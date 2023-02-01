Targeting FAPα-expressing hepatic stellate cells overcomes resistance to antiangiogenics in colorectal cancer liver metastasis models

Advertisement
Corrigendum Open Access | 10.1172/JCI168771
Find articles by Qi, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Fan, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Huang, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Pan, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Li, Y. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Miao, Q. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Lyu, W. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Li, X. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Deng, L. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Qiu, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Liu, T. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Deng, W. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Chu, X. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Jiang, C. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by He, W. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Xia, L. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Yang, Y. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Hong, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Qi, Q. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Yin, W. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Liu, X. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Shi, C. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Chen, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Ye, W. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Zhang, D. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Published February 1, 2023 - More info
Vessel co-option has been demonstrated to mediate colorectal cancer liver metastasis (CRCLM) resistance to antiangiogenic therapy. The current mechanisms underlying vessel co-option have mainly focused on “hijacker” tumor cells, whereas the function of the “hijackee” sinusoidal blood vessels has not been explored. Here, we found that the occurrence of vessel co-option in bevacizumab-resistant CRCLM xenografts was associated with increased expression of fibroblast activation protein α (FAPα) in the co-opted hepatic stellate cells (HSCs), which was dramatically attenuated in HSC-specific conditional Fap-knockout mice bearing CRCLM allografts. Mechanistically, bevacizumab treatment induced hypoxia to upregulate the expression of fibroblast growth factor–binding protein 1 (FGFBP1) in tumor cells. Gain- or loss-of-function experiments revealed that the bevacizumab-resistant tumor cell–derived FGFBP1 induced FAPα expression by enhancing the paracrine FGF2/FGFR1/ERK1/-2/EGR1 signaling pathway in HSCs. FAPα promoted CXCL5 secretion in HSCs, which activated CXCR2 to promote the epithelial-mesenchymal transition of tumor cells and the recruitment of myeloid-derived suppressor cells. These findings were further validated in tumor tissues derived from patients with CRCLM. Targeting FAPα+ HSCs effectively disrupted the co-opted sinusoidal blood vessels and overcame bevacizumab resistance. Our study highlights the role of FAPα+ HSCs in vessel co-option and provides an effective strategy to overcome the vessel co-option–mediated bevacizumab resistance.
Ming Qi, Shuran Fan, Maohua Huang, Jinghua Pan, Yong Li, Qun Miao, Wenyu Lyu, Xiaobo Li, Lijuan Deng, Shenghui Qiu, Tongzheng Liu, Weiqing Deng, Xiaodong Chu, Chang Jiang, Wenzhuo He, Liangping Xia, Yunlong Yang, Jian Hong, Qi Qi, Wenqian Yin, Xiangning Liu, Changzheng Shi, Minfeng Chen, Wencai Ye, Dongmei Zhang
Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2022;132(19):1–18. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI157399
Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2023;133(3):e168771. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI168771
After the publication of this article, the authors became aware that the β-actin blot shown in Supplemental Figure 11A was incorrect. The supplemental file has been corrected.
The authors regret the error.