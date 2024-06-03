Neutrophil-mediated innate immune resistance to bacterial pneumonia is dependent on Tet2 function

CHIP is a risk factor for bacterial pneumonia. We sought to determine the role of CHIP in pneumococcal disease risk using data from the UK Biobank. The cohort included 438,421 individuals, of whom 14,787 (3.3%) had CHIP clones detected at variant allele fraction (VAF) of at least 2%. In agreement with previous reports (30), mutations in TET2 and DNMT3A were the most frequently identified mutated genes associated with CHIP. We demonstrate that risk of pneumonia events was increased in individuals with CHIP (Figure 1A). CHIP carriers had a 1.23-fold higher risk of incident pneumonia than noncarriers after correcting for age, sex, and other covariates. These epidemiological data indicate that there is a significant association between CHIP carrier status and incidence of pneumonia.

Figure 1 CHIP is positively associated with incident pneumonia caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae. (A) CHIP is positively associated with incident all-cause pneumonia among 438,421 individuals in the UK Biobank without a history of pneumonia in a Cox proportional hazards regression model adjusted for age, age2, sex, smoking history, history of chronic inflammatory lung disease (COPD), and 10 principal components of genetic ancestry. In a model adding an interaction term for a common SNP in the IL6 receptor associated with lower IL6 signaling (rs2228415), CHIP is associated with incident confirmed S. pneumoniae pneumonia. The CHIP × rs2228415 interaction term is significantly below 0, suggesting that lower IL6R signaling mitigates the effects of CHIP on pneumonia risk. (B–G) Leukocyte populations were quantified in whole blood from CHIP carriers and noncarriers in a local cohort using flow cytometry. Compared with noncarriers, the numbers of (B) peripheral blood monocytes (No CHIP [78.4 ± 12.9]; CHIP [147.6 ± 37.5]), (C) classical monocytes (No CHIP [62.4 ± 7.7]; CHIP [138.3 ± 35.9]), and (D) neutrophils (No CHIP [990 ± 117]; CHIP [1709 ± 281]), were increased in CHIP carriers. Chemokines (E) CXCL1 (No CHIP [10.5 ± 0.23]; CHIP [9.7 ± 0.26]), and (F) CXCL5 (No CHIP [12.7 ± 0.25]; CHIP [11.6 ± 0.32]), were decreased in the sera of CHIP carriers. (G) Surface expression of CD64 was decreased on circulating blood neutrophils in CHIP carriers (No CHIP [474.9 ± 113.5]; CHIP [106.6 ± 53.0]). Data are presented as box and whisker plots, minimum to maximum, where the center line represents the median and each dot is a participant. Sample size: 16 No CHIP, 6 CHIP participants. Significant outliers removed using ROUT method. MFI, Geometric Mean Fluorescence Intensity. Significance was assessed by Mann-Whitney test. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01.

Previous reports have demonstrated that inflammatory mediators such as IL6 increase CHIP-comorbid risk to cardiovascular disease (31). To determine if inflammation influenced the risk of incident pneumonia in CHIP carriers, we added an interaction term for a common SNPs in the IL6 receptor gene (IL6R [rs2228415]), which reduces IL6 signaling. We show that a heightened risk of Streptococcus pneumoniae pneumonia in CHIP (Figure 1A) carriers was abrogated in individuals with this hypomorphic IL6R SNP (in those with low genetic IL6R). These results indicate that a lower inflammatory status may be beneficial for reducing pneumonia risk in CHIP carriers.

