SHP2 deneddylation mediates tumor immunosuppression in colon cancer via the CD47/SIRPα axis

Neddylation in TIMs is crucial for CD47/SIPRα checkpoint inhibition. First, we analyzed the TIMs that are derived from 9 human cancer types by using published scRNA-Seq data (27, 28). TIMs of CRC showed the highest expression levels of SIRPA (Figure 1A). CD47, the ligand of SIRPα, was shown to be elevated in CRC tumors by RNA-Seq data from the colon adenocarcinoma (COAD) cohort of The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) database (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI162870DS1). Intriguingly, extracted SIRPα+ clusters of TIMs specifically possessed a predominant expression level of NEDD8 in CRC (Figure 1B). Likewise, our data reported a distinctive NEDD8 expression pattern of tumor-infiltrating myeloid cells in CRC (Figure 1C).

Figure 1 Neddylation and SENP8 play a regulatory role in response to CD47 stimulation. (A) Violin plot of SIRPA gene expression levels in different TIMs. (B) Violin plot of NEDD8 gene expression levels in SIRPα+ TIMs. (C) TSNE plots of NEDD8 gene expression levels in tumor-infiltrating myeloid cells. ESCA, esophageal carcinoma; KIDNEY, kidney cancer; LYM, lymphoma; MYE, myeloma; OV-FTC, ovarian or fallopian tube carcinoma; PAAD, pancreatic adenocarcinoma; THCA, thyroid carcinoma; UCEC, uterine corpus endometrial carcinoma. (D) TSNE plot shows lineages of tumor-infiltrating leukocytes in control (left) and CD47/SIRPα–blocking peptide–treated (Pep-20, 2 mg/kg, right) MC38 s.c. tumors (n = 6). mc numbers refer to major varied mouse clusters. (E) TSNE visualization of CD206 and SIRPα expression groups shown in D. (F) NEDD8 expression in total tumor-infiltrating monocytes/macrophages of groups show in D. (G) iNOS expression of major varied mouse clusters of Pep-20–treated groups. (H) TSNE visualization of NEDD8, SENP8, and Ki-67 expression in Pep-20–treated groups; mc16 and mc17 are circled.

Therefore, we hypothesized that neddylation affected the CD47/SIRPα axis in TIMs. To test this hypothesis, pep-20, a CD47/SIRPα interaction-blocking peptide (29), was employed for the treatment of the s.c. MC38 colon carcinoma model of C57BL/6 mice. Then tumors were digested to conduct cytometry by time of flight (CyTOF) analyses of CD45+ cells after drug administration. As a result of the large loss of macrophage clusters (mc23, mc24) from the total pool of immune cells, we observed an increase in the abundance of monocytes/macrophages (mc15, mc16, mc17, mc18, mc21, mc22) in the CD47-blocked group (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 1B). With decreased M2 marker CD206, the emerging SIRPα+ monocytes/macrophages demonstrated stronger antitumor activity compared with original macrophage populations (Figure 1E). Indeed, NEDD8 expression was upregulated by CD47/SIPRα axis blockage in total monocytes/macrophages (Figure 1F). More importantly, among the emerging SIRPα+ monocyte/macrophage populations of the CD47-blocked group, the mc16 and mc17 clusters, which were a group of NEDD8hiSENP8hiKi-67hi clusters, exhibited a prevailing expression of M1 marker iNOS (Figure 1, G and H). These results indicate that neddylation may be involved in SIRPα signaling in TIMs of CRC.

SENP8 regulates deneddylation in TIMs to respond to tumor cell CD47. Because SENP8 is the major deneddylase to deconjugate NEDD8 from the substrates (30), the Senp8 heterozygous mouse strain was generated (Supplemental Figure 1C). Specifically, TIMs lacking SENP8 acquired more proinflammatory features under CD47 blockage (Figure 2A). Dynamic and reversible neddylation relies on the isopeptide bond between NEDD8 and substrates. Thus, NEDD8-AMC (31), whose isopeptide hydrolysis results in the release of the intensive fluorescence of AMC, was utilized to detect deneddylation. We cultured tumor microenvironment–preserved organoids (32) derived from surgical tumor resections of humans and treated them with anti-CD47 antibodies or isotype control (Supplemental Figure 1D). Extracted CD68+ macrophages from organoids had lower isopeptidase activity on NEDD8-AMC when the CD47 checkpoint was inhibited (Figure 2B). Similarly, murine bone marrow–derived macrophages (BMDMs) were cocultured with MC38 cells, and blocking the CD47/SIRPα axis resulted in descending deneddylation of BMDMs (Figure 2C).

Figure 2 Phenotypes of TIMs are altered by SENP8 in CD47/SIPRα signaling. (A) RNA expression of phenotype markers in TIMs from indicated groups (n = 5). (B) Declined deneddylation levels of CD68+ macrophages in tumor tissue organoids under CD47 blockage (n = 7). (C) Declined deneddylation levels of BMDMs under CD47 blockage (n = 6). (D) Western blot of neddylation substrates from indicated groups. (E) KEGG analysis classifying genes into biological process groups. (F) Cytoscape network for classified genes imputed from KEGG analysis. Data are represented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. Two-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test (B and C); 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test (A).

