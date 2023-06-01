POLQ inhibition elicits an immune response in homologous recombination–deficient pancreatic adenocarcinoma via cGAS/STING signaling

POLQ expression is elevated in HR-deficient and genomically unstable PDAC. To assess the clinical significance of POLQ expression in PDAC, in silico analyses of existing databases were performed. Previous large-scale studies have demonstrated that up to 25% of human PDAC tumors harbor mutations conferring HRD (28) and the mutational signature captured by an HRD score (29). When 158 resected PDAC samples from the Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) data set were analyzed, an elevated HRD score was associated with higher POLQ expression (Figure 1A; Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI165934DS1). Waddell et al. used genomic data to identify 4 subtypes of PDAC, noting that tumors with unstable genomes harbored mutations in DDR genes (13). When applying these genomic structure groups to the cohort of patients with advanced disease in the Comprehensive Molecular Characterization of Advanced PDAC for Better Treatment Selection (COMPASS, NCT02750657) study, POLQ expression was highest in tumors with an unstable genomic structure (P = 3.78e-07, Figure 1B) (30).

Figure 1 POLQ expression is elevated in HR-deficient PDAC. (A) Within the TCGA cohort, resected PDAC specimens with elevated HRD scores correlate with higher levels of POLQ expression. HRD, homologous recombination deficiency. (B) When the COMPASS cohort is subdivided by genome structure (13), genomically unstable PDAC tumors have the highest POLQ expression. Stb, stable; l-rea, locally rearranged; sct, scattered; uns, unstable. (C) In the TCGA cohort, patients with PDAC expressing higher levels of POLQ have poorer survival compared with patients with PDAC and lower POLQ levels (P = 0.028).

To assess the clinical significance of POLQ expression in PDAC, we evaluated overall survival of patients with PDAC in relation to POLQ expression. Using the TCGA cohort, a survival plot was generated comparing samples ranked in the top and bottom 30% of POLQ expression. Elevated POLQ expression levels significantly correlated with worse survival (P = 0.028, Figure 1C).

Inactivation of POLQ elicits synthetic lethality and induces DNA damage in HR-deficient PDAC. To test our central hypothesis that POLQ inhibition blocks the growth of HR-deficient PDAC, we employed murine PDAC cell lines lacking either BRCA1, BRCA2, or ATM and evaluated cell proliferation and colony formation in the presence and absence of POLQ. These cell lines were established from tumors developed in genetically engineered PDAC mouse models expressing oncogenic LSL-KrasG12D/+; LSL-Trp53R172H/+; Pdx1-Cre (KPC), crossed with mice carrying conditional alleles of the Brca1, Brca2, or Atm genes to generate KPC-Brca1–/–, KPC-Brca2–/–, and KC-Atm–/– mice. Because Cre is expressed only in the pancreatic epithelial lineage, this combination of alleles resulted in the deletion of HR and DDR genes specifically in the pancreas. Pancreatic tumors that subsequently developed resembled human PDAC deficient in HR or DDR.

Cells were transduced with control shRNA or shRNA POLQ1 or -2, targeting different regions of POLQ. Successful POLQ knockdown was verified with RT-PCR and revealed similar knockdown levels with each of the shRNAs across all cell lines (Supplemental Figure 2, A and C). POLQ knockdown significantly reduced colony formation in KPC-Brca2–/– cells (Figure 2A), with no effect in control KPC cells, confirming a strong synthetic lethal relationship between HR-deficiency and POLQ inactivation in the setting of Kras and Trp53 mutations. Like KPC-Brca2–/– cells, KPC cells harboring Brca1 mutations also showed decreased colony formation with shPOLQ (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C). Importantly, while ATM mutant tumors have been reported to be relatively insensitive to PARP inhibition, POLQ knockdown also exhibited a significant effect in Atm-deficient KPC cells (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C).