CHIP contributes to myeloid expansion. Abnormal peripheral blood neutrophil and monocyte numbers may increase pneumonia risk (32). Using flow cytometry, we examined peripheral blood leukocytes in 22 participants from the greater Hamilton area in Canada with or without CHIP at a steady state, ascertained using our previously described 48-gene targeted CHIP panel (33). The characteristics of the study population are displayed in Supplemental Table 1 (supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI171002DS1 The participants ranged from 56 to 100 years of age and consisted of 14 females (63.6%) and 8 males. There were no significant differences in BMI or sex distribution among participants. Of the CHIP carriers (n = 6), 50% had mutant-DNMT3A clones and 50% had mutant-TET2 clones detected as variant allele fraction (VAF) at 2% or more. We found that innate immune cell numbers varied significantly with CHIP carrier status such that CHIP carriers had higher numbers of total monocytes, classical monocytes, and neutrophils (Figure 1, B–D) in whole blood, consistent with myeloid expansion. No differences in absolute and relative numbers of intermediate and nonclassical monocytes were observed. We found that the CHIP carriers had lower levels of the chemokines CXCL1 and CXCL5 in serum, which are important for neutrophil recruitment and mobilization in response to lung infections (Figure 1, E and F). CHIP carriers also expressed lower levels of the high-affinity Fc-γ receptor, CD64, on circulating neutrophils (Figure 1G). Taken together, these data provide evidence that alterations in myeloid cell populations in CHIP carriers may increase risk of bacterial pneumonia.

Tet2 mutations increase innate immune cell numbers and inflammation in circulation. To better characterize the pathways of susceptibility, we employed mice with Tet2-KO directed to the hematopoietic system (Vav1-iCre+;Tet2–/–, i.e., Tet2−/−) and control (Vav1-iCre-;Tet2fl/fl, i.e., Tet2fl/fl) mice. As with human CHIP carriers, the Tet2–/– mice had hematopoietic abnormalities at a steady state, resulting in the expansion of both the number and relative proportion (as a percentage of CD45+ leukocytes) of monocytes in peripheral blood (Figure 2A). Though not significant, there was also a tendency for blood neutrophil counts to increase (Figure 2B). Murine monocytes can be divided into subsets by their surface expression of the glycoprotein Ly6C into Ly6Clo and Ly6Chi monocytes (34, 35). Monocytes expressing high levels of Ly6C have proinflammatory functions and tend to express low levels of CX3C chemokine receptor 1 (CX 3 CR 1 ) (25). Accordingly, we found that the proportion of Ly6Chi monocytes was higher in Tet2–/– mice, while the proportion expressing low CX 3 CR 1 was decreased (Figure 2, C and D). Consistent with their ascribed function, we demonstrated that these monocytes were more inflammatory and produced higher levels of tumor necrosis factor α (TNF) in response to LPS stimulation (Figure 2E). Subsequent analyses using a multiplexed-ELISA for key proinflammatory cytokines (TNF, IL6, and IL1-β) reaffirmed the exacerbated TNF response in the serum of Tet2–/– mice following stimulation with LPS (Figure 2F). Additionally, we found an increased IL6 response in Tet2–/– mice compared with Tet2fl/fl mice (Figure 2G) and a significant induction of IL1-β that was not observed in the Tet2fl/fl mice following LPS stimulation (Figure 2H). Taken together, these data demonstrate that changes in monocyte subsets may contribute to excessive inflammation in Tet2–/– mice during bacterial challenge.

Figure 2 Expansion of inflammatory monocytes in peripheral blood following TET2 loss. (A) Flow cytometric analysis of peripheral blood revealed an increase in the number (Tet2fl/fl [111 ± 13.07], n = 21; Tet2–/– [157.5 ± 15], n = 24) and proportion (Tet2fl/fl [9.85 ± 0.89]; Tet2–/– [15.43 ± 1.66]) of monocytes in Tet2–/– mice. (B) There was a tendency toward increase in the number (Tet2fl/fl [135 ± 12.7], n = 21; Tet2–/– [177.4 ± 18.58], n = 24) and relative proportion (Tet2fl/fl [12.3 ± 0.78]; Tet2–/– [14.4 ± 1.34]) of circulating neutrophils in Tet2–/– mice. (C) The proportion of Ly6Chi inflammatory monocytes, as a proportion of total CD45+ leukocytes, increased in the circulation of Tet2–/– mice (6.63 ± 0.81) compared with Tet2fl/fl mice (4.60 ± 0.39). (D) This corresponded with a decrease in the surface expression of CX 3 CR 1 (Tet2fl/fl [20,657 ± 945.6]; Tet2–/– [17,057 ± 1355]). (E) Intracellular staining of TNF revealed higher TNF expression in the peripheral blood of Tet2–/– mice (4,050 ± 662) following 4-hour stimulation with LPS, compared with Tet2fl/fl mice (2,202 ± 566.4) (F) Results from a multiplex-ELISA showed that whole blood from Tet2–/– mice had a significant increase in TNF (Tet2fl/fl [147 ± 24.3]; Tet2–/– [357 ± 71.2]), and (G) IL6 (Tet2fl/fl [225 ± 26.3]; Tet2–/– [553 ± 119]) compared with Tet2fl/fl mice, following 4 hour stimulation with LPS ex vivo. (H) There was a significant induction of IL1-β in whole blood from Tet2–/– mice following LPS stimulation (4.48 ± 1.3) that was not observed in blood stimulated from Tet2fl/fl mice (2.3 ± 0.7). Data are presented as box and whisker plots, minimum to maximum, where the center line represents the median and each dot is a mouse. MFI, Geometric Mean Fluorescence Intensity. Significance was assessed by Kruskal-Wallis test. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01.

