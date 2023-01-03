Type I regulatory T cells in malaria: of mice and men

There is hardly a consensus on the markers that identify Tr1 cells — various publications define them as CD4+ T cells that express IL-10 and IFN-γ (1), CD49b and LAG-3 (1), or CCR5 and PD-1 (17). The lack of an agreed upon Tr1 phenotype may, in part, stem from the assumption that any suppressive CD4+ T cell that doesn’t express FOXP3 is a Tr1 cell. Thus, whether these various marker combinations define the same Tr1 population or whether they represent distinct regulatory subsets remains uncertain. In light of Edward and Ng, et al., we suspect that the Tr1 designation is currently being used to define diverse cell populations that suppress immune responses through various mechanisms. However, there are certain aspects of Tr1 biology that appear to be conserved across disease models, such as the expression of IL-10 and specific coinhibitory receptors largely regulated by c-MAF and BLIMP-1, respectively (Figure 1). This knowledge will aid in the identification of Tr1 signatures that correspond with a variety of disease contexts, but certainly, more research is needed to completely answer the question: what are Tr1 cells?

Figure 1 Select features of Tr1 biology are conserved across disease models. Tr1 cells from four different contexts, including mouse malaria, human malaria, human dengue infection, and human CD4+ T cells cultured ex vivo under differentiating conditions in the presence of activating tolerogenic DC-10 and IL-10, share a common phenotype. This interspecies Tr1 signature is characterized by the expression of coinhibitory and stimulatory receptors (CTLA-4, LAG-3, TIM-3, ICOS) and by the production of IL-10 and IFN-γ. In ex vivo Tr1 differentiation experiments, BLIMP-1 and cMAF promoted the expression of IL-10, and BLIMP-1 played an additional role in positively regulating coinhibitory receptor expression.

Future efforts to characterize Tr1 heterogeneity and ontogeny should consider unbiased, single-cell assessments of memory CD4+ clonal, transcriptomic, and epigenetic diversity, ideally without prior cell sorting/selection based on surface-marker expression. Such an approach could leverage unsupervised clustering to determine whether there is a population of cells bearing a Tr1 signature that is truly distinct from other memory CD4+ T cell subsets. This approach could also tease apart Tr1 cell heterogeneity. Furthermore, single-cell data of this nature would be comparable across studies of various diseases without concern for the confounding effects of inconsistent Tr1 cell and comparator subset definitions. Enriching for T cell receptor transcripts prior to sequencing would also allow for the determination of clonal relationships between Tr1 cells and other memory CD4+ T cell subsets and would provide insight into their ontogeny. Most importantly, in order to know for certain what Tr1 cells are, it will be critical to determine how the heterogeneity of transcriptional and epigenetic programs of Tr1 cells contribute to their functional capabilities.