Figure 2 POLQ inhibition induces synthetic lethality in BRCA2-deficient PDAC. (A) POLQ inhibition reduces colony formation in KPC-Brca2–/– cells but does not affect colony formation in KPC cells (n = 3). (B) Representative images of immunofluorescence staining for γH2AX (green) and DAPI (blue) in KPC and KPC-Brca2–/– cells, shCtrl and shPOLQ. Scale bar: 10 μm. (C) Quantification of cells with more than 10 γH2AX foci from B. Each point on the graph represents 1 visual field. (D) POLQ inhibition reduces colony formation in X337 cells (BRCA2Mut) but has minimal effect on colony formation in NYU 318 cells (BRCA2WT) (n = 3). (E) Representative images of immunofluorescence staining for γH2AX (green) and DAPI (blue) in NYU318 and X337 cells, shCtrl and shPOLQ. Scale bar: 50 μm. The white box indicates the nuclei shown in the magnified inset. (F) Quantification of cells with more than 10 γH2AX foci from E. (G) Growth curves of KPC and KPC-Brca2–/– tumors with shCtrl or shPolq (n = 10/group). (H) Tumor volume was measured by ultrasound in C57BL/6 mice orthotopically implanted with KPC and KPC-Brca2–/– shCtrl and shPOLQ cells (n = 10 mice/group). (I) Tumor volume from H as a percentage of the average tumor volume in the KPC shCtrl group (n = 10 mice/group). Data are representative of at least 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.005. Error bars indicate the mean ± SEM.

Since cells rely on POLQ-mediated DNA repair in the setting of HRD, we next examined γH2AX foci formation as a biological marker of accumulated DNA damage. POLQ knockdown increased γH2AX foci in KPC-Brca2–/– cells, while levels of γH2AX foci did not significantly differ between shCtrl and shPOLQ for KPC cells (Figure 2, B and C). We also performed Rad51 foci formation assays on KPC and KPC-Brca2–/– tumor cells, both untreated or in response to 10 Gy ionizing radiation (IR) (Supplemental Figure 2, D and E). In the absence of IR, no significant difference in Rad51 foci formation was observed between KPC and KPC-Brca2–/– tumors, while shRNA-mediated POLQ inhibition resulted in a small but significant elevation in Rad51 foci formation in KPC-Brca2–/– cells but not in KPC cells. A much larger increase in Rad51 foci formation was observed in KPC mice in response to IR, further enhanced by shRNA-mediated inhibition of POLQ. However, Rad51 foci formation in KPC-Brca2–/– cells was much lower than in KPC cells in the presence of IR-induced DNA damage, with no significant difference in these cells with shRNA-mediated POLQ inhibition. These data suggest that the reduced growth in vitro as exhibited in the KPC-Brca2–/– cells was, at least in part, due to faulty DNA repair mechanisms. We further tested Rad51 foci formation in ATM-deficient KC cell lines with or without POLQ inhibition to check whether the Rad51 activity is solely dependent on Brca2 or other DDR genes as well. As shown in Supplemental Figure 2, panels F and G, IR significantly increased Rad51 foci formation in both KPC and KC-Atm–/– cells. POLQ inhibition did not affect Rad51 foci formation in KC-Atm–/– with or without IR treatment, suggesting that Brca2 is required for Rad51 foci formation. In addition, we performed replication protein A (RPA) foci formation assays in KPC and KPC-Brca2–/– cells. RPA foci formation was very low in nonradiated KPC and KPC-Brca2–/– cells, and POLQ inhibition had no effect. Administration of IR significantly increased RPA formation in KPC cells, which was unaffected by Brca2 deficiency and POLQ knockdown (Supplemental Figure 2, H and I).

To assess if these observed effects of POLQ knockdown were seen in human models, shPOLQ1 and 2 were transfected into human PDAC-derived cell lines possessing mutations in various DDR genes. We observed reduced colony formation with shPOLQ1 and 2 in X337, a BRCA2S1982fs (BRCA2Mut) cell line, while shPOLQ had no significant effect on NYU318, a WT BRCA2 (BRCA2WT) cell line (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 2J). Similarly, shPOLQ reduced colony formation in NYU228, a cell line with a pathogenic ATMR3008H mutation (ATMMut), but not in ATM-WT (ATMWT) MIAPaCa-2 cells (Supplemental Figure 2, K and L). We also examined γH2AX foci as a biological marker of accumulated DNA damage in human PDAC cell lines. POLQ knockdown increased γH2AX foci in X337-BRCA2Mut cells, while levels of γH2AX foci did not significantly differ between shCtrl and shPOLQ for NYU318-BRCA2WT cells (Figure 2, E and F).

