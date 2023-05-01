Persistent fasting lipogenesis links impaired ketogenesis with citrate synthesis in humans with nonalcoholic fatty liver

NAFL subjects fail to suppress DNL completely during fasting. Subjects (n = 40) were previously characterized over the course of 2 weeks and received a 3-day standardized diet before a 24-hour fast (21) (Figure 1A). Subject characteristics are presented in Table 1. They consumed 2H 2 O in divided doses beginning the night before the study, resulting in an average body water enrichment of 0.52% (range 0.39%–0.65%). After a 24-hour fast, subjects received 13C tracers to assess glucose synthesis, hepatic TCA cycle metabolism, and ketogenesis, previously collated according to liver steatosis (21). Plasma was collected following tracer infusions, and TG was extracted, hydrolyzed, and analyzed for 24-hour fasted palmitate 2H enrichment by high-resolution Orbitrap MS. The palmitate M+1 isotopologue of 2H was easily resolved from the natural abundance M+1 of 13C (Figure 1B). Subjects with greater than 0.10% palmitate 2H enrichment were considered to have detectable DNL (33). DNL was approximately 20-fold lower after a 24-hour fast than after an overnight fast but could be detected in 68% of subjects (Figure 1C). This persistent fasting DNL was independent of adiposity (Figure 1D). However, subjects with detectable DNL had higher liver TG content (Figure 1E) and increased plasma TGs (Figure 1F). Interestingly, many lipogenic subjects were non-obese with no evidence of impaired fasting glucose or fatty liver.

Figure 1 DNL persists after a 24-hour fast in some subjects. (A) Study schema. (B) High-resolution Orbitrap gas chromatography–mass spectrometry (MS) of palmitate isolated from plasma TG of humans with various degrees of fasting DNL. The 2H M+1 enrichment was easily resolved from the M+1 of 13C and was used to determine DNL. (C) Fractional DNL in overnight- (n = 4) and 24-hour-fasted (n = 40) subjects. (D) Percentage body fat, measured by DEXA, in DNL(–) (n = 13) and DNL(+) (n = 27) subjects. (E) Liver triglyceride (TG) measured by 1H-MRS. (F) Plasma TGs. (G and H) Subjects without NAFL (Non-NAFL) were dichotomized by the presence or absence of persistent fasting DNL. NAFL subjects were ranked according to fasting DNL activity and divided into quartiles (Q1, lower 25th percentile; Q2, middle 25th to 75th percentile; Q3, upper 75th percentile). (I) Hepatic TG content across the range of fasting DNL. (J) Plasma TG across the spectrum of fasting DNL. Statistical significance was determined by 2-tailed t test, 1-way ANOVA to analyze multiple groups, and Pearson correlation. Non-correlative data are presented as mean ± SEM.

Table 1 Characteristics of non-NAFL and NAFL participants

To clarify the differential effects of hepatic steatosis, non-NAFL subjects (liver TG <5%) were classified as DNL(–) (n = 7) or DNL(+) (n = 10), and NAFL subjects (liver TG ≥5%) were ranked according to fasting DNL activity (Figure 1G and Table 2). The lower quartile of DNL in NAFL subjects (n = 6, Q1) had undetectable fasting DNL, similar to non-NAFL DNL(–) subjects (Figure 1H). The middle 2 quartiles (n = 11, Q2) had an average fasting DNL that was 60% higher than that of non-NAFL DNL(+) subjects, and the upper quartile (n = 6, Q3) had an average fasting DNL that was 90% higher than that of Q2 (Figure 1H). Although DNL generally correlated with hepatic TG, hepatic TG content did not differ significantly across the range of DNL (Q1–Q3) among NAFL subjects (Figure 1I). Likewise, plasma TG robustly correlated with fasting DNL, but quartiles of NAFL groups were not significantly different from each other (Figure 1J). Thus, persistent DNL was exacerbated in subjects with hepatic steatosis, but the degree of steatosis was not strongly predictive of the rate of fasting DNL.

Table 2 Characteristics of study subpopulations by lipogenic activity and NAFL status

