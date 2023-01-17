Karyopherin α deficiency contributes to human preimplantation embryo arrest

Genetic burden analysis identified candidate gene KPNA7. To discover genes responsible for human PREMBA in patients with the sporadic form, we performed WES in 606 PREMBA patients and 2,813 healthy controls. Variant calling and quality control were performed jointly across the samples (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI159951DS1). Following the phasing of individual-level genotype data, 49,274 putative functional variants across 3,993 genes were identified, and a standard collapsing analysis under a gene-based burden test for recessive diplotypes was performed. As expected, we observed a significant enrichment of biallelic rare variants in the well-studied gene PADI6 (Genbank NM_207421.4) in 12 patients but not in controls (P = 8.78 × 10−10) (Figure 1, A and B). The positive signal for PADI6 demonstrates the feasibility of our sample size and analysis system.

Figure 1 Burden testing shown as a Manhattan plot and a QQ plot. Two genes, including the known PADI6, showed significant enrichment of rare variants in patients. (A) Manhattan plot of –log 10 (P value) from a cohort of PREMBA patients. (B) QQ plot of the –log 10 (P value). The x axis represents the expected –log 10 (P value) under the uniform distribution of P values. The y axis shows the observed –log 10 (P value) from the burden testing data. The red dotted line shows the Bonferroni’s corrected significance threshold P = 1.25 × 10–5 (0.05/3993).

In addition to PADI6, another strong genetic burden signal pointed to KPNA7 (Figure 1, A and B), a member of the karyopherin α family of genes. Rare variants in KPNA7 (NM_001145715.3) occurred in 10 patients and none in controls (P = 2.88 × 10−8), which surpassed the Bonferroni’s corrected significance threshold (0.05/3993, P = 1.25 × 10−5).

To validate the genetic evidence for KPNA7, Sanger sequencing was used to confirm the variants and inheritance pattern (Figure 2A). The patients in families 1, 2, 4, 5, 7, and 10 all carried a homozygous recurrent variant (c.C607T, p.L203F), while the patients in families 3, 6, and 9 had compound heterozygous variants, including the recurrent variant (c.C607T, p.L203F), combined with c.C635T, p.P212L, c.C523A, p.Q175K, and c.1350_1356delGTGTCTT,p.C451*, respectively. There were no homozygotes for the recurrent variant either in public databases or our in-house control databases. Homozygosity mapping analysis suggested a low probability of founder effect for the recurrent variant L203F (Supplemental Figure 2). The patient from family 8 had a homozygous missense variant (c.G454A, p.V152M). The variants in families 1, 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, and 10 followed an obvious recessive inheritance pattern, while one of the alleles was of maternal origin in families 6 and 9, thus excluding the possibility that the compound heterozygous variants came from the same allele. The inheritance pattern in family 5 was uncertain due to the lack of parental samples. Overall, 4 missense and 1 nonsense variant were identified in KPNA7 from 10 patients. KPNA7 is localized in chromosome 7, and the predicted protein consists of an N-terminal importin β binding domain and 10 armadillo (ARM) repeats (10) (Supplemental Figure 3A). Residues affected by missense variants were located between the third and fourth ARM repeats and were highly conserved among different vertebrate species (Supplemental Figure 3A). In silico analysis predicted that the 4 missense variants were functionally damaging or possibly damaging (Supplemental Table 1). In addition, we found that KPNA7 was highly and specifically expressed in human oocytes and early embryos, but was nearly undetectable in most somatic tissues (Supplemental Figure 3B), suggesting its potentially important roles during early embryonic development. The population-based genetic burden analysis implicated a candidate gene, KPNA7, leading to PREMBA.

Figure 2 KPNA7 biallelic variants identified in 10 independent families. (A) Pedigrees of the 10 families affected by infertility with Sanger sequencing confirmation below. Squares denote male family members, circles denote female members, solid circles denote affected individuals, and equals signs represent infertility. (B) Phenotypes of oocytes and early stage embryos from 5 of the patients. Scale bar: 80 μm.