Incubation of Senp8+/+ and Senp8+/– BMDMs with CD47-coated polystyrene triggered a reshaped neddylation profile of substrates. Western blotting demonstrated that SENP8 deletion boosted neddylation of endogenous substrates in lane 3 and that SENP8 deletion abolished substrates’ deneddylation in response to CD47 in lane 4, particularly for proteins with molecular weights larger than 40 kDa (Figure 2D). These results indicate SENP8-regulated deneddylation participates downstream of SIRPα signaling in TIMs of CRC.

In addition, RNA-Seq was performed to show the transcriptional differences between CD47-treated Senp8+/+ and Senp8+/– BMDMs (Supplemental Figure 1E). The presence of KEGG term cell adhesion molecules and phagosome represented a leading role that neddylation played in SIPRα-mediated phagocytosis (Figure 2E). Furthermore, regulatory network analysis of KEGG results using Cytoscape (https://cytoscape.org/) highlighted Il10 and Cxcl9, which revealed neddylation-regulated phenotype switching and chemotactic responses of macrophages (Figure 2F).

Tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 is covalently modified by NEDD8 on K358 and K364 sites. To investigate the potential neddylation substrates implicated in the CD47/SIRP axis, the in silico tool NeddyPreddy (33) was utilized. Interestingly, SHP2, the downstream target of SIRPα, was discovered to be a candidate for neddylation substrate (Supplemental Figure 2A). As mass analysis of SHP2 co-IP proteins presented the peptide belonging to NEDD8-conjugating E2 UBE2M (Supplemental Figure 2B), we performed denaturing IP to detect SHP2 neddylation. In particular, BMDMs reported a higher molecular-weight band induced by endogenous NEDD8 conjugation with SHP2, but not its homologous protein SHP1 (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 2C). The NEDD8/SHP2 conjugation was abolished by NEDD8-ΔGG truncation, which lacked specific residues to covalently attach with its substrates (Figure 3B). Moreover, we confirmed that SENP8 is the specific deneddylase for SHP2 by silencing or overexpressing experiments in HEK293T cells (Supplemental Figure 2, D and E), and elevated SHP2 neddylation was also found in Senp8+/– BMDMs (Figure 3C). To confirm the NEDD8-activating E1 complex of SHP2 neddylation cascade, BMDMs were treated with MLN4924 (34), a specific inhibitor of NEDD8-activating E1 that blocks neddylation, and the neddylated band of SHP2 was eliminated under MLN4924 treatment (Figure 3D). To investigate the NEDD8-conjugating E2 of the SHP2 neddylation cascade, macrophage-specific Ube2fmφ–/– and Ube2mmφ–/– mice were generated, and endogenous neddylated SHP2 was found to decrease only in Ube2mmφ–/– BMDMs (Figure 3, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 2F). Similarly, an upregulated SHP2 neddylation was achieved by ectopically expressing UBE2M but not UBE2F in HEK293T cells (Supplemental Figure 2G). These observations suggest that UBE2M is the specific E2 for SHP2.

Figure 3 SHP2 is a genuine substrate of NEDD8. (A) Western blot indicating SHP2 neddylation of BMDMs. (B) Western blot indicating NEDD8-SHP2 conjugation relied on the isopeptide bond of HEK293T cells (n = 3). (C) Western blot indicating depletion of SENP8 enhanced SHP2 neddylation of BMDMs (n = 3). (D–F) SHP2 neddylation in BMDMs was attenuated by E1 inhibitor MLN4924 (1 μM, 8 hours) (D) or deletion of UBE2M (F) but not UBE2F (E) (n = 3). (G) Western blot indicating Poly-NEDD8 chain was not involved in SHP2 neddylation of HEK293T cells (n = 3). (H) Western blot indicating sites of SHP2 neddylation of HEK293T cells (n = 3). (I) Western blot indicating domains of SHP2 neddylation of HEK293T cells (n = 3). (J) Docking of molecules between NEDD8 and SHP2. (K) Upper panel: RMSF of SHP2 residents in MD. Lower panel: color overlay of the time-frame configurations in 1–100 amino acid area of SHP2. (L) Western blot indicating the state of SHP2 variant neddylation of HEK293T cells (n = 3). (M) Western blot indicating in vitro neddylation assay (n = 3). Recombinant SHP2 and its indicated mutation (1 μM), E3 XIAP (2.5 μM). D-IP, denaturing IP; WCL, whole-cell lysate. Data are represented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001; nonsignificant (NS), P > 0.05. Two-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test (B, C, D, F); 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test (H, L, M);

SHP2 neddylation produced a shift larger than 8 kDa, which is the molecular weight of mono-NEDD8 protein. To determine whether SHP2 neddylation involves the poly-NEDD8 chain, NEDD8 mutation (K11R/K48R) (35) was induced to limit chain formation. The unaltered SHP2 neddylation proved that the poly-NEDD8 chain was not involved in NEDD8/SHP2 conjugation (Figure 3G). Given the predicted mutation K358R from the in silico tool NeddyPreddy did not entirely eliminate SHP2 neddylation (Supplemental Figure 2H), we assumed that multiple lysine residues were modified by mono-NEDD8 in SHP2. Lysines located near each site have been reported to be redundant neddylation sites for certain substrates (36). K364 is an evolutionarily conserved site adjacent to K358, and the combined mutation K358R/K364R (referred to as 2KR) displayed a marked reduction in SHP2 neddylation (Figure 3H). Indeed, The K358 and K364 residues are accessible on the surface of SHP2, as they belong to the same loop between βE and βF of the catalytic protein tyrosine phosphatase (PTP) domain (37). We concluded that K358 and K364 were the 2 main neddylated sites of SHP2 because the neddylated band of the PTP domain was about 15 kDa larger than the unmodified PTP domain (Figure 3I). Moreover, the aligned sites of K358 and K364 in homologous family protein SHP1 were arginines that do not allow neddylation (Supplemental Figure 2I).

