RAB27B controls palmitoylation-dependent NRAS trafficking and signaling in myeloid leukemia

RAB27B is markedly upregulated in CBL/CBL-B–deficient and CBL-mutant cells. To identify alterations in protein levels due to CBL loss or inactivation, we employed quantitative mass spectrometry (MS) to compare the whole-cell proteome of CBL knockdown/CBL-B knockout (DKO+D) with the control (Ctrl) and to compare cells overexpressing E3-dead C381A mutant with WT CBL in the erythroleukemia TF-1 cell line, as CBL/CBL-B-deficient and CBL-mutant cells were previously established (9) (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI165510DS1). Notably, we found that expression of the small GTPase RAB27B, but not its closely related family member RAB27A, was substantially increased in both CBL/CBL-B–null and CBL-mutant cells (Figure 1A). To confirm our MS results and determine if CBL regulated RAB27B protein stability, we performed cycloheximide (CHX) pulse-chase experiments to examine protein half-lives by Western blotting (WB). We found that RAB27B but not RAB27A protein levels were increased upon CBL loss in both TF-1 and U937 cells (Figure 1, B–D). However, the RAB27B halflife did not change in the time frame we examined. To further confirm our MS results, we constructed CBL/CBL-B single and double knockout (DKO) TF-1 cells using CRISPR/Cas9 technology. The results showed that CBL/CBL-B DKO dramatically increased RAB27B but not RAB27A protein levels compared with the Ctrl group and CBL or CBL-B single KO groups (Figure 1, E and F). Consistent with our MS results, RAB27B protein levels were markedly increased in TF-1–overexpressing C381A mutant CBL, while they were decreased in those expressing WT CBL compared with the empty vector (EV) group (Figure 1G). Interestingly, neither proteasome inhibitor MG132 nor lysosome inhibitor chloroquine changed the RAB27B protein level (Figure 1H). As a control, MG132 increased phosphorylated-STAT5 (pSTAT5), consistent with previous reports (26, 27). Taken together, our data revealed that CBL/CBL-B deficiency or inactivation modulated RAB27B protein level via its E3 ubiquitin ligase activity, but CBL did not appear to directly regulate the proteasomal degradation or stability of RAB27B.

Figure 1 RAB27B is markedly upregulated upon CBL loss or inactivation. (A) Volcano plots comparing total protein levels between CBL/CBL-B double depleted (DKO+D) versus control (Ctrl) TF-1 cells, and between TF-1 cells overexpressing CBLC381A E3-dead mutant versus CBLWT. Mean fold changes and P values were calculated from 3 independent quantitative proteomics experiments. (B–D) WB analysis to examine RAB27B and RAB27A protein levels and halflives (n = 3) in DKO+D compared with Ctrl cells, as shown in TF-1 (B and C) and U937 (D) cells. CHX: cycloheximide that inhibits nascent protein synthesis. Quantification of RAB27B half-lives is shown in the right panels of C and D. (E and F) WB analysis to examine RAB27B and RAB27A protein level and degradation (n = 3) in TF-1 cells after single or double knockout (DKO) of CBL and CBL-B. Quantification of RAB27B half-lives is shown in the right panel of F. (G and H) TF-1 cells stably expressing CBLC381A mutant, CBLWT or empty vector (EV) were established. (G) WB analysis to examine RAB27B protein halflife (n = 3). Quantification of RAB27B half-lives is shown in the right panel. (H) RAB27B protein level in the presence of DMSO, MG132 (MG, 10 μM) or Chloroquine (CL, 5 μM). pSTAT5 is used as a control for proteasomal degradation inhibited by MG132. Data for the halflife studies are represented as mean ± SD, and determined by 2-way ANOVA. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

CBL/CBL-B deficiency or inactivation enhances RAB27B gene transcription. The observation that CBL and CBL-B do not control RAB27B protein stability prompted us to examine the RAB27B mRNA level. The mRNA level of RAB27B, but not RAB27A was markedly increased in TF-1 DKO cells compared with Ctrl or single KO cells (Figure 2A). RAB27B mRNA level was also increased in TF-1 cells overexpressing C381A mutant CBL and decreased in those expressing WT CBL compared with the EV group (Figure 2B). To assess if CBL regulates RAB27B transcription, we interrogated the precursor mRNA (premRNA) expression as opposed to RAB27B mature mRNA. PremRNA, also called primary transcript, is the first form of RNA synthesized in the nucleus before splicing, thus more faithfully representing the transcription rate. We found that CBL/CBL-B loss significantly upregulated RAB27B transcription in TF-1 cells, evidenced by the increased premRNA level (Figure 2C), suggesting that the CBL-controlled signaling network indirectly regulates RAB27B expression.