Effects of POLQi on HR-deficient PDAC models in vitro. Based on our in vitro findings with POLQ knockdown, we decided to test the specificity and efficacy of 2 POLQi recently reported in the literature, ART558 and novobiocin (NVB) (31, 32). As previously reported, we also found ART558 to be effective in decreasing cell viability and colony formation in DLD1 colorectal adenocarcinoma cells with a truncating mutation in BRCA2 compared with isogenic WT DLD1 cells (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). ART558 treatment was then performed in all of the different knockout KPC lines (Figure 3A) to check cell viability in response to the pharmacological inhibition of POLQ. ART558 was most effective in KPC-Brca2–/– cells (IC 50 9.6 μM), with significant effects also seen in KPC-Brca1–/– cells (IC 50 37 μM) and KC-Atm–/– cells (IC 50 30.6 μM) compared with KPC cells (IC 50 53.2 μM). ART558 also significantly shifted dose-response curves of X337-BRCA2Mut, NYU341-BRCA2Mut, X114-BRCA2Mut, and Capan1- BRCA2Mut human PDAC cells compared with NYU318-BRCA2WT cells (Figure 3B). Of note, the IC 50 values for cell death were higher in human compared with murine Brca2-deficient PDAC cell lines. A similar decrease in cell viability with ART558 was observed in human NYU341-BRCA2Mut and NYU358-BRCA2Mut PDAC organoids compared with NYU521-BRCA2WT PDAC organoids (Figure 3, C and D). To further verify whether ART588 affects cell viability in the ATM-deficient setting, we utilized MiaPaCa2 PDAC cells as well as their isogenic counterparts engineered to undergo knockout of the ATM gene. There was a statistically significant decrease in cell viability with ART558 treatment in ATM–/– MiaPaCa2-ATM cells compared with the ATMWT MiaPaCa2 cells (Supplemental Figure 3C, IC 50 of 16.2 μM versus 25.4 μM, P < 0.05).

Figure 3 POLQi elicits synthetic lethality and synergizes with PARPi in HR-deficient PDAC cells. (A) Dose-dependent viability assays of KPC, KPC-Brca2–/–, KPC-Brca1–/–, and KC-Atm–/– cells exposed to ART558 at the indicated concentrations. Cell viability was measured by CellTiter-Glo after 6 days of drug exposure. Data are displayed as cell viability relative to the control. (B) Dose-dependent viability assays of NYU318-BRCA2WT, X337-BRCA2Mut, NYU341-BRCA2Mut, X114-BRCA2Mut, and Capan1-BRCA2Mut cells exposed to ART558 at the indicated concentrations. Data are displayed as cell viability relative to the control. (C) Representative images of human PDAC NYU521-BRCA2WT, NYU341-BRCA2Mut, and NYU358-BRCA2Mut organoids treated with increasing concentrations of ART558 as indicated. Scale bar: 500 μm. (D) Dose-dependent viability assays of human PDAC organoids, NYU521-BRCA2WT, NYU341-BRCA2Mut, and NYU358-BRCA2Mut exposed to ART558 at the indicated concentrations. Data are displayed as cell viability relative to the control. (E) Dose-dependent viability assays of KPC, KPC-Brca2–/–, KPC-Brca1–/– and KC-Atm–/– cells exposed to Novobiocin (NVB) at the indicated concentrations after 6 days of drug exposure. Data are displayed as cell viability relative to the control. (F) Dose-dependent viability assays of NYU318-BRCA2WT, X337-BRCA2Mut, NYU 341-BRCA2Mut, X114-BRCA2Mut, and Capan1-BRCA2Mut cells exposed to NVB at the indicated concentrations. Data are representative of at least 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.005. Error bars indicate the mean ± SEM.

