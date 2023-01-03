Human IL-10–producing Th1 cells exhibit a molecular signature distinct from Tr1 cells in malaria

A Tr1 cell gene signature for human malaria. To identify molecules that demarcate IL-10–Th1 cells from IL-10+Tr1 cells and potentially contribute to their distinct functions, we first used cytokine capture based on IFN-γ and IL-10 expression following ex vivo stimulation with phorbol ester and calcium ionophore. Th1 (CD4+IFN-γ+IL-10–), Tr1 (CD4+IFN-γ+IL-10+), and cytokine-negative (CD4+IFN-γ–IL-10–) cells were sorted from the blood of CHMI participants infected with blood-stage P. falciparum, 7 days after antiparasitic drug treatment (14 days p.i.) (Figure 1, A and B). We chose this time point for the peak Tr1 cell responses, which were established previously (28). The isolation of enriched Th1 and Tr1 cells was confirmed (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI153733DS1), and RNA-Seq was employed to determine differentially expressed genes (DEGs) between Tr1 and Th1 cells (Figure 1C and Supplemental Table 1). We identified 1,315 DEGs in Tr1 cells compared with Th1 cells, with 521 and 794 of these significantly up- and downregulated, respectively. Upregulated DEGs included those encoding the coinhibitory receptor molecules CTLA4, HAVCR2 (encoding TIM3), and LAG3; chemokine receptors CCR2, CCR5, and CXCR6; as well as the transcription factor MAF (Figure 1C). Ingenuity pathway analysis of the data set led to identification of major upregulated canonical pathways, including those associated with peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor and T cell exhaustion, while major downregulated canonical pathways included those associated with IL-6 signalling (Figure 1D). Of note, the majority of upstream transcription factors, cytokines, and transmembrane receptors predicted by this analysis were downregulated in Tr1 cells relative to Th1 cells (Figure 1E). Exceptions included PRDM1 (encoding BLIMP-1), IL10, and IL37; with BLIMP1 and IL10 expression previously being strongly associated with Tr1 cell immunoregulatory functions (16).

Figure 1 A molecular signature for human Tr1 cells during P. falciparum malaria. A schematic showing a brief outline of the work flow (A) for isolating peripheral blood Th1 (IFN-γ+IL-10–) and Tr1 cells (IFN-γ+IL-10+) (B). Mean-difference plot from differential expression analysis between Tr1 and Th1 cells (C). The 521 upregulated DEGs are colored red, the 794 downregulated DEGs are colored blue, and nonsignificant genes are colored grey. Genes of interest are labelled and outlined in black. (D) The top 10 up (right) and downregulated (left) canonical pathways identified in Tr1 cells relative to Th1 cells are listed, as well as significantly different predicted upstream transcription factors, cytokines and transmembrane receptors between the 2 cell populations (E). The analysis was performed on 5 paired Th1 and Tr1 cell samples isolated from the blood of volunteers participating in CHMI studies with P. falciparum.

To identify a conserved transcriptional signature across different human diseases, we next compared our human Tr1 cell transcriptional signature with 2 others reported from dengue (35) and graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) patients (36) (Figure 2 and Supplemental Table 2). We compared DEGs identified between Tr1 and Th1 cells in CHMI to the top 250 genes in IL-10+IFN-γ+ versus IL-10–IFN-γ– dengue virus–specific CD4+ T cells (only the top 250 genes were reported), and to the DEGs in alloantigen-specific Tr1 cells versus other non-Tr1 subsets. Genes that were differentially expressed, based on log fold change (FC) scores, in opposite directions in the 2 data sets were excluded. This analysis resulted in the identification of 8 common DEGs that were upregulated in Tr1 cells from the 3 disease groups — IL-10, CTLA4, ZBTB32, HAVCR2, LAG3, CD70, TNFRSF8 (encoding CD30), and ICOS — as well as 3 common downregulated DEGs — TCF7, IL7R and IFIT2. Another 16 and 32 malaria Tr1 cell DEGs were shared with dengue and GVHD Tr1 cells, respectively. However, there were many different DEGs between Tr1 cells from these patient groups, and although some of these differences may have arisen because the data sets were generated at different times and by different groups, it is also likely that there is heterogeneity in the transcriptional Tr1 cell signatures among diseases, reflecting the development of these cells in different inflammatory contexts.