NEDD8 conjugation impairs SHP2 activation. A crystal structure of the K364-neddylated SHP2 provides a basis for understanding how neddylation regulates SHP2 function via conformational changes. Encoded by PTPN11, SHP2 consists of 2 SH2 domains as well as a central PTP domain. SHP2 adopts a closed conformation engaged by the SH2 domain and the PTP domain in the basal state, and SH2 domains binding with tyrosine-phosphorylated ligands lead the autoinhibition into an open state for dephosphorylation (37). The SHP2 K364 isopeptide bond was located near the DE loop and hidden in the N-SH2 and PTP domain interface (Figure 3J). To understand the nature of the allosteric network that is influenced by neddylation, we performed molecular dynamics (MD) simulations of neddylated SHP2 and bisphosphorylated IRS-1 peptide (38) (2P-IRS-1), which stimulated SHP2 phosphatase activity. MD trajectory analysis revealed that the N-SH2 and the C-SH2 domains have higher atomic root mean square fluctuations (RMSF), which represent the flexibility and motion intensity of protein amino acids (Figure 3K).

For detecting the effect of NEDD8 conjugation on the N-SH2/PTP interface, we introduced disease-related SHP2 mutations that lead to a relatively open conformation. Only the mutations clustered at the N-SH2/PTP interface resulted in defective neddylation levels (Figure 3L). In order to confirm this phenomenon, we identified neddylation E3 for SHP2 and conducted in vitro neddylation assays using recombinant protein. XIAP was proved to decrease the exogenous SHP2 neddylation level effectively (Supplemental Figure 2, J and K). In addition, RBX1, a NEDD8 E3 ligase responsible for Cullin1 (39), had no significant effect on SHP2 neddylation (Supplemental Figure 2L). When XIAP was added to the reaction system, D61G, Y62D, and E76K mutations, which clustered at the N-SH2/PTP interface, showed decreased neddylation (Figure 3M). Furthermore, SHP2 of different neddylation levels was incubated with 2P-IRS-1. Under stimulation, neddylation dramatically attenuated the phosphatase activity of SHP2 (Figure 4A). Considering that NEDD8 conjugation did not influence the catalytic activity of its PTP domain (Figure 4B), we concluded that neddylation harmed SHP2 activation in a conformation-dependent way.

Figure 4 SENP8 deconjugates NEDD8 from SHP2 to facilitate its recruitment toward SIPRα. (A) Phosphatase activity was detected for IP of HEK293T cells (n = 6). 2P-IRS-1 incubation was conducted in vitro (1 mM, 30 minutes). (B) Catalytic activity of PTP was detected for IP of HEK293T cells (n = 6). (C) Spectral images of detected emission of SHP2 biosensor under EGF stimulation (10 ng/ml, 15 minutes). Scale bar: 10 μm. Numbers in images show wavelengths. (D) Normalized intensity of emitted fluorescence spectrum shown in C. (E) The spectral ratio revealed in C (cell number = 100). (F) Western blot indicating affinity of 2SH2 domain and PTP domain in HEK293T cell lysates. (G) Western blot indicating affinity of 2P-IRS-1 and SHP2 in HEK293T cell lysates (n = 3). (H) Representative TIRF fluorescent images of BMDMs (n = 5). Scale bar: 10 μm. (I) TIRF-STORM images of SIRPα and SHP2 colocalization in BMDMs (n = 6). Scale bar: 1 μm. (J) Western blot indicating SHP2 neddylation of BMDMs under CD47 stimulation (n = 3). (K) Western blot indicating SHP2 recruitment by the SIRPα receptor was affected by neddylation under EGF stimulation (10 ng/ml, 15 minutes) in HEK293T cells (n = 3). (L) Confocal microscopy visualization of the recruitment of SHP2 toward the SIRPα receptor under EGF stimulation (10 ng/ml, 15 minutes). Scale bar: 10 μm. n = 5. Data are represented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001; NS, P > 0.05. Two-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test (B); 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test (A, E, G, J, K, L); 2-way ANOVA by Tukey’s post hoc test (H); Pearson’s correlation (I).

Then fluorescence resonance energy transfer (FRET) experiments (40) of the SHP2 biosensor were conducted to investigate its activation (Supplemental Figure 3A). Technically, as the N-terminal ECFP and C-terminal Ypet are separated in the basal state, 405 nm excitation generates 460 nm emission, whereas SHP2 conformational transition leads to 520 nm emission following EGF stimulation (Figure 4C). The spectrum of SHP2 biosensor emission showed that neddylation limited the ability of SHP2 to transition from closed to open conformation (Figure 4, D and E). Since the conformational transition of SHP2 is dependent on the competing affinity between the SH2 domain and the phosphorylated ligand or PTP domain, the corresponding affinities were investigated. Pull-down experiments revealed that neddylation of the PTP domain had no effect on its affinity with the SH2 domain (Figure 4F). However, neddylation inhibited SHP2 binding to tyrosine-phosphorylated ligands (Figure 4G). Furthermore, MST revealed a higher K D of the interaction between 2P-IRS-1 and NEDD8-SHP2 conjugation (Supplemental Figure 3B).

