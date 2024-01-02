Breast cancer immunopeptidomes contain numerous shared tumor antigens

Global proteogenomic strategy for MAP identification in primary breast cancer samples. We analyzed 26 primary breast cancer samples (14 HR+ and 12 TNBC) from untreated patients. MAPs were identified by MS analyses using a previously described proteogenomic approach (12, 14, 15). For each sample, we built personalized reference databases by in silico translation of RNA-Seq data. All MS databases included a canonical proteome (in-frame translation of protein-coding exons) used as is or combined with either (a) an endogenous retroelements (ERE) proteome, (b) a small RNA (smRNA) proteome, or (c) a cancer-specific proteome. The cancer-specific proteome contained RNA-Seq reads present in the tumor sample, but not in a collection of mTECs (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI166740DS1). Consistent with their critical role in the induction of central immune tolerance, mTECs express more genes than all other somatic cells (25). Therefore, the identification of cancer-specific MAPs deriving from sequences not expressed in mTECs is a pivotal feature of our approach, as it increases significantly the chances of identifying immunogenic targets (26).

Canonical immunopeptidomes of HR+ and TNBC tumors are similar. MAPs coded by the canonical reading frame of annotated protein-coding genes are collectively referred to as the canonical immunopeptidome. We identified a total of 57,094 canonical MAPs deriving from 10 552 protein-coding genes. The mean number of MAPs per tumor sample was 4,633, with no differences between HR+ and TNBC samples (t test, P > 0.05; Figure 1A). MAPs were presented by 53 different HLA alleles, with more than 20% presented by 2 common alleles: HLA-A*02:01 and HLA-B*18:01 (Supplemental Figure 1B). Consistent with a previous report (27), 62% of the transcriptome, defined as genes with more than 1 transcript per kilobase million (TPM), generated MAPs (Supplemental Figure 2A). A high proportion of source genes (72.5%, n = 7648) led to MAP generation in both HR+ and TNBC tumors (Figure 1B), and most of them (92%, n = 9754) were also reported as MAP source genes in normal tissues from the HLA Ligand Atlas (21).

Figure 1 Canonical immunopeptidomes of HR+ and TNBC tumors. (A) Number of unique MAPs identified per sample (n = 26). (B) Venn diagram of source genes of MAPs in HR+ tumors, TNBC tumors, and normal tissues from the HLA Ligand Atlas. (C) Total number of MAPs per source gene for the top 1% of MAP generators. (D) Enrichment analysis of PANTHER protein classes for the top 1% of MAP generators (n = 242). (E) Expression of gene nonsources of MAPs, sources of MAPs, and top 1% of MAP generators (tpm > 1, ANOVA; P < 0.001). (F) Number of ERE-derived MAPs identified in HR+ and TNBC samples.

Of the 798 canonical MAPs not listed in the HLA Ligand Atlas, 277 were found in HR+ and TNBC samples, 259 were unique to TNBC, and 262 to HR+ samples (Figure 1B). The 277 canonical MAPs shared by HR+ and TNBC samples were coded by a gene set enriched in extracellular matrix protein-coding genes (fold enrichment 7.59, P < 0.05). The 259 canonical MAPs found only in TNBC samples showed enrichment in the glycosyltransferase protein class (fold enrichment 5.58, P < 0.05). No particular enrichment was found for the 262 MAPs found only in HR+ samples.

Source genes did not uniformly contribute to the immunopeptidome. While 49% of the source genes from our data set generated 5 or fewer MAPs, 51% generated more than 5 MAPs, and 63 genes coded for more than 100 MAPs (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 2B). The top 1% of MAP generators were notably enriched in cytoskeletal and extracellular matrix protein classes (Figure 1D) and represented genes with higher expression than other immunopeptidome contributors (Figure 1E). Altogether, these results reveal a substantial overlap between the canonical immunopeptidomes of HR+ and TNBC samples and a conspicuous enrichment in MAPs derived from cytoskeletal and extracellular matrix proteins. The immunopeptidome projects at the cell surface a representation of proteins actively translated and degraded within the cells (28). Therefore, the overrepresentation of MAPs derived from cytoskeletal and extracellular matrix proteins is coherent with the crucial role of extracellular matrix remodeling in breast cancer tumorigenesis (29–31).

