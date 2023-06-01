Preparing for the next viral threat with broad-spectrum antivirals

Most virally encoded proteins show extensive sequence and structural diversity. Thus, the spectrum of coverage typically provided by DAAs is narrow, ranging from several serotypes or variants of the same virus to a few related viruses at most, as exemplified by paritaprevir and Paxlovid — HCV and SARS-CoV-2 inhibitors, respectively. Accordingly, the number of DAA classes showing promise in preclinical and clinical studies has been limited to date (Figure 2 and Table 1).

Figure 2 Approved and experimental direct-acting compounds with broad-spectrum antiviral activity. Depicted here is a generic viral life cycle. Examples of classes of inhibitors with broad-spectrum antiviral activity are connected to the specific stages of the viral life cycle or cellular process they target.

Table 1 Classification, viral targets, and antiviral activity in vitro, in vivo, and in clinical models of direct-acting compounds with broad-spectrum antiviral activity

Targeting viral polymerases. The structure of the catalytic units of most RNA-dependent RNA polymerases is highly conserved across viral families, making them attractive targets for broad-spectrum antivirals (9). Discovered in the 1970s, the nucleoside analog ribavirin introduced the concept of broad-spectrum antivirals. Several mechanisms of ribavirin’s antiviral action have been demonstrated, including inhibition of viral RNA or DNA synthesis (10). Ribavirin was shown to suppress the replication of multiple viruses in vitro and to confer protection from multiple emerging viral pathogens, including filo- and arenaviruses, in nonhuman primates (NHPs) (11, 12). Ribavirin is approved for the treatment of HCV infection in combination drug regimens (13) and of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection in immunocompromised patients (14). Moreover, ribavirin reduced mortality when tested in over 1,800 patients infected with Lassa virus, albeit the comparative arm was historic controls (15). Ribavirin treatment, however, did not impact COVID-19 outcomes (16), and its clinical utility for other viral infections remains to be determined.

In the past decade, several chemically distinct, next-generation nucleotide and nucleoside analogs have demonstrated broad-spectrum antiviral activity (reviewed in ref. 17). One example is remdesivir, an intravenously administered nucleotide analog prodrug that suppresses viral RNA replication via delayed chain termination (18). Remdesivir was initially developed for treatment of EVD after demonstrating effective suppression of viral replication in human primary cells and 100% protection from lethality in NHPs (6). Contrastingly, however, in a randomized multi-intervention trial (the PALM study) in 681 EVD patients, remdesivir treatment did not reduce viremia and in fact increased mortality rate relative to monoclonal antibodies (19). Remdesivir has shown activity against other hemorrhagic viruses, including Nipah virus, albeit thus far in preclinical models only (20). Remdesivir has also shown utility for the treatment of respiratory viruses, suppressing replication and/or tissue injury in NHP models of RSV, and coronaviruses (21–23). Remdesivir was therefore one of the first repurposed agents to be tested clinically for COVID-19 treatment. Following inconclusive studies (24, 25), in a phase III trial (Adaptive Covid-19 Treatment Trial [ACTT-1]) involving 1,062 hospitalized patients with SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia, remdesivir shortened the median recovery time and reduced mortality rate relative to placebo without causing severe side effects (26). Based on these findings and its prior de-risking in human trials, remdesivir was the first drug to receive FDA approval for COVID-19 treatment. Nevertheless, the need to deliver remdesivir intravenously has somewhat limited its global application, prompting the design of analogs for oral delivery (27). VV116, one such analog, potently suppresses SARS-CoV-2 replication and improves oral bioavailability (28). In a phase III trial, VV116 demonstrated comparable time to clinical recovery to Paxlovid and a favorable safety profile (29). Other oral analogs of remdesivir, such as GS-441524 (30), are undergoing development.