SENP8-mediated deneddylation is required for SIRPα recruiting SHP2. Given that neddylation prevented SHP2 from binding to activating ligands, we wondered how neddylation affected SHP2 in the CD47/SIRPα axis. Our data showed that the phosphorylated SIRPα ITIM motifs recruited and activated SHP2 (Supplemental Figure 4, A–C). Allosteric inhibitor SHP099 (41) for stabilizing SHP2 and phospho-ligand–binding deficient SH2 domain mutation (42) (2RA as R32A/R138A) both led to eliminating SHP2 binding with SIRPα (Supplemental Figure 4, D and E). These results indicate that neddylation might prevent SIRPα from recruiting SHP2.

Then, total internal reflection fluorescence (TIRF) microscopy, which has a selective spatial resolution of the plasma membrane region, was utilized to examine the interaction of SHP2 and SIRPα. When Senp8+/– BMDMs were cultured on a CD47-coated coverslip, successively recruited SHP2 and Y542 phosphorylated SHP2, which is an indicator of SHP2 activation, showed a significant decline (Figure 4H). Similarly, stochastic optical reconstruction microscopy (TIRF-STORM) imaging using superresolution validated abrogated colocalization of SIRPα and neddylated SHP2 (Figure 4I). In contrast, we did not detect an aberrant membrane location of neddylated SHP2 in the basal state (Supplemental Figure 4, F and G). Notably, incubation of BMDMs with CD47-coated beads decreased SHP2 neddylation, which was facilitated by SENP8 (Figure 4J). Thus, we concluded that NEDD8 was deconjugated from SHP2 by SENP8 in response to being recruited and activated by SIRPα.

Biochemically, the interaction between SHP2 and the introduced SIRPα receptor was rescued by 2KR mutations in SENP8-deficient HEK293T cells (Figure 4K). We also established the bimolecular fluorescence complementation (BiFC) system (43) by fusing complementary parts of GFP, GFP S1–10, to the C-terminus of SIRPα and GFP S11 to the N-terminus of SHP2. GFP signal was induced by the interaction between SIRPα and SHP2 on the plasma membrane. The SHP2 2KR mutation in SENP8-KO HEK293T cells totally restored the reduced GFP signal to the original level (Figure 4L). Moreover, a nonredundant role of SHP2 was found, as its homologous family protein SHP1 displayed unaffected binding with SIRPα under SENP8 disruption (Supplemental Figure 4H).

SHP2 inactivates α M β 2 integrin to suppress phagocytosis via the CD47/SIRPα axis. Macrophages mediate ADCP by recognizing and destroying antibody-opsonized cells in cancer therapy (44). As CD47/SIRPα engagement disrupts ADCP (45) and SHP2 serves as a signal molecule downstream of SIRPα, we wanted to investigate how SHP2 regulates the CD47 checkpoint. Therefore, reconstituted targets imitating antibody-opsonized tumor cells were used (Figure 5A), and macrophage-specific Shp2mφ–/– mice were generated (Supplemental Figure 5A). SHP2-deficient BMDMs showed restoration of the phagocytic cup outlined by tyrosine-phosphorylated proteins, including its substrate FAK (46), when challenged with coated beads (Figure 5B). For a more direct visualization of phagocytic cups, frustrated phagocytosis was conducted. Similarly, TIRF microscopy showed that ruffle-like pseudopods of the phagocytic cup in SHP2-deficient BMDMs were enriched with phospho-tyrosines (Figure 5C). In addition, the TIRF-STORM images of SHP2-deficient BMDMs depicted phospho-tyrosine relocation toward the phagocytic cup more clearly (Figure 5D). Considering that cytoskeletal rearrangement and membrane deformation are involved in phagocytosis, we further explored the spatially specific distribution of increased phosphorylation resulting from SHP2 deletion. Thus, a dynamic tyrosine phosphorylation profile was also depicted in different subcellular fractionations. Intriguingly, a decrease in phospho-tyrosines was exhibited by SHP2-deficient BMDMs in the membrane extract (Figure 5E). To validate the Western blotting results, phospho-tyrosines on the membrane and the membrane itself were labeled and live-cell time frames were imaged by TIRF (Figure 5F). SHP2-KO BMDMs cultured on coated coverslips exhibited comparatively decreased fluorescence intensity of phospho-tyrosines, which revealed that SHP2 reshuffled phospho-tyrosine distribution during phagocytosis (Figure 5G).

Figure 5 CD47/SIRPα signaling requires SHP2 catalytic activity. (A) Schematic showing reconstituted target used in this study. (B) Confocal microscopy images showing pTyr and pY397 phosphorated FAK at the phagocytic cup. Scale bar: 10 μm. DiO, DiOC18; DIC, differential interference contrast. (C) Confocal (left) and TIRF (right) images showing pTyr and F-actin (phalloidin) in frustrated phagocytosis. Scale bar: 5 μm. (D) TIRF-STORM showing pTyr is enriched in the phagocytic cup (red arrowheads). Scale bars: 1 μm. (E) Western blot indicating tyrosine phosphorylation profile of subcellular fractionation of BMDMs. (F and G) BMDMs performed frustrated phagocytosis on IgG plus CD47–coated coverslip. pTyr on the membrane was labeled by fluorescence antibody, and the membrane was labeled by wheat germ agglutinin. Representative time-lapse montage of BMDMs, with the pTyr pixel intensity of color-coded values indicated by the color wedge on the right. Scale bars: 5 μm (F). Graph of mean fluorescence intensity of pTyr over time during spreading (cell number = 10) (G). Data are represented as mean ± SD. ****P < 0.0001; NS, P > 0.05. Two-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test (G).