The contribution of EREs and smRNAs to the noncanonical breast cancer immunopeptidome. EREs and smRNAs are implicated in different steps in neoplastic transformation, including breast cancer (32, 33). Furthermore, EREs have already been shown to code for immunogenic MAPs in mice and humans (14, 34). Therefore, we specifically interrogated our personalized proteogenomic databases for the presence of ERE- and smRNA-coded MAPs in breast cancer. ERE-coding transcripts were retrieved from bulk RNA-Seq, whereas we used smRNA-Seq to build smRNA databases (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B).

We identified 75 ERE-derived MAPs, equally distributed between HR+ and TNBC samples (Figure 1F and Supplemental Table 3). ERE-derived MAPs mapped similarly to intronic and intergenic regions (Supplemental Figure 3C). The 3 main classes of EREs (e.g., long interspersed nuclear elements [LINE]; long terminal repeats [LTR]; short interspersed nuclear elements [SINE]) contributed similarly to the immunopeptidome of HR+ and TNBC samples (Supplemental Figure 3D). Only 9 of 22 ERE families led to MAP generation; the L1 family was the most important contributor (Supplemental Figure 3E). ERE subfamilies that generated MAPs were expressed at a higher level than EREs generating no MAPs (Supplemental Figure 3F). We identified only 3 smRNA-derived MAPs (Supplemental Table 3): 1 derived from a piwi-interacting RNA (piRNA) and 2 others from snRNAs. We conclude that, unlike smRNA-derived MAPs, ERE-derived MAPs are found in significant numbers in the immunopeptidome of breast cancer tumors.

In addition to our rigorous filtering steps (see Methods), we tested the correlation between predicted and observed retention times, a parameter considered a gold standard in the literature (35), to support our identifications’ validity. Both ERE- (r = 0.98, P < 0.001) and smRNA-derived (r = 0.98, P < 0.001) MAP retention times were highly correlated (Supplemental Figure 3H). Additionally, we evaluated the distribution of spectral angles as calculated with Prosit (TMT 2021 HCD), a software capable of predicting similarities between theoretical and observed spectra (Supplemental Figure 3, G and I). While the distribution for ERE-derived MAPs was similar to that for other MAPs (f test, P = 0.15), smRNA-derived MAPs showed even higher mean spectral angle scores (0.90) compared with other MAPs (0.84, f test, P = 0.001). Hence, our stringent filtering and validation steps support our identification of noncanonical MAPs.

Identification of potential therapeutic targets: TAAs, aeTSAs, and mTSAs. We next took advantage of our large immunopeptidomic data set to discover putative therapeutic breast cancer targets (Supplemental Table 4). MAPs of interest (MOIs) were classified as TAAs, aeTSAs, or mTSAs with the workflow outlined in Figure 2A. Overall, we identified 25 TSAs: 1 mTSA and 24 aeTSAs (Figure 2A). Identification of mTSAs is straightforward: they derive from mutated genomic sequences. The sole mTSA identified in our study originated from a rare nonsynonymous mutation in the deubiquitinase OTUB1 gene not listed in the COSMIC database (36). The scarcity of mTSAs led us to ask whether genes frequently mutated in breast cancer were represented in the immunopeptidome. We found a slightly positive correlation between the frequency of mutations identified by The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) consortium and the generation of MAPs in our data set (P < 0.001) (Supplemental Figure 4A). This means there was no negative bias against the representation of highly mutated genes in the breast cancer immunopeptidome. Hence, highly mutated genes generate MAPs, but these MAPs do not derive from the mutated region. This is consistent with the fact that MAPs preferentially originate from particular regions of MAP source proteins (MAP “hotspots”) (21, 27, 37). The most parsimonious explanation for the scarcity of mTSAs is that breast cancers harbor relatively few mutations and these mutations are not located in MAP hotspots.

Figure 2 Identification of tumor antigens of interest. (A) Classification workflow for MOI. (B) Number of TSAs and TAAs identified in HR+ samples, TNBC samples, or both. (C) Proportion of TSAs and TAAs previously reported in the IEDB.

