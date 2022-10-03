Targeting FAPα-expressing hepatic stellate cells overcomes resistance to antiangiogenics in colorectal cancer liver metastasis models

FAPα is expressed in HSCs of co-opted sinusoidal blood vessels in bevacizumab-resistant CRCLM xenografts. The bevacizumab-resistant xenografts were first established to investigate the role of HSCs in vessel co-option. Bevacizumab-sensitive HCT116 CRCLM xenografts (28) were treated with bevacizumab (10 mg/kg) for 42 days to generate the acquired-bevacizumab-resistance models. The intrinsically bevacizumab–resistant HT-29 xenografts (29) were treated with bevacizumab (10 mg/kg) for 12 days to confirm the resistant profile (Figure 1A). The bevacizumab-resistant models were indicated by no significant differences in tumor growth ratio, Ki67 or PCNA proliferative index, and microvessel density (MVD) between vehicle- and bevacizumab-treated groups (Supplemental Figure 1, A–D; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI157399DS1). The HGPs in CRCLM xenografts were then examined, and our results showed that HGPs of HCT116 CRCLM xenografts in the vehicle group were mainly DHGP and PHGP, while RHGP was the main form in tumors from the bevacizumab-resistant group (Figure 1B). In contrast, HT-29 CRCLM xenografts in both vehicle- and bevacizumab-treated groups were mainly composed of the RHGP form (Figure 1B). The hijacking of sinusoidal blood vessels by tumor cells in RHGP lesions has been reported in both preclinical and clinical CRCLM cases (9, 11), and EpCAM+ tumor cells infiltrating the sinusoidal blood vessels are considered to indicate vessel co-option (8, 9, 11). Immunofluorescence results indicated that the number of co-opted sinusoidal blood vessels in acquired-bevacizumab-resistance HCT116 CRCLM xenografts was dramatically higher than that in the vehicle group (Figure 1C), while the number of co-opted sinusoidal blood vessels was equivalent in vehicle- and bevacizumab-treated HT-29 CRCLM xenografts (Figure 1C).

Figure 1 Bevacizumab treatment induces vessel co-option and FAPα expression in the co-opted HSCs in CRCLM xenografts. (A) Schematic showing the strategy for generating the bevacizumab-resistant CRCLM xenografts. Tumors were harvested and photographed at the end of experiments. (B) H&E staining of the tumor-liver interface of CRCLM xenografts. Scale bar: 100 μm. Quantification of RHGP is shown (n = 6). (C) Immunofluorescence staining of the EpCAM+ tumor cells (green) that infiltrated the liver parenchyma and hijacked the CD31+ sinusoidal blood vessels (red) in the tumor-liver interface of CRCLM xenografts. Scale bar: 50 μm. Quantification of the co-opted sinusoidal blood vessels is shown (n = 6). (D) Immunofluorescence staining of FAPα (gray) in αSMA+ HSCs (green) attached to the CD31+ sinusoidal blood vessels (red) in the CRCLM xenografts. Scale bar: 20 μm. Dotted lines indicate the tumor-liver interface. LM, liver metastases; T, tumor; L, liver; Bev AR, bevacizumab acquired resistance; Bev IR, bevacizumab intrinsic resistance. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. NS, no significance. ***P < 0.001 (2-tailed, unpaired t test).

We further investigated changes in vascular characteristics in the co-opted sinusoidal blood vessels following bevacizumab resistance. Upregulation of FAPα in αSMA+ activated HSCs has been observed in liver fibrosis and cirrhosis (30, 31). We found that FAPα was expressed in αSMA+ HSCs on the co-opted sinusoidal blood vessels in the bevacizumab-resistant HCT116 CRCLM xenografts but not in the vehicle group (Figure 1D), whereas αSMA+ HSCs on the co-opted sinusoidal blood vessels in the vehicle- and bevacizumab-treated HT-29 CRCLM xenografts displayed strong FAPα staining. Conversely, the staining of FAPα and αSMA was absent in HSCs of normal liver tissue adjacent to carcinoma or in the angiogenic microvessels in the central area of CRCLM xenografts (Figure 1D). These data indicate that the vessel co-option–mediated intrinsic and acquired bevacizumab resistance in CRCLM might be associated with FAPα expression in HSCs in the co-opted sinusoidal blood vessels.