Figure 2 CBL depletion or inactivation enhances RAB27B gene transcription, and RAB27B expression correlates with poor survival in AML. (A) qRT-PCR to examine RAB27B and RAB27A mRNA levels in single or double knockout (DKO) of CBL and CBL-B compared with Ctrl TF-1 cells. (B) qRT-PCR to examine RAB27B and RAB27A mRNA levels in TF-1 cells stably expressing CBLC381A mutant or CBLWT compared with empty vector (EV). (C) qRT-PCR to examine RAB27B nascent and mature RNA level in TF-1 DKO cells compared with Ctrl cells. Two different pairs of primers were used to detect premRNA (designated as pre 1 and pre 2, depending on the primer set). Mature messenger RNA is labeled as mRNA. (D) RAB27B protein (left) and mRNA (right) levels in primary human PBMCs from healthy donors (C1–C3, n = 3) and patients with JAK2V617F+ MPN (n = 4) are shown. (E) RAB27B mRNA levels in BM CD34+ cells from healthy donors (n = 15) and patients with JAK2V617F+ MPN (n = 43) plotted using the expression data from GSE103176 (28). Each symbol indicates individual subject. (F) RAB27B expression level in patients with AML and healthy controls (GEPIA Cancer Database). (G and H) Kaplan-Meier plot of overall survival for patients with AML with low or high expression of RAB27B. UALCAN (G) top 25% or bottom 75% (low/medium) expression of RAB27B; CTGA database from BloodSpot (H) top 50% or bottom 50% expression of RAB27B. P values determined by log-rank t test are shown. In all relevant panels, data are represented as mean ± SD. 1-way ANOVA was used in panels A, B and D; Student’s 2-tailed t tests were used in Figure C and E; *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

Upregulated RAB27B expression is found in JAK2V617F MPNs and correlates with poor survival in AMLs. Since CBL loss enhances JAK2 activity and signaling (9), we examined RAB27B expression in primary cells from JAK2V617F MPN patients (Supplemental Table 2). We found that primary peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) from JAK2V617F MPN patients showed significantly higher RAB27B mRNA and protein levels than healthy controls, but RAB27A expression was not significantly changed (Figure 2D). These data are consistent with a published genome-wide transcriptome analysis of CD34+ cells from a large number of MPN patients (28), demonstrating that CD34+ cells from JAK2V617F MPNs express a significantly higher level of RAB27B, but not RAB27A, compared with healthy controls (Figure 2E and Supplemental Figure 1A). To further study the correlation between JAK2 signaling and RAB27B expression, we compared multiple leukemia cell lines and found that they exhibit a wide range of RAB27B and RAB27A expression levels. The basal phosphorylation level of JAK2 was the highest in CMK cells, followed by JAK2V617F+ HEL and SET-2 cells, and the lowest in K562 and TF-1 cells. Interestingly, RAB27B protein and mRNA levels seemed to be positively correlated with the basal JAK2 phosphorylation level in these cell lines (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C). We next sought to perturb JAK2 activation using various approaches to assess if JAK2 inactivation results in changes in RAB27B levels. Treatment for 24 hours, but not 5 hours, with the JAK2/1 inhibitor, ruxolitinib (Ruxo) in TF-1 CBL DKO cells significantly reduced RAB27B but not RAB27A mRNA levels (Supplemental Figure 1D). We stably expressed the myc-tagged WT JAK2 or the V617F mutant in TF-1 cells and found that JAK2V617F with aberrant JAK2 activation increased RAB27B, but not RAB27A, protein and mRNA levels (Supplemental Figure 1, E and F). As we previously reported, LNK acts as the adaptor protein for CBL-mediated JAK2 degradation, and LNK-deficient cells gain higher JAK2 protein level and enhanced JAK2 signaling (9). Consistently, the protein and mRNA levels of RAB27B, but not RAB27A, were increased in LNK-deficient cells (Supplemental Figure 1, G and H). In addition, we knocked down JAK2 in JAK2V617F HEL cells to approximately 50% and observed a corresponding reduction in RAB27B protein and mRNA levels (Supplemental Figure 1, I and J). Of note, TF-1 and HEL cells were not able to proliferate with sustained or complete KD of JAK2, as JAK2 is essential to their growth. Together, these data suggest that aberrant CBL signaling and JAK2 activation resulted in the upregulation of RAB27B transcription.