Fasting DNL is linked to lower ketogenesis and increased reliance on the TCA cycle. Since the DNL intermediate malonyl-CoA negatively regulates mitochondrial fatty acid transport (Supplemental Figure 1) (18), we examined whether persistent fasting DNL was associated with altered hepatic oxidative metabolism. Ketogenesis inversely correlated with fasting DNL regardless of NAFL status, and NAFL subjects in the most severe DNL quartile (Q3) had a 2-fold lower rate of ketogenesis than non-NAFL DNL(–) control subjects (Figure 2A). In contrast, TCA cycle flux positively correlated with fasting DNL, including a greater than 2-fold increase in Q3 NAFL subjects (Figure 2B). Hence, the fraction of acetyl-CoA partitioned to the TCA cycle (versus ketogenesis) strongly correlated with the fractional rate of fasting DNL (Figure 2C). As a result, the apparent rate of hepatic β-oxidation (estimated as [TCA cycle flux] + [2 ∙ ketogenesis]) modestly but significantly correlated with fasting DNL and was significantly suppressed in Q3 NAFL subjects (Figure 2D). It has been suggested (3, 4) that the definition of normal liver TG should be lower than the 5% cutoff used here (1). When a 2% liver TG cutoff (3, 4) was applied to the cohort, the apparent rate of β-oxidation declined significantly across the NAFL quartiles of fasting DNL (Supplemental Figure 2). Thus, fasting DNL, especially in Q3 NAFL subjects, may limit β-oxidation and cause acetyl-CoA to be used in the TCA cycle rather than converted to ketones.

Figure 2 Fasting DNL in NAFL subjects is associated with lower ketogenesis and β-oxidation, but increased TCA cycle flux, which preserves estimated hepatic oxygen consumption. (A) Correlation between fasting DNL and ketogenesis measured by in vivo ketone turnover (n = 38), with comparison between subjects without NAFL (non-NAFL) and no DNL [DNL(–)] and NAFL subjects with the highest DNL (Q3). (B) Correlation between fasting DNL and TCA cycle flux measured by in vivo 13C and 2H isotopomer analysis of plasma glucose (n = 38), with comparison between DNL(–) and Q3 subjects. (C) Correlation between fasting DNL and the fraction of acetyl-CoA partitioned to the TCA cycle (vs. ketogenesis) (n = 36), with comparison between DNL(–) and Q3 subjects. (D) Inverse correlation between fasting DNL and the apparent rate of hepatic β-oxidation, determined as [TCA cycle flux] + [2 × ketogenesis] (n = 36), with a comparison between DNL(–) and Q3 subjects. (E) Oxygen consumption, calculated by flux balance analysis of net NADH/FADH 2 production, did not correlate with fasting DNL (n = 36) and did not differ between DNL(–) and Q3 subjects. (F) Schema showing acetyl-CoA partitioning between ketogenesis and the TCA cycle during fasting DNL. The shift to TCA cycle metabolism preserves reducing equivalent flux and oxygen consumption when β-oxidation and ketogenesis are suppressed. e–, electron. Pearson correlations were used to test for statistically significant relationships. Statistical significance between groups was determined using a 1-way ANOVA (see Supplemental Figure 2 for all groups). Non-correlative data are presented as mean ± SEM.

Despite the apparent decrease in hepatic β-oxidation, the higher reducing equivalent yield of the TCA cycle, compared with ketogenesis, preserved the estimated hepatic oxygen consumption (Figure 2E). Thus, decreased ketogenesis and increased reliance on the TCA cycle in NAFL subjects with fasting DNL–mediated inhibition of β-oxidation may be necessary to maintain normal ATP production and energy homeostasis in liver (Figure 2F).

Fasting DNL reflects metabolic inflexibility. Indirect calorimetry was consistent with adherence to the fasting protocol (21), but flux results suggested that metabolic characteristics of the fed state linger during fasting in some subjects. Therefore, plasma insulin, ketones, and NEFA were examined for their expected response to an overnight versus 24-hour fast (Figure 3A). Insulin, whose hepatic action stimulates DNL, fell 5-fold in non-NAFL DNL(–) subjects after a 24-hour fast. Remarkably, insulin suppression was lost with increasing fasting DNL and entirely failed to respond in NAFL Q3 subjects (Figure 3B). Non-NAFL DNL(–) subjects had a mean 12-fold increase in plasma ketones during a 24-hour fast, but this response declined across the spectrum of DNL regardless of NAFL status, and ketones failed to increase whatsoever in NAFL Q3 subjects (Figure 3C). Adipose lipolysis-derived plasma NEFA rose 2-fold in non-NAFL DNL(–) subjects, but the response declined with fasting DNL and was abolished entirely in those with the highest DNL (Figure 3D). Thus, persistent fasting DNL among NAFL subjects was associated with metabolic inflexibility in the broad response to fasting (Figure 3E). However, it is notable that the lack of responsiveness in NAFL subjects with fasting DNL was partially driven by basally elevated plasma insulin, ketones, and NEFA, which then failed to respond to the 24-hour fast (Supplemental Figure 3).

