nigra and striatum were obtained on ice, weighed, recorded, and stored at –80°C. The substantia nigra were prepared for GSH detection, and the striatum were prepared for DA, DOPAC, and HVA detection, as described previously (5). Additional information is available in Supplemental Methods.

MDA measurement

MDA was determined by the TBARS assay according to the protocol provided by the manufacturer (Beyotime Biotechnology). Briefly, the midbrain tissues were obtained and homogenized on ice, and the supernatants were collected and detected using an ELISA plate reader (Thermo Fisher Scientific). The concentration of MDA was calculated according to the standard curve, which was prepared in advance.

Iron measurement

The relative iron concentration in midbrain tissues of mice was determined using an Iron Assay Kit according to the protocol provided by the manufacturer (Abcam).

Western blotting analysis

Tissues or cells were resuspended in lysis buffer on ice for 5 minutes, and the supernatants were collected after centrifugation at 13,000g for 15 minutes. The protein was determined using the Pierce BCA protein assay kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Protein lysates (30 μg) were separated in 10% or 15% SDS-PAGE and transferred onto Immobilon-P PVDF membrane (Sigma-Aldrich). Bands were detected using Pierce ECL Western blotting Substrate (Thermo Fisher Scientific).

Quantitative real-time PCR

Total RNA was extracted from mice midbrain tissues using TRIzol reagent according to the protocol provided by the manufacturer (TaRaKa). RNA concentrations were determined by OD measurement at 260 nm on a spectrophotometer (Implen), and cDNA was synthesized from the purified RNA by both random and oligo (dT) priming using an iScript cDNA synthesis kit (TIANGEN). RNA levels were measured using the SYBR green method (TOYOBO) on a reverse transcription machine (CFX Connect, Bio-Rad) and the relative quantitation method.

Cell viability assessment

Cells were dispensed in dishes at a density of 5 × 105 cells. After treatment, cells were incubated with SYTOX Green according to the manufacturer’s instructions (Thermo Fisher Scientific). The cells were then collected for analysis in a BD FACSCanto II flow cytometer (BD Biosciences). The excitation and emission wavelengths of SYTOX Green are 488 nm and 523 nm, respectively.

Lipid peroxidation assessment

Cells were dispensed in confocal microscopy compatible dishes at a density of 5 × 105 cells. After treatment, cells were incubated with C11-Bodipy for 30 minutes at 37°C. Then the cells were collected for analysis in a BD FACSCanto II flow cyt or imaged using a ZEISS LSM 800 confocal laser scanning microscope (Carl Zeiss). The excitation and emission wavelengths of C11 are 581 nm and 591 nm, respectively. The excitation and emission wavelengths of oxidized C11 are 500 nm and 510 nm, respectively.

LC-MS/MS-based phospholipidomics analysis of plasma membrane lipids

Preparation of membrane lipids and phospholipidomics analysis was performed as described previously (44). Additional information is available in Supplemental Methods.

GPX4 recombinant expression and purification

A full-length rat Gpx4 gene was cloned into a modified pRSF-Duet vector preceded by a His6-SUMO tag. Protein expression was performed in E. coli strain BL21 (DE3). After initial growth to an OD600 of 0.8, cells were induced using 0.4 mM isopropyl β-D-1-thiogalactopyranoside (IPTG) and cultured at 20°C for 16 hours. Cells were harvested by centrifugation and lysed in buffer containing 50 mM Tris-HCl (pH 8.0), 1 M NaCl, 25 mM imidazole, 0.5 mM β-mercaptoethanol, 1 mM PMSF, and protease inhibitors. The fusion proteins were purified using a Ni-NTA column. The proteins were washed with a wash buffer containing 25 mM imidazole, 1 M NaCl, and 25 mM Tris at pH 8.0. GPX4 protein was eluted with an elution buffer containing 250 mM imidazole, 1 M NaCl, and 25 mM Tris at pH 8.0. The His6-SUMO tag was cleaved by ULP1 treatment, and the tag-free protein was fractioned with Ni-NTA column and Superdex 75–size exclusion column (GE Healthcare) with 25 mM HEPES (pH 8.0), 300 mM NaCl, and 1% glycerol. The final purified GPX4 protein was stored at –80°C.