Tet2 regulates expansion and emigration of myeloid cell lineages. To determine whether Tet2-related changes in monocyte numbers, phenotype, and inflammatory capacity were related to changes in myelopoiesis, we examined hematopoietic stem and progenitor (HSPC) cell populations in the BM. In agreement with previous reports (8), we found that Tet2 loss-of-function increased HSPC proliferation, giving rise to an increase in myeloid-biased multipotent progenitor cells. We found that the proportion of common myeloid progenitors (CMP), monocyte-dendritic progenitors (MDP), granulocyte-monocyte progenitors (GMPs), and common monocyte progenitors (cMoP) all increased in Tet2–/– mice (Figure 3, A–E). Since progenitor numbers were similar between the groups, we sought to determine if an increase in monocyte emigration in Tet2–/– mice could account for differences in circulating myeloid populations. The C-C chemokine receptor type 2 (CCR2) is required for leukocytes, and especially Ly6Chi monocytes to leave the BM and enter the blood (36). As such, we hypothesized that enhanced CCR2 expression could prompt their emigration from the BM and could further explain their increased number seen in the circulation of Tet2–/– mice. In support of this notion, we demonstrated a significant increase in Ly6Chi CCR2 expression in the BM of Tet2–/– mice (Figure 3F). Thus, mobilization of inflammatory monocytes to the blood may be increased in Tet2–/– mice.

Figure 3 Mutations in Tet2 increase the proportion of myeloid progenitor cells in the bone marrow. Flow cytometry analysis of the hematopoietic compartment showed an increase in the relative proportion of (A) hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPC) (Tet2fl/fl [0.83 ± 0.10], n = 10; Tet2–/– [1.95 ± 0.30], n = 14), (B) common myeloid progenitor (CMP) (Tet2fl/fl [0.66 ± 0.05]; Tet2–/– [0.82 ± 0.04]), (C) monocyte-dendritic progenitor (MDP) (Tet2fl/fl [0.17 ± 0.02]; Tet2–/– [0.25 ± 0.02]), (D) granulocyte-monocyte progenitors (GMP) (Tet2fl/fl [3.06 ± 0.54]; Tet2–/– [4.82 ± 0.40]), (E) and common monocyte progenitors (cMoP) (Tet2fl/fl [0.24 ± 0.03]; Tet2–/– [0.35 ± 0.02]) in Tet2–/– mice compared with Tet2fl/fl mice. (F) Inflammatory Ly6Chi monocytes within the bone marrow of Tet2–/– mice had higher expression of the surface C-C chemokine receptor type 2 (CCR2) (Tet2fl/fl [22695 ± 1222]; Tet2–/– [25971 ± 656]), compared with Tet2fl/fl mice. (G) These monocytes were hyper-responsive to ex vivo stimulation with LPS and had a significant induction of intracellular TNF expression, whereas monocytes from Tet2fl/fl did not. (H) Expression of the cell surface TNF receptor, CD120b, was increased on mutant-TET2 Ly6Chi monocytes (Tet2fl/fl [8055 ± 412]; Tet2–/– [10013 ± 746]) in the bone marrow. Data are presented as box and whisker plots, minimum to maximum, where the center line represents the median and each dot is a mouse. MFI, Geometric Mean Fluorescence Intensity. Significance was assessed by Mann-Whitney test. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01.