According to the data mentioned above, we speculated that SHP2 was a target for inhibiting the CD47 checkpoint. Therefore, high-content screening microscopy was used to quantify the number of beads internalized by pretreated BMDMs (Supplemental Figure 5B). SHP1 inhibition, SHP2 inhibition, and integrin activation induced an increase in the engulfment of beads (Figure 6A). Recent work reported reactivation of α M β 2 integrin bypassed CD47-mediated inhibition and rescued engulfment (20). Here, we hypothesized that SHP2 suppressed phagocytosis by primarily targeting integrin. Our data showed the aberrant phosphorylation state of the integrin-associated proteins paxillin, cofilin, and myosin light chains without α M β 2 expression being disturbed in SHP2-deficient BMDMs upon PMA stimulation (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 5, C and D).

Figure 6 SHP2 deficiency activates α M β 2 integrin to promote phagocytosis. (A) Normalized bead eating of indicated treated BMDM (n = 6). SHP1 inhibitor (TPI-1, 5 μM), SHP2 inhibitor (SHP099, 10 μM), integrin agonist (Mn2+, 1 mM). (B) Western blot indicating phosphorylated proteins in BMDMs treated with PMA (100 ng/ml) (n = 3). (C) Western blot indicating β 2 integrin activation in BMDMs treated with PMA (100 ng/ml, 15 minutes) (n = 3). (D) Color-coded time-adherent trace of MEFs (cell number = 80). ICAM-1 (100 nM). Scale bar: 5 μm. (E) Left: representative TIRF images stained with F-actin (phalloidin) and paxillin of MEFs on ICAM-1–coated (100 nM) coverslip. Right: TIRF-STORM images of paxillin. Scale bars: 5 μm (cell number = 30). (F) Normalized bead eating of indicated BMDMs (n = 6). Anti-integrin antibody (10 mg/mL). Data are represented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001; NS, P > 0.05. Two-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test (B, D, E); 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test (A and F); 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test (C).

SHP2 has previously been shown to directly dephosphorylate FAK and vinculin (47), and colocalization images showed that SHP2 acts upon FAK and vinculin to regulate integrin-associated proteins (Supplemental Figure 5E). SHP2 deletion markedly enhanced the association between β 2 integrin and Talin or Kindlin3, 2 critical components that sustain integrin activation by binding to the β 2 tail (48) (Figure 6C). SHP2 deficiency increased the amount of GTP-Rap1 (49), which was positively correlated with integrin activity (Supplemental Figure 5F). Additionally, MEFs transfected with α M β 2 were cultured on the coverslips coated with ICAM-1, which is the ligand for α M β 2 . TIRF-STORM showed a fast-maturing focal adhesion accompanied by a longer length in SHP099-pretreated MEFs (Figure 6, D and E). Importantly, the effects of functional blocking antibodies against α M and β 2 in suppressing engulfment were reversible with either SHP2 or SIRPα deficiency (Figure 6F). As deleting SHP2 had no effect on BMDMs engulfing antibody-opsonized beads (Supplemental Figure 5G), our data indicate that SHP2 in macrophages is a promising target for inhibiting the CD47 checkpoint and promoting ADCP.

Neddylation inactivated SHP2 to promote macrophage-mediated engulfment of opsonized tumor cells. To determine whether neddylation endows SHP2 with the ability to block SIRPα-mediated inhibitory signaling, Senp8+/– BMDMs were challenged with IgG- and CD47-coated beads. We concluded that SIRPα suppressed phagocytosis by specifically targeting neddylation, as SIRPα blockade relied on SENP8 to regulate macrophage engulfment (Figure 7A and Supplemental Figure 6A). In addition, constitutively activated mutants (SHP2 E76V) or catalytic-dead mutants (SHP2 C459E) were introduced into Senp8+/– Shp2mφ–/– BMDMs to further clarify the specific role of SHP2. It was found that SENP8 controlled macrophage engulfment in an SHP2 activity–dependent manner (Figure 7B). Our data also provided more evidence of neddylation in regulating SIRPα/SHP2 signaling. SHP2 2KR mutation restored paxillin and phospho-tyrosine localization in Senp8+/– Shp2mφ–/– BMDMs (Figure 7C). Promotion of Talin1 anchorage toward introduced integrin α M β 2 was also abrogated by overexpressing neddylation-deficient SHP2 mutation in Senp8+/– SHP2 K D MEFs (Figure 7D). More importantly, Senp8+/– BMDMs presented a unique tyrosine phosphorylation profiling orchestrated by neddylation (Figure 7E). These data indicate SENP8 deletion relies on neddylated SHP2 to block the CD47/SIRPα axis.