Favipiravir (T-705) is a nucleoside analog whose active form gets incorporated into the nascent viral RNA strand, inducing lethal mutagenesis (31, 32). In cell culture models, favipiravir has demonstrated moderate antiviral activity against IAV and VEEV, and weak activity against SARS-CoV-2 and Ebola virus (EBOV) (EC 50 values over 60 μM) (33–35). While high concentrations are required to achieve therapeutic levels in humans, by inhibiting its own metabolism, favipiravir increases its cellular uptake (reviewed in ref. 36). Favipiravir was approved for flu treatment in Japan in 2014 and for the treatment of COVID-19 in China and India after demonstrating some benefits in early studies (37–39). However, in prospective randomized COVID-19 studies, favipiravir showed no clinical benefit over placebo (40, 41). Beyond respiratory viral infections, favipiravir protected EBOV-infected mice from lethality (33). Nevertheless, while it reduced viral load and prolonged survival in a retrospective EBOV study, it showed no benefit in a phase II trial (42, 43). Conversely, favipiravir increased viral clearance and reduced mortality rate in a trial involving 145 patients infected with a different hemorrhagic virus: the phlebovirus severe fever with thrombocytopenia syndrome virus (SFTSV) (44). The mutagenesis pattern of SFTSV in serum samples was comparable to that observed in preclinical models, confirming favipiravir’s mechanism of action (44).

Molnupiravir is another orally bioavailable nucleoside analog whose incorporation into the viral genome causes lethal mutagenesis (45). Designed to inhibit VEEV (7), molnupiravir is rapidly distributed to brain tissue and protects mice from a lethal VEEV challenge (46). Molnupiravir demonstrated activity in animal models of EBOV and respiratory viral infections, including IAV and pandemic coronaviruses (47–50). Yet, whereas in earlier phase II and III trials in mild-to-moderate COVID-19 patients, molnupiravir accelerated SARS-CoV-2 clearance and reduced mortality (51, 52), prompting its Emergency Use Authorization as a second-line COVID-19 treatment, in a more recent phase II trial, molnupiravir’s antiviral effect was inconclusive (53).

DNA-dependent DNA polymerases have also been shown to be amenable to broad-spectrum inhibition. Brincidofovir is an oral nucleoside analog, prodrug of cidofovir, whose incorporation into the elongating viral DNA by the viral polymerase interrupts DNA replication via chain termination and/or direct inhibition (54). Brincidofovir has demonstrated in vitro and in vivo activity against multiple DNA viruses (55). Based on efficacy data in animal models, brincidofovir was approved for the treatment of smallpox in 2021 (56). Nevertheless, brincidofovir showed no virologic benefit in patients infected with MPXV in a retrospective observational study, and treatment was complicated by liver toxicity (57). In phase II and III trials in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients, brincidofovir reduced adenovirus viremia and prevented cytomegalovirus (CMV) viremia (58–60). Yet a trend toward reduced mortality was observed in adenovirus viremic patients only, and treatment was complicated by acute graft-versus-host disease (58, 60). Independent of polymerase inhibition, suppression of EBOV replication in vitro by brincidofovir is thought to be mediated by its lipid side chain (61), yet its clinical utility for this indication remains to be determined, as it has been studied only anecdotally to date (62, 63).

These and other examples highlight the broad-spectrum potential of polymerase inhibitors.

Targeting other viral enzymes. While the unique substrate preference of viral (versus cellular) proteases can facilitate relatively selective inhibition, their large diversity across viral families has limited their potential as targets for broad-spectrum antivirals. Approved for the treatment of HIV-1 infection, lopinavir-ritonavir combination (Kaletra) was shown to bind the substrate-binding pocket of SARS-CoV-1’s main protease (Mpro) (64) and suppress SARS-CoV-2 replication in vitro (65) — somewhat surprising findings since coronaviruses encode cysteine proteases whereas HIV-1 encodes an aspartic protease. However, while potential benefit in reducing lung injury was demonstrated in a retrospective study in SARS-CoV-1–infected patients treated with a combination of lopinavir-ritonavir and ribavirin (66), no such benefit was observed in SARS-CoV-2–infected ferrets and humans (67–69). Thus, the overall broad-spectrum utility of viral protease inhibitors to date has been limited.

