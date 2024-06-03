CHIPing away at immunity: the role of clonal hematopoiesis of indeterminate potential in bacterial pneumonia

In this issue of the JCI (13), Quin and colleagues examined the role of CHIP in the age-associated increase in susceptibility to pulmonary infections. Using biobank data from a large observational cohort in the United Kingdom, they found that CHIP carriers had a 1.23-fold greater risk of pneumonia compared with noncarriers matched for covariates that impact infection susceptibility, including age and sex (14). They then assessed the association between CHIP and incidence of pneumonia caused by the bacteria Streptococcus pneumoniae (pneumococcus), which remains a leading cause of community-acquired pneumonias in older adults (1). CHIP carriers had a 2-fold greater incidence of pneumococcal pneumonia, but only in the presence of intact IL-6 signaling. This result fits with prior findings that had demonstrated a link between CHIP and inflammation in cardiovascular disease (15). These findings also shed light on the genetic factors that can govern heterogeneity of disease outcome following pneumococcal pneumonia (14).

In exploring mechanisms, the authors examined peripheral blood leukocytes in a cohort of older adults (over 68 years old) from Canada. CHIP in carriers (with 50% mutations in TET2 and 50% in DNMT3A) contributed to changes in circulating cell populations, including myeloid skewing, expansion of monocytes, and neutrophils expressing lower levels of Fc-γ receptor, suggestive of lower function. The authors then directly assessed the role of Tet2 using murine models. Middle aged 8-to-10 month-old mice with Tet2 deleted exclusively from hematopoietic cells (Tet2–/–) recapitulated the expansion of circulating myeloid cells seen in people with CHIP. The mutant mice also expanded circulating inflammatory Ly6Chi monocytes that expressed higher levels of the proinflammatory cytokine TNF-α following LPS stimulation (13). In exploring why inflammatory monocytes were elevated in the circulation, the authors found that there was an increase in myeloid-biased multipotent progenitor cells in the bone marrow, demonstrating changes in myelopoiesis (Figure 1). They further found that Ly6Chi monocytes in the bone marrow expressed elevated levels of CCR2 that are required for mobilization to the blood. Ly6Chi monocytes also expressed higher levels of the TNF receptor. The authors had previously shown that TNF responsiveness provides a proliferative advantage in the bone marrow (16). Elevated TNF-α is known to impair immune cell function in aged hosts and contribute the enhanced susceptibility to pneumococcal pneumonia (17), and several aspects of immune impairment and pulmonary pathology seen in aging can be recapitulated by administration of TNF-α to young hosts (18). In fact, when Quin and authors tested the role of Tet2 in pneumococcal infection, middle aged mice with Tet2 deleted from hematopoietic cells showed impaired bacterial clearance in the blood, enhanced systemic dissemination, and a reduction in overall survival following pulmonary challenge. The mutant mice exhibited overt pulmonary pathology but surprisingly lower levels of neutrophils in the pulmonary space (13).

Figure 1 CHIP drives changes in immune cells. Compared with Tet2fl/fl mice, hematopoietic Tet2-knockout mice (Tet2–/–) display increased myelopoiesis in the bone marrow, increased inflammatory monocyte responses, and decreased neutrophil antimicrobial activity in the periphery.

Neutrophils are required for control of pneumococcal pneumonia, but their antimicrobial function and migration is impaired during host aging (2). Characterization of Tet2 mutant neutrophils in Quin et al. (13) revealed many parallels to responses observed in older adults, including reduced chemotaxis toward stimuli, reduced migration to the lungs, and reduced phagocytosis, as well as intracellular killing of pneumococci (Figure 1) (2). Neutrophils from Tet2-mutant mice had lower expression of chemokine receptors as well as lower expression of genes in motility and migration pathways, explaining the compromised pulmonary influx (13). The impaired antimicrobial response of neutrophils was not specific to pneumococci alone, as exposure to Staphylococcus aureus failed to trigger effective production of neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs) in Tet2-mutant neutrophils (13). Since DNA methylation increases chromatin condensation, it is not surprising that loss of Tet2, which demethylates DNA, would result in smaller, more compact NETs. Impaired antimicrobial responses to other pathogens have been reported in Tet2-mutant neutrophils that exhibit blunted phagocytosis and clearance but enhanced inflammatory responses to Candida albicans (5). The findings in Quin et al. (13) show paradoxical enhanced inflammation but blunted antimicrobial capacity in the absence of Tet2 from hematopoietic cells, similar to what is observed during aging (2).