Figure 7 Neddylation of SHP2 promotes macrophage-mediated phagocytosis. (A) Normalized bead eating of BMDMs as indicated (n = 6). (B) Normalized bead eating of BMDMs as indicated (n = 6). (C) Representative TIRF images of BMDMs stained with pTyr, F-actin (phalloidin), and paxillin on ICAM-1–coated (100 nM) coverslips. Scale bar: 10 μm. (D) Representative TIRF images of MEFs stained with Talin1 on ICAM-1–coated (100 nM) coverslips (n = 6). Scale bars: 10 μm. (E) Western blot indicating tyrosine phosphorylation profile of subcellular fractionation of BMDMs. (F) Flow cytometry showed specific phagocytosis of hPDL1-expressing MC38 cells by indicated BMDMs (n = 3). (G–I) In vivo tumor cell recovery assay (n = 10). Schematic shows a 1:1 mixture of anti-mPDL1–opsonized or isotype–opsonized MC38 cells were injected i.p. into indicated mice. Peritoneal lavage fluid was required to calculate recovered tumor cells. Representative flow analysis plots of recovered tumor cells from mice (G). Data are represented as number of recovered tumor cells from mice (H). Data are represented as ratio between recovered tumor cells from mice that were differently opsonized (I). Data are represented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001; NS, P > 0.05. Two-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test (I); 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test (A, B, D, F, H).

Then, tumor-cell phagocytosis assay was conducted to verify our hypothesis. Due to the fact that macrophage-PD1 inhibits SHP2-mediated phagocytosis (50), we anticipated that the anti-PDL1 antibody would be more effective at enhancing ADCP in macrophages. Indeed, the treatment involving anti-PD1/PDL1 is also being used in clinical trials for certain CRC subtypes (51, 52). We replaced the antibody-opsonized beads with hPDL1-expressing MC38, which was opsonized at concentrations ranging from 0.1 to 10 μg/mL. Indeed, SENP8 deletion synergy with anti-hPDL1 treatment was found to rely on SHP2 K358 and K364 site neddylation (Figure 7F and Supplemental Figure 6B). The peritoneal tumor cell–killing model was utilized to assess the role of neddylated SHP2 in the CD47/SIRPα axis in vivo (Figure 7G). WT and SENP8 heterozygous mice were injected with a 1:1 mixture of anti-mPDL1–opsonized or isotype-opsonized MC38 cells. Subsequently, the remaining tumor cells of the isotype-opsonized group versus the antibody-opsonized group were quantified in peritoneal lavage fluids after 24 hours. Notably, SENP8 deletion achieved an enhanced tumoricidal effect in antibody-opsonized groups (Figure 7, H and I).

In addition to target cell recognition and cellular engulfment, macrophage-mediated engulfment of tumor cells also involves successive lysosomal digestion. Our data showed that internalized tumor cells were trapped in macrophage lysosomes, with their nuclei being fragmented and smeared (Figure 8A). Tumor cells cocultured with macrophages were also detected via live-cell imaging (Figure 8B). 3D rendering data demonstrated morphologically stronger nuclei transformation of opsonized tumor cells internalized by Senp8+/– BMDMs (Figure 8C). Furthermore, the digestion of MC38 cells triggered a general proinflammatory phenomenon of Senp8+/– BMDMs, which was revealed by increased CD86, CD80, and MHCII expression (Figure 8D).

Figure 8 Neddylation of SHP2 in macrophages promotes clearance of tumor cells. (A) Confocal microscopy visualization of internalized tumor cells trapped in macrophage lysosomes and the corresponding reconstructed renderings by Imaris 9.5. Scale bars: 5 μm. (B–C) Tumor cell phagocytosis imaging. Representative time-lapse montage of labeled lysosomes of BMDMs treated with Hoechst 33342–labeled tumor cells as indicated. Scale bars: 10 μm (B). Corresponding reconstructed renderings by Imaris 9.5. Scale bars: 5 μm (C). (D) Representative flow analysis plots showed indicated surface expression of BMDMs. PDL1-opsonized MC38 cells were cocultured with BMDMs for 24-hour tumor cell digestion, after which BMDMs were detected by flow cytometry.

Neddylation of SHP2 synergizes with immunotherapy in vivo. To further investigate the therapeutic tumor control of targeting the CD47/SIRPα axis by SHP2 inactivation, syngeneic MC38 cells were implanted s.c. into the flanks of Senp8+/+ and Senp8+/– mice. Of note, SENP8 deficiency enhanced the effect of PDL1 blockade on inhibition of tumor growth, which was accompanied by a marked increase in survival (Figure 9, A and B). To confirm the function of neddylated SHP2 in TIMs, macrophage-specific Senp8mφ–/– mice were generated (Supplemental Figure 6C). Tumors of Senp8mφ–/– mice were identified as significantly sensitized to anti-PDL1 treatment (Figure 9C). Consistent with the delayed tumor growth, tumor weight was also significantly reduced in Senp8mφ–/– mice under PDL1 blockade (Figure 9D). H&E-stained sections of tumors from PDL1-blocking antibody–treated Senp8mφ–/– mice revealed markedly increased necrotic areas with scattered histiocytes (Figure 9E and Supplemental Figure 6D). Not surprisingly, multiplex IHC (mIHC) validated more profound pERK inhibition as well as increased cleaved caspase-3 signal in tumors from Senp8mφ–/– mice under anti-PDL1 treatment (Figure 9E and Supplemental Figure 6D), and SENP8 deficiency promoted M1 polarization of TIMs in tumor infiltrates (Supplemental Figure 6E). To provide additional support for SENP8 deficiency in a macrophage-reshaping tumor microenvironment, we also surveyed the composition of chemokines and cytokines. Senp8mφ–/– mice exhibited excess TNF-α and IFN-γ formation, which is a key factor of the inflammatory process in the tumor microenvironment (Figure 9F).