FAPα induces CXCL5 secretion in HSCs to promote vessel co-option. We next investigated the contribution of FAPα in HSCs to vessel co-option. Since MC38 allografts were intrinsically resistant to bevacizumab (Supplemental Figure 2A), this murine colon adenocarcinoma cell line was directly injected into the liver parenchyma of Fap wild-type mice (Fapfl/fl) or HSC-specific conditional Fap–knockout mice (FapΔGfap) to generate the intrinsically bevacizumab–resistant CRCLM allografts (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 2, B and C). Our results showed that MC38 CRCLM allografts in Fapfl/fl mice mainly consisted of RHGP and numerous co-opted sinusoidal blood vessels, which were significantly reduced in FapΔGfap mice (Figure 2, B and C). Tumor cell EMT and the establishment of an immune escape microenvironment are considered 2 important mechanisms mediating vessel co-option (32). Given that FAPα expression in CAFs can enhance the infiltration of MDSCs, impair antitumor T cell immunity (25), and promote tumor cell EMT (33), we speculated that FAPα+ HSCs may preestablish an immunosuppressive niche and induce tumor cell EMT to promote vessel co-option. As expected, the recruitment of Gr-1+ MDSCs was significantly suppressed, the frequency of CD8+ T cells was dramatically increased (Figure 2, D and E), and the expression of mesenchymal markers vimentin and N-cadherin was decreased alongside an increased expression of the epithelial marker E-cadherin (Figure 2F) in MC38 CRCLM allografts established in FapΔGfap mice compared with those in Fapfl/fl mice.

Figure 2 Conditional knockout of Fap in HSCs attenuates vessel co-option via inhibiting the recruitment of MDSCs, promoting the infiltration of CD8+ T cells, and suppressing tumor cell EMT. (A) Schematic showing the strategy for generating HSC-specific Fap-knockout mice (FapΔGfap), and the experimental design of tamoxifen-induced HSC-specific Fap knockout in MC38 CRCLM allografts established in Fapfl/fl or FapΔGfap mice. Tumors were harvested and photographed at the end of experiments. (B) H&E staining of the tumor-liver interface of MC38 CRCLM allografts. Scale bar: 100 μm. Quantification of HGPs is shown (n = 6). (C) Immunofluorescence staining of liver parenchyma (CK18+, green) and CD31+ sinusoidal blood vessels (red) in the tumor-liver interface of MC38 CRCLM allografts. Scale bar: 20 μm. Quantification of the co-opted sinusoidal blood vessels is shown (n = 6). (D) Immunofluorescence staining of liver parenchyma (CK18+, green) and Gr-1+ MDSCs (red) in the tumor-liver interface of MC38 CRCLM allograft tumors. Scale bar: 20 μm. Quantification of Gr-1+ MDSCs is shown (n = 6). (E) Immunofluorescence staining of liver parenchyma (CK18+, green) and CD8+ T cells (red) in the tumor-liver interface of MC38 CRCLM allograft tumors. Scale bar: 20 μm. Quantification of CD8+ T cells is shown (n = 6). (F) Immunohistochemical staining and quantification of E-cadherin, N-cadherin, and vimentin in the tumor-liver interface of MC38 CRCLM allografts (n = 6). Dotted lines indicate the tumor-liver interface. Scale bars: 50 μm. T, tumor. L, liver. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. NS, no significance. ***P < 0.001 (2-tailed, unpaired t test).