With the increasing use of PARPi for HR-deficient tumors, we tested the combinatorial effect of ART558 and the PARPi olaparib (ola) compared with single-agent treatment. Our analysis showed that ola treatment (2 μM) significantly sensitized human X337-BRCA2Mut and X114-BRCA2Mut PDAC cells to ART558. As a control, we observed no sensitization in NYU318-BRCA2WT cells (Supplemental Figure 3D). Further, POLQ knockdown effectively sensitized mouse and human HR-deficient PDAC cells to ola treatment (Supplemental Figure 3, E and F), suggesting that inhibition of POLQ synergizes with PARPi in HR-deficient PDAC cells in vitro.

We also tested the antibiotic novobiocin, identified in a screen as a specific POLQi (32). NVB demonstrated a modest but significant decrease in viability in KPC-Brca2–/– and KPC-Brca1–/– cells compared with KPC cells (Figure 3E). The low-passage human PDAC cell lines X337-BRCA2Mut, NYU341-BRCA2Mut, and X114-BRCA2Mut had no significant difference in their dose-response curves to NVB, though NYU318-BRCA2WT cells did (Figure 3F). At the same time, we verified that Capan1-BRCA2Mut, a PDAC cell line previously reported to respond to NVB, had decreased cell viability in response to NVB compared with the BRCA WT control.

Targeting POLQ inhibits BRCA-mutant tumor growth. To investigate whether stable knockdown of POLQ would suppress in vivo growth of HR-deficient pancreatic tumors, we orthotopically implanted KPC and KPC-Brca2–/– cells with POLQ knockdown into the pancreata of syngeneic C57BL/6J mice. KPC-Brca2–/– shPOLQ tumors grew at a significantly slower rate and were much smaller compared with the KPC-Brca2–/– shCtrl group 28 days after implantation (tumor volume 213 ± 19 mm3 versus 633 ± 38 mm3, P < 0.001), while POLQ knockdown did not affect KPC tumor size (Figure 2, G–I). POLQ knockdown in KPC-Brca2–/– mutant tumors resulted in decreased proliferation, as measured by Ki67 expression (Supplemental Figure 2, M and N), and increased apoptosis, as measured by Caspase 3 [CC3] expression (Supplemental Figure 2, O and P). Altogether, these data support the synthetic-lethal function of POLQ in HR-deficient PDAC cells in vivo.

POLQ inhibition activates the cGAS-STING pathway in BRCA2-deficient PDAC. Micronuclei (MN) are generated in the setting of genomic instability when unrepaired DNA fragments from the nucleus relocate to the cytoplasm, activating the cGAS-STING pathway (33–35). POLQ inhibition has been observed to increase micronuclei formation in cells treated with DNA-damaging agents or with mutations conferring DDR deficiency (e.g., in FANCD2 and BRCA1) (21, 31, 36). Thus, we investigated how POLQ knockdown affected micronuclei formation in in vitro PDAC models by micronuclei count and cGAS staining assessment, as cGAS accumulates in micronuclei. We found that basal levels of micronuclei formation showed a small but statistically significant increase in KPC-Brca2–/– shCtrl cells compared with KPC Ctrl cells (Figure 4, A and B), with the predominant portion of micronuclei expressing cGAS. Knockdown of POLQ resulted in a further increase in the number of cGAS-expressing micronuclei in KPC-Brca2–/– cells, a finding not observed in WT KPC cells (Figure 4, A and B). A similar effect was observed in KPC-Brca1–/– and KC-Atm–/– cells (Supplemental Figure 4, A–C). As cGAS is known to participate in the activation of the STING pathway, we assessed the role of POLQ in STING signaling by investigating downstream effectors of STING. Tank-binding kinase 1 (TBK1) is phosphorylated upon STING activation and leads to subsequent phosphorylation of the transcription factor interferon regulatory factor 3 (IRF3), which induces a type I–interferon response (35, 37). Immunofluorescence analysis showed elevated p-TBK1 levels with POLQ knockdown in KPC-Brca2–/– cells but not in KPC cells (Figure 4, C and D). Pharmacological inhibition of POLQ with ART558 mirrored the results of POLQ knockdown on micronuclei formation and p-TBK levels in these cell lines (Supplemental Figure 4, D–K).

