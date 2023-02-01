Targeting FAPα-expressing hepatic stellate cells overcomes resistance to antiangiogenics in colorectal cancer liver metastasis models

Abstract

Vessel co-option has been demonstrated to mediate colorectal cancer liver metastasis (CRCLM) resistance to antiangiogenic therapy. The current mechanisms underlying vessel co-option have mainly focused on “hijacker” tumor cells, whereas the function of the “hijackee” sinusoidal blood vessels has not been explored. Here, we found that the occurrence of vessel co-option in bevacizumab-resistant CRCLM xenografts was associated with increased expression of fibroblast activation protein α (FAPα) in the co-opted hepatic stellate cells (HSCs), which was dramatically attenuated in HSC-specific conditional Fap-knockout mice bearing CRCLM allografts. Mechanistically, bevacizumab treatment induced hypoxia to upregulate the expression of fibroblast growth factor–binding protein 1 (FGFBP1) in tumor cells. Gain- or loss-of-function experiments revealed that the bevacizumab-resistant tumor cell–derived FGFBP1 induced FAPα expression by enhancing the paracrine FGF2/FGFR1/ERK1/-2/EGR1 signaling pathway in HSCs. FAPα promoted CXCL5 secretion in HSCs, which activated CXCR2 to promote the epithelial-mesenchymal transition of tumor cells and the recruitment of myeloid-derived suppressor cells. These findings were further validated in tumor tissues derived from patients with CRCLM. Targeting FAPα+ HSCs effectively disrupted the co-opted sinusoidal blood vessels and overcame bevacizumab resistance. Our study highlights the role of FAPα+ HSCs in vessel co-option and provides an effective strategy to overcome the vessel co-option–mediated bevacizumab resistance.