To further investigate the mechanisms underlying FAPα in HSC-regulated vessel co-option, the human HSC line LX-2 (34) with stable overexpression of FAPα (LX-2FAP) and the negative control cells (LX-2Vector) were generated (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) performed on LX-2Vector and LX-2FAP cells showed that the levels of 5 genes encoding secreted factors, including CSF2, IL18, CXCL5, IL33, IL1B, and IL16 were significantly upregulated in LX-2FAP cells (Figure 3A). A real-time quantitative polymerase chain reaction (RT-qPCR) assay confirmed that the levels of IL18, CXCL5, IL33, and IL1B were higher in LX-2FAP cells than those in LX-2Vector cells, and CXCL5 was the most dramatically upregulated gene (Figure 3B). ELISA showed that the level of CXCL5 in the culture supernatant of LX-2FAP cells was markedly higher than that in LX-2Vector cells (Figure 3C), indicating that FAPα may be associated with the secretion of CXCL5 in HSCs. Given that tumor-derived CXCL5 promotes tumor cell EMT (35) and MDSC recruitment (36) by activating CXCR2, we proposed that HSC-derived FAPα promoted tumor cell EMT and MDSC recruitment through the CXCL5/CXCR2 axis. We found that the conditioned medium from LX-2FAP cells stimulated a rapid and transient increase in intracellular Ca2+ mobilization in MDSCs and HCT116 cells compared with the conditioned medium from LX-2Vector cells, which was significantly attenuated by a CXCL5-neutralizing antibody or SB225002 (a CXCR2 inhibitor) (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 3C). In addition, the conditioned medium from LX-2FAP cells enhanced the migration of MDSCs, promoted the migration and invasion of HCT116 cells, increased the expression of vimentin, N-cadherin, and snail, and decreased the expression of E-cadherin in HCT116 cells (Figure 3, E–H). These effects were significantly attenuated by the CXCL5-neutralizing antibody or SB225002 (Figure 3, D–H). Taken together, our results show that FAPα induces CXCL5 secretion in HSCs to promote tumor cell EMT and MDSC recruitment through activation of CXCR2, thus facilitating vessel co-option.

Figure 3 FAPα induces CXCL5 secretion in HSCs to promote MDSC recruitment and tumor cell EMT via activation of CXCR2. (A) Heatmap depicting the differentially expressed genes encoding secreted factors in LX-2 cells (fold change > 1.2, P < 0.05; n = 3). (B) RT-qPCR analysis of CSF2, IL18, CXCL5, IL33, and IL1B in LX-2 cells. (C) ELISA analysis of CXCL5 in LX-2 cells (n = 3). (D) Intracellular Ca2+ mobilization in MDSCs and HCT116 cells in response to the conditioned medium from LX-2 cells in the absence or presence of CXCL5-neutralizing antibody or SB225002. (E) Transwell assay for the migration of MDSCs treated with conditioned medium from LX-2 cells in the absence or presence of CXCL5-neutralizing antibody or SB225002 (n = 3). (F) Transwell assays for the migration and invasion of HCT116 cells treated with conditioned medium from LX-2 cells in the absence or presence of CXCL5-neutralizing antibody or SB225002 (n = 3). Scale bars: 100 μm. (G) RT-qPCR analysis of CDH1, CDH2, VIM, and SNAI1 in HCT116 cells treated with conditioned medium from LX-2 cells in the absence or presence of CXCL5-neutralizing antibody or SB225002 (n = 3). (H) Western blotting analysis of E-cadherin, N-cadherin, vimentin, and snail in HCT116 cells treated with conditioned medium from LX-2 cells in the absence or presence of CXCL5-neutralizing antibody or SB225002. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 (2-tailed, unpaired t test in B and C; 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc comparison in E–G). CM, conditioned medium.

Tumor cell–derived FGFBP1 induces FAPα expression in HSCs to promote vessel co-option. To investigate the mechanisms underlying the expression of FAPα in the co-opted HSCs, we analyzed the proteomic profiles of bevacizumab-sensitive and -resistant HCT116 CRCLM xenografts. According to the analysis of the UniProtKB/Swiss-Prot Homo sapiens proteome database, 17 upregulated proteins were identified in bevacizumab-resistant tumors (Figure 4A). RT-qPCR assay confirmed that the level of FGFBP1 was the most notably upregulated gene in HCT116 cells derived from the bevacizumab-resistant CRCLM xenografts (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Additionally, immunohistochemical staining, Western blotting, and ELISA revealed that the expression of FGFBP1 in tumors or primary cultured tumor cells derived from bevacizumab-resistant HCT116 and HT-29 CRCLM xenografts was higher than in those derived from bevacizumab-sensitive HCT116 CRCLM xenografts (Figure 4, B–D).

