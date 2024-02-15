Lysosomal processing of sulfatide analogs alters target NKT cell specificity and immune responses in cancer

Sulfatide analogs with either a sphingosine base or a phytosphingosine base stimulate type II NKT cells. In this study, we evaluated 6 different sulfatide analogs, 4 of which were newly synthesized (C24:2, pC24:0, pC24:1, and pC24:2) (Figure 1A). These analogs are classified into 2 groups on the basis of their sphingoid base, C18-sphingosine or C18-phytosphingosine (26), the latter being the sphingoid base of KRN7000, the prototypical agonist of type I NKT cells (Figure 1B). Each sulfatide contains an acyl chain with 0, 1, or 2 double bonds. The sulfatides are designated C24:0, C24:1, and C24:2 for the sphingosine series and pC24:0, pC24:1, and pC24:2 for the phytosphingosine series (Figure 1A). The sulfatide analog C24:1 is the major component of the native sulfatide mixture in the myelin of the nervous system. C24:1 was shown in previous reports to be one of the immunodominant components of native sulfatide to stimulate type II NKT cells (27–29). First, we investigated the immunoreactivity of each sulfatide analog utilizing the sulfatide-reactive, CD1d-restricted NKT cell hybridoma clone XV19, which was derived from type II NKT cells (30). We stimulated XV19 with the plate-bound mCD1d monomer loaded with each sulfatide analog and measured IL-2 levels in the culture media as an activation marker. Titration curves of each analog showed that, among the sphingosine base group, C24:1 had the highest and C24:0 had the lowest stimulation of XV19 (Figure 1C, left), which is consistent with previous reports (27). In the phytosphingosine base group, the corresponding analogs had a similar rank order of reactivity, with pC24:0 being the least potent and pC24:1 the most, but their reactivity was still weaker than that of C24:1 in both magnitude of response and potency on a molar basis (Figure 1C, right). These results suggest that all the sulfatide analogs tested stimulated type II NKT cells and that C24:1 induced the highest immunoreactivity among the 6 analogs used in this assay.

C24:1 and C24:2 stimulate type II NKT cells specifically in a CD1d-dependent manner. Next, to better characterize each sulfatide analog, we stimulated both type I and type II NKT cell hybridoma clones (DN32 and XV19, respectively) with each sulfatide analog at the same concentration (0.5 μM), presented by the plate-bound CD1d monomer (Figure 2A). Notably, the maximum level of IL-2 secreted from DN32 and XV19 in response to anti-CD3 was substantially different. Likewise, the absolute magnitude of the response to lipids varied between the hybridoma clones, so the magnitudes must be compared only in relation to the anti-CD3 control for that hybridoma, and not between hybridomas. All 3 analogs in the phytosphingosine base group activated both type I and type II NKT cell hybridoma clones, although they stimulated the type II NKT cell hybridoma more strongly than did the type I NKT cell hybridoma. It is not clear why the analogs with a phytosphingosine base group activated type I NKT cells to a limited extent. Clearly, the way the sphingosine and acyl chains fit into pockets in the CD1d molecule can affect T cell specificity even though these are not exposed, but they could influence the orientation of the exposed portion. KRN7000 also has a phytosphingosine base, but it is difficult to make a structural connection without crystallography or other molecular imaging techniques. In contrast, C24:2 with a sphingosine base, as well as C24:1, activated only the type II NKT cell hybridoma, but not the type I NKT cell hybridoma. Therefore, these analogs are type II NKT cell specific. C24:0 activated neither of the hybridoma clones. We also confirmed that the stimulation by sulfatide analogs was CD1d dependent because the presence of anti-CD1d antibody (clone 20H2) completely abolished the reactivity of the sulfatide analogs. In contrast, stimulation by the anti-CD3 antibody (Figure 2A) was not affected. Since C24:1 and C24:2 were specific ligands for the type II NKT cell hybridoma, but not stimulatory for the type I NKT cell hybridoma DN32, we decided to focus on them for further investigation.