Figure 2 Common DEGs associated with human Tr1 cells in malaria, dengue fever and GVHD. DEGs from malaria Tr1 and Th1 cell comparisons (from Figure 1) were compared to the top 250 genes in IL-10+IFN-γ+ versus IL-10–IFN-γ+ dengue virus-specific CD4+T cells (ref. 35) and to 289 DEGs in alloantigen-specific Tr1 cells versus non-Tr1 cells (ref. 36). The Venn diagram shows 11 Tr1 cell DEGs were common to all 3 diseases.

A Tr1 cell gene signature for experimental murine malaria. To identify a Tr1 cell gene signature in an experimental malaria model that would allow future functional testing of candidate signature molecules in vivo, we infected triple reporter (Il10gfp × Ifngyfp × foxp3rfp) C57BL/6 mice with PbA and then isolated Th0 (CD4+GFP–YFP–RFP–), Th1 (CD4+GFP–YFP+RFP–), and Tr1 (CD4+GFP+YFP+RFP–) cells from the spleens by cell sorting at day 5 p.i. Due to their low numbers, we were unable to obtain sufficient numbers of IL-10–single positive cells (CD4+GFP+YFP–RFP–) for further analysis (Figure 3A). RNA-Seq was employed to identify DEGs between the CD4+ T cell subsets (Supplemental Table 3). We focused on differences between Tr1 and Th1 cells and found 2031 DEGs in Tr1 cells compared with Th1 cells, with 1,025 and 1,006 of these significantly up- and downregulated, respectively (Figure 3B). Upregulated DEGs included all the coinhibitory receptor molecules common to human Tr1 cells (Figure 2), except for CD70, as well as the chemokine receptors Ccr2, Ccr5, and Cxcr6, and transcription factors Maf, Ahr, and Prdm1 (Figure 3C and Supplemental Table 3). Gene ontology (GO) analysis of the DEGs identified biological processes that were enriched, including those associated with T cell activation (Supplemental Figure 2A); Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) pathway analysis of the DEGs identified cytokine-cytokine receptor interaction as a major enriched pathways associated with this conserved mouse Tr1 cell gene signature (Supplemental Figure 2B). Therefore, a core set of coinhibitory receptors, transcription factors, chemokine receptors and effector molecules were common to mouse and human Tr1 cells, as well as other T cell signaling pathways and biological processes that differed between mouse Th1 and Tr1 cells during PbA infection.

Figure 3 A molecular signature for mouse Tr1 cells during experimental malaria caused by PbA. A schematic showing the workflow for isolating splenic Th0 (FoxP3–IFN-γ–IL-10–), Th1 (FoxP3–IFN-γ+IL-10–), and Tr1 cells (FoxP3–IFN-γ+IL-10+) for RNA-Seq analysis (A). Mean-difference plot from differential expression analysis between Tr1 and Th1 cells (B). The 1,025 upregulated DEGs are colored red, the 1,006 downregulated DEGs are colored blue, and nonsignificant genes are colored grey. Genes of interest are labelled and outlined in black. A heat map with the top 1,000 upregulated DEGs between Tr1 and Th1 cells is shown with previously identified Tr1 cell-associated gene signatures labelled on the right (C). Th0, Th1, and Tr1 cells from the spleens of the same animals (n = 5) were compared.