Figure 4 Tumor cell–derived FGFBP1 induces FAPα expression in HSCs to facilitate vessel co-option. (A) Differential proteomic analysis of tumor tissues obtained from bevacizumab-sensitive and -resistant HCT116 CRCLM xenografts (log 2 [fold change] > 1.0, P < 0.05; n = 3). (B) Immunohistochemical staining and quantification of FGFBP1 in the tumor-liver interface of CRCLM xenografts (n = 6). Scale bar: 50 μm. (C and D) Western blotting (C) and ELISA (D) analysis of the expression of FGFBP1 in HCT116 and HT-29 cells isolated from the indicated CRCLM xenografts (n = 3). (E) H&E staining of the tumor-liver interface of CRCLM xenografts. Scale bar: 100 μm. Quantification of RHGP is shown (n = 6). (F) Immunofluorescence staining of the EpCAM+ tumor cells (green) that infiltrated the liver parenchyma and hijacked the CD31+ sinusoidal blood vessels (red) in the tumor-liver interface of CRCLM xenografts. Scale bar: 20 μm. Quantification of the co-opted sinusoidal blood vessels is shown (n = 6). (G) Immunofluorescence staining of FAPα+ HSCs (green) attached to the CD31+ sinusoidal blood vessels (red) in the tumor-liver interface of CRCLM xenografts. Scale bar: 10 μm. Quantification of the co-opted FAPα+ HSCs is shown (n = 6). Dotted lines indicate the tumor-liver interface. LM, liver metastases; T, tumor; L, liver. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. NS, no significance. ***P < 0.001 (2-tailed, unpaired t test).

To investigate whether tumor cell–derived FGFBP1 was essential for the expression of FAPα in HSCs and vessel co-option, HCT116 cells with low expression of FGFBP1 were transfected with lentivirus containing the vector or FGFBP1 sequence to generate HCT116Vector cells or FGFBP1-overexpressing HCT116FGFBP1 cells, respectively (Supplemental Figure 4, C and E). In contrast, HT-29 cells with high expression of FGFBP1 were transfected with lentivirus containing negative control shRNA (shNC) or FGFBP1 shRNA (shFGFBP1) to generate HT-29shNC cells or FGFBP1-knockdown HT-29shFGFBP1 cells, respectively (Supplemental Figure 4, D and E). Our results showed that HCT116FGFBP1 CRCLM xenografts had a higher ratio of RHGP compared with HCT116Vector CRCLM xenografts, whereas HT-29shFGFBP1 CRCLM xenografts had a lower ratio of RHGP compared with HT-29shNC CRCLM xenografts (Figure 4E and Supplemental Figure 5A). Consistently, the number of co-opted sinusoidal blood vessels in HCT116FGFBP1 and HT-29shNC CRCLM xenografts was significantly higher than those in HCT116Vector and HT-29shFGFBP1 CRCLM xenografts (Figure 4F). In addition, FAPα was highly expressed in HSCs in the co-opted sinusoidal blood vessels in HCT116FGFBP1 and HT-29shNC CRCLM xenografts compared with those in HCT116Vector and HT-29shFGFBP1 CRCLM xenografts, respectively (Figure 4G). Moreover, MDSC recruitment and tumor cell EMT in HCT116FGFBP1 and HT-29shNC CRCLM xenografts were more prominent than those in HCT116Vector and HT-29shFGFBP1 CRCLM xenografts (Supplemental Figure 5, B–D). Taken together, our results suggest that tumor cell–derived FGFBP1 induces FAPα expression in HSCs and promotes vessel co-option.