Figure 9 Neddylation induces SHP2 inactivation to potentiate the effect of immunotherapy in vivo. (A and B) Tumor sizes in the indicated mice (10 mg/kg anti-PDL1 antibody or isotype control, n = 6). Mice with tumor volumes of less than 2,000 mm3 are considered to be surviving (A). The survival of mice was monitored (B). (C and D) Tumor sizes of indicated mice (10 mg/kg anti-PDL1 antibody or isotype control, n = 6) (C). Tumor images and weights of indicated mice (10 mg/kg anti-PDL1 antibody or isotype control, n = 6). Scale bars: 10 mm (D). (E) Representative images of MC38 tumor sections (n = 3). H&E staining was conducted, and necrosis areas were measured. Fluorescent multiplex immunohistochemistry was conducted, and apoptosis was measured by cleaved caspase-3 staining. Scale bars: 1 mm. (F) ELISA analysis of MC38 tumor homogenates (n = 6). Data are represented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001; NS, P > 0.05. One-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test (C, E, D); 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test (F); Kaplan-Meier log-rank test (B).

The CD47/SIRPα axis requires SHP2 deneddylation to disrupt clearance of tumor cells. To demonstrate that SHP2 activation is associated with neddylation in vivo, we collected fresh tumor and paracancer tissue from microsatellite stable (MSS) CRC patients to compare neddylation states of SHP2 in suppressive TIMs and normal macrophages from intestinal mucosa. Varied mRNA levels of SENP8 and XIAP in TIMs provided evidence of declining myeloid-SHP2 neddylation, and the UBA3/SENP8 mRNA ratio of TIMs was largely outside the normal range (Figure 10A). The activity of SHP2 in TIMs was stronger than that in control cells of paired normal adjacent tissues, which suggests a reduction of SHP2 neddylation (Figure 10B). SHP2 activity in TIMs was positively correlated with deneddylation levels among MSS CRC patients, as measured by SENP8 mRNA or deneddylation enzyme activity (Figure 10, C and D).

Figure 10 SHP2 activation in CD47/SIRPα axis of TIMs is related to the prognosis of CRC patients. (A–D) Macrophages of human tissue were collected (n = 16). mRNA levels are shown (A). SHP2 was IP with normalized protein concentration, and phosphatase activity was quantified (B). Correlations between SENP8 mRNA and SHP2 phosphatase activity in TIMs (C). Correlations between deneddylation level and SHP2 phosphatase activity in TIMs (D). (E) Expression of SIRPα in tumor-infiltrating myeloid cells between CRC samples. n = 12 (NAC-treatment naive samples); n = 8 (NAC-treated PR samples); and n = 5 (NAC-treated PD/SD samples). (F) Rate of SIRPα+ and SHP2+ cells among TIMs. (G) Correlation of macrophage infiltration score and TNM stage of COAD cohort from the TCGA database. n = 234 (I and II); n = 183 (III and IV). (H) Proposed model of SHP2 deneddylation to ensure CD47/SIPRα signal. Data are represented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. Two-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test (A and B); Pearson’s correlation (C and D); Wilcoxon’s test (E and G).

Additionally, there appeared to be a correlation between the CD47/SIRPα axis in macrophages and the prognosis of CRC patients. Publicly available scRNA-Seq data of CRC patients treated with neoadjuvant chemotherapy (NAC) were analyzed (53) (Supplemental Figure 6F). The SIRPα expression of tumor-infiltrating myeloid cells exhibited a large decline in NAC-treated partial response (PR) groups and an increase in groups of NAC-treated patients with progressive disease (PD) or stable disease (SD) (Figure 10E). More specifically, in PR samples, there existed only a small fraction of SIRPα+ or SHP2+ macrophages, whereas an opposite trend was observed in PD/SD samples (Figure 10F). Further analysis reported a positive association between the score of macrophage infiltration and the tumor-node-metastasis (TNM) stage of the TCGA-COAD cohort (Figure 10G).

As SHP1 and SHP2 demonstrate a broad specificity downstream of SIRPα, it is urgent to explain the specific roles of SHP2 in the TIMs of CRC. Clinical outcomes with PD1/PDL1 inhibition were encouraging in CRC patients whose tumors were mismatch repair–deficient (MMRd)/microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) (54), while responses were rarely seen with mismatch repair–proficient (MMRp)/MSS tumors (55, 56). We isolated TIMs from MC38 and CT26 s.c. tumors, which were characterized as MSI-H and MSS CRC, respectively. Then, proximity ligation assay (PLA) was conducted to detect the interactions between SIRPα and these 2 phosphatases, and the signal of interaction was visualized and quantified as discrete spots. SHP2-mediated signaling exhibited relative prevalence in macrophages of CT26 tumors (Figure 11A). Furthermore, pSHP1 (Y564) and pSHP2 (Y542) expression were compared using immunocytochemistry, as the phosphorylation state is thought to be a form of activation for both proteins. The calculated pSHP1/pSHP2 ratio was dramatically lower in CT26 tumors than in MC38 tumors (Figure 11B). And the immunocytochemistry result showed increased SENP8 expression in TIMs of CT26 tumors compared with MC38 tumors (Figure 11C). Subsequently, we also analyzed macrophages in untreated CRC patients (57) (Supplemental Figure 7A). The predominant change in the macrophage composition of MMRd versus MMRp tumors was in cluster 12, which was identified using the term “cell junction disassembly” in GO analysis (Figure 11D and Supplemental Figure 7B). Cells in cluster 12 in MMRp tumors were identified as CX3CR1+ macrophages, which possess the highest transcription levels of immune-inhibitory receptor genes, including SIRPA, CFS1R, and MERTK (Supplemental Figure 7C). MerTK has been noted in the removal of dying cells, and blockade of MerTK resulted in elevated tumor control (58). Gene expression analysis identified the distinct macrophage population of cluster 12 with low expression of NEDD8 (Figure 11E). Notably, cluster 12 showed the highest gene transcript levels for PTPN11 over the other clusters, but not for PTPN6 (Figure 11E). Then, TIMER2.0 (http://timer.cistrome.org) was used to analyze the correlation of PTPN6/PTPN11 mRNA levels with the infiltration of immune cells based on the TCGA-COAD cohort. The results indicated that PTPN11 expression had a higher positive correlation with immune cell infiltration, especially in macrophages (Figure 11F). These results emphasize the SHP2-mediated immunosuppressive signal in CRC.