Furthermore, we analyzed RAB27A and RAB27B expression in AML using GEPIA Cancer Database (http://gepia.cancer-pku.cn/). We found that RAB27B, but not RAB27A, expression was higher in leukemia cells compared with normal cells (Figure 2F and Supplemental Figure 2A). Importantly, AML patients with high RAB27B expression show reduced survival compared with those with low RAB27B expression in 2 different data sets — UALCAN (http://ualcan.path.uab.edu/) (Figure 2G) and TCGA (https://servers.binf.ku.dk/bloodspot/) (Figure 2H) — consistent with a recent report (29). There was no significant correlation between RAB27A expression and AML patient survival (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C). These data reveal that oncogenic CBL/JAK2 signaling upregulated RAB27B and that RAB27B expression correlated with poor AML survival.

RAB27B regulates NRAS activity, signaling, and leukemia cell growth. The upregulation of RAB27B in JAK2V617F MPNs and its correlation with AML prognosis prompted us to investigate the potential role of RAB27B in myeloid malignancies. We first examined its function in the growth of TF-1 DKO cells, in which the RAB27B level is markedly elevated. We designed 2 efficient shRNAs targeting human RAB27B confirmed by WB and qRT-PCR (Figure 3, A and B). As we previously reported, TF-1 DKO cells exhibited cytokine-independent growth and were hypersensitive to cytokines compared with TF-1 parental cells (9). Notably, RAB27B depletion significantly blunted the growth of TF-1 DKO cells (Figure 3C), but not the growth of parental TF-1 cells (Supplemental Figure 3A). RAB27B is reported to be involved in exosomes and in cytokine secretion (30, 31). However, our data suggest that RAB27B depletion does not affect exosome secretion in TF-1–DKO cells (Supplemental Figure 4A). In addition, the growth of TF-1–DKO cells was not affected by the conditioned medium from TF-1-DKO cells and from RAB27B-depleted TF-1-DKO cells (Supplemental Figure 4, B–D), suggesting that RAB27B does not regulate TF-1 DKO cell growth via an autocrine pathway.

Figure 3 RAB27B regulates NRAS activity and signaling. (A–E) RAB27B was stably depleted via lentiviral-shRNA–mediated knockdown (KD) in TF-1 DKO cells, with shRNA against Luciferase (shLuc) used as a control. (A and B) KD efficiency of shRNA-RAB27B constructs was determined by WB (A) and qRT- PCR (B). (C) Cells were cultured in triplicates in different concentrations of human GM-CSF. Cell growth after 3 days in culture was determined by MTT absorbance. (D) TF-1 Ctrl or DKO cells (left), and TF-1 DKO cells with or without RAB27B depletion (right), were cultured in media containing serum only or serum and GM-CSF. Cell lysates were subjected to WB analysis with indicated antibodies to examine RAF/MEK/ERK activation. (E) TF-1 cells as described in (D) were cultured in media containing serum only. RAS GTPase activities were measured by RAS GTP pulldowns using RAF-1 RBD agarose beads, followed by WB with indicated antibodies. GTP-bound RAS represents active RAS. Input lysates were subjected to WB analysis with indicated antibodies as controls. (F–H) RAB27B was stably depleted via lentiviral-shRNA mediated KD in OCI-AML3 cells, with shLuc used as a control. (F) Cells were plated at equal cell numbers and cell growth was determined by counting of live cells. (G) ERK activation was determined by WB. (H) NRAS activity was determined by RAF-1 RBD agarose bead pulldown followed by WB using anti-NRAS antibodies. Input lysates were subjected to WB analysis with the indicated antibodies as controls. In all relevant panels, data are represented as mean ± SD, and 2-way ANOVA was used for comparing cell growth; *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