Figure 4 POLQ inhibition activates the cGAS-STING signaling pathway in BRCA2-deficient PDAC. (A) Representative images of immunofluorescence staining for cGAS (green) and DAPI (blue) in KPC and KPC-Brca2–/– shCtrl and shPOLQ cells. Arrows indicate micronuclei. The scale bar in the third column, 10 μm, applies to the first 3 columns, DAPI, cGAS, and cGAS/DAPI. Column 4, cGAS/DAPI, is a magnified view of the yellow boxes in column 3. Column 4 scale bar: 5 μm. (B) Quantification of cells with cGAS+, cGAS–, and total micronuclei from A. Each point on the graph represents 1 visual field. (C) Representative images of immunofluorescence staining for p-TBK (green) and DAPI (blue) in KPC and KPC-Brca2–/– shCtrl and shPOLQ cells. Insets indicate magnified views of staining patterns. Scale bar: 20 μm. (D) Quantification of cells that are p-TBK+ from C. (E) Representative image of immunofluorescence staining for cGAS (green) and DAPI (blue) in NYU318WT and X337-BRCA2Mut shCtrl and shPOLQ cells. Scale bar: 10 μm. White arrows indicate cGAS-negative micronuclei. Arrows indicated cGAS-positive micronuclei. Insets indicate magnified views of staining patterns. (F) Quantification of cells with micronuclei from E. (G) Representative images of immunofluorescence staining for p-TBK (green) and DAPI (blue) in NYU318-BRCA2WT and X337-BRCA2Mut shCtrl and shPOLQ cells. Scale bar: 20 μm. Data are representative of at least 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.005. Error bars represent the mean ± SEM.

Like KPC-Brca2–/– cells, human PDAC X337-BRCA2Mut shCtrl cells demonstrated significantly higher levels of both micronuclei and cGAS expression than NYU318-BRCA2WT shCtrl cells (Figure 4, E and F). POLQ knockdown further elevated cGAS+ micronuclei formation in X337-BRCA2Mut cells, an effect not observed in NUY318 shPOLQ cells. Downstream of cGAS-STING activation, p-TBK1 expression increased with shPOLQ in X337-BRCA2Mut cells but not in NYU318-BRCA2WT cells (Figure 4G and Supplemental Figure 4L). The addition of ola in the setting of POLQ inhibition on KPC-Brca2–/– cells significantly upregulated the proportion of cGAS+MN+ cells (Supplemental Figure 4, M and N) and p-TBK+ cells (Supplemental Figure 4, O and P).

POLQ inhibition selectively increases inflammatory cytokines in BRCA2-deficient PDAC. The role of the cGAS-STING pathway in regulating the immune system has garnered significant interest (38). The accumulation of aberrant DNA in the cytoplasm of cancer cells can lead to STING activation, thereby inducing the expression of type I Interferons that play a critical role in innate and adaptive immune cell activation (37, 39). Recently, it has been shown that STING activation in PDAC stimulates inflammatory chemokine and cytokine expression in vivo and results in increased numbers of activated, cytotoxic CD8+ T cells and the reprogramming of TAMs from a M2 to M1 phenotype (40). Thus, we assessed how POLQ inhibition, with its observed effects on cGAS-STING signaling, influences the tumor immune response. First, we conducted in vitro cytokine arrays to determine the expression of cytokines previously shown to be upregulated by STING activation (34, 41). While shPOLQ did not change the levels of IFNγ, CXCL10, CCL5, and CXCL9 in KPC cells, these cytokines/chemokines were significantly higher in KPC-Brca2–/– cells with shPOLQ expression compared with shCtrl (Supplemental Figure 5, A–D). Similarly, X337-BRCA2Mut cells exhibited significantly elevated IFNγ, CXCL10, CCL5, and CXCL9 expression with shPOLQ, while shPOLQ had minimal effect on cytokine levels in NYU318-BRCA2WT cells (Supplemental Figure 5, E–H). Further, we demonstrated upregulation of both IFNγ and CXCL10 in KPC-Brca2–/– cells in response to POLQ knockdown and PARPi ola, and the effect was additive with POLQ knockdown and PARP inhibition combined (Supplemental Figure 5, I and J).