A conserved Tr1 cell signature for Plasmodium infection between mice and humans. We next sought to identify a Tr1 cell gene signature conserved across host species during Plasmodium infection. We converted mouse gene names to human orthologs and excluded any mouse genes for which no human ortholog was identified, as well as noncoding RNA and gene fusions. A total of 54 DEGs were upregulated and 105 DEGs were downregulated in Tr1 cells relative to Th1 cells, and these same genes were shared between humans infected with P. falciparum and mice infected with PbA (Figure 4A and Supplemental Table 4). These included genes encoding previously identified coinhibitory receptors, such as CTLA4, HAVCR2 (encoding TIM3), and LAG3; chemokine receptors, including CCR2, CCR5, and CXCR6; as well as the MAF, IRF2, and ZBTB32 transcription factors (Figure 4A). Search Tool for the Retrieval of Interacting Genes/Proteins (STRING): interaction network analysis was employed to predict protein-protein interactions associated with this Plasmodium Tr1 cell gene signature. This revealed several predicted interaction networks, including a tight network involving IL-10; the coinhibitory receptors CTLA4, LAG3, and TIM3; and the chemokine receptors CCR2 and CCR5 (Figure 4B). Gene over-representation analysis identified lymphocyte and T cell proliferation and activation as major enriched biological processes associated with this conserved Tr1 cell gene signature (Figure 4C). Thus, we have identified a conserved Tr1 cell gene signature in human P. falciparum infection and experimental malaria, comprising a number of DEGs with a suite of predicted interactions.

Figure 4 Common DEGs and pathways in human and mouse Tr1 cells relative to Th1 cells during Plasmodium infection. All upregulated DEGs and the top 10 downregulated DEGs in Tr1 cells relative to Th1 cells are shown (A). The interactions between these genes were assessed using the STRING: protein-protein interaction networks functional enrichment analysis. Genes found with no interactions were removed (B). Gene over-representation analysis was used to identify enriched biological processes based on the common DEGs in both human and mouse Tr1 cells, relative to Th1 cells. Selected processes with a positive enrichment ratio are shown in (C).

Expansion of Tr1 cells with increased expression of coinhibitory receptors following Plasmodium falciparum infection in humans. We next examined cell surface expression of the Tr1 cell-associated coinhibitory and chemokine receptors identified above in people infected with P. falciparum. However, we first tested whether we could identify Tr1 cells without the need for restimulation with PMA and ionomycin to detect IFN-γ and IL-10, a potentially confounding process that can alter expression of some cytokines, transcription factors, and cell surface molecules. Previous studies have classified Tr1 cells as CD4+LAG3+CD49b+ (excluding Tregs based on CD127 and CD25 expression) (26, 27). Therefore, we used CHMI PBMCs from a volunteer cohort on day 16 p.i. with P. falciparum (8 days after drug treatment) to test whether these molecules marked antigen-specific Tr1 cells during malaria. Cells were stimulated for 18 hours with parasitized red blood cells (pRBC) to activate P. falciparum-specific CD4+ T cells prior to cell sorting into CD4+ T cell subsets based on LAG3 and CD49b expression (excluding Treg cells; Supplemental Figure 3A) and qPCR performed to measure IFNG and IL10 mRNA levels (Supplemental Figure 3B). We found that CD4+LAG3+CD49b+ T cells expressed the highest levels of IFNG and IL10 combined, and therefore used this combination of markers to identify Tr1 cells in the studies below.

In addition to examining expression of the Tr1 cell-associated coinhibitory and chemokine receptors identified above in humans infected with P. falciparum, antibodies against PD1 and TIGIT were also included in our flow cytometry panels due to their past associations with Tr1 cells in the context of intestinal inflammation (27) and the known immunomodulatory role for PD1 in malaria (37–39). We also included cMAF and BLIMP-1 because the former was a conserved Tr1 cell DEG (Figure 1C and Figure 4A), and both have been associated with the induction of Il10 transcription in mice (21, 24, 25, 40). As previously reported (28), a significant increase in the frequency of Tr1 cells was observed in the blood of volunteers participating in CHMI studies with P. falciparum, 8 days after antiparasitic drug treatment (16 days p.i.; Figure 5A). When Tr1 cells from the same individuals at days 0 and 16 p.i. were compared, the expression of BLIMP-1, CCR5, Tbet, ICOS, cMAF, CTLA4, and PD1, as well as the frequency of Tr1 cells expressing these molecules was significantly increased following infection. However, this was not the case for TIM3, TIGIT, or CCR2 expression (Figure 5B, Supplemental Figure 4, and Supplemental Table 5). The elevated expression of LAG3, cMAF, ICOS, CTLA4, and CCR5 on Tr1 cells at day 16 p.i. was consistent with the above RNA-Seq data (Figure 1C and Supplemental Table 1), further supporting the hypothesis that these molecules serve as Tr1 cell markers during human P. falciparum infection. However, it should be noted that there was significant heterogeneity in the expression of all molecules investigated between individuals (Figure 5B).