Tumor cell–derived FGFBP1 induces FAPα expression in HSCs via the FGF2/FGFR1/ERK1/-2/EGR1 axis. FGFBP1 can enhance the activation of FGFR1 signaling by releasing FGF2 from the extracellular matrix (ECM) (37, 38). We found that the levels of FGF2 and FGFR1 in LX-2 cells were higher than other FGFs and FGFRs (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). In addition, FGF2 and p-FGFR1 were highly expressed in FAPα+ HSCs in the co-opted sinusoidal blood vessels in bevacizumab-resistant HCT116 and HT-29 CRCLM xenografts (Supplemental Figure 6C), indicating that tumor cell–derived FGFBP1 might induce FAPα expression in HSCs by activating the FGF2/FGFR1 signaling pathway. We next investigated the underlying mechanism by which the tumor cell–derived FGFBP1-triggered activation of the FGF2/FGFR1 axis induced FAPα expression in HSCs. Given that the ERK1/-2/EGR1 axis has been demonstrated to be downstream of FGFR1 (39), and EGR1 has been shown to induce FAPα expression by binding to the FAP promoter (40), we proposed that the FGFR1-activation-induced FAPα expression in HSCs might be regulated by the ERK1/-2/EGR1 axis. Our results showed that the phosphorylation of FGFR1 and ERK1/-2 and the expression of EGR1 and FAPα were significantly increased in LX-2 cells treated with the conditioned medium from HCT116FGFBP1 and HT-29shNC cells compared with those in LX-2 cells treated with the conditioned medium from HCT116Vector and HT-29shFGFBP1 cells (Figure 5A). The above effects were significantly attenuated by an FGF2-neutralizing antibody, PD-166866 (an FGFR1-specific inhibitor), or knockdown of FGF2 and FGFR1 in LX-2 cells (Figure 5, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). In addition, LY3214996 (an ERK1/-2–specific inhibitor) treatment significantly abrogated the expression of EGR1 and FAPα in LX-2 cells treated with conditioned medium from HCT116FGFBP1 or HT-29 cells (Figure 5C). Moreover, knockdown of EGR1 significantly decreased the expression of FAPα in LX-2 cells that were treated with the conditioned medium from HCT116FGFBP1 or HT-29 cells (Figure 5D and Supplemental Figure 7C). Furthermore, the translocation of EGR1 into the nucleus in LX-2 cells treated with the conditioned medium from HCT116FGFBP1 or HT-29shNC cells was higher than that in LX-2 cells treated with the conditioned medium from HCT116Vector or HT-29shFGFBP1 cells (Figure 5E). ChIP-qPCR assay showed that the binding of EGR1 to the FAP promoter was significantly upregulated in LX-2 cells treated with conditioned medium from HCT116FGFBP1 or HT-29shNC cells compared with that in LX-2 cells treated with conditioned medium from HCT116Vector or HT-29shFGFBP1 cells (Figure 5F).

Figure 5 Tumor cell–derived FGFBP1 induces FAPα expression in HSCs via activating the FGF2/FGFR1/ERK1/-2/EGR1 axis. (A) Western blotting analysis of FGFR1, p-FGFR1, ERK1/-2, p-ERK1/-2, EGR1, and FAPα in LX-2 cells treated with the conditioned medium from HCT116 or HT-29 cells in the absence or presence of FGF2-neutralizing antibody or PD-166866. (B) Western blotting analysis of FGFR1, p-FGFR1, ERK1/-2, p-ERK1/-2, EGR1, and FAPα in the FGF2- or FGFR1-knockdown LX-2 cells treated with conditioned medium from HCT116 or HT-29 cells. (C) Western blotting analysis of ERK1/-2, p-ERK1/-2, EGR1, and FAPα in LX-2 cells treated with the conditioned medium from HCT116 or HT-29 cells in the absence or presence of LY3214996. (D) Western blotting analysis of EGR1 and FAPα in EGR1-knockdown LX-2 cells treated with the conditioned medium from HCT116 or HT-29 cells. (E) Immunofluorescence staining for the location of EGR1 in LX-2 cells treated with the conditioned medium from HCT116 or HT-29 cells. Scale bar: 20 μm. (F) ChIP-qPCR analysis of the binding of EGR1 to the FAP promoter in LX-2 cells treated with the conditioned medium from HCT116 or HT-29 cells (n = 3). (G) Immunofluorescence staining of p-FGFR1, p-ERK1/-2, EGR1, or FAPα in HSCs (green) attached to the CD31+ sinusoidal blood vessels (red) in the tumor-liver interface of CRCLM xenografts (n = 6). Scale bars: 10 μm. Yellow arrows indicate the p-FGFR1+, p-ERK1/-2+, EGR1+, or FAPα+ HSCs. Dotted lines indicate the tumor-liver interface. LM, liver metastases; CM, conditioned medium; T, tumor; L, liver. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. NS, no significance. ***P < 0.001 (1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc comparison).