To study the mechanisms by which depletion of RAB27B inhibits leukemia cell growth, we evaluated intracellular signaling pathways important for the growth of hematopoietic cells, i.e., JAK-STAT, PI3K-AKT, and ERK. The basal AKT and ERK phosphorylation as well as JAK2 expression were elevated in TF-1 DKO cells compared with Ctrl cells, as previously reported (9) (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 5A). Importantly, we found a significant reduction in phosphorylated-ERK (pERK) upon RAB27B depletion in TF-1 DKO cells, but AKT or STAT5 phosphorylation remained unchanged (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 5B). In contrast, RAB27A depletion did not inhibit cell growth, and it did not affect the activation of AKT, ERK, and STAT5 signaling pathways in TF-1 DKO cells (Supplemental Figure 6, A–C). Of note, RAB27B depletion did not affect cytokine-induced signaling in TF-1 parental cells (Supplemental Figure 3B). We next assessed the upstream signals that activate ERK. Basal c-RAF and MEK phosphorylation were increased in TF-1 DKO cells compared with Ctrl cells (Figure 3D left panel). Importantly, RAB27B depletion dramatically reduced MEK and c-RAF phosphorylation in TF-1 DKO cells (Figure 3D right panel), implicating a potential involvement in RAS signaling. We thus performed RAS-GTP pulldowns using GST-RBD–conjugated beads, followed by WB analysis using isoform-specific RAS or pan-RAS antibodies. Total RAS activity, especially NRAS activity, and, to a lesser extent, KRAS activity, was elevated in TF-1 DKO cells compared with Ctrl cells (Figure 3E left panel). Strikingly, whereas activation of NRAS was almost completely abrogated upon RAB27B depletion in TF-1 DKO cells, GTP-loading of KRAS was preserved (Figure 3E right panel). We next validated our data in OCI-AML3 cells that harbor an NRASQ61R mutation, a hotspot mutation that lies within the GTP-binding region of the NRAS protein. Consistently, RAB27B depletion reduced cell growth, ERK signaling, and NRAS activity in OCI-AML3 cells (Figure 3, F–H). Thus, our results revealed what we believe to be a previously unappreciated role for RAB27B in regulating NRAS activity, signaling, and leukemia cell growth.

RAB27B is critical for PM localization and palmitoylation of NRAS. It is well established that membrane association is required for RAS activation and signaling. At a steady state, pools of NRAS have been observed on the PM and the Golgi, as well as in the cytosol (32, 33). Since RAB27B is reported to be a Golgi-associated RAB GTPase that plays a role in vesicle transport (20, 34), we sought to examine if it plays a role in NRAS trafficking. PM association of GFP-NRAS stably expressed in TF-1 DKO cells via lentiviral transduction was diminished upon shRNA silencing of RAB27B (Figure 4, A–C). Because hematopoietic cells are small and difficult to image, we performed live-cell imaging of GFP-NRAS in SK-MEL-147 cells, a melanoma cell line that harbors an NRASQ61R mutation, the same NRAS mutation found in OCI-AML3. As we have previously reported (33), GFP-NRAS localized to the PM and Golgi in SK-MEL-147 cells. Silencing RAB27B with siRNA in these cells significantly diminished the PM but not the Golgi expression (Figure 4, D and E). We next evaluated the subcellular localization of endogenous NRAS with and without depletion of RAB27B in TF-1 DKO cells using detergent-free subcellular fractionation assays (33, 35). RhoGDI, TIE2, and LAMIN serve as markers for cytosol, membrane, and nuclear fractions, respectively. Though NRAS was recovered predominantly in the membrane fraction of control shRNA cells, it was distributed among both membrane and cytosolic fractions in RAB27B-deficient TF-1 DKO cells (Figure 4F and Supplemental Figure 6D), which is consistent with our imaging data. In contrast, RAB27B depletion did not affect the subcellular distribution of endogenous KRAS, and RAB27A-depletion did not affect NRAS localization (Figure 4F and Supplemental Figure 6D).