BLI

BLI kinetic experiments were performed using an OctetRED96 instrument from PALL/ForteBio. The assay was completed in PBS (pH 7.4) as assay buffer with 0.1% BSA and 0.01% Tween-20 added to reduce nonspecific interactions and 2% DMSO added to increase compound solubility. Biotinylated GPX4 protein prepared by Thermo EZ-Link long-chain biotinylation reagent was connected to a Super Streptavidin (SSA) biosensor by immersing the sensor in a 96-well black plate loaded with protein solution, the concentration of which was predetermined by preliminary control experiments to achieve the best signal-to-noise ratio. Protein-conjugated sensors were moved and immersed into wells containing pure assay buffer and equilibrated in the buffer for 10 minutes to eliminate loose, nonspecific binding proteins and establish a stable baseline. Association and dissociation times were carefully determined to ensure complete association and dissociation. A DMSO-only reference was included in all assays. Raw kinetic data collected were processed by the manufacturer’s supplied data analysis software using a dual reference subtraction method where both the DMSO-only reference and the inactive protein reference were subtracted. The resulting data were analyzed based on a 1:1 binding model, from which K on and K off values were obtained, and then K d values were calculated.

Synthesis of DA probes

Pentynoic acid (1.0 mmol) dissolved in dichloromethane (10 mL) before EDCI (1.0 mmol) was added, and the reaction was carried out at 25°C for 30 minutes. Then 3,4-dimethoxyphenethylamine was added (1.25 mmol) and the solution cooled to 0°C before dichloromethane solution containing 4-DMAP (40 mg) was added dropwise to the reaction system, which was maintained at 0°C for 1 hour. The reaction was continued at 25°C overnight. The reaction mixture was quenched with water (10 mL) and extracted with dichloromethane (10 mL, × 2). The organic phases were combined, washed twice with saturated brine, dried over anhydrous sodium sulfate, and purified to obtain a white solid product S1 (240.4 mg, purity 92%).

S1 (240.4 mg, 0.92 mmol) was dissolved in anhydrous dichloromethane (10 mL), cooled to 0°C, and BBr3 was added (553.5 mg, 2.3 mmol), and reacted for 4 hours. The reaction mixture was quenched with water (10 mL) and extracted with dichloromethane (10 mL, × 2). The organic phases were combined, washed twice with saturated brine, dried over anhydrous sodium sulfate, and purified to obtain alkyne-containing DA probe (DA-yne, 171.7 mg, purity 80%).

The following is information regarding the 1H-NMR spectrum and 13C-NMR spectrum of the probe: 1H NMR (300 MHz, MeOD) δ 6.56 (dd, J = 10.8, 5.0 Hz, 2H), 6.41 (dd, J = 8.0, 2.1 Hz, 1H), 3.32-3.14 (m, 2H), 2.52 (t, J = 7.4 Hz, 2H), 2.41-2.29 (m, 2H), 2.28-2.20 (m, 2H), 2.14 (t, J = 2.6 Hz, 1H). 13C NMR (300 MHz, MeOD) δ 172.6, 144.8, 143.4, 130.7, 119.7, 115.5, 115.0, 82.2, 81.7, 41.0, 34.7, 34.6 14.4. HRMS (ESI) calcd. for C 13 H 15 NO 3 234.1125 [M + H]+, found 235.1194.

Pull down assay for GPX4

PC12 cells were treated with DAQ probe (DA-yne probe contains FeCl 3 solution) or DMSO for 6 hours, and then were harvested and lysed with RIPA buffer supplemented with protease inhibitor cocktails and phosphatase inhibitor cocktails. A freshly premixed click chemistry reaction cocktail (50 μM TAMRA-N 3 from 25 mM stock solution in DMSO, 100 μM TBTA from 50 mM stock solution in DMSO, 1 mM TCEP from 1 M stock solution in deionized water, and 1 mM CuSO 4 from 1 M stock solution in deionized water. All the stock solutions above were freshly prepared.) was added to equal amounts of protein lysate. The reaction mixture was further incubated at 25°C for 2 hours, and the solution was transferred to a centrifugation tube where prechilled acetone at –20°C was added and the solution was then dissolved in PBS + 1% SDS. Upon incubation with streptavidin beads at 25°C for 4 hours, 2 × 100 μL SDS loading buffer was added and heated at 95°C for 10 minutes. Proteins were separated by SDS-PAGE gel and transferred to Immobilon-P PVDF membrane (Sigma-Aldrich). Protein expression was detected using GPX4 antibody and visualized using secondary antibody conjugated with HRP and Pierce ECL Western blotting substrate (Thermo Fisher Scientific) as the substrate of HRP. The immunoblot was detected by Tanon 5200 Chemiluminescence Image Analysis System (Tanon Science & Technology).