Targeting of viral methyltransferases (MTases) — enzymes essential for capping the mRNA 5′ ends of some viruses for efficient translation and evasion of immune responses — has also been explored (70). Competition with S-adenosyl-l-methionine (SAM) on MTase binding, such as by sinefungin, was shown to suppress MTases of alphaviruses, flaviviruses, and SARS-CoV-2 in vitro (71–73), yet severe toxicity in preclinical models, attributed to lack of selectivity, hampered the clinical development of this approach (74). Greater selectivity achieved by targeting of conserved pockets near the SAM-binding site, combined with conservation of MTase structure within viral families, has enabled the discovery of investigational pan-flaviviral inhibitors with reduced toxicity, yet the feasibility of developing MTase inhibitors with activity across viral families is low (75–78). Similarly, the broad-spectrum potential of inhibitors targeting other viral enzymes including exonucleases and helicases remains to be defined.

Targeting viral fusion proteins, lipid envelope, and genome. Targeting class I fusion glycoproteins of enveloped viruses is another strategy explored for its broad-spectrum potential. The transmembrane subunit (TmS) of these proteins is highly conserved and thus an attractive target for broad viral inhibition (reviewed in ref. 79). Umifenovir (Arbidol), one example of such a strategy, binds to a hydrophobic pocket in the stem region of the TmS of IAV hemagglutinin, thereby blocking viral fusion with endosomal membranes (80). Umifenovir has shown efficacy in cell culture and animal models of IAV infection (81), and in a phase IV trial in 359 flu patients (82), leading to its approval for flu treatment in Russia and China. Umifenovir suppresses replication of other RNA viruses in vitro, albeit with moderate EC 50 values (5.7–32.3 μM) (81). Whereas an open-label study suggested potential benefit of umifenovir treatment in 100 COVID-19 patients (83), a retrospective study showed increased mortality in severe COVID-19 patients (84), and the results of a phase IV randomized study are unavailable (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT04260594), making it difficult to draw conclusions. Beyond small molecules, suppression of viral fusion by α-helical lipopeptides that disrupt α-helix–mediated interactions of the TmS is another strategy that shows broad-spectrum potential. IIQ, one such candidate, suppresses the replication of multiple RNA viruses in vitro and achieves good exposure levels in rats (85). EK1 and EK1C4, peptides that target the heptad repeat-1 (HR1) domain of TmS of human coronaviruses, have shown prophylactic and therapeutic effects when administered intranasally to mice infected with coronaviruses (86). However, the broad-spectrum potential of these and other fusion-suppressing peptides demonstrating activity against specific viruses (87, 88) remains to be defined.

The viral envelope is another emerging target for broad-spectrum antiviral interventions. The utilization of antimicrobial peptides has been challenged by cytotoxicity resulting from a lack of selectivity to the viral lipid envelope and by rapid degradation by cellular proteases. Nevertheless, recent efforts indicate that harnessing differences between the membrane curvature of viral particles and that of cells can achieve selectivity, and that modifying peptides — such as by stapling or designing synthetic peptidomimetics that resist proteolytic degradation (peptoids) — can improve biostability. Indeed, various amphipathic, α-helical (AH) peptides and self-assembling peptoids have demonstrated effective viral membrane lysis and abrogation of infectivity without impacting cellular viability (89, 90). In a mouse model, an AH peptide suppressed ZIKV infection and reduced inflammation and blood-brain barrier injury (91). LL-37 and MXB-9, with activity against multiple viruses in cultured cells and/or mice infected with SARS-CoV-2 pseudovirus (90, 92), provide additional proof of concept for the potential utility of this approach.

Targeting of the viral genome as a broad-spectrum antiviral approach has also shown promise recently. “Programmable antivirals,” such as locked nucleic acids (LNAs) and LNA antisense oligonucleotides (LNA ASOs) targeting highly conserved viral RNA structures involved in viral packaging or replication, are one example of this approach. Such LNAs and LNA ASOs suppressed replication of HCV, IAV, and SARS-CoV-2 in vitro (93–95), and reduced mortality, viral load, and/or transmission (94, 95) in mice infected with SARS-CoV-2 and IAV (94).

Taken together, while the design of DAAs with activity across viral families is overall challenged by the extensive sequence and structural diversity of virally encoded proteins, targeting of viral polymerases and non-enzymatic viral functions holds promise.