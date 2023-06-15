Mechanisms for regulation of RAS palmitoylation and plasma membrane trafficking in hematopoietic malignancies

Three human RAS genes encode four highly homologous proteins: NRAS, KRAS4a, KRAS4b, and HRAS, which share about 85% identity and a conserved catalytic domain (1). Oncogenic RAS mutations are found in approximately 25% of human cancers and are also prevalent in myeloid disorders (2, 3). The most common dominant somatic mutations in RAS genes occur at codons 12, 13, and 61, and substitution at any of these residues induces RAS proteins as constitutively active in human cancers by favoring the GTP-bound conformation. Different RAS genes are preferentially mutated in distinct cancer types, with KRAS mutations highly prevalent in common epithelial malignances (4). Hematologic cancers are unusual in that NRAS and KRAS are both mutated at high frequencies, with NRAS mutations predominating (5). Numerous studies suggest that RAS mutations are prevalent in relapsed hematological malignancies and that they are associated with poor overall survival. However, the direct targeting of RAS proteins remains a substantial challenge due to a lack of druggable pockets on the protein surface and a picomolar affinity for binding with GTP. Consequently, there is a need to find alternative strategies that disrupt RAS signaling.

RAS family proteins share the amino acid sequence CAAX in their carboxyl-terminal, where C is cysteine, A is usually aliphatic, and X is any amino acid (6). The CAAX motif always carries a prenyl or farnesyl posttranslational moiety, termed CAAX processing, which is necessary, but not sufficient, for delivery of RAS proteins to the plasma membrane. RAS family proteins also must undergo a series of posttranslation modifications at their C-terminal end for differential targeting to distinct membranes and activation, called a second signal, and occurs upstream of the CAAX motif (7). Palmitoylation of RAS, as one of the second signals, can confer RAS proteins with a 100-fold greater affinity for membranes than prenylated-only proteins (8, 9). Protein palmitoylation is dynamically controlled by palmitoyl-acyl transferases and palmitoyl thioesterases. Palmitoylation regulates protein folding in the ER, mediates protein retention in the Golgi, and determines protein interaction with specific membranes or membrane domains (10).

Like all RAS proteins, NRAS undergoes a series of posttranslational modifications necessary for binding to the plasma membrane and subsequent activation of downstream signaling pathways. The requirement for palmitoylation of RAS proteins in NRAS-driven leukemia has been demonstrated in the NRASG12D model, which reflects a common NRAS mutation in human myeloid malignancies (11, 12). However, another study that used a KRASG12D model observed that palmitoylation was not essential in KRAS-mediated leukemogenesis (13).

In this issue of the JCI, Ren, Xing, et al. (14) provided compelling evidence that palmitoylation of NRAS plays a critical role in trafficking NRAS to the plasma membrane and activating NRAS signaling. The findings suggest that targeting RAB27B by blocking the palmitoylation of NRAS could provide a promising therapeutic strategy for NRAS-driven cancers.