The in vivo experiments also demonstrated that the FGF2-neutralizing antibody or PD-166866 significantly inhibited the expression of p-FGFR1, p-ERK1/-2, EGR1, and FAPα in HSCs in HCT116FGFBP1 or HT-29shNC CRCLM xenografts (Figure 5G and Supplemental Figure 8A). As a result, FGF2-neutralizing antibody or PD-166866 treatment significantly decreased the ratio of RHGP lesions (Supplemental Figure 8B) and the number of co-opted sinusoidal blood vessels (Supplemental Figure 8C). These data indicate that tumor cell–derived FGFBP1 induces FAPα expression in HSCs through the FGF2/FGFR1/ERK1/-2/EGR1 axis.

FGF2/FGFR1/FAPα/CXCL5 axis in HSCs is responsible for the bevacizumab-induced vessel co-option. We further investigated the role of the FGF2/FGFR1/FAPα pathway in promoting bevacizumab-induced vessel co-option. Our results showed that the combination of bevacizumab with either the FGF2-neutralizing antibody or PD-166866 significantly inhibited tumor growth and reduced the MVD in the bevacizumab-resistant HCT116 and HT-29 CRCLM xenografts (Supplemental Figure 9, A–C). In addition, FGF2-neutralizing antibody or PD-166866 markedly decreased the ratio of RHGP (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 10A) and the number of co-opted sinusoidal blood vessels (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 10B). Both the FGF2-neutralizing antibody and PD-166866 inhibited the expression levels of p-FGFR1 and FAPα in HSCs (Figure 6C and Supplemental Figure 10C), suppressed the recruitment of Gr-1+ MDSCs (Figure 6D and Supplemental Figure 10D), decreased the expression of vimentin, and increased the expression of E-cadherin in tumor cells (Supplemental Figure 10E). These data indicated that the activation of the FGF2/FGFR1/FAPα axis might be responsible for bevacizumab-induced vessel co-option by promoting tumor cell EMT and MDSC recruitment.

Figure 6 FGF2/FGFR1/FAPα axis is essential for the secretion of CXCL5 in HSCs, tumor cell EMT, and MDSC recruitment. (A) H&E staining of the tumor-liver interface of HCT116 CRCLM xenografts. Scale bar: 100 μm. Quantification of RHGP is shown (n = 6). (B) Immunofluorescence staining of the EpCAM+ tumor cells (green) that infiltrated the liver parenchyma and hijacked the CD31+ sinusoidal blood vessels (red) in the tumor-liver interface of HCT116 CRCLM xenografts. Scale bar: 20 μm. Quantification of the co-opted sinusoidal blood vessels is shown (n = 6). (C) Immunofluorescence staining of FAPα+ (green) or p-FGFR1+ (green) HSCs attached to the CD31+ sinusoidal blood vessels (red) in the tumor-liver interface of HCT116 CRCLM xenografts. Scale bars: 20 μm. (D) Immunofluorescence staining of the EpCAM+ (green) tumor cells and Gr-1+ MDSCs (red) in the tumor-liver interface of HCT116 CRCLM xenografts. Scale bar: 20 μm. Quantification of the Gr-1+ MDSCs is shown (n = 6). (E) ELISA analysis of CXCL5 concentration in the culture medium of LX-2 cells. (F) Transwell assay for the migration of MDSCs treated with the conditioned medium from LX-2 cells (n = 3). (G) Transwell assays for the migration and invasion of HCT116 cells treated with the conditioned medium from LX-2 cells (n = 3). (H) Western blotting analysis of E-cadherin, N-cadherin, vimentin, and snail in HCT116 cells treated with the conditioned medium from LX-2 cells. Dotted lines indicate the tumor-liver interface. Bev AR, bevacizumab acquired resistance; CM, conditioned medium; T, tumor; L, liver. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 (1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc comparison).