POLQ inhibition alters the immune landscape and increases infiltration of activated CD8+ T cells in BRCA2-deficient PDAC. We investigated how these findings might translate to POLQ’s role in the adaptive immune response using our in vivo orthotopic model of KPC and KPC-Brca2–/– shCtrl and shPOLQ cells, especially given that STING activation has previously been shown to affect immune cell infiltration (41–44). Tumors were harvested after 4 weeks of growth and underwent immune analysis via flow cytometry and IHC staining. Brca2-deficient tumors saw a significantly greater influx of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells with POLQ inhibition, whereas shPOLQ did not significantly affect the intratumoral CD4+ and CD8+ T cell populations in WT Brca2 tumors (Figure 5, A–D). To assess the activation status of the infiltrated CD8+ T cells in the tumor microenvironment, we performed coimmunofluorescence analyses of CD8 and Granzyme B, the latter a marker indicative of activated CD8+ T cells (45, 46), on tumor sections. As demonstrated in Figure 5, E–G, the percentage of both CD8+ T cells and CD8+ granzyme B+ T cells were increased with POLQ knockdown, suggesting increased T cell–effector function in the tumor microenvironment in that setting. Of note, in addition to changes in T cell populations, KPC-Brca2–/– shPOLQ tumors harbored fewer tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs) than shCtrl tumors (Figure 5H). On further analysis, the decrease in TAMs with shPOLQ was due to a significant decrease in immunosuppressive TAMs rather than a difference in TAMs with an immune-activating phenotype (Figure 5, I and J).

Figure 5 POLQ inhibition enhances immune infiltration in BRCA2-deficient PDAC. (A) Representative images of KPC and KPC-Brca2–/– shCtrl and shPOLQ tumor sections stained for CD4+, CD8+ T cells, and F4/80+ cells by IHC. Scale bar: 50 μm. (B) Quantification of CD4+ (upper), CD8+ T cells (middle), and F4/80+ cells (lower) from A. Each point on the graph represents 1 mouse (n = 5 mice/group). HPF, high-power field. (C) CD4+ cells as a percentage of CD3+ T cells during flow cytometry of KPC-Brca2–/– tumors, shCtrl, and shPOLQ (n = 10 tumors). (D) CD8+ cells as a percentage of CD3+ T cells during flow cytometry of KPC-Brca2–/– tumors with shCtrl and shPOLQ (n = 10 tumors). (E) Representative images of coIF staining of CD8 (red), Granzyme B (GrB; green), and DAPI (blue) in KPC-Brca2–/– shCtrl and shPOLQ tumors. Scale bar: 20 μm. (F and G) Quantification of the percent of CD8+ cells (F) or percent of CD8+ and GrB+ double-positive cells (G) from E (n = 5 tumors). (H) CD11b+ cells as a percentage of CD45+ cells during flow cytometry of KPC-Brca2–/– tumors with shCtrl and shPOLQ (n = 10 tumors). (I) CD206– MHC II+ CD11b+ cells as a percentage of CD45+ cells during flow cytometry of KPC-Brca2–/– tumors with shCtrl, and shPOLQ (n = 10 tumors). (J) CD206+ MHC II– CD11b+ cells as a percentage of CD45+ cells during flow cytometry of KPC-Brca2–/– tumors with shCtrl and shPOLQ (n = 10 tumors). Data are representative of at least 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.005. Error bars indicate the mean ± SEM.