We have previously shown that Tet2-deficient BM progenitors have a proliferative advantage in the presence of TNF (37). Based on this, we explored whether differences in bone marrow TNF responsiveness exist between Tet2–/– and Tet2fl/fl mice. We found, as in the peripheral blood, that inflammatory Ly6Chi monocytes in BM express higher TNF following stimulation with LPS (Figure 3G). Not only was TNF increased, but the expression of the TNF receptor CD120b (TNFR2) was as well (Figure 3H). Taken together, these data suggest that an inflammatory environment may propagate the expansion of TET2-mutant myeloid cells, contributing to clonal dominance.

Tet2–/– mice exhibit a pathological myeloid response to S. pneumoniae. To determine the clinical relevance of myeloid expansion in CHIP carriers, we challenged Tet2–/– and Tet2fl/fl mice with Streptococcus pneumoniae. Consistent with previous reports in WT C57Bl/6J mice, the number of Tet2fl/fl mice that became moribund and required euthanasia always did so between days 2 and 4 postinfection (p.i.), at the peak of symptom activity. Mice that survived past day 4 p.i. recovered from the infection. In contrast, morbidity and mortality were prolonged in the Tet2–/– mice, whose health continued to decline 7 days after S. pneumoniae colonization (Figure 4A), resulting in higher overall mortality (64% in Tet2–/– mice versus 18% in Tet2fl/fl mice). At 10 days p.i., the surviving Tet2–/– mice exhibited severe lung pathology including large areas of necrosis and hemorrhage, marked thickening of the bronchial mucosa, and widespread inflammatory cell infiltration into the alveoli (Figure 4, B and C), compared with the floxed control mice (Tet2fl/fl).

Figure 4 Pneumococcal pneumonia–induced sepsis and accompanying inflammatory responses are exacerbated in Tet2–/– mice. (A) Experimental timeline of infection and concurrent survival (n = 13 Tet2–/–; n = 12 Tet2fl/fl). (B) Representative H&E-stained lung sections of mice at 10 days p.i. with S. pneumoniae. Original magnification 20-fold. (C) Histopathological analysis of lung H&E tissue sections [as shown in (B)] attained by 2 blinded scorers. (D) Counts and representative IHC staining of mononuclear phagocytes (F4/80+) and neutrophils (Ly6G+) on lung sections at 10 days p.i. Original magnification 200-fold. Tet–/– mice had increased numbers of mononuclear phagocytes in the lungs (Tet2fl/fl [27 ± 1]; Tet2–/– [35 ± 3.6]). In contrast, neutrophils were decreased (Tet2fl/fl [49 ± 2.3]; Tet2–/– [36 ± 4.2]). (E) Relative frequency, as a percentage of 100 cells counted via LeukoSpins, of neutrophils and monocytes in circulation 10 days p.i. showed an increase in neutrophils (Tet2fl/fl [20.9 ± 2.1]; Tet2–/– [46.9 ± 10.5]) and monocytes (Tet2fl/fl [4.9 ± 0.7]; Tet2–/– [7.6 ± 2.2]) in Tet2–/– mice. Representative images are shown. (F) Surface expression of CCR2 is decreased on peripheral blood neutrophils in Tet2–/– mice (Tet2fl/fl [4328 ± 449, n = 19]; Tet2–/– [2875 ± 407], n = 18), at steady-state. (G) Relative expression of CCL2 is lower in the lungs of Tet2–/– at steady-state (Tet2fl/fl [1.96 ± 0.35], n = 8; Tet2–/– [0.87 ± 0.17], n = 16). (H) Enumeration of CFUs in lungs and complete nasal turbinate (CNT) 10 days p.i. showed increased pathogen burden in the CNT of Tet2–/– mice (Tet2fl/fl [3.1 ± 0.1]; Tet2–/– [3.6 ± 0.22]). (I) Results from a simple linear regression between CFUs in the CNT at 10 days p.i. and whole blood inflammatory mediators showed a positive association between inflammation and pathogen burden, with a greater relationship in Tet2–/– mice. Shaded area represents 95% confidence intervals. * P < 0.05