Figure 2 Sulfatide analogs with a sphingosine base stimulate the type II NKT hybridoma clone in a CD1d-dependent manner. Specificities of sulfatide analogs against type I or type II NKT cells were evaluated by ELISA to measure IL-2 concentrations in the culture supernatants of hybridoma clones stimulated with each sulfatide analog. (A) The type I NKT hybridoma clone DN32 (left) and the type II NKT hybridoma clone XV19 (right) were stimulated for 24 hours with 0.5 μg plate-bound mCD1d monomers that were either unloaded or loaded with each sulfatide analog (0.5 μM) or KRN7000 (8.73 μM), or with 0.5 μg plate-bound anti-CD3 antibody in the presence of 10 μg/mL rat IgG or anti-CD1d antibody (20H2). (B) The type I NKT hybridoma clone DN32 (left) and the type II NKT hybridoma clone XV19 (right) were stimulated for 24 hours with 0.5 μg plate-bound mCD1d monomers loaded with graded concentrations of C24:1 or C24:2. (C) The type I NKT hybridoma clones 24.9E (left) and 24.8A (right) were stimulated for 24 hours with 0.5 μg plate-bound mCD1d monomers unloaded or loaded with C24:1, C24:2 (each 1 μM), or KRN7000 (8.73 μM), or with 0.5 μg plate-bound anti-CD3 antibody in the presence of 10 μg/mL rat IgG or anti-CD1d antibody (20H2). Data represent at least 2 experiments and the mean ± SD of triplicate (A) or duplicate (B and C) cultures.

C24:1 and C24:2 were titrated with the type I NKT cell hybridoma clone DN32. Neither of these compounds stimulated this type I NKT cell hybridoma at any concentration ranging from 0.1 to 30 μM presented by the CD1d monomer on plastic (Figure 2B, left). At the same time, we again confirmed that C24:1 and C24:2 stimulated the type II NKT cell hybridoma clone XV19 with a bell-shaped titration curve (Figure 2B, right). In addition, we stimulated 2 other type I NKT cell hybridomas, 24.9E and 24.8A, with sulfatide analogs to confirm that these analogs do not stimulate at least 3 different hybridoma clones of type I NKT cells. 24.9E and 24.8A are type I NKT cell hybridoma clones that differ from DN32 by their Vβ/Jβ gene rearrangements (DN32: Vβ8.2/Jβ2.4, 24.9E: Vβ8.3/Jβ2.4, and 24.8A: Vβ8.2/Jβ2.5). They react to different kinds of ligands (e.g., 24.8A reacts more with phosphatidyl-inositol than with αGalCer) and have different magnitudes of reactivity even to the same ligand (31). As shown in Figure 2C, C24:1 and C24:2 did not stimulate either 24.9E or 24.8A. Although KRN7000 did not stimulate 24.8A either, this is consistent with a previous report (31). Thus, these sulfatide analogs presented by CD1d monomers on plastic did not stimulate any of 3 type I NKT cell hybridoma clones we tested.

The effects of sulfatide analogs on tumor immunity. We previously reported that in vivo injection of native sulfatide in a murine model of lung metastasis increased the number of lung nodules, whereas KRN7000 reduced it (15). Using the same model, we tested the effect of the sulfatide analogs on the establishment of lung metastases. CT26 tumor cells were injected i.v. into WT mice, which subsequently received a single i.p. injection of lipid. C24:1, which has been reported to be the immunodominant component of native sulfatide, had no significant effect on the number of lung metastases in these WT mice compared with the vehicle-injected group, but C24:2 significantly reduced the development of lung metastases in a dose-dependent manner (Figure 3, A and B), albeit not as completely as KRN7000 did. The unexpected protection by C24:2 could theoretically have been due either to stimulation of an altered functional response of type II NKT cells or stimulation of type I NKT cells.

Figure 3 The effects of sulfatide analogs on tumor immunity. (A) WT mice were injected i.v. via the tail vein with 5 × 105 CT26 cells and subsequently injected i.p. with the vehicle used to dissolve the sulfatide analogs, 500 pmol KRN7000, or 30 nmol sulfatide analogs. Mice were sacrificed 12 days after tumor challenge, and lung metastases were enumerated. The mean nodule number for each group is indicated by a horizontal bar, and each symbol represents an individual mouse. (B) WT mice were injected i.v. into the tail vein with 5 × 105 CT26 cells and subsequently injected i.p. with a graded dose of sulfatide analogs (ranging from 0 to 30 nmol). Mice were sacrificed 14 days after tumor challenge, and lung metastases were enumerated (n = 9–10 mice per group). Data represent at least 2 experiments and the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001. Mann-Whitney test was used to determine P values.