Figure 11 CD47/SIRPα axis relies on SHP2 deneddylation in immunosuppressive CRC microenvironment. (A) PLA assay showed the interactions between SIRPα and SHP1/SHP2 in indicated TIMs (n = 8). Scale bar: 10 μm. (B) pSHP1 (Y564) and pSHP2(Y542) expression in indicated TIMs (n = 8). Scale bar: 50 μm. (C) SENP8 expression in indicated TIMs (n = 8). Scale bar: 50 μm. (D) TSNEs of TIM clusters in MMRd and MMRp tumor samples. n =28 (MMRd samples); n = 34 (MMRp samples). (E) Violin plot shows expression levels of indicated genes of different clusters in MMRd and MMRp tumor samples. PTPN11 encodes SHP2; PTPN6 encodes SHP1. (F) Association analysis of PTPN11 or PTPN6 gene expression and immune cell infiltration in COAD cohort from the TCGA database. Data are represented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. Two-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test (A–C); partial correlation (F).

Combination therapy with the allosteric SHP2 inhibitor and anti-PDL1 treatment overcomes the immunosuppressive microenvironment of CRC. Immunosuppressive TIMs in human colon cancer tissue were further identified as related to SENP8 using stained paraffin slides. The immunofluorescence images of MSI-H CRC and MSS CRC tumors revealed higher SENP8 expression in CD206+ cells. Importantly, a higher correlation existed between SENP8 and CD206 in TIMs of MSS CRC patients (Figure 12, A and B). Given that SHP2 allosteric inhibitor TNO155, which is developed from SHP099, has been employed in clinical trials of KRASmutant solid tumors (59), we investigated to determine whether SHP2 inhibition led to a better treatment outcome in MSS CRC. Indeed, PTPN11 mRNA expression was also upregulated in COAD samples from the TCGA-COAD cohort (Supplemental Figure 7D). CT26 cells with the KRASG12D mutation belong to the MSS-type mouse colorectal tumor cell line and are nonsensitive to immune checkpoint blocking. We then examined the antitumor efficacy of TNO155 and the anti-PDL1 antibody and their combination in CT26 s.c. tumor models. In comparison with anti-PDL1 antibodies, TNO155 inhibited CT26 tumor growth more effectively. The combination of TNO155 and the anti-PDL1 antibody demonstrated robust antitumor benefit, as evidenced by a marked increase in the time to reach endpoint tumor burden (Figure 12C). As CRC frequently metastasizes, we also implanted CT26 cells into the spleen to establish a spleen-liver metastasis model. Then, mice were treated with TNO155 and anti-PDL1 antibody and a combination of the two from 1 month after implantation. H&E staining showed that TNO155 combined with the anti-PDL1 antibody significantly reduced liver metastasis compared with other treatments (Figure 12D). The significant antitumor benefit of combination treatment was evidenced by pERK1/2 and cleaved caspase-3 expression (Figure 12E).

Figure 12 SHP2 inhibition synergizes with immunotherapy to disrupt the immunosuppressive CRC microenvironment. (A) Immunofluorescence images of MSI-H CRC and MSS CRC (n = 32) staining indicated markers. Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) Pearson’s correlation of SENP8 and CD206 shown in Figure 8A. (C) TNO155 (15 mg/kg, daily intragastric administration from day 5), anti-PDL1 (10 mg/kg, i.p. from day 5 every other day), or a combination of both in CT26 s.c. tumor-bearing mice. Mice with tumor volumes less than 2,000 mm3 are considered as surviving, and survival of mice was monitored (n = 6). (D) Spleen images and H&E staining from the spleen-liver metastasis model of indicated groups (n = 6). Scale bars: 1 mm. (E) IHC staining from the spleen-liver metastasis model of indicated groups (n = 6). Data are represented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. Two-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test (B); Kaplan-Meier log-rank test (C); 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test (E).

Taken together, our data demonstrate that the CD47/SIRPα axis requires deneddylation to activate SHP2 (Figure 10H). The inhibition of macrophage-specific SHP2 disrupts the immunosuppressive microenvironment of CRCs and improves their response to immunotherapy. In particular, treatment supplementation with SHP2 inhibitors overcomes immunotherapy resistance in MSS CRC. Our study highlights the importance of combining SHP2 targeting with other CRC therapies.