Investigation of differential cellular influx in the lungs of Tet2–/– mice revealed an increase in mononuclear phagocytes (F4/80+ macrophages, monocytes, and dendritic cells) (Figure 4D), compared with Tet2fl/fl mice. In contrast, we found that neutrophils (Ly6G+) were decreased in the lungs of Tet2–/– mice. Evaluation of the peripheral blood likewise showed increases in the relative number of monocytes in the Tet2–/– mice; however, surprisingly, the proportion of peripheral blood neutrophils were also higher in Tet2–/– mice (Figure 4E). We postulated that neutrophil recruitment to the lungs may be impaired in Tet2–/– mice. In order to test whether neutrophils had an intrinsic migration defect we injected CCL2 (MCP-1) into the intraperitoneal cavity. We found no differences between Tet2–/– and Tet2fl/fl mice (Supplemental Figure 1), suggesting no inherent defects in transendothelial migration. We next investigated whether lower recruitment of neutrophils in the lung might be a consequence of defective chemotactic signaling. In support of this, we found that CCL2 expression was decreased in the lungs and surface CCR2 expression was decreased on peripheral blood neutrophils in Tet2–/– mice at steady state (Figure 4, F and G). Taken together, these results indicate that Tet2 deficiency confers an inappropriate and pathological myeloid cell response in pneumonia.

Tet2–/– mice have impaired clearance of S. pneumoniae. To determine whether the reduced neutrophil recruitment in Tet2–/– mice altered pathogen load, we quantified CFUs from multiple organs at critical and experimental endpoint. At critical endpoint, the numbers of S. pneumoniae recovered from the complete nasal turbinates (CNT), lungs, spleens, and brain of the Tet2–/– mice were similar to the numbers recovered from the Tet2fl/fl mice (Supplemental Figure 2). In both groups, a large number of S. pneumoniae could be recovered from multiple organs, highlighting the severity of disease in these animals. In contrast, the pathogen burden at experimental endpoint (day 10 p.i.) was significantly different between Tet2–/– and Tet2fl/fl mice. The Tet2–/– mice that survived to day 10 p.i. had higher counts of S. pneumoniae in the CNT, compared with the Tet2fl/fl mice (Figure 4H). A similar trend was observed in the lungs, although this did not reach statistical significance. These data suggest that Tet2–/– mice are less successful at clearing S. pneumoniae, despite the increased number of mononuclear phagocytes.

To address if the impaired clearance of S. pneumoniae in Tet2–/– mice was accompanied by excessive or unregulated inflammation that is typical of sepsis (38), we correlated the main inflammatory mediators TNF, IL6, IFN-γ, MCP1, and IL1-β in circulation with corresponding CFUs in the CNT at day 10 p.i. There was a significant positive relationship between CFUs and all inflammatory mediators in the CNT (Figure 4I). Similar results were observed in the lungs (Supplemental Figure 3). These data provide evidence that an exaggerated inflammatory response accompanies reduced bacterial clearance.

Tet2–/– neutrophils have impaired motility, phagocytosis, and NET formation. Next, we sought to determine if differences in CFUs reflect impaired uptake or removal of pathogen by Tet2–/– phagocytes. To test this, we examined the killing capacity of BM-derived macrophages (BMDM) isolated from Tet2–/– and Tet2fl/fl mice. No differences were observed in S. pneumoniae killing between the groups (Figure 5A). To determine whether the observed CFUs could instead be due to neutrophil impairments, we measured neutrophil binding and uptake. Despite similar bacterial binding capabilities, we observed reduced or delayed bacterial internalization in Tet2–/– neutrophils (Figure 5B), resulting in impaired killing of S. pneumoniae (Figure 5C). Using complimentary live imaging techniques, we found that, compared with Tet2fl/fl, Tet2–/– neutrophils phagocytosed fewer bacteria (S. aureus) (Figure 5, D and E) and moved more slowly, covering less distance (Figure 5, F–H). We also found that Tet2–/– neutrophil extracellular trap (NET) formation in response to S. aureus, was impaired (Figure 5, I and J). The Tet2fl/fl neutrophils formed large NETs whereas the Tet2–/– neutrophils were smaller in surface area with fewer spindle-like projections. Based on prior findings (39), we postulated that differences in neutrophil maturity might be responsible for reducing neutrophil phagocytic capacity and antimicrobial function. In keeping with this hypothesis, we found that Tet2–/– mice had higher numbers of immature neutrophils (CD11b+Ly6G+CD101–) in circulation (Figure 5K). Overall, Tet2-deficient murine neutrophils have compromised immune functions.

