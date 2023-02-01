Advertisement

Corrigendum Open Access | 10.1172/JCI168771

Targeting FAPα-expressing hepatic stellate cells overcomes resistance to antiangiogenics in colorectal cancer liver metastasis models

Ming Qi, Shuran Fan, Maohua Huang, Jinghua Pan, Yong Li, Qun Miao, Wenyu Lyu, Xiaobo Li, Lijuan Deng, Shenghui Qiu, Tongzheng Liu, Weiqing Deng, Xiaodong Chu, Chang Jiang, Wenzhuo He, Liangping Xia, Yunlong Yang, Jian Hong, Qi Qi, Wenqian Yin, Xiangning Liu, Changzheng Shi, Minfeng Chen, Wencai Ye, and Dongmei Zhang

Published in Volume 133, Issue 3 on February 1, 2023
J Clin Invest. 2023;133(3):e168771. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI168771.
© 2023 models et al. This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.
Published February 1, 2023 - Version history
Abstract

Vessel co-option has been demonstrated to mediate colorectal cancer liver metastasis (CRCLM) resistance to antiangiogenic therapy. The current mechanisms underlying vessel co-option have mainly focused on “hijacker” tumor cells, whereas the function of the “hijackee” sinusoidal blood vessels has not been explored. Here, we found that the occurrence of vessel co-option in bevacizumab-resistant CRCLM xenografts was associated with increased expression of fibroblast activation protein α (FAPα) in the co-opted hepatic stellate cells (HSCs), which was dramatically attenuated in HSC-specific conditional Fap-knockout mice bearing CRCLM allografts. Mechanistically, bevacizumab treatment induced hypoxia to upregulate the expression of fibroblast growth factor–binding protein 1 (FGFBP1) in tumor cells. Gain- or loss-of-function experiments revealed that the bevacizumab-resistant tumor cell–derived FGFBP1 induced FAPα expression by enhancing the paracrine FGF2/FGFR1/ERK1/-2/EGR1 signaling pathway in HSCs. FAPα promoted CXCL5 secretion in HSCs, which activated CXCR2 to promote the epithelial-mesenchymal transition of tumor cells and the recruitment of myeloid-derived suppressor cells. These findings were further validated in tumor tissues derived from patients with CRCLM. Targeting FAPα+ HSCs effectively disrupted the co-opted sinusoidal blood vessels and overcame bevacizumab resistance. Our study highlights the role of FAPα+ HSCs in vessel co-option and provides an effective strategy to overcome the vessel co-option–mediated bevacizumab resistance.

Authors

Ming Qi, Shuran Fan, Maohua Huang, Jinghua Pan, Yong Li, Qun Miao, Wenyu Lyu, Xiaobo Li, Lijuan Deng, Shenghui Qiu, Tongzheng Liu, Weiqing Deng, Xiaodong Chu, Chang Jiang, Wenzhuo He, Liangping Xia, Yunlong Yang, Jian Hong, Qi Qi, Wenqian Yin, Xiangning Liu, Changzheng Shi, Minfeng Chen, Wencai Ye, Dongmei Zhang

×

Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2022;132(19):1–18. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI157399

Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2023;133(3):e168771. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI168771

After the publication of this article, the authors became aware that the β-actin blot shown in Supplemental Figure 11A was incorrect. The supplemental file has been corrected.

The authors regret the error.

Supplemental material

Footnotes

See the related article at Targeting FAPα-expressing hepatic stellate cells overcomes resistance to anti-angiogenics in colorectal cancer liver metastasis models.

Version history
  • Version 1 (February 1, 2023): Electronic publication