Figure 5 Development of coinhibitory receptor rich Tr1 cells during CHMI studies. Peripheral blood Tr1 cells defined by high levels of CD49b and LAG3 expression were assessed by FACS from volunteers participating in CHMI studies prior to infection (Day 0) and 8 days after antiparasitic drug treatment (Day 16) (A). The expression of cMAF, BLIMP-1, PD1, ICOS, CTLA4, TIGIT, TIM3, CCR5, Tbet, and CCR2 on Tr1 cells was measured, and MFI of staining presented as a heat map (B). Clustering of Tr1 cells based on MFI of all molecules (C) and individual molecule expression in the tSNE plot (D) was performed. Coinhibitory–receptor rich clusters among Tr1 cells can be visualized in the heatmap,and clusters that are significantly different between day 0 and 16 after infection are indicated (E). Arcsinh-scaled MFI values used to generate heat maps are shown in Supplemental Table 5. n = 8 paired volunteer samples; **P < 0.01; significance assessed by Mann-Whitney test (A) and using edgeR for all clusters at day 0 and day 16 after infection, indicated by red circles (E).

Molecular and functional heterogeneity has been reported among Tr1 cells (27). Thus, the heterogeneity of expression of the above molecules on Tr1 cells was investigated. Using unsupervised clustering of Tr1 cell FACS data from the blood of volunteers participating in CHMI studies, we identified 20 unique clusters associated with infection (Figure 5C). Furthermore, and consistent with a previous report (27), Tr1 cells could be readily classified into subpopulations expressing most coinhibitory receptors (coinhibitory-receptor rich), and those expressing far fewer coinhibitory receptors (coinhibitory-receptor poor) (Figure 5, D and E). The frequency of coinhibitory–receptor rich clusters 1, 2, 3, 4, 12, 13, 16, and 18 increased following infection, while there was a decrease in the frequency of coinhibitory–receptor poor clusters 5, 7, 9, 11, 14, and 19 following infection and drug treatment (Figure 5E). Thus, infection of humans with P. falciparum was associated with the expansion of Tr1 cells that were coinhibitory-receptor rich.

Expression of coinhibitory receptor molecules on Tr1 cells during experimental murine malaria. We next examined coinhibitory receptor expression by splenic CD4+ T cells from triple reporter (Il10gfp x Ifngyfp x Foxp3rfp) C57BL/6 mice infected with PbA (Figure 6A). As expected, no Th1 or Tr1 cells, as defined by GFP or YFP expression, were detected in naive mice. Using unsupervised clustering of splenic CD4+ T cells isolated on day 5 p.i., we identified 20 unique clusters (Figure 6B). Furthermore, we observed coinhibitory receptor-rich and -poor clusters in the general CD4+ T cell population, as well as Tr1 cells defined by either IFN-γ and IL-10 or LAG3 and CD49b coexpression (Figure 6, C and D, and Supplemental Table 5). Cluster 13 comprised CD4+ T cells that were FoxP3– and coexpressed IFN-γ and IL-10, as well as LAG3 and CD49b, similar to clusters 10, 11 and 20, although cluster 20 produced substantially more IL-10 than IFN-γ (Figure 6E). It should be noted that LAG3 and CD49b coexpression did not define IL-10+Tr1 cells in mice as clearly as in humans. Regardless, these clusters also expressed relatively high levels of all of the other molecules examined, with the exceptions of FoxP3, TIM3, and CCR2, with the latter 2 molecules only being expressed by cluster 4. Thus, consistent with observations from people infected with P. falciparum, we found significant expression of coinhibitory receptors on Tr1 cells, relative to other CD4+ T cell subsets, as well as substantial heterogeneity in expression of these molecules during experimental murine malaria caused by PbA infection.