To investigate the underlying mechanisms of the activation of the FGF2/FGFR1/FAPα axis in promoting tumor cell EMT and MDSC recruitment, the FGFR1-knockdown LX-2 cells were transfected with vector (LX-2 siNC Vector, LX-2 siFGFR1 Vector) or FAPα-overexpressing plasmid (LX-2 siFGFR1 Vector, LX-2 siFGFR1 FAP) (Supplemental Figure 11A). ELISA showed that knockdown of FGFR1 significantly decreased the expression of CXCL5, as indicated by the significantly lower level of CXCL5 in the culture medium of LX-2 siFGFR1 Vector cells than in the culture medium of LX-2 siNC Vector cells (Figure 6E). As a result, compared with the culture medium from LX-2 siNC Vector, the LX-2 siFGFR1 Vector cell culture medium suppressed the migration of MDSCs and the migration and invasion of HCT116 cells (Figure 6, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 11B), decreased the expression of vimentin, N-cadherin, and snail, and increased the expression of E-cadherin in HCT116 cells (Figure 6H and Supplemental Figure 11C). However, these inhibitory effects were fully rescued by the overexpression of FAPα, evidenced by the levels of CXCL5 in the culture medium of LX-2 siFGFR1 FAP cells that were significantly higher than those in the culture medium of LX-2 siFGFR1 Vector cells (Figure 6E). Moreover, the LX-2 siFGFR1 FAP cell culture medium promoted the migration of MDSCs and the migration and invasion of HCT116 cells (Figure 6, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 11B), increased the expression of vimentin, N-cadherin, and snail, and decreased the expression of E-cadherin in HCT116 cells compared with the medium from LX-2 siFGFR1 Vector (Figure 6H and Supplemental Figure 11C). These findings indicate that FGFR1 activation may be dependent on FAPα to induce secretion of CXCL5 in HSCs and to promote tumor cell EMT and MDSC recruitment, thus facilitating vessel co-option.

Bevacizumab-induced FAPα expression in HSCs is associated with vessel co-option in patients with CRCLM. The above results demonstrated that FAPα in HSCs was associated with vessel co-option in animal models. However, the correlation of FAPα in HSCs with bevacizumab-induced vessel co-option in patients with CRCLM remains unknown. As shown in CT scans of patients with CRCLM (Figure 7A), the morphology of lesions in patients with DHGP or PHGP treated preoperatively with chemotherapy combined with bevacizumab (Chemo+Bev group) was significantly transformed into RHGP, but not with chemotherapy alone (Chemo group). Consistently, histopathological examination of tumor tissues derived from patients with CRCLM revealed that DHGP and PHGP were mainly present in the Chemo group, whereas patients treated with Chemo+Bev primarily contained RHGP (Figure 7B). Tumors in patients with Chemo+Bev treatment displayed stronger expression of FGFBP1 than those in patients treated with Chemo (Figure 7C). Chemo+Bev treatment resulted in increases in co-opted sinusoidal blood vessels and the number of FAPα+ HSCs compared with Chemo treatment (Figure 7D). HSCs in the co-opted sinusoidal blood vessels of patients treated with Chemo+Bev displayed a higher level of p-FGFR1 than in those treated with Chemo (Figure 7E). Additionally, the number of FAPα+ HSCs was correlated positively with FGFBP1 expression, co-opted sinusoidal blood vessels, and RHGP in CRCLM patients (Figure 7F). Furthermore, CRCLM patients with RHGP poorly responded to bevacizumab, as evidenced by the tumor burden of patients treated with Chemo+Bev that was increased similarly to those treated with Chemo (Figure 7G). Taken together, these data demonstrate that bevacizumab treatment resulted in the activation of the FGFBP1/FGFR1/FAPα axis, which may be responsible for vessel co-option–mediated bevacizumab resistance.

