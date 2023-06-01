Polymerase θ inhibition steps on the cGAS pedal

Our cells are constantly exposed to both internal and external stressors that damage DNA. The most lethal type of DNA lesion is a double-strand break (DSB), which, if not repaired, can result in cell death, or, if misrepaired, can result in carcinogenic mutations. The homologous recombination (HR) pathway accurately repairs these DNA breaks. HR functions in S and G2 phases of the cell cycle, where sister chromatids can serve as templates for DNA repair. Deficiencies in HR repair can lead to cancer, and mutations in HR genes (e.g., BRCA1, BRCA2, and PALB2) are linked to hereditary breast and ovarian cancers. Loss of HR function leads to a characteristic accumulation of chromosomal rearrangements, including deletions and templated insertions that often harbor short tracts of sequence identity at the breakpoint junctions (i.e., microhomology) (1).

We now recognize that this pattern of microhomology-associated rearrangements induced in HR-deficient cells is due to the upregulation of an alternative DSB repair pathway mediated by DNA polymerase theta (Pol θ, encoded by POLQ) (2–4). Theta-mediated end joining (TMEJ) accounts for the majority of mammalian microhomology-mediated end joining (MMEJ) and entails initial resection of the DSB end (similar to HR) followed by template-independent end joining through microhomology-driven hybridization and synthesis (5, 6). Pol θ has a unique ability to prime (and reprime) synthesis with as little as one nucleotide of microhomology, which can give rise to complex mixtures of deletions and templated insertions that appear to be TMEJ specific (7, 8). Remarkably, this error-prone DSB pathway is evolutionarily conserved across plant and metazoan species, presumably due to an essential role in preventing certain types of catastrophic DNA damage (9).

HR-deficient cancers exhibit POLQ overexpression and are highly dependent on Pol θ for their viability (10, 11). Particularly, since most healthy cells seem to tolerate Pol θ deficiency, the synthetic lethality between POLQ inactivation and HR deficiency has inspired efforts to discover and develop Pol θ inhibitors as cancer therapeutics. Two Pol θ inhibitors are already being investigated in clinical trials (NCT04991480, NCT05687110), with several more anticipated soon. There is hope that Pol θ inhibitors will help overcome primary and acquired resistance to Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase (PARP) inhibitors, which is an urgent challenge in the clinical treatment of HR-deficient cancers (12, 13). However, the optimal strategies to deploy Pol θ inhibitors for maximal therapeutic benefit remain unclear and require further investigation.