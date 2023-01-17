Take your mother’s ferry: preimplantation embryo development requires maternal karyopherins for nuclear transport

Infertility affects 15% of couples (1). A myriad of male and female factors can cause infertility, and the clinical work-up for female infertility is complex, involving evaluation of ovarian and uterine function and anatomy and underlying medical disorders that can affect ability to conceive (2). The clinical genetic work-up for female infertility is still limited and often includes no more than testing for a few conditions that affect fertility, such as parental chromosome constitution or maternal carrier status for fragile X premutation, associated with premature ovarian insufficiency.

Exome and genome sequencing of DNA from cohorts of women with infertility has yielded insights into underlying genetic causes (reviewed in refs. 2–5). The implicated gene deficiencies are broadly categorized into those causing oocyte maturation defects, fertilization and zygotic defects, and preimplantation embryo arrest (Figure 1A). These genetic deficiencies explain only a small proportion of these forms of infertility, and more are yet to be discovered. Identifying these genes helps in understanding of the processes required for the transition from highly specialized, transcriptionally silent gametes to a pluripotent, rapidly dividing, early preimplantation embryo. The maternal-to-zygotic transition (MZT) depends on maternally expressed genes to facilitate meiotic cell division, spindle formation, epigenetic reprogramming, storage of maternal RNAs and proteins in mature oocytes, and their timely degradation after fertilization, when the embryo begins to transcribe its own genome (6). Factors from the nucleus, cytoplasm (in particular the oocyte subcortical maternal complex and cytoplasmic lattices), cell membrane, and zona pellucida all play a role in this transition (3).

Figure 1 Maternal genetic factors are implicated in oocyte and early embryonic development. (A) There are several maternal genetic factors implicated in oocyte development, fertilization, zygotic cleavage, and early embryonic development. The genetic factors are broadly categorized based on their primary phenotypes and developmental defects. KPNA7 is implicated in preimplantation embryo arrest. (B) Karyopherin-mediated protein cargo transport between oocyte cytoplasm and nucleus is essential for proper ZGA. If defective, maternal oocyte–expressed human KPNA7 and its mouse homolog KPNA2 fail to bind RSD1L1, affecting its transport to the nucleus. The consequences are clinical infertility due to disrupted ZGA and early embryonic arrest (reported by Wang et al., ref. 7).

A major cornerstone of infertility treatment involves in vitro fertilization (IVF) with short-term embryo culture (up to 5–7 days). This method allows assessment of oocyte, zygote, and embryonic phenotypes associated with unsuccessful IVF. In this issue of the JCI, Wang, Miyamoto, et al. (7) focus on identifying maternal genetic causes of preimplantation embryo arrest, whereby retrieved metaphase II–stage (MII-stage) oocytes appear healthy and can be fertilized, forming normal zygotes, but the embryos stop developing after one or a few cell divisions. Using exome sequencing of DNA from 606 women with this type of infertility, the authors identified deleterious compound heterozygous or homozygous variants in karyopherin subunit α7 (KPNA7) in ten (1.7%) families. The genetic burden of KPNA7 matches that of PADI6, the most frequently implicated maternal gene in preimplantation embryo arrest (8, 9). This result revealed the requirement of another class of proteins, karyopherins, for early human embryo development (7). The finding supports the idea that nuclear shuttling of certain proteins affects development of preimplantation embryos and in particular the proper initiation of zygotic genome activation (ZGA), which requires both correctly timed degradation of maternal RNAs and proteins and activation of transcription and translation of the embryonic genome.