Figure 7 Bevacizumab induces vessel co-option to mediate treatment resistance in CRCLM patients. (A) CT scan images of CRCLM patients with DHGP or PHGP treated preoperatively with Chemo or Bev+Chemo, and red arrows indicate the tumor lesions. Quantification of the morphologic response to RHGP is shown. (B) H&E staining of the tumor-liver interface of human CRCLM tissues. Quantification of RHGP is shown (n = 6). Scale bar: 100 μm. (C) Immunohistochemical staining of FGFBP1 in the tumor-liver interface of human CRCLM tissues. Scale bar: 20 μm. Quantification of FGFBP1 staining is shown (right panel, n = 6). (D) Immunofluorescence staining of the EpCAM+ cancer cells (green) that infiltrated the liver parenchyma and hijacked the CD31+ sinusoidal blood vessels (red), and FAPα (gray) expression in the co-opted HSCs in the tumor-liver interface of human CRCLM tissues. Scale bar: 20 μm. Quantification of the co-opted sinusoidal blood vessels and FAPα+ HSCs is shown (n = 6). Yellow arrows indicate the FAPα+ HSCs. (E) Immunofluorescence staining of p-FGFR1(green) in HSCs attached to the CD31+ sinusoidal blood vessels (red) in the tumor-liver interface of human CRCLM tissues. Scale bar: 20 μm. White arrows indicate the p-FGFR1+ HSCs. (F) Pearson’s correlation analysis of FAPα+ HSCs and the co-opted sinusoidal blood vessels, percentage of RHGP, or FGFBP1 expression in human CRCLM tissues (n = 82). (G) CT scan images of CRCLM patients with RHGP treated preoperatively with Chemo or Bev+Chemo, and red arrows indicate the tumor lesions. Quantification of the change of tumor burden is shown. Dotted lines indicate the tumor-liver interface. Chemo, chemotherapy; Bev, bevacizumab; T, tumor; L, liver. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. NS, no significance. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 (2-tailed, unpaired t test).

Targeting FAPα+ HSCs disrupts co-opted sinusoidal blood vessels to overcome bevacizumab resistance. Next, we investigated whether targeting FAPα+ HSCs in the co-opted sinusoidal blood vessels by utilizing Z-GP-DAVLBH, an FAPα-activated prodrug synthesized by our lab (23), can eliminate the bevacizumab-induced vessel co-option. Our results showed that Z-GP-DAVLBH treatment induced tumor regression in both the bevacizumab-resistant HCT116 and HT-29 CRCLM xenografts, as indicated by the increased necrotic areas (Figure 8, A and B) and the decrease in MVD in tumor tissues (Supplemental Figure 12A). Mechanistically, Z-GP-DAVLBH treatment reversed the development of RHGP (Figure 8, A and B), decreased the amount of co-opted sinusoidal blood vessels (Figure 8C), blocked the recruitment of Gr-1+ MDSCs, and suppressed tumor cell EMT as indicated by the increase in E-cadherin and decrease in vimentin (Supplemental Figure 12, B–D). In addition, Z-GP-DAVLBH treatment disrupted the co-opted sinusoidal blood vessels and resulted in hemorrhaging in the liver-tumor interface (Supplemental Figure 12E). Such effects may be associated with the Z-GP-DAVLBH–induced apoptosis in FAPα+ HSCs of co-opted sinusoidal blood vessels (Figure 8D). Consistently, Z-GP-DAVLBH (1 μM) treatment dramatically inhibited proliferation and induced apoptosis in FAPα+ LX-2 cells (Supplemental Figure 13, A and B). Ultimately, Z-GP-DAVLBH prolonged the overall survival of the mice bearing intrinsically bevacizumab–resistant HT-29 xenografts (from 64 days to 108 days) and acquired-bevacizumab-resistance HCT116 CRCLM xenografts (from 65 days to 95 days) (Figure 8E). These data indicate that Z-GP-DAVLBH selectively induces apoptosis in FAPα+ HSCs, disrupts the co-opted sinusoidal blood vessels, and overcomes vessel co-option–mediated bevacizumab treatment resistance.