Clinical features. All PREMBA patients with KPNA7 variants had regular menstrual cycles and normal sex hormone levels, but had suffered from infertility for many years. Several rounds of IVF/ICSI cycles had been attempted, but all ended in failure. Detailed clinical information is summarized in Supplemental Table 2 and Figure 2B. Briefly, for the patient in family 1, the majority of the cleaved embryos were arrested at the 2- to 6-cell stage on day 3 and were discarded after failing to reach the blastocyst stage. Only a few 6- to 9-cell embryos were frozen and were implanted, but no pregnancy was established. For the patients in family 2 and family 3, most of the fertilized oocytes underwent normal cleavage, but failed to reach the blastocyst stage after extended culture or failed to establish pregnancy. The patient in family 4 had limited embryos that underwent normal cleavage, but all were arrested at the 3- to 5-cell stage. The patient in family 5 had a few viable embryos on day 3, but they failed to form blastocysts on day 5. The patients in families 6, 7, and 8 had limited viable embryos and blastocysts, and they all failed to establish pregnancy. For the patients in family 9 and family 10, embryos could undergo cleavage, but no embryos were viable on day 3 or they failed to form blastocysts after culture.

In summary, in most of the patients carrying biallelic KPNA7 variants, normal PB1 oocytes could be retrieved and varying numbers of zygotes could be obtained. However, after the first rounds of cleavage, embryos were arrested or could not establish pregnancy after implantation, thus showing the phenotype of PREMBA.

Pathogenic variants in KPNA7 disrupted its binding ability with its substrate and showed reduced nuclear transport activity. To assess the impact of identified variants on KPNA7 function in vitro, FLAG-tagged vectors with WT or mutant KPNA7 were transfected into HEK293T cells to measure protein levels by Western blotting, and GFP-tagged vectors were cotransfected to evaluate transfection efficiency. As a result, the protein levels of all missense mutant KPNA7 (p.L203F, p.P212L, p.Q175K, p.V152M) were significantly lower than WT, while p.C451* mutant KPNA7 was completely undetectable (Figure 3, A and B). Meanwhile, immunofluorescent assays were performed in transfected HeLa cells to detect the subcellular distribution. As shown in Supplemental Figure 4, although the nuclear localization of KPNA7 was not affected in the mutant groups, the signal intensity was very faint and was visible only under high exposure settings, which was consistent with the Western blotting result in HEK293T cells.

Figure 3 Effects of KPNA7 variants in vitro. (A) Immunoblot of WT and the 5 mutant KPNA7 proteins in HEK293T cells. (B) Relative protein levels of KPNA7. Relative amounts of KPNA7 were calculated after normalizing to the endogenous vinculin and the exogenous GFP protein level. (C) Pull-down assay using purified GST-GFP/GST-SV40TNLS-GFP and WT or missense mutant KPNA7 with GST beads. Missense alterations affect the ability of KPNA7 to bind to substrate SV40TNLS. (D) Quantitative analysis of the KPNA7 protein levels in C. Relative amounts of KPNA7 were calculated after normalizing to the GST-SV40TNLS-GFP protein level. (E) In vitro nuclear transport assays of purified WT and missense mutant KPNA7 with the transport substrate GST-SV40TNLS-GFP. Missense alterations affect transport ability of KPNA7 to its substrates SV40TNLS. Negative control (NC) means no addition of the KPNA7 protein. DNA was stained with DAPI. Scale bar: 30 μm. (F) Quantitative analysis of KPNA7 transport capacity in E. A total of 100 cells were counted. (G) Pull-down assay using purified GST-RSL1D1-GFP and WT or missense mutant KPNA7 with GST beads. (H) Quantitative analysis of KPNA7 protein levels in G. Relative amounts of KPNA7 were calculated after normalizing to the GST-RSL1D1-GFP protein level. (I) In vitro nuclear transport assays with the transport substrate GST-RSL1D1-GFP. Missense alterations affect transport ability of KPNA7 to RSL1D1. DNA was stained with DAPI. Scale bar: 30 μm. (J) Quantitative analysis of KPNA7 transport capacity in I. Seventy cells were counted. All quantitative data in Figure 3 are represented as individual values with mean ± SD. n = 3 biological replicates. One-way ANOVA. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