Classification of unmutated MAPs as TAAs or aeTSAs is more complex and was based on comprehensive transcriptomic analyses of their expression in (a) breast cancer samples from TCGA (n = 1109), (b) 50 normal tissues from the Genotype-Tissue Expression (GTEx) project (https://www.gtexportal.org/home/) (5–150 samples per tissue), (c) mTECs (n = 11), and (d) purified blood and bone marrow samples (n = 4–16) (Figure 2A; see Methods, MOI expression in tissues). Blood and marrow cells are used as a surrogate for rapidly proliferating cells, since 90% of cells produced daily in humans are hematopoietic cells (38). It must be stressed that our expression profiling only considers the MAP-coding sequence, not the entire gene or genomic region. Since aberrations in RNA splicing commonly lead to the presence of protein isoforms only in cancer cells, MAPs derived from such cancer-specific isoforms are labeled as aeTSAs even if other isoforms are expressed in normal cells.

We considered only MAPs coded by transcripts overexpressed in at least 5% of TCGA breast cancer cohort samples. We assumed that antigens expressed in fewer samples had little therapeutic interest. MAPs whose expression was below 8.55 reads per hundred million (rphm) in all normal tissues except the testis were labeled as aeTSAs. As reported (12), we used 8.55 rphm as a threshold because expression below this level is associated with a very low probability of MAP generation in normal tissues. Notably, none of our aeTSAs are listed in the HLA Ligand Atlas of normal tissues and organs (21). Otherwise, MOIs with above threshold expression in one or more normal tissues were labeled as TAAs if overexpressed in neoplastic or highly proliferative tissues compared with normal nonhematopoietic tissues. This strategy led to the identification of 24 aeTSAs and 49 TAAs, most of which were not listed in the Immune Epitope Database (IEDB) (Figure 2, B and C, and Supplemental Table 5).

TSAs are more abundant in TNBC than HR+ breast cancers. Of the 24 aeTSAs, 17 were coded by canonical exons: 14 belonged to the MAGE family of CTAs, 2 to genes coding extracellular matrix components (COL11A1, ITH6), and 1 to a transmembrane protein-coding gene (ABCC11) (Figure 3 and Supplemental Table 5). Seven aeTSAs were derived from non–protein-coding regions, 2 of which overlapped EREs and can be classified as ERE-derived MAPs (Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Table 5). Most of our aeTSAs were found in TNBC samples (Figure 2B). We sought to evaluate whether this enriched identification in TNBC samples correlated with TSA expression in the TCGA cohort. The proportion of tumors expressing individual aeTSAs of the CTA class was superior in TNBC relative to HR+ tumors (19% versus 8%, P = 0.004) (Figure 3C). There was no significant difference in the distribution for the other categories of TSAs.

Figure 3 Identification of TSAs. (A) Expression heatmap of aeTSAs’ coding sequence in normal tissues (GTEx, mTECs, and bone marrow). Number of samples per tissue are shown in parentheses. Color intensity corresponds to average expression per tissue (mean log-transformed rphm). Bold boxes indicate that more than 10% of samples have an expression above 8.55 rphm. TSAs with an asterisk are also categorized as ERE-derived MAPs. ECM, extracellular matrix; MT, membrane transporter (ABCC11). (B) Genomic origin of identified TSAs. (C) Percentage of HR+ (n = 583) and TNBC (n = 158) tumors from TCGA-BRCA cohort with individual aeTSA expression of more than 2 rphm. (D) Enrichment analysis of tumor-infiltrating leucocyte gene markers in tumors with high levels (> median) of predicted aeTSAs (39). Normalized enrichment score = 1.59; adjusted P < 0.01.

