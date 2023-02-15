IL-10–producing Th1 cells possess a distinct molecular signature in malaria

Advertisement
Corrigendum Open Access | 10.1172/JCI169299
Find articles by Edwards, C. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Ng, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by de Labastida Rivera, F. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Corvino, D. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Engel, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Montes de Oca, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Bukali, L. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Frame, T. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Bunn, P. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Chauhan, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Singh, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Wang, Y. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Na, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Amante, F. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Loughland, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Soon, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Waddell, N. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Mukhopadhay, P. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Koufariotis, L. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Johnston, R. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Lee, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Kuns, R. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Zhang, P. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Boyle, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Hill, G. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by McCarthy, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Kumar, R. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Engwerda, C. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Published February 15, 2023 - More info
Control of intracellular parasites responsible for malaria requires host IFN-γ+T-bet+CD4+ T cells (Th1 cells) with IL-10 produced by Th1 cells to mitigate the pathology induced by this inflammatory response. However, these IL-10–producing Th1 (induced type I regulatory [Tr1]) cells can also promote parasite persistence or impair immunity to reinfection or vaccination. Here, we identified molecular and phenotypic signatures that distinguished IL-10–Th1 cells from IL-10+Tr1 cells in Plasmodium falciparum–infected people who participated in controlled human malaria infection studies, as well as C57BL/6 mice with experimental malaria caused by P. berghei ANKA. We also identified a conserved Tr1 cell molecular signature shared between patients with malaria, dengue, and graft-versus-host disease. Genetic manipulation of primary human CD4+ T cells showed that the transcription factor cMAF played an important role in the induction of IL-10, while BLIMP-1 promoted the development of human CD4+ T cells expressing multiple coinhibitory receptors. We also describe heterogeneity of Tr1 cell coinhibitory receptor expression that has implications for targeting these molecules for clinical advantage during infection. Overall, this work provides insights into CD4+ T cell development during malaria that offer opportunities for creation of strategies to modulate CD4+ T cell functions and improve antiparasitic immunity.
Chelsea L. Edwards, Susanna S. Ng, Fabian de Labastida Rivera, Dillon Corvino, Jessica A. Engel, Marcela Montes de Oca, Luzia Bukali, Teija C.M. Frame, Patrick T. Bunn, Shashi Bhushan Chauhan, Siddharth Sankar Singh, Yulin Wang, Jinrui Na, Fiona H. Amante, Jessica R. Loughland, Megan S.F. Soon, Nicola Waddell, Pamela Mukhopadhay, Lambros T. Koufariotis, Rebecca L. Johnston, Jason S. Lee, Rachel Kuns, Ping Zhang, Michelle J. Boyle, Geoffrey R. Hill, James S. McCarthy, Rajiv Kumar, Christian R. Engwerda
Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2023;133(1):e153733. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI153733
Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2023;133(4):e169299. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI169299
The title of this paper was incorrect. The correct title is above. The HTML and PDF versions have been updated online.
The authors regret the error.
See the related article at Human IL-10-producing Th1 cells exhibit a molecular signature distinct from Tr1 cells in malaria.