Figure 4 RAB27B is critical for NRAS plasma membrane localization and palmitoylation. (A–C) RAB27B silencing reduces NRAS localization in the PM in TF-1 DKO cells. TF-1 DKO cells with or without shRNA-mediated depletion of RAB27B were stably expressed GFP-NRAS via retroviral infection. (A) Representative immunofluorescent confocal images of GFP-NRAS (green) with the PM marker wheat germ agglutinin (WGA; red) and nucleus stain (DAPI; blue). Note that the intracellular WGA is endocytosed WGA. Scale bar: 10 μm. (B) A line was drawn across confocal images of cells as shown in A, and the signals for GFP-NRAS and WGA along the line are plotted. (C) Mander’s coefficient of GFP and WGA signals (mean ± SD), as shown in B. **P < 0.01, Student’s 2-tailed t test. (D and E) RAB27B silencing reduces NRAS localization in the PM in SK-MEL-147 cells. (D) Representative live-cell fluorescent images of GFP-NRAS in SK-MEL-147 cells transfected with siRNA to RAB27B (siRAB27B) or a nontargeting control (siControl). Scale bar: 20 μm. (E) Quantification of percentage of cells with PM–localized GFP-NRAS, as shown in D. Numbers over bars indicate number of cells with PM localization over the total number of GFP-NRAS cells. P < 0.002, determined by Fisher’s exact test. (F) TF-1 DKO cells with or without shRNA-mediated depletion of RAB27B were subjected to subcellular fractionation followed by WB analysis with the indicated antibodies. (G) TF-1 Ctrl or DKO cells (left), and TF-1 DKO cells with or without shRNA-mediated RAB27B depletion (right), were cultured in media supplemented with serum only. Palmitoylation status of endogenous RAS proteins was assessed using the APE assay. HAM, hydroxylamine; Palm, palmitoylated. (H) Palmitoylation status of endogenous RAS proteins in OCI-AML3 cells with or without RAB27B depletion was assessed using the APE assay.

Palmitoylation of NRAS on cysteine 181 regulates its trafficking between the Golgi and PM, and, therefore, regulates its signaling (36). To detect RAS palmitoylation, we performed an acyl-PEG exchange (APE) assay that allows for the detection of endogenous protein palmitoylation in total cell lysates (37). We first set out to confirm previous findings and validated our APE assays by stably expressing WT and oncogenic NRAS proteins with and without their C181S mutant counterparts. The C181S mutation completely abrogated palmitoylation of WT and oncogenic NRAS, as well as basal activation of ERK in TF-1 cells (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). Notably, disruption of NRAS palmitoylation and basal ERK phosphorylation abrogated cytokine-independent growth, whereas GM-CSF-mediated cell growth was unaffected (Supplemental Figure 7C). Using the APE assay, we found that the basal pan-RAS and NRAS palmitoylation levels were elevated in TF-1 DKO cell compared with Ctrl cells, while KRAS was not palmitoylated (Figure 4G left panel). More importantly, RAB27B depletion significantly inhibited pan-RAS, and, in particular, NRAS palmitoylation in TF-1 DKO cells (Figure 4G right panel). Consistently, RAB27B depletion also reduced NRAS palmitoylation in OCI-AML3 cells (Figure 4H). HRAS activity was very low in these cell lines, indeed, the effect of RAB27B on this RAS isoform could not be determined (data not shown). These data reveal that RAB27B is critical for NRAS palmitoylation and explain our observation that RAB27B is required for NRAS trafficking to the PM.

Rab27b deficiency in mice inhibits oncogenic NRAS-mediated signaling, HSPC growth, and myeloid leukemia development in vivo. To validate our findings in cell lines, we employed Rab27b-deficient mice. Germline Rab27b KO mice are grossly normal (38). Vav-cre expresses active Cre recombinase resulting in panhematopoietic deletion of the floxed sequences. To determine a cell-intrinsic role of RAB27B in hematopoietic cells, we generated conditional KO mice using Vav-cre (39). Rab27bfl/fl;Vav mice have largely normal hematopoiesis (data not shown). We isolated LSK (Lineage-Kit+Sca1+) cells from Rab27bfl/fl;Vav and Rab27bfl/fl mice and infected them with retrovirus expressing either WT or Q61R mutant NRAS with GFP as a fluorescent marker. Infected cells were purified and subjected to cell-based and biochemical studies (Figure 5A) (40). Oncogenic NRAS conferred cytokine-independent HSPC cell growth and colony-forming ability. This also occurred in the presence of low concentrations of GM-CSF (Figure 5, B and C). Strikingly, Rab27b deficiency significantly reduced mutant NRASQ61R–conferred cell growth and clonogenic ability. In contrast, Rab27b deficiency had no effect on the growth of cells expressing NRASWT (Figure 5, B and C). Concordantly, Rab27b deficiency diminished ERK hyperactivation induced by the NRASQ61R mutation (Figure 5D) and reduced palmitoylation level of NRAS (Figure 5E). Hence, Rab27b deficiency in mice inhibits mutant NRAS-mediated signaling and cell growth.