We next sought to evaluate whether aeTSA presentation would correlate with immune infiltration. An aeTSA was considered to be presented in a TCGA sample only when the MAP-coding transcript was expressed and the patient had an HLA allotype that could present this MAP (12). Next, we categorized breast cancer TCGA samples into 2 groups presenting high (above median) versus low (below median) numbers of aeTSAs. Then we performed a differential gene expression analysis between the 2 groups. A gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) using gene markers of leukocytic infiltration described by Danaher et al. (39) showed enrichment of these genes in tumors with high TSA numbers (Figure 3D). This suggests that at least some TSAs are immunogenic in vivo. Additionally, we evaluated whether oncogenic pathways involved in immune escape (40) were enriched in samples with high or low levels of TSAs. To this end, we selected the corresponding hallmark gene sets from the Molecular Signature Database (41) and found enrichment in the PI3K pathway (normalized enrichment score = –1.48, P < 0.05; Supplemental Figure 4B) in tumors with low numbers of predicted TSAs. The PI3K pathway is implicated in tumorigenesis, progression, and resistance to treatment in breast cancers (42).

TAAs are highly shared in breast cancer. We identified 49 TAAs, of which 48 originated from canonical protein-coding regions (Figure 4A and Supplemental Table 5). These antigens were highly shared in both HR+ and TNBC tumors (Figure 4B). The largest group of TAAs (n = 14) derived from genes reported as markers of cancer-associated fibroblasts (CAFs) (COL11A1, COL10A1, LRRC15) (43). These genes are implicated in extracellular matrix production and cell migration. To assess their most likely cell of origin, we evaluated their expression level in a single cell data set from Qian et al. (44) comprising 14 breast cancer tumors (Figure 5A). All 3 genes had significantly higher expression in tumor fibroblasts than in other cell subsets, including cancer cells (Figure 5B; ANOVA, P < 0.05). We identified 2 other large groups of TAAs. Thirteen TAAs were derived from CYP4Z1, which is implicated in many cancer types and elicits autoantibodies in breast cancer patients (45). Eleven TAAs were associated with cell proliferation (Figure 4B); they were expressed at low levels in mature epithelial and blood cells, but at higher levels in bone marrow progenitor cells (Figure 4A).

Figure 4 Identification of TAAs. (A) Expression heatmap of TAAs’ coding sequence in normal tissues (GTEx, mTECs, and bone marrow). Number of samples per tissue are shown in parentheses. Color intensity corresponds to average expression per tissue (mean log-transformed rphm). Bold boxes indicate that more than 10% of samples have an expression above 8.55 rphm. CM, cell migration; TF, transcription factor. (B) Percentage of HR+ (n = 583) and TNBC (n = 158) tumors from TCGA-BRCA cohort with individual TAA expression greater than 2 rphm. (C) GSEA in HR+ breast cancer tumors from the TCGA cohort with high levels (>median) of predicted TAAs.

Figure 5 CAF-derived TAAs. (A) t-Distributed stochastic neighbor embedding (t-SNE) showing that COL11A1, COL10A1, and LRRC15 are mainly expressed in fibroblasts in 14 primary breast cancer samples from Qian et al. (44). (B) COL11A1, COL10A1, and LRRC15 are overexpressed in fibroblasts compared with other cell types found in breast cancer samples (ANOVA; P < 0.05).

Again, we predicted the number of TAAs per tumor in the TCGA data set using the same criteria as for aeTSA: expression of the MAP-coding sequence and presence of a relevant HLA allotype (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 4C). HR+ and TNBC tumors with a high level of predicted TAAs showed enrichment in immune activation and immunosuppressive pathways, namely the PI3K/mTOR, Wnt/B-catenin, and MAPK pathways. In addition, tumors with numerous TAAs showed enrichment in markers of fibroblast proliferation. These findings suggest that in the presence of multiple TAAs, antitumor immune responses are mitigated by the activation of immunosuppressive pathways and the accumulation of CAFs.

Immunogenicity of TSAs and TAAs. In order to evaluate the immunogenic potential of identified antigens, we performed functional expansion of specific T cell (FEST) assays, which involve TCR Vβ CDR3 sequencing of CD8+ T cells stimulated or not with individual synthetic peptides (see Methods). FEST assays estimate 2 features of antigen-specific T cells: their proliferative capacity and the diversity of their TCR repertoire. Therefore, we reasoned that FEST assays were particularly suitable to evaluate the functionality of TAA- and aeTSA-specific T cells. We tested 11 different antigens (7 TSAs and 4 TAAs) presented by HLA allotypes found in 2 healthy blood donors (Figure 6). Positive controls comprised the immunogenic modified MelanA-derived MAP ELAGIGILTV and respiratory syncytial virus RSV-NL9 peptide NPKASLLSL.