It has been reported that importin α binds its substrates to exert nuclear transport functions through the major classical nuclear localization signal (cNLS) binding pocket that resides between the second and fourth ARM repeats (10). KPNA7 can bind and transport SV40TNLS-containing proteins (11). In view of the amino acid alignment showing that all 4 patient-derived missense variants were located within the second and fourth ARM domains (Supplemental Figure 3A), we speculated that the binding ability of KPNA7 with SV40TNLS proteins may be disrupted by these variants. WT and missense mutant KPNA7 proteins were purified for pull-down assays together with glutathione S-transferase–tagged (GST-tagged) SV40TNLS-GFP. As shown in Figure 3, C and D, the interaction between KPNA7 and SV40TNLS-GFP was strongly disrupted by the missense variants. Furthermore, in vitro nuclear transport assays showed that mutant KPNA7 showed significantly reduced SV40TNLS protein transport activity compared with WT (Figure 3, E and F). Besides, it is known that the GTP fixed form of Ran (Q69LRanGTP) inhibits nuclear import by importin β (12). We next tested transport capacity of KPNA7 under exposure to Q69LRanGTP. Transport abilities of mutant KPNA7 proteins were more sensitive to Q69LRanGTP than WT (Supplemental Figure 5, A–C), further confirming the destructive effects of the KPNA7 variants. Thus, the physiological function of KPNA7 was significantly impaired by the patient-derived pathogenic variants.

RSL1D1 is a downstream substrate for KPNA7. Although a few potential cargos of KPNA7 have been identified in pancreatic cancer cell lines and KPNA7-overexpressing HEK293 T lines (11, 13), up until now, there has, to our knowledge, been no report on specific candidate substrates that function in human oocytes and early embryos. Thus, we set the following two selection criteria. First, using the NCBI’s Blastp database, we looked for human proteins that contained nuclear localization sequences that are highly similar to SV40TNLS (PKKKRKV). By sequence alignment, 26 proteins were identified (Supplemental Table 3). Secondly, mRNA expression of candidate substrates should be high in human oocytes or early embryos according to our in-house RNA-Seq results using human oocytes or early embryos at different stages. Finally, RSL1D1, with the nuclear localization sequence PKKPKV and high expression in oocytes, was identified as one of the likely candidate substrates for KPNA7. RSL1D1, cellular senescence-inhibited gene (CSIG), is implicated in regulating cell cycle and cell senescence (14). GST pull-down assays and in vitro transport assays further supported the substrate property of RSL1D1 toward KPNA7 (Figure 3, G and I, and Supplemental Figure 5D). Next, to explore the influence of patient-derived variants on the interaction between KPNA7 and RSL1D1, GST-RSL1D1-GFP pull-down and immunoprecipitation experiments were carried out. As indicated in Figure 3, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 5D, all missense variants significantly reduced the ability of KPNA7 to bind to RSL1D1. Furthermore, the nuclear import of RSL1D1 was also decreased by the KPNA7 mutants (Figure 3, I and J). In summary, RSL1D1 is a downstream substrate of KPNA7, and the pathogenic variants impaired the interaction between KPNA7 and RSL1D1.

