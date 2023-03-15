CDK4 is an essential insulin effector in adipocytes

Abstract

Insulin resistance is a fundamental pathogenic factor that characterizes various metabolic disorders, including obesity and type 2 diabetes. Adipose tissue contributes to the development of obesity-related insulin resistance through increased release of fatty acids, altered adipokine secretion, and/or macrophage infiltration and cytokine release. Here, we aimed to analyze the participation of the cyclin-dependent kinase 4 (CDK4) in adipose tissue biology. We determined that white adipose tissue (WAT) from CDK4-deficient mice exhibits impaired lipogenesis and increased lipolysis. Conversely, lipolysis was decreased and lipogenesis was increased in mice expressing a mutant hyperactive form of CDK4 (CDK4R24C). We performed a global kinome analysis and found that mice lacking Cdk4 had impaired insulin signaling in the adipose tissue. Interestingly, our results demonstrated that insulin activates the cyclin D3-CDK4 complex, which, in turn, phosphorylates the insulin receptor substrate 2 (IRS2) at the Ser 388, likely creating a positive feedback loop to maintain adipocyte insulin signaling. Furthermore, we found that CCND3 expression and IRS2 serine 388 phosphorylation are increased in human obese subjects. Together, our results demonstrate that CDK4 is a major regulator of insulin signaling in WAT.