C24:2 promotes tumor immunity through an IFN-γ–dependent mechanism. To further investigate the mechanism explaining the different outcomes with C24:1 and C24:2 in vivo, we conducted an ex vivo study. We isolated splenic mononuclear cells (MNCs) from WT mice, stimulated with each sulfatide analog and analyzed cytokine production. Splenic MNCs from WT mice stimulated with C24:2 produced a greater amount of both Th1 and Th2 cytokines compared with C24:1, and this cytokine production was CD1/NKT cell dependent, as splenic MNCs from Cd1-deficient (Cd1-KO) mice produced no cytokines when stimulated with either lipid (Figure 4A). In addition, we examined lung MNCs, as the lung is the site at which the i.v.-injected CT26 cells are trapped and form the tumor nodules. Similar to the results of the splenic cells, lung MNCs incubated with C24:2-pulsed bone marrow–derived DCs (BMDCs) produced a higher amount of both Th1 and Th2 cytokines compared with lung MNCs stimulated with C24:1-pulsed BMDCs (Figure 4B). We also confirmed in vivo that injection of C24:2 stimulated a much greater amount of cytokine production, as measured in plasma, than did C24:1 in WT mice (Figure 4, C and D). Thus, the increased cytokine production was not limited to an in vitro observation. In addition, we analyzed the serum cytokine levels of mice injected with each lipid across different time points (3 h, 6 h, 12 h, and 24 h after injection). The heatmap of individual cytokine levels in serum showed a pattern similar to that seen in plasma (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI165281DS1). The principal component analysis (PCA) data generated from the same experiment demonstrated that the clusters of KRN7000-, C24:1-, and C24:2-injected mice were distinct from each other (Figure 4E). As the cytokine production in plasma stimulated with C24:2 was more Th1 skewed than that stimulated with C24:1, because both ratios of IFN-γ/IL-4 and IFN-γ/IL-13 were higher in C24:2 (Figure 4F), we hypothesized that the difference between the effects of C24:1 and C24:2 in tumor immunity was dependent on IFN-γ production. To address this, we injected each lipid into IFN-γ–deficient (Ifng-KO) mice that had been previously injected with CT26 cells and counted lung metastasis nodules. Consistent with our hypothesis, in the absence of IFN-γ, C24:2 did not reduce the number of lung metastases (Figure 4G, no statistically significant differences across all groups), in contrast to that seen in WT mice (Figure 3A). These data suggest that C24:2 promoted tumor immunity through an IFN-γ–dependent mechanism.

Figure 4 Tumor protection induced by C24:2 is IFN-γ dependent. (A) In vitro cytokine response of splenic MNCs from naive WT mice or Cd1-KO mice stimulated for 72 hours with a graded dose of sulfatide analogs (mean ± SD of triplicate cultures). (B) In vitro cytokine response of lung MNCs from naive WT mice stimulated for 96 hours with BMDCs prepulsed with a graded dose of sulfatide analogs (mean ± SD of triplicate cultures). (C and D) Radar plot (C) and bar graph (D) show plasma cytokine levels of mice injected i.p. with 30 nmol sulfatide analogs. Plasma samples were collected 12 hours after lipid injection and analyzed. n = 6 mice per group. (E) Clustering analysis by PCA of serum cytokine profiles for mice injected i.p. with the vehicle used to dissolve the sulfatide analogs, 500 pmol KRN7000, or 30 nmol sulfatide analogs. Serum samples were collected 3 hours, 6 hours, 12 hours, and 24 hours after lipid injection and analyzed. n = 5 mice per group. (F) Plasma cytokine levels in mice injected i.p. with 500 pmol KRN7000, 30 nmol C24:1, or 30 nmol C24:2 are plotted as a ratio between IFN-γ and IL-4 (left) or IFN-γ and IL-13 (right). Plasma samples were collected 12 hours after the lipid injection and analyzed. n = 6 mice per group. (G) Ifng-KO mice were injected i.v. via the tail vein with 5 × 105 CT26 cells and subsequently injected i.p. with the vehicle used to dissolve the sulfatide analogs, 500 pmol KRN7000, or 30 nmol sulfatide analogs. Mice were sacrificed 14 days after tumor challenge, and lung metastases were enumerated. The mean nodule number for each group is indicated by a horizontal bar. Each symbol represents an individual mouse. Data represent at least 2 experiments. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.005 across all groups. Results for D were assessed by Mann-Whitney test and results for E were assessed by Mann-Whitney U test.