Figure 5 Loss of Tet2 impairs bactericidal capacity of neutrophils. (A) There were no differences in bacterial killing between Tet2fl/fl and Tet2–/– BM-derived macrophages. (B) Bacterial binding and uptake, measured with pHrodo-Red-labeled Streptococcus pneumoniae, showed decreased pathogen uptake in Tet2–/– neutrophils (Tet2fl/fl [500 ± 14.6]; Tet2–/– [296 ± 14.1]) compared with Tet2fl/fl neutrophils. (C) Intracellular killing of engulfed S. pneumoniae was reduced in Tet2–/– neutrophils (Tet2fl/fl [78.5 ± 3.5]; Tet2–/– [58.3 ± 4.1]). (D–J) Functional assays comparing Tet2fl/fl versus Tet2–/– neutrophils over 30 minutes coculture with Staphylococcus aureus. n = 4 independent experiments each. (D) Phagocytosis of S. aureus was impaired in Tet2–/– neutrophils compared with Tet2fl/fl neutrophils. Mean ± SD of percentages of cells with certain counts of internalized bacteria. Significance tested with χ2 test. (E) Representative image showing GFP-labeled bacteria (green) at end of 30 minutes coincubation with neutrophils. Scale bar: 100 μm. (F–H) Migration qualities of Tet2–/– neutrophils in response to S. aureus were impaired compared with Tet2fl/fl neutrophils. (F) Mean ± SD of percentages of cells travelling certain max distances. Significance tested with χ2 test. (G) Representative tracks of cells over 30 minutes coincubation with S. aureus. Scale bar: 100 μm. (H) Mean maximum distances travelled (left) and mean speeds of top 20% of cells (right). Significance tested with paired t test and Wilcoxon, respectively. (I) Neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs) were less expansive in Tet2–/– (72 μm2 [range 54–106]) versus. Tet2fl/fl neutrophils (183 μm2 [range 115–312]). Boxes represent median [IQR] of individual NETs quantified, with minimum to maximum whiskers; Mann-Whitney test. (J) Representative image of NETs stained for dsDNA (Alexa568, yellow), nuclear DNA, (DAPI, blue), mitochondria (MitoTracker, red), S. aureus (GFP, green). Scale bar: 100 μm. (K) Immature neutrophil counts were higher in the circulation of Tet2–/– mice (0.45 ± 0.16; n = 7) versus Tet2fl/fl mice (0.07 ± 0.01; n = 7).

Impaired motility and migratory gene pathways in Tet2–/– neutrophils. To further explore the mechanisms of Tet2–/– neutrophil dysfunction, we examined changes in gene expression using whole transcriptome sequencing (RNA-Seq). In total, we identified 130 genes that were differentially abundant in the Tet2–/– versus Tet2fl/fl control neutrophils. Specific pathways highlighted in Tet2–/– neutrophils demonstrate a clear proinflammatory signature, with enrichment of 40 genes involved in immunity and defense pathways (Figure 6). Strikingly, the remaining 99 genes were significantly downregulated Tet2–/– neutrophils. These Tet2–/–-specific genes were determined to be central in motility and migratory pathways. Taken together, these molecular data provide evidence that Tet2–/– neutrophils mediate a paradoxical state of enhanced inflammation but also reduced phagocytic capacity, which has clinical consequences during infection.