Figure 3 Subjects with persistent fasting DNL are intransigent to multiple effects of fasting. Fold changes were determined from plasma/serum measurements after an overnight and a 24-hour fast. (A) Expected physiological changes in normal humans transitioning from the fed to the fasting state. (B) Correlation between fasting DNL and the fold decrease in plasma insulin during a 24-hour fast (n = 34), with comparison between subjects without NAFL (Non-NAFL) and DNL [DNL(–)] and NAFL subjects with the highest DNL (Q3). (C) Correlation between fasting DNL and the fold increase in plasma ketones during a 24-hour fast (n = 34), with comparison between DNL(–) and Q3 subjects. (D) Correlation between fasting DNL and the fold increase in plasma non-esterified fatty acids (NEFAs) during a 24-hour fast (n = 36), with comparison between DNL(–) and Q3 subjects. (E) Persistent fasting DNL among NAFL subjects blunts the normal responses of insulin, ketones, and NEFA to fasting. Pearson correlations were used to test for statistically significant relationships. Statistical significance between groups was determined using a 1-way ANOVA (see Supplemental Figure 3 for all groups). Non-correlative data are presented as mean ± SEM.

The persistence of DNL during fasting is associated with insulin resistance. Insulin normally suppresses endogenous glucose production (EGP), adipose lipolysis, and ketogenesis, but it activates DNL and peripheral glucose disposal (Supplemental Figure 4A). Plasma glucose and EGP were elevated in NAFL subjects with the highest fasting DNL (Supplemental Figure 4, B and C). Peripheral insulin sensitivity, indicated by glucose disposal during a hyperinsulinemic-euglycemic clamp (Figure 4A) and hepatic insulin resistance, indexed as EGP × [insulin] (Figure 4B), worsened with increased fasting DNL. Despite lower ketogenesis in NAFL subjects with persistent fasting DNL, ketogenesis was disproportionately high relative to insulin (ketone production × [insulin]), consistent with insulin resistance (Figure 4C). Likewise, adipose insulin resistance, indexed as plasma [NEFA] × [insulin], was increased in all NAFL groups (Figure 4D). In contrast, when DNL was normalized to plasma insulin, there were no differences between groups where DNL was detected [i.e., DNL(+), Q2, or Q3] (Figure 4E). Thus, DNL in NAFL subjects was related to profound but selective hepatic insulin resistance in glucose and ketone production pathways, but not DNL, which retained responsiveness to hyperinsulinemia (Figure 4F), as previously described (5).

Figure 4 Persistent fasting DNL is associated with selective insulin resistance. (A) Correlation between fasting DNL and glucose disposal during a hyperinsulinemic-euglycemic clamp (n = 35). (B) Correlation between fasting DNL and hepatic insulin resistance (n = 35), measured as endogenous glucose production (EGP) indexed to plasma insulin. (C) Correlation between fasting DNL and ketogenic insulin resistance (n = 35), measured as endogenous ketone production indexed to plasma insulin. (D) Correlation between fasting DNL and adipose insulin resistance (IR) (n = 35), measured as plasma NEFA indexed to plasma insulin. (E) The sensitivity of DNL to insulin is represented as DNL relative to plasma insulin (n = 36). (F) Persistent fasting DNL in NAFL subjects is associated with hepatic insulin resistance in glucose and ketone production pathways but not DNL, which retains responsiveness to hyperinsulinemia. Pearson correlations were used to test for statistically significant relationships. Statistical significance between groups was determined using a 1-way ANOVA (see Supplemental Figure 4 for all groups). Non-correlative data are presented as mean ± SEM.

Oxaloacetate is shifted from gluconeogenesis to citrate synthesis in subjects with elevated fasting DNL. A shift in the fate of acetyl-CoA from the TCA cycle to ketogenesis occurs when hepatic oxaloacetate is depleted by gluconeogenesis and other factors during fasting (27), which limits citrate synthase flux and promotes the partitioning of acetyl-CoA to ketones (34, 35) (Figure 5A). Since ketogenesis, gluconeogenesis, and DNL are influenced by oxaloacetate availability in the TCA cycle, we examined this network as a potential link between increased fasting DNL and decreased ketogenesis. We previously reported that this cohort of NAFL subjects had increased glucose production and gluconeogenesis (21). However, deuterium incorporation into the C2, C5, and C6 positions of glucose indicated that the fraction of glucose production originating from gluconeogenesis decreased, and the fraction of glucose production originating from glycogenolysis increased, with fasting DNL (Supplemental Figure 5, A–C). The positive effect of NAFL on absolute rates of gluconeogenesis from oxaloacetate (GNG OAA ) (21) was preserved in the Q2 DNL group. However, this effect was lost in the Q3 subgroup of NAFL subjects with the highest fasting DNL (Figure 5B), who maintained elevated EGP (Supplemental Figure 4C) by increased rates of glycogenolysis (Figures 5C).

