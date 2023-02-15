Waking immune-resistant tumors with neddylation

The balance of phagocytosis by antigen-presenting cells (APCs) is governed by a set of cell-surface markers that help the APCs to recognize cells as self or non-self. One such transmembrane protein is CD47, which imparts what is called the “don’t eat me” signal and is expressed on the surface of various cell types. CD47 binds to the transmembrane protein signal regulatory protein α (SIRPα) on myeloid cells (particularly macrophages) to form the CD47/SIRPα signaling complex (5). SIRPα on macrophages binds with CD47 to resist proengulfment signals. Unfortunately, malignant cells can take advantage of this intrinsic pathway by overexpressing CD47 to avoid being cleared by APCs (6). However, numerous studies indicate that administration of agents that block the CD47/SIRPα phagocytosis checkpoint leads to improved tumor clearance in vivo (7). Disruption of the CD47/SIRPα axis has shown remarkable antitumor effectiveness in recent clinical trials, furthering the rationale for engaging this pathway (8, 9)

Binding between CD47 and SIRPα results in the phosphorylation of two immunoreceptor tyrosine-based inhibitory motif (ITIMs) by Src family kinases, which are required for downstream signaling (10). The phosphorylation of the SIRPα cytoplasmic region results in recruitment of the nonreceptor protein tyrosine phosphatases Src homology region 2–containing protein tyrosine phosphatase 1 (SHP1) and SHP2 for signal transduction (11). However, some recent studies have noted that posttranslational modifications may have regulatory activity that further dictates activation of the CD47/SIRPα pathway (12, 13).

Neddylation, a posttranslational mechanism that resembles ubiquitin-like modifications, refers to the conjugation of NEDD8 to a specific substrate (14). Neddylation can occur with key substrates, such as cGAS and Myd88 in macrophages, further supporting the premise that this mechanism can influence the tumor immune microenvironment (15, 16). In this issue of the JCI, Li and coauthors found that CD47/SIRPα signaling triggered substrate deneddylation in colorectal tumor–infiltrating macrophages (17). They first showed that the process of neddylation and NEDD8 expression were increased in various cancer types in SIRPα+ tumor-infiltrating macrophages. Next, they verified the findings by analyzing NEDD8 expression in tumor-infiltrating macrophages derived from colorectal cancer (CRC) mouse models treated with CD47 blockade or a control agent. Confirmation of the interplay between the CD47/SIRPα pathway and NEDD8 was substantiated by decreased deneddylation in CD68+ macrophages from tumor tissue organoids treated with anti-CD47 antibody. Li and colleagues systematically showed that the conjugation of NEDD8 at K358 and K364 of SHP2 was necessary for preserving its autoinhibitory conformation (Figure 1). They further demonstrated that SHP2 deneddylation was mediated by SUMO/sentrin-specific protease family member 8 (SENP8), resulting in its recruitment to SIRPα and consequent activation of signals vital for inhibiting macrophage phagocytosis. Neddylation had the exact opposite effect, that is, it induced SHP2 inactivation and potentiated the effect of immunotherapy in vivo. These investigators further confirmed that the activity of SHP2 in tumor-infiltrating macrophages from patients with CRC was stronger than the SHP2 activity in paired unaffected adjacent tissues, suggesting that SHP2 neddylation is reduced in CRC. They went on to show a potential correlation between the CD47/SIRPα axis in macrophages and prognosis for patients with CRC. With this knowledge, the authors next showed that the use of allosteric SHP2 inhibitors that prevent SHP2 from interacting with SIRPα led to synergistic responses to immunotherapy by disrupting the immunosuppressive CRC microenvironment in vivo, resulting in robust antitumor benefit as well as substantially reduced liver metastasis (17).