mKPNA2 may be equivalent to hKPNA7 and acted as the key karyopherin α in mouse embryos. In order to recapitulate the phenotype of embryo arrest in mice, we first generated Kpna7L222F knockin mice (corresponding to human recurrent variant L203F) (Supplemental Figure 6A). However, all homozygous Kpna7L222F female mice were healthy and fertile (Supplemental Figure 6, B and C). We compared the expression of WT mouse KPNA7 (mKPNA7) and that of the corresponding human mutants in transfected cells. Mouse Kpna7 corresponding variants had no effect on mKPNA7 protein levels (Supplemental Figure 6D), while human KPNA7 variants remarkably reduced the protein levels of hKPNA7 (Figure 3A). This suggests different effects of the same variants on hKPNA7 and mKPNA7. To further mimic the embryo arrest phenotype in mice, we constructed Kpna7-KO (Kpna7–/–) mice (Supplemental Figure 6, A, E, and F). Unexpectedly, homozygous Kpna7–/– female mice with both C57BL/6 and ICR backgrounds were also healthy and fertile (Supplemental Figure 6, G and H). We therefore speculated that there could exist functional compensation or redundancy for KPNA7 in mice. Given that there exist 7 and 6 subtypes of karyopherin α in humans and mice, respectively (15), we compared the expression of different subtypes in oocytes and early embryos in both humans and mice by quantitative real-time PCR (qRT-PCR) (Figure 4, A and B). Strikingly, these subtypes showed expression patterns that differed in human and mouse oocytes. In humans, KPNA7 showed the highest expressed karyopherin α, while in mice, Kpna2 showed the highest expressed karyopherin α compared with Kpna7 and other members of the karyopherin α family (Figure 4, A and B). Moreover, considering the fact that KPNA2 and KPNA7 are classified into the same subfamily of karyopherin α proteins (10), we inferred that in mice, KPNA2, rather than KPNA7, might be the homologue of hKPNA7.

Figure 4 Different expression patterns and binding affinity for RSL1D1 between KPNA7 and KPNA2 in humans and mice. (A) Comparison of karyopherin α gene expression patterns in humans by qRT-PCR. (B) Comparison of karyopherin α expression patterns in mice by qRT-PCR. KPNA7 was the most highly expressed subtype in human oocytes, while KPNA2 was the most highly expressed subtype in mouse oocytes. Values of KPNA2 and KPNA7 are indicated above bar graphs. (C) Immunoprecipitation from HEK293T cells expressing FLAG-tagged WT KPNA7 or KPNA2 and HA-tagged RSL1D1 with anti-FLAG beads. (D) Quantification of C. Data are represented as individual values with mean ± SD. n = 3 biological replicates. Unpaired 2-sided t test. ***P < 0.001.

In addition, we compared the binding capacity of hKPNA7 and mKPNA2 with RSL1D1, respectively. We found that the interaction of hKPNA7 and human KPNA2 (hKPNA2) with human RSL1D1 (hRSL1D1) was similar (Figure 4, C and D). However, mKPNA2 showed dramatically stronger interaction with mouse RSL1D1 (mRSL1D1) than mKPNA7 (Figure 4, C and D), implying that mKPNA2, instead of mKPNA7, plays an essential role in mouse early embryos and functions through the same downstream target RSL1D1 as hKPNA7.

mKPNA2 depletion recapitulated the phenotype resulting from hKPNA7 deficiency by affecting the nuclear transport of RSL1D1. In view of the possibility that mKPNA2, rather than mKPNA7, plays a role equivalent to that of hKPNA7, we next constructed Kpna2-KO mice (Kpna2–/–) (Supplemental Figure 7, A–C). Kpna2–/– females on a C57BL/6 background were difficult to obtain, and the few homozygotes that were obtained showed small body size and small ovaries. Only a few oocytes were super ovulated, but all were arrested at the 2-cell stage after fertilization. It has been reported that mouse models for one gene may produce varying degrees of phenotype on different genetic backgrounds (16). Thus, we attempted to produce ICR background Kpna2–/– mice. Unlike C57BL/6 background mice, Kpna2–/– mice on an ICR background were easy to obtain and exhibited normal body and ovary size. Mating Kpna2–/– female mice with WT males yielded no offspring (Figure 5A), while Kpna2+/– females and Kpna2–/– males were fertile. Oocytes from ICR Kpna2–/– females could be fertilized normally, and most zygotes could complete the first cleavage (Figure 5B and Supplemental Table 4). However, extended in vitro culture revealed embryo arrest at the 2-cell stage. Only a small number of embryos developed into the 4-cell stage at 72 hours after fertilization, but none of them progressed to the morula stage (Figure 5B and Supplemental Table 4), thus mimicking the phenotype of PREMBA resulting from KPNA7 deficiency in human embryos. Thus, in humans, KPNA7 plays an essential role during embryonic development, while the function of KPNA7 in mice is replaced by that of KPNA2, suggesting that the Kpna2–/– mouse is a reasonable animal model for elucidating the pathogenesis of PREMBA resulting from KPNA7 dysfunction.