Figure 5 Hepatic oxaloacetate is preferentially utilized for citrate synthesis in subjects with persistent fasting DNL. (A) The competition for oxaloacetate (OAA) by gluconeogenesis (GNG) and citrate synthase impacts the fate of acetyl-CoA. Abundant oxaloacetate facilitates citrate synthase, which outcompetes ketogenesis for acetyl-CoA. The resulting citrate is either oxidized back to oxaloacetate in the TCA cycle or transported from the mitochondria for DNL. (B and C) The absolute rate of gluconeogenesis from oxaloacetate (n = 38) (B) and glycogenolysis (n = 38) (C) was measured by glucose turnover and 2H incorporation into positions C2, C5, and C6 of plasma glucose. (D) A [U-13C 3 ]propionate tracer was used to track oxaloacetate’s relative fate between gluconeogenesis and citrate synthesis. Anaplerosis was traced as [1,2,3-13C] or [2,3,4-13C] oxaloacetate isotopomers, which were diluted to [1,2-13C] or [3,4-13C] isotopomers upon reaction with unlabeled acetyl-CoA in the citrate synthase reaction and a subsequent turn of the TCA cycle (13). These atoms were transmitted to plasma glucose by gluconeogenesis, and isotopomers were detected by 13C-NMR and analysis of the C2 multiplets. (E) Negative correlation between fasting DNL and isotopomers arising from anaplerosis and gluconeogenesis (n = 38). (F) Positive correlation between fasting DNL and isotopomers arising from citrate synthase (n = 38). (G) Negative correlation between fasting DNL and the utilization of oxaloacetate for gluconeogenesis relative to its use by citrate synthase (n = 38). (H) Positive correlation between acetyl-CoA used for ketogenesis and the utilization of oxaloacetate for gluconeogenesis relative to its use by citrate synthase (n = 38). Pearson correlations were used to test for statistically significant relationships. Statistical significance between groups was determined using a 1-way ANOVA. Non-correlative data are presented as mean ± SEM.

The increased availability of glycogenolysis may spare hepatic oxaloacetate. Unfortunately, this TCA cycle intermediate cannot be noninvasively measured. However, the fluxes that contribute to its formation and utilization can be assessed by tracer approaches (13). Oxaloacetate consumed by the citrate synthase reaction is regenerated every turn of the TCA cycle, but its availability for citrate synthesis is influenced positively by anaplerosis and negatively by its cataplerotic loss to gluconeogenesis (13). These relative activities were measured by 13C-NMR isotopomer analysis of plasma glucose, which partially originates from oxaloacetate during gluconeogenesis (Figure 5D). The isotopomers of glucose that indicate gluconeogenesis negatively correlated with fasting DNL (Figure 5E), while the isotopomers that indicate citrate synthase activity were positively associated with fasting DNL (Figure 5F). These data were used to determine relative rates (36). There was a modest but significant positive correlation between DNL and the absolute rates of anaplerosis and pyruvate cycling (Supplemental Figure 5, D and E). However, there was a robust negative correlation between DNL and the rate of oxaloacetate lost to gluconeogenesis relative to its utilization for citrate synthesis (GNG OAA /citrate synthase) (Figure 5G). The loss of oxaloacetate to gluconeogenesis relative to its conversion to citrate also correlated with the partitioning of acetyl-CoA to ketogenesis (Figure 5H). In other words, increased utilization of oxaloacetate for citrate synthesis may partially reflect the reliance of DNL on TCA cycle intermediates (e.g., citrate) for the citrate shuttle (13, 37) and simultaneously diminish ketogenesis (Figure 5A).

Increased fasting DNL is associated with elevated liver size and perturbed liver function. Since individuals with persistent fasting DNL had marked insulin resistance and altered metabolic flux, but a wide range of steatosis, we examined whether persistent fasting DNL was related to clinical indicators of liver dysfunction. Factors that induce DNL during insulin resistance, such as hyperinsulinemia and mTORC1 signaling, may also stimulate growth pathways, suppress autophagy, and promote hepatomegaly (38, 39), which predicts more severe liver disease (40, 41). Hepatic volume estimated by cross-sectional imaging positively correlated with fasting DNL and was significantly greater among NAFL subjects with the highest fasting DNL (Q3) compared with non-NAFL DNL(–) subjects (Figure 6A). However, liver function indices, including aspartate aminotransferase, alanine aminotransferase, and γ-glutamyl transferase (Figure 6, B–D), correlated poorly with fasting DNL but were higher in the Q3 NAFL group than in the non-NAFL DNL(–) group. These indices were also higher in non-NAFL DNL(+) subjects than in their DNL(–) counterparts, though not to a clinically significant degree (Supplemental Figure 6). Thus, more detailed studies are required to determine whether persistent fasting DNL and related factors affect liver health.