Figure 5 Rab27b deficiency in mice abrogates NRASQ61R -mediated signaling, cell growth, and myeloid leukemia development in vivo. (A–E) LSK cells from Rab27bfl/fl and Rab27bfl/fl;Crevav mice were infected with retroviruses expressing either WT or Q61R-mutant NRAS, and, subsequently, GFP+ cells were purified by FACS. (A) Schematic illustration of experimental design. (B) Cells were cultured in triplicates in different concentrations of mouse GM-CSF and cell growth after 3 days in culture as determined by MTT absorbance is shown. (C) Infected HSPCs were plated in triplicates in a graded concentration of mouse GM-CSF. 7–10 days later, colony numbers were counted. (B and C) Data are represented as mean ± SD. P values are determined by 2-way ANOVA. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; #P < 0.05; ##P < 0.01; ###P < 0.001. For panel B, the asterisks indicate comparison to the ff+NRASWT group; the number signs indicate comparison to the ff+NRASQ61R group. (D) Infected HSPCs were stimulated with different doses of mouse GM-CSF and subjected to WB analysis. (E) Palmitoylation status of RAS was assessed using the APE assay. HAM, hydroxylamine; Palm, palmitoylated. (F–J) LSK cells from Rab27bfl/fl and Rab27bfl/fl;Crevav mice were infected with retroviruses expressing Q61R mutant or WT NRAS, and subsequently transplanted into lethally irradiated recipient mice. (F) Schematic illustration of the NRASQ61R transplant experimental scheme. (G) Flow cytometric plots showing the NRASQ61R infection rates at the time of transplantation. (H) CBC analysis of recipient mice 6 and 10 weeks after transplantation. (I) Quantification of GFP+ donor CD45+ and myeloid cell percentages in the peripheral blood as well as GFP+ percentage in donor cells from each group at 6 and 10 weeks after transplantation. (H and I) Each symbol represents an individual mouse; bars indicate mean frequencies; error bars indicate SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. 2-tailed t test. (J) Total BM cells from the transplanted mice were starved and stimulated with a graded dose of GM-CSF, and subsequently subjected to WB analysis.

To further study the requirement for RAB27B in mutant NRAS-mediated oncogenesis in vivo, we transplanted LSK cells expressing NRASQ61R into lethally irradiated recipient mice (Figure 5, F–J). Rab27bfl/fl and Rab27b-deficient cells had similarly high infection rates at the time of transplantation, as evidenced by the percentage of GFP+ cells (Figure 5G). At 6 and 10 weeks, mice transplanted with Rab27bfl/fl LSK cells expressing NRASQ61R exhibited high white blood cell counts, particularly neutrophils and monocytes (Figure 5H). In contrast, mice transplanted with Rab27b-deficient LSKs expressing NRASQ61R had significantly reduced white blood cell counts and lower proportions of GFP+ cells and GFP+ myeloid cells in the peripheral blood (PB) than those reconstituted with Rab27bfl/fl LSK cells expressing NRASQ61R (Figure 5, H and I). Importantly, mice transplanted with Rab27bfl/fl LSKs expressing NRASQ61R mostly developed MML, while those transplanted with Rab27b-deficient LSKs expressing NRASQ61R had reduced incidence of MML, instead the moribund mice died of T cell–acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL), as evidenced by analysis of the bone marrow and spleen (Table 1 and Supplemental Figure 8A). Moreover, BM cells from the mice transplanted with Rab27b-deficient LSKs expressing NRASQ61R showed reduced constitutive pERK activation compared with Rab27bfl/fl LSKs expressing NRASQ61R (Figure 5J), consistent with the ex vivo LSK data in Figure 5D.

Table 1 Disease incidence of mice transplanted with Rab27bfl/fl or Rab27bfl/fl;Crevav LSKs expressing NRASQ61R

To confirm our studies using mutant NRASQ61R, we examined the effect of RAB27B in NRASG12D, the most common mutant form of NRAS in human myeloid malignancies (41–43) (Figure 6). Consistent with our Q61R results, mice transplanted with Rab27bfl/fl LSKs expressing NRASG12D mostly developed MML, while those transplanted with Rab27b-deficient LSKs expressing NRASG12D had reduced incidence of CMML and instead died of T-ALL (Table 2), as evidenced by flow cytometric analysis (Figure 6B) and the histology of the bone marrow and spleen (Figure 6C and Supplemental Figure 8B). Consequently, mice transplanted with Rab27b-deficient LSKs expressing NRASG12D survived moderately but significantly longer than those transplanted with Rab27bfl/fl LSKs expressing NRASG12D (Figure 6D). Taken together, these data demonstrate that Rab27b deficiency abrogates oncogenic NRAS-mediated ERK signaling and myeloid leukemia development in vivo.