Figure 5 Infertility of Kpna2–/– females. (A) Statistical analysis of the reproductive ability of Kpna2–/– mice. n = 12. Data are represented as individual values with mean ± SD. (B) Two-cell stage embryos and blastocysts derived from WT and Kpna2–/– females at 24 hours and 108 hours after IVF. Scale bar: 50 μm. (C) PLA-detecting interaction between exogenous RSL1D1-HA and endogenous KPNA2. Scale bar: 20 μm. (D) Quantitative analysis of PLA signals in C. Violin plots are shown with median as well as lower (25%) and upper (75%) quartiles. Ten cells in 3 biological replicates were counted. One-way ANOVA. (E) Localization of exogenous mClover3-RSL1D1 and endogenous RSL1D1 in zygotes from WT and Kpna2–/– females. H 2 B-mcherry was exogenously injected as the marker of the chromosomes. Scale bar: 50 μm. (F) Relative fluorescence intensity of RSL1D1 in the nucleus compared with the total cell in zygotes shown in E. Exo, exogenous; Endo, endogenous. Data are represented as individual values with mean ± SD. n = 3 biological replicates. Unpaired 2-sided t test. (G) Statistical analysis of the reproductive ability of Rsl1d1OO–/– mice. n = 8. Data are represented as individual values with mean ± SD. (H) Phenotype of embryos from Rsl1d1OO–/– females at 24 hours and 108 hours after IVF. Scale bar: 50 μm. (I) Incorporation of BrUTP, which marks the synthesis of nascent transcripts in 2 PN zygotes and 2-cell embryos from WT and Kpna2–/– females. Scale bar: 50 μm. (J) Fluorescence intensity of BrUTP in I. Data are represented as individual values with mean ± SD. n = 3 biological replicates. Unpaired 2-sided t test. (K) Gene Ontology analysis of downregulated genes after maternal KO of Kpna2 in 2-cell embryos. ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

We have demonstrated that mKPNA2 functions via the same downstream substrate RSL1D1 as hKPNA7 (Figure 4C). Further proximity ligation assay (PLA) validates the interaction between mRSL1D1 and mKPNA2 (Figure 5, C and D). Next, to determine the effect of Kpna2 depletion on the nuclear localization of RSL1D1 in mice, we monitored the entry of RSL1D1 into the nucleus by microinjecting complementary RNA (cRNA) of mClover3-tagged mouse Rsl1d1 into zygotes together with H 2 B-mcherry as the marker of chromosomes and by immunofluorescence of endogenous RSL1D1. All zygotes from the WT group showed strong nuclear localization of RSL1D1, while in the Kpna2–/– group, the RSL1D1 nuclear signals were extremely weak and sporadic (Figure 5, E and F). In contrast, the entry of RSL1D1 into the nucleus was not affected in mouse Kpna7–/– zygotes (Supplemental Figure 7D), indicating that mKPNA2, instead of mKPNA7, plays an important role in RSL1D1 nuclear import.

To evaluate the role of RSL1D1 during embryonic development, we first downregulated Rsl1d1 expression in mouse 2 pronuclei (PN) zygotes in vitro. Compared with the control group, almost all Rsl1d1 knockdown embryos were arrested at the morula stage, and Rsl1d1 cRNA injection was able to rescue the phenotype (Supplemental Figure 7, E and F), demonstrating that the embryo arrest phenotype resulted from Rsl1d1 knockdown. To evaluate the role of Rsl1d1 on embryonic development in vivo, we generated mice with an oocyte-specific KO of Rsl1d1 on a C57BL/6 background (Rsl1d1OO–/–) (Supplemental Figure 7, G and H). Rsl1d1OO–/– homozygous females were completely infertile (Figure 5G). To further evaluate the phenotype, we performed IVF of Rsl1d1OO–/– females with WT males. Most oocytes (about 81.6%) from Rsl1d1OO–/– females could be fertilized normally, and 64.5% of zygotes could develop to the 2-cell stage (Figure 5H and Supplemental Table 5). However, few of these 2-cell embryos were able to progress to the 4-cell stage (Figure 5H and Supplemental Table 5), exactly recapitulating the phenotype of Kpna2–/– female mice. These results further implied that hKPNA7 and mKPNA2 exert their function through the specific downstream substrate RSL1D1 during embryonic development.