Figure 6 Development of coinhibitory–receptor rich Tr1 cells in the spleen during experimental malaria caused by infection of triple reporter (Il10gfp × Ifngyfp × Foxp3rfp) C57BL/6 mice with PbA. Splenic CD4+T cells were identified by flow cytometry at day 5 after infection (A). Clustering of cells based on expression of IFN-γ, IL-10, FoxP3, CD49b, LAG3, PD1, TIGIT, TIM3, CCR2, and CCR5 (B) and individual molecule expression by tSNE plot (C) was performed. The MFI of staining for all 20 cell clusters identified was presented as a heat map, along with the relative frequency of each cluster (D). Selected clusters were then overlayed on all CD4+T cells and the expression of IL-10 and IFN-γ, LAG3 and CD49b, or PD1 and TIGIT is shown (E). n = 5 individual mice (B–E). Arcsinh scaled MFI values used to generate heat maps are shown in Supplemental Table 5.

The roles of PRDM1 and cMAF in human CD4+ T cells. Important roles for the transcription factors Blimp-1 and cMaf for IL-10 production and expression of coinhibitory receptors by CD4+ T cells in mice have been reported previously (24, 25, 40–42). However, their roles in human CD4+ T cells is less clear. Therefore, we employed CRISPR/Cas9 to inactivate the genes encoding these molecules in human primary CD4+ T cells (Figure 7A), as previously described (43). We then examined the effect of gene disruption on IL-10 production and expression of coinhibitory receptors by CD4+ T cells. We also inactivated the IL10 gene to establish whether IL-10 contributed directly to any of these activities. To promote Tr1 cell development, we first optimized cell culture conditions to induce IFN-γ, IL-10, and Tr1 cell-associated coinhibitory receptor expression by primary human CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 5A). We found IL-12 and IL-27 in combination augmented both IL-10 and IFN-γ production (Supplemental Figure 5B), as well as the expression of multiple coinhibitory receptors (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D). Therefore, following gene editing, we activated CD4+ T cells by stimulation with anti-CD3ε and anti-CD28 mAbs in the presence of IL-2, IL-12, and IL-27. After CD4+ T cell activation, IL10 inactivation resulted in minimal IL-10 production, but had limited impact on IFN-γ production (Figure 7B), suggesting a limited autocrine or paracrine role for IL-10 in influencing the strength of CD4+ T cell responses. We also confirmed reduced cMAF and BLIMP-1 expression following cMAF and PRDM1 inactivation, respectively, although inhibition of expression of these molecules was not complete (Figure 7, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 6A), with cMAF deletion in around 70% and BLIMP-1 deletion in about 40% of CD4+ T cells after 72 hours of stimulation (Figure 7C and Supplemental Figure 6, B and C). Nevertheless, cMAF inactivation caused significantly reduced IL-10 production, and although PRDM1 editing lowered IL-10 levels, this did not reach statistical significance. Again, we found no significant effect on IFN-γ production with any gene editing (Figure 7B). However, only PRDM1 inactivation resulted in significant reductions in the expression of coinhibitory receptors and other molecules associated with the Tr1 cell signature we identified above on CD4+ T cells after 72 hours of culture (Figure 7, D and E, Supplemental Figure 6, and Supplemental Table 5). This was despite PRDM1 gene editing being the least efficient of all genes modified (Figure 7C). It should be noted that this analysis was performed on all CD4+ T cells in culture because the majority of Tr1 cells that developed after stimulation derived from cells that had not been gene edited. Using unsupervised clustering of CD4+ T cell FACS data collected following gene editing and cell culture, we identified 10 unique clusters associated with CD4+ T cells under Tr1 cell culture conditions (Figure 7E). Again, we found heterogeneity in coinhibitory receptor expression with, for example, clusters 9 and 4 being coinhibitory receptor rich and poor, respectively (Figure 7E). However, significant changes in cluster distribution only occurred in PRDM1-edited CD4+ T cells, including reduced expression of coinhibitory receptor–rich cluster 9 (Figure 7E). Thus, our results show important but distinct roles for cMAF and BLIMP-1 in induction of IL-10 and coinhibitory receptor expression by human CD4+ T cells, respectively.