Figure 6 In vitro immunogenicity of TSAs and TAAs. FEST assays were conducted after 20 days of stimulation with autologous T cell–depleted PBMCs pulsed with individual peptides. (A and B) Frequency of specific clonotype expansion in donors 26 and 27. The number of significantly expanded clonotypes is indicated above each peptide. Source genes are indicated below the peptide sequences of TAAs and TSAs. (C and D) Expansion of antigen-responsive T cell clonotypes compared with unpulsed CD8+ T cells in donors 26 and 27.

Significative expansion of TCR Vβ clonotypes (from 3 to 39 clonotypes) was detected following priming with each of the 7 TSAs. These TSAs were derived from genes of the MAGEA family (n = 5), COL11A1 (n = 1), and an intergenic region overlapping an ERE (n = 1) (Figure 6). Three of the 4 tested TAAs led to a significative expansion of 2 to 37 clonotypes. Two immunogenic TAAs were derived from LRRC15 and COL11A1 (2 genes expressed in CAFs), and 1 was derived from PRAME. The polyclonality of TCR clonotypes recognizing our TAAs and TSAs is relevant, since the number of neoantigen-specific TCR clonotypes correlates with antitumor responses in patients treated with anti-PD1 (46). Moreover, the significant expansion of TAA- and TSA-responsive T cells (5-fold to 1,747-fold) is notable because T cells’ proliferative capacity is the first effector function lost when they become exhausted or anergic (47). We conclude that healthy subjects’ repertoire contains polyclonal and functional TAA- and TSA-specific T cells.

Presentation of numerous TSAs improves overall survival in TNBC. We next sought to evaluate whether the number of presented TAAs and aeTSAs correlated with the overall survival of TCGA patients. We considered that an antigen was presented in a tumor when both the MAP-coding transcript and an appropriate HLA allotype were expressed (12). Patients were divided into 2 categories: high number of presented antigens (> median) and low number of presented antigens (≤ median).

The number of presented TAAs had no impact on the survival of patients with HR+ or TNBC tumors (Figure 7, A and B). Likewise, the number of presented aeTSAs had no effect in patients with HR+ tumors (Figure 7C), a group that expresses few aeTSAs (Figure 3C). However, the presentation of more numerous aeTSAs correlated with better overall survival in the TNBC cohort (Figure 7D). This benefit was observed with aeTSAs deriving from both MAGE genes and noncoding regions (Figure 7, E and F). Notably, this survival advantage was not reiterated when we considered only TSA expression (and not the HLA allotypes) (Figure 7, E and F). This means that the favorable impact of aeTSA presentation is HLA restricted. Hence, it is due to the MHC I presentation of the aeTSA peptide and not to the expression of the aeTSA-coding transcripts per se.

Figure 7 aeTSAs predicted presentation confers a survival advantage to patients with TNBC tumors. For each tumor, antigens were considered presented (presTSAs or presTAAs) if their coding sequence and an adequate HLA allele for the presentation were expressed. High groups (red) correspond to patients with the highest numbers of presTSAs or presTAAs (median). Low groups (turquoise) correspond to patients with lower numbers of presTSAs or presTAAs (median). (A and B) Survival analysis of predTAAs in HR+ and TNBC tumors. (C and D) Survival analysis of predTSAs in HR+ and TNBC tumors. (E and F) Survival analysis of predTSAs originating from noncoding regions or MAGE genes in TNBC tumors. To distinguish the impact of expression as opposed to the presentation of aeTSAs, an additional curve was computed with expressed antigens that lacked an appropriate HLA allele for presentation (exprTSAs).

We conclude that aeTSAs reported herein confer an MHC I–restricted survival advantage in patients with TNBC (Figure 7D). This is not the case in patients with HR+ tumors (Figure 7C), probably because they present fewer aeTSAs than TNBC tumors (Figure 3C). Presentation of TAAs does not confer a similar survival advantage, likely because TAA expression is linked to activation of immunosuppressive pathways (Figure 4C).