Modification site analysis of DAQ to GPX4 protein

GPX4 protein was diluted to 1 mg/mL with PBS and incubated with DAQ (DA + FeCl 3 , 150 μM) at 37°C for 2 hours. Protein was subsequently collected by centrifugation (14,000g at 4°C for 20 minutes) and the supernatant was transferred to an ultrafiltration membrane spin column and centrifuged at 12,500g for 5 minutes. The bound protein was washed with tetraethylammonium bromide (TEAB) buffer, followed by incubation with DTT (1 M) at 37°C for 45 minutes and 3-indoleacetic acid (IAA, 1 M) at 25°C for 1 hour. The bound protein was washed with TEAB buffer and digested with trypsin overnight. Peptide-containing supernatant was collected by centrifugation (12,500g for 5 minutes) and desalted on a C18 column. The samples were analyzed by LC-MS/MS.

Cycloheximide chase assay

The protein stability of GPX4 was measured by cycloheximide pulse chase assay. After treatment, the PC12 cells were added with 100 μM cycloheximide to interfere with the translocation step in protein synthesis. Cells were collected at indicated time points for Western blotting analysis.

Proteomics for E3 ligase

PC12 cells were pretreated with the proteasome inhibitor MG132 (10 μM) for 4 hours after transfection with GPX4-FLAG plasmid for 24 hours. DAQ (DA + FeCl 3 , 150 μM) was added 6 hours before harvest. The cell lysates were centrifuged at 12,000g for 10 minutes and the supernatant was mixed with the FLAG antibody overnight at 4°C on a shaker, before incubation with prewashed protein A/G agarose beads at 25°C for 4 hours. The beads were collected and washed, and the bound proteins were eluted by Laemmli buffer containing 500 μL 6 M urea, 25 μL 200 mM DTT, and 25 μL 500 mM IAA in the dark at 25°C for 30 minutes. The eluent was incubated with 150 μL 2 M urea, 150 μL 1 mM CaCl 2 , and 1 μL trypsin (1 μg/μL) at 37°C overnight. After that, the protein samples were purified by ODS C18 SPE column (Agilent) and analyzed by LC-MS/MS, equipped with an EASY-nLC 1200 HPLC system and Orbitrap Fusion Lumos mass spectrometer (Thermo Fisher Scientific). For LC separation, tryptic peptides were sequentially injected into an Acclaim PepMap 100 C18 column (100 μM × 2 cm, 5 μM, Thermo Fisher Scientific) and an Acclaim PepMap 100 C18 column (50 μM × 15 cm, 2 μM, Thermo Fisher Scientific).

CoIP assay

Cells were harvested and lysed with RIPA buffer supplemented with protease inhibitor cocktails and phosphatase inhibitor cocktails. Cell lysates were prepared for immunoprecipitations and 5% lysis buffer from each sample was used as the input control. The supernatant was transferred to a fresh tube and incubated with the primary antibodies overnight on a rotator at 4°C. The samples were then incubated with protein A/G agarose beads at 25°C for 2 hours. The beads were collected and washed, and the bound proteins were eluted by heating at 95°C for 10 minutes in 50 μL SDS loading buffer. The immunoprecipitants were separated by SDS-PAGE and analyzed by Western blotting.

GPX4 activity assessment

PC12 cells expressing GPX4-FLAG were pretreated with DA and FeCl 3 solution for 6 hours. Midbrain tissues were soaked in cold PBS and sonicated for 30 seconds on ice. All samples were lysed with 3 flash-freeze-thawing cycles using –80°C and 37°C, respectively. The supernatants were collected for further protein quantification using BCA protein assay kit after centrifugation at 12,000g at 4°C for 15 minutes. The supernatants (100 μg protein) were mixed with 100 mM Tris-HCl containing 5 mM EDTA, 0.1% Triton X-100, 1.5 mM NADPH, 3 mM GSH, and 10 μM 1-SA-2-15-HpETE-PE, in the absence or presence of 10 μM RSL3, and incubated at 37°C for 30 minutes. The reaction was stopped by the addition of chloroform and methanol (2:1, v/v) followed by vortexing for 2 minutes. The chloroform-methanol layer was collected, dried under nitrogen, and redissolved in methanol for LC-MS analysis. GPX4 activity was quantified as nmols of catalytic product 1-SA-2-OH-PE/min/mg of protein.

Statistics

All data were expressed as mean ± SEM of independent experiments. The data were analyzed by IBM SPSS Statistics 25.0 (SPSS Inc). P values were determined by 2 tailed independent-samples t test, 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni, Dunnett T3, Tukey HSD, and LSD posthoc tests, and 2-way repeated measures. P < 0.05 is considered statistically significant.

Study approval

All animal experiments were performed in accordance with the National Institutes of Health’s Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals (NIH publication no. 80-23, revised in 1996) and were approved by the Animal Ethics Committee of Jinan University (Approval no. 20130904001). The methods used for the supplemental figures are described in the Supplemental Methods. Information on reagents, antibodies, plasmids, and other materials used in this study can be found in the Supplemental Lists of Resources.