STING activation is essential for the POLQ inhibition–induced antitumor effect in BRCA2-deficient PDAC. Thus far, our findings demonstrate that POLQ inhibition resulted in elevated cGAS levels in BRCA2-deficient PDAC models compared with WT BRCA2 PDAC. This elevation in cGAS levels led to downstream activation of cGAS-STING signaling with increased expression of inflammatory cytokines that regulate the immune infiltrate. We next evaluated the role of cGAS and STING in the POLQ inhibition–induced immune response. We used shRNA targeting cGAS (shcGAS) and STING (shSTING) in KPC and KPC-Brca2–/– cells and confirmed reduced cGAS and STING expression in cells with shRNA-mediated knockdown via Western blot (Figure 6A). When examining downstream STING activation, we observed that p-TBK1 levels increased more in KPC-Brca2–/– cells with shPOLQ knockdown than shCtrl knockdown (Figure 6, B and C). Notably, this effect was reversed when cGAS or STING was codepleted with POLQ (Figure 6, B and C). In KPC cells, TBK1 phosphorylation remained unchanged with shPOLQ, whether alone or in combination with shcGAS or shSTING. Although baseline TBK1 phosphorylation was observed in cells with shcGAS or shSTING, this may be due to the fact that the shRNA-mediated knockdown system inherently does not result in total inhibition of target transcription in transfected cells. Nevertheless, inhibiting either cGAS or STING effectively prevented POLQ inhibition from further activating the pathway downstream of cGAS-STING signaling.

Figure 6 STING activation is essential for the POLQ inhibition–induced antitumor effect in BRCA2-deficient PDAC. (A) Western blots for cGAS and STING in KPC and KPC-Brca2–/– shCtrl with shCGAS, shSTING, shPOLQ, and shPOLQ + shSTING cells. (B) Representative images of immunofluorescence staining for p-TBK (green) and DAPI (blue) in KPC and KPC-Brca2–/– with shCtrl, shcGAS, shSTING, shPOLQ, shPOLQ + shcGAS, and shPOLQ + shSTING cells. Scale bar: 10 μm. (C) Quantification of cells that are p-TBK+ from B (n = 5). (D) KPC-Brca2–/– shPOLQ cells have reduced colony formation. Additional cGAS or STING knockdown has no further effects on colony formation in KPC-Brca2–/– cells. KPC colony formation is unaffected by shPOLQ, shcGAS, or shSTING (n = 3). (E) Tumor volume was measured by ultrasound in C57BL/6 mice orthotopically implanted with KPC-Brca2–/– shCtrl, shSTING, shPOLQ, and shPOLQ + shSTING tumor cells (n = 6 mice/group). (F) Representative images of KPC-Brca2–/– shCtrl, shSTING, shPOLQ, and shPOLQ + shSTING tumors stained for CD8+, F4/80+ cells, and CD4+ T cells and γH2AX+ cells by IHC. Scale bars in rows 1, 2, and 3: 50 μm. Scale bar in row 4: 20 μm. (G–J) Quantification of CD8+ (G), F4/80+ cells (H), CD4+ T cells (I), and γ–H2AX+ cells (J) from F. HPF, high-power field. Data are representative of at least 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.005. Error bars indicate the mean ± SEM.

We next investigated the signaling pathway’s contribution to POLQ inhibition–induced growth suppression of HR-deficient PDAC. Using our in vitro models first, we observed that KPC-Brca2–/– shcGAS and shSTING cells had similar levels of colony formation as shCtrl cells, while KPC-Brca2–/– shPOLQ + shcGAS and shPOLQ + shSTING cells exhibited similar levels to shPOLQ cells (Figure 6D). Consistent with our earlier experiments, KPC-Brca2–/– shPOLQ cells had decreased colony formation compared with KPC-Brca2–/– shCtrl cells. KPC shCtrl and shPOLQ cells also exhibited similar levels of colony formation as in earlier experiments. Inhibition of cGAS and STING in KPC cells had no significant effect on colony growth. Based on these results, we concluded that the synthetic lethality by which POLQ and BRCA2 suppress tumor cells is a distinct mechanism independent of cGAS and STING.