Kpna2–/– embryos showed ZGA defects that partially contributed to embryo arrest. It is well known that zygotic genome activation (ZGA) is essential for normal embryonic development (17, 18), and a group of nuclear localization factors needs to be imported into the nucleus so that these factors can perform their roles during ZGA (19). Considering the fact that Kpna2–/– zygotes showed reduced nuclear localization of RSL1D1 (Figure 5, E and F), we hypothesized that nuclear transport of nuclear factors is impaired and that ZGA events in Kpna2–/– preimplantation embryos may be impaired. It has been reported that minor ZGA is initiated as early as 5 hours after pronucleus formation and that major ZGA is initiated at the 2-cell stage and is essential for embryo development beyond the 2-cell stage (20, 21). Therefore, we monitored the transcription of endogenous genes in 1-cell and 2-cell embryos using 5-bromouridine 5′-triphosphate (BrUTP) incorporation. WT embryos showed normal transcription, while the signal in Kpna2–/– embryos was significantly reduced (Figure 5, I and J), suggesting that the ZGA events may be severely disturbed by Kpna2 depletion. As a control, the ZGA process in Kpna7–/– zygotes was not affected (Supplemental Figure 7I), which also suggested that mKPNA2 might be the homologue of hKPNA7.

To further elucidate the main affected pathways responsible for embryo arrest upon Kpna2 depletion, we performed RNA-Seq using in vitro–fertilized 2-cell embryos from ovarian-stimulated Kpna2–/– and Kpna2+/– mice. According to Gene Ontology analysis, 5,907 genes were downregulated in a variety of cellular processes, including RNA metabolism, RNA modification, transcription, and cytoplasmic translation, etc. (Figure 5K). qRT-PCR showed the decreased expression of transcription- and translation-related genes, especially genes related to the commonly known ZGA marker RNA polymerase II (22) (Supplemental Figure 7J), indicating that the phenotype of embryo arrest in Kpna2–/– mice at least partially resulted from ZGA defects. In light of the similar role between hKPNA7 and mKPNA2, this mechanism may also explain the PREMBA phenotype in patients with KPNA7 pathogenic variants.

Human KPNA7 cRNA supplementation can overcome embryo arrest in Kpna2–/– mice. To explore a potential therapeutic strategy for PREMBA patients resulting from KPNA7 deficiency, we performed rescue experiments in Kpna2–/– mice through microinjection of KPNA2 or KPNA7 cRNA. First, to evaluate the rescue efficiency at the zygote stage, we microinjected cRNAs of human and mouse KPNA2 into Kpna2–/– mouse-derived zygotes. As shown in Figure 6, A and B, either human or mouse KPNA2 cRNA could successfully rescue the phenotype of embryo arrest at concentrations of 1,000 ng/μL. More than half of the rescued embryos were able to develop to the blastocyst stage, showing the feasibility for this rescue strategy. Next, we tested to determine whether supplementation of KPNA7 cRNA could also rescue the phenotype of embryo arrest in Kpna2–/– mouse-derived zygotes. To this end, cRNAs of human and mouse KPNA7 were microinjected. At concentrations of 1,000 ng/μL, no arrested embryos were rescued in either group. When the concentration was increased to 3,000 ng/μL, more than half of the hKPNA7 cRNA–injected embryos developed to the blastocyst stage and the transport of RSL1D1 into the nucleus increased significantly (Figure 6, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). However, in the mKPNA7 cRNA–injected group, most embryos did not overcome the 2-cell stage (Figure 6, C and D). Unfortunately, preliminary attempts to transfer rescued blastocysts failed to establish pregnancy in foster female mice. The successful rescue using hKPNA7 cRNA injection supports the conclusion that hKPNA7 and mKPNA2 play equivalent roles during embryonic development.