Figure 6 Rab27b deficiency in mice abrogates oncogenic NRASG12D-mediated myeloid leukemia development in vivo. LSK cells from Rab27bfl/fl and Rab27bfl/fl;Crevav mice were infected with retroviruses expressing G12D mutant or WT NRAS, and subsequently transplanted into lethally irradiated recipient mice. (A) Schematic illustration of the NRASG12D transplant experimental scheme. (B) Representative flow cytometric plots of the bone marrow and spleen of the transplanted mice. GFP+ cells were gated for myeloid (Mac/Gr1) and T cell (CD4/CD8) lineages. (C) Representative histological analysis (H&E staining) of the bone and spleen of the transplanted mice are shown. Scale bar: 20 μm. (D) Kaplan–Meier survival curves of the transplanted mice. P value between ff+NRASG12D and ff;vav+NrasG12D groups is calculated by log-rank t test.

Table 2 Disease incidence of mice transplanted with Rab27bfl/fl or Rab27bfl/fl;Crevav LSKs expressing NRASG12D

RAB27B depletion reduces clonogenic growth, ERK activation, and NRAS palmitoylation in primary NRASmut AMLs. Our data suggest that RAB27B plays a critical role in the growth of NRAS mutant myeloid malignancies. To test the clinical significance of our findings, we examined primary NRASmut or NRASWT AML patient samples (Supplemental Table 3). We chose AMLs with high NRASmut allele frequency in order to detect the full extent of NRASmut effects in subsequent studies. We infected primary cells from the BM or PB of AML patients with lentiviruses expressing shRNA to RAB27B or luciferase (Luc) as a control. Of note, RAB27B depletion significantly reduced the colony formation ability of primary AML cells from NRASmut patients, but not those of BRAFmut or KRASmut patients (NRASWT) (Figure 7A). These data are consistent with the signaling studies showing that RAB27B depletion reduced ERK phosphorylation in AMLs (Figure 7B). More importantly, RAB27B depletion reduced the palmitoylation level of endogenous NRAS proteins in primary AML cells (Figure 7C).

Figure 7 RAB27B depletion reduces clonogenic growth and NRAS/ERK signaling of primary NRASmut AMLs. (A–C) Primary NRASmut (n = 3) and NRASWT (n = 3) AML cells were infected with lentiviruses expressing shRNA against luciferase (shLuc) or RAB27B (shRAB27B). Infected cells were purified by flow cytometric sorting and subjected to colony-forming assays and biochemical assays. (A) Relative colony numbers of primary human AMLs upon RAB27B depletion compared to that of shLuc controls. P values were determined by 2-tailed Student’s t test, *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01. (B) Primary human AMLs with or without RAB27B depletion were subjected to WB analysis with the indicated antibodies. (C) Palmitoylation status of endogenous RAS proteins was assessed using the APE assay. HAM, hydroxylamine. Palm: palmitoylated. (D) RAB27B expression levels in AMLs from patients in the BeatAML database are plotted with AUC to different MEK inhibitors. Linear regression trend line, P value and R2 value were generated using GraphPad Prism 8.0.

Our data suggest that RAB27B promotes AML cell growth by regulating NRAS/MEK/ERK signaling, therefore, we next interrogated data from BeatAML (44) to assess if RAB27B expression correlates with responses to MEK inhibitors (MEKi). Indeed, AML patients with high RAB27B, but not RAB27A, expression were sensitive to 4 different MEK inhibitors, as evidenced by lower AUC values (Figure 7D and Supplemental Figure 9A). However, no significant correlation was found between RAB27B expression and sensitivity to PI3K inhibitors (Supplemental Figure 9B). Thus, our data implicate a critical role for RAB27B in conferring aberrant NRAS/ERK signaling and AML cell growth.