Next, we used an orthotopic model to determine if STING and the resulting enhanced immune response contribute to POLQ inhibition–induced antitumor effects in BRCA2-deficient PDAC. We injected KPC-Brca2–/– shCtrl, shSTING, shPOLQ, and shPOLQ + shSTING cells into the pancreata of syngeneic mice. At 4 weeks after implantation, KPC-Brca2–/– tumors expressing shPOLQ were much smaller than those expressing shCtrl (shPOLQ 38.9% ± 4.68% of shCtrl, P < 0.001), while shSTING resulted in no significant size difference relative to shCtrl tumors (Figure 6E and Supplemental Figure 6, A–C). Notably, inhibiting STING in addition to POLQ in KPC-Brca2–/– partially rescued the tumor size compared with the shCtrl and shSTING groups (shPOLQ + shSTING 77.1% ± 5.35% of shCtrl, P < 0.05) (Figure 6E and Supplemental Figure 6, A–C). This supports STING’s role in orchestrating the antitumor immune effects of POLQ inhibition in BRCA2-deficient PDAC. Upon tissue analysis, levels of γH2AX, indicating DNA damage, and CC3, indicating apoptosis, were similar among KPC-Brca2–/– shCtrl and shSTING tumors but higher in shPOLQ and shPOLQ + shSTING tumors (Figure 6, F and J and Supplemental Figure 6, D and F). However, levels of intratumoral CD8+ T cells mirrored the resulting tumor size, as KPC-Brca2–/– shPOLQ tumors had significantly more CD8+ T cell infiltration than shCtrl, shSTING, and shPOLQ + shSTING tumors (Figure 6, F–I). This suggests that STING signaling activation is critical for the POLQ inhibition–induced immune response. Ki67 decreased in shPOLQ tumors and was partially rescued in shPOLQ + shSTING tumors (Supplemental Figure 6, D and E), whereas elevated CC3 in shPOLQ tumors was not altered by shSTING (Supplemental Figure 6, D and F). Altogether, this indicates that POLQ inhibition induced DNA damage to ultimately trigger an influx of CD8+ T cells to suppress tumor growth in BRCA2-deficient PDAC, and STING represents a critical component of this pathway.

Recent findings indicate that antigen-presenting cells of the immune system also experience STING pathway activation resulting from tumor DNA and that this cross-primes CD8+ T cells for an antitumor response (47, 48). To further examine the contribution of STING signaling in recruited immune cells, we injected KPC-Brca2–/– shCtrl and shPOLQ cells into the pancreata of STING+/+ and STING–/– mice. At 3 weeks after implantation, KPC-Brca2–/– shCtrl tumors had similar volumes in STING+/+ and STING–/– mice, while KPC-Brca2–/– shPOLQ tumors were smaller, consistent with our previous experiments (Supplemental Figure 6, G and H). However, KPC-Brca2–/– shPOLQ tumors did not exhibit a significant difference in size in STING+/+ compared with STING–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 6, G and H). On further tissue analysis, cell proliferation and apoptosis were dependent on POLQ status rather than extratumoral STING expression (Supplemental Figure 6, I–L). Likewise, CD8+ and F4/80+ cell infiltrates were similar in STING+/+ and STING–/– mice with KPC-Brca2–/– shPOLQ tumors (Supplemental Figure 6, M–P).

While our data show that STING is required for tumor immune microenvironment changes and inhibition of tumor growth, we sought to determine if there was a contribution of the adaptive immune system to the antitumor phenotype observed with POLQ deficiency. To examine this, we tested tumor growth of KPC-Brca2–/– cells expressing either control shRNA or POLQ shRNA orthotopically injected into the pancreas of NSG immunocompromised mice. We observed no significant reduction of tumor growth, demonstrating that in vivo tumor growth mediated by the STING pathway is dependent on the tumor-immune component of the PDAC microenvironment (Supplemental Figure 6, Q–S).

Overall, these data support that, in addition to synthetic lethality between POLQ and BRCA2, cytosolic DNA damage products that accumulate in the presence of POLQ inhibition activate cGAS-STING signaling in BRCA2-deficient pancreatic cancer cells. Activation of this pathway causes transcription of downstream inflammatory cytokines and correlates with an influx of immune cells into the tumor. Moreover, STING activation is critical in this immune recruitment and in POLQ inhibition’s antitumor effect in BRCA2-deficient PDAC (Supplemental Figure 6T).