RAB27B interacts with ZDHHC9 and regulates ZDHHC9-mediated NRAS palmitoylation. To explore the mechanisms by which RAB27B affects NRAS palmitoylation and trafficking, we first assessed the potential interaction between RAB27B, NRAS, and its palmitoyl acyltransferase (PAT) complex ZDHHC9/GOLGA7 by coimmunoprecipitation (coIP) (45). We overexpressed tagged RAB27B and NRAS in 293T cells and found that RAB27B pulled down ZDHHC9 but not NRAS (Figure 8A). Neither WT nor oncogenic mutant NRAS bound to RAB27B (Supplemental Figure 10A). RAB27B specifically interacted with ZDHHC9 but not GOLGA7 (Supplemental Figure 10B). In light of the recent discovery of ABHD17 as an acyl thioesterase that depalmitoylates NRAS (16), using coIP we examined whether RAB27B interacts with ABHD17. The results showed that RAB27B interacted with ZDHHC9 but not ABHD17A (Supplemental Figure 10, C and D). Importantly, we established TF-1 DKO cells stably expressing HA-tag ZDHHC9 and found that HA-ZDHHC9 pulled down endogenous RAB27B, but not RAB27A (Figure 8B). As expected, ZDHHC9 interacted with NRAS and GOLGA7 in 293T and TF-1 cells. Next, we overexpressed 23 HA-tagged mammalian ZDHHCs along with Myc-tagged RAB27B and found that ZDHHC9, 14, 18, and 23 bound to RAB27B. Among these ZDHHCs, ZDHHC9 and ZDHHC18 demonstrate the strongest interaction with RAB27B (Supplemental Figure 10E). However, ZDHHC18 depletion did not affect NRAS palmitoylation in TF-1 DKO cells (Supplemental Figure 11), consistent with previous reports that identified ZDHHC9 as a PAT that modifies NRAS (45).

Figure 8 RAB27B binds to ZDHHC9 and regulates NRAS palmitoylation via ZDHHC9. (A) 293T cells were transfected with constructs to express tagged RAB27B, NRAS and ZDHHC9 as indicated. Cells were then subjected to IP followed by WB using the indicated antibodies. (B) TF-1 DKO cells stably expressing HA-ZDHHC9 were subjected to coIP with anti-HA antibodies followed by WB analysis using the indicated antibodies to examine its interaction with endogenous proteins. (C) Schematic illustration of the hypothesis depicting how RAB27B regulates NRAS signaling (blue arrows) and how to restore NRAS signaling disrupted due to RAB27B loss (red arrows). (D–F) RAB27B-depleted TF-1 DKO cells stably expressing HA-ZDHHC9 or Myc-GOLGA7 were subjected to examination of palmitoylation status and cell growth. (D) WB to examine the efficiency of RAB27B KD or ZDHHC9 and GOLGA7 overexpression in TF-1 Ctrl and DKO cells. (E) APE assay to examine palmitoylation of endogenous RAS proteins. OE, overexpression; HAM, hydroxylamine; Palm, palmitoylated. (F) Cells were cultured in triplicate in different concentrations of human GM-CSF and cell growth after 3 days in culture was determined by MTT absorbance. Data are represented as mean ± SD. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 compared with the shRAB27B group, determined by 2-way ANOVA.

Lastly, and importantly, we reasoned that if the reduced NRAS palmitoylation and the compromised cell growth observed in RAB27B-depleted cells was owing to disrupted ZDHHC9 function, overexpression of ZDHHC9 would be able to rescue this phenotype. To test this hypothesis, we first confirmed the role for ZDHHC9 in NRAS palmitoylation via shRNAs targeting ZDHHC9 or GOLGA7 (Supplemental Figure 12). In TF-1 CBL DKO cells, ZDHHC9 depletion, and, to a lesser extent, GOLGA7 depletion, reduced NRAS palmitoylation (Supplemental Figure 12C). Interestingly, RAB27B depletion exerted a stronger suppression of NRAS palmitoylation than depletion of ZDHHC9 did (Supplemental Figure 12C). Importantly, combined expression of ZDHHC9 and GOLGA7 partially rescued NRAS palmitoylation in RAB27B-depleted TF-1 DKO cells, while ZDHHC9 or GOLGA7 alone did not (Figure 8, C–E). Concordant with the palmitoylation data, dual expression of ZDHHC9 and GOLGA7 partially rescued the growth of RAB27B-depleted cells, but expression of ZDHHC9 or GOLGA7 alone did not (Figure 8F).