Since we observed antitumor function from C24:2 in the CT26 tumor metastasis mouse model, we further verified that C24:2 was not potentially contaminated with a variant form that would be more immunostimulatory, such as the α-anomer of C24:2. To address this, we generated the α-anomer of C24:2 (SR-22-24A) and the α-anomer of C24:1 (C24:1) (Supplemental Figure 3A). We titrated SR-22-24A and C24:2 with BMDCs to activate DN32 and observed a 1,000-fold greater reactivity to the α-anomer (Supplemental Figure 3B). Additionally, we titrated SR-22-24A and C24:1 with CD1d-lipid complexes on plastic and compared them with their β-anomers and observed differing reactivity to DN32 activation (Supplemental Figure 3C). Although we could not assess the magnitude of the difference in reactivity for C24:2 compounds because the β-anomer did not stimulate, we observed that C24:1 had at least a 1,000-fold difference in reactivity when compared with C24:1. Since these compounds all underwent similar synthesis processes, we believe that any potential α-anomer contamination would have to be under 0.1%, or it would have been detected in the hybridoma assays without processing.

The difference of antigen-presenting cells and cosignaling molecules expressed on APCs between C24:1 and C24:2 injected mice. In our in vivo experiment, plasma cytokine production in mice injected with sulfatide analogs showed that the levels not only of IFN-γ but also of other cytokines, including IL-12p70 and sCD40L, were significantly higher in C24:2-injected mice compared with levels in C24:1-injected mice (Figure 4, C and D). These results indicate that the interaction between NKT cells and antigen-presenting cells (APCs) might be involved in the difference in tumor immunity outcomes between C24:1 and C24:2. NKT cells are activated through the recognition of glycolipids presented by CD1d-expressing APCs without affecting their CD1d expression level (Supplemental Figure 2). Also, further outcomes of cellular interactions during immune responses are controlled by cosignaling molecules expressed on the cell surface of APCs. Therefore, to gain more insight into how C24:2 promotes tumor immunity through an IFN-γ–dependent mechanism, we investigated the difference in phenotypes of APCs and their cosignaling molecules between the mice injected with C24:1 and those injected with C24:2. We injected WT mice with each lipid, and after 24 hours, we harvested and analyzed their splenic MNCs stained with mAbs specific for cell-surface markers and cosignaling molecules. As shown in Figure 5B, the number of conventional DCs (cDCs) (CD11c+B220–, gating shown in Figure 5A) was significantly greater in C24:2-injected mice than in C24:1-injected mice, whereas other APCs (plasmacytoid DCs [pDCs], B220+CD11c+; B cells, B220+ TCRβ–; CD11b+ cells, B220–TCRβ–CD11c–CD11b+ ; Figure 5A) showed no significant differences between mice injected with C24:1 or C24:2. Since there were mainly 2 subsets within cDCs, termed cDC1 and cDC2, we next investigated these 2 subsets. The CD8α+CD11b– cell population, which represents cDC1s (cross-presenting DCs), has been reported to be important in antitumor immune responses (32–34). We found that within the cDCs, this cDC1 population was significantly increased in C24:2-injected mice compared with C24:1-injected mice (Figure 5C), although a trend was also seen for more cDC2s. Moreover, among the cosignaling molecules of cDC1s, the MFI of CD80 was significantly higher in C24:2-injected mice than in C24:1-injected mice (Figure 5D). In contrast, it is worth noting that C24:1 seemed to induce little or no changes in APC populations. These results suggest that C24:2, not C24:1, induced cDC (especially cDC1) expansion and higher expression of costimulating molecules and, therefore, induced subsequent immune responses, which resulted in the enhancement of antitumor immunity. These cells may be the source of higher levels of IL-12, which could in turn induce higher levels of IFN-γ.

Figure 5 C24:2 induces expansion of cDC, especially cDC1, and higher expression of the costimulating molecule. Mice were injected i.p. with the vehicle used to dissolve the sulfatide analogs, 500 pmol KRN7000, or 30 nmol sulfatide analogs, and spleens were harvested 24 hours later. After staining with mAbs specific for leukocyte markers, flow cytometry was used to gate each indicated cell type. (A) Multiparameter staining for cell-type–specific markers and gating strategy for each cell population. (B and C) Absolute cell numbers of the indicated cells. (D) Splenic cDC1s were analyzed by flow cytometry for the indicated cell-surface molecules. Data shown are the mean ± SD. n = 6 mice per group. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.005.

Sulfatide-pulsed BMDCs stimulate the type I NKT cell hybridoma, but not the type II NKT cell hybridoma, and are dependent on lysosomal acidification. Since we showed that in vivo C24:2 injection induced expansion and activation of cDC1 cells, we next stimulated hybridoma clones using BMDCs as APCs to present sulfatide analogs in vitro. We pulsed BMDCs with each lipid, washed and incubated them with hybridoma clones, and measured IL-2 production in the culture media. IL-2 levels produced by XV19 using BMDCs pulsed with the vehicle, C24:1, C24:2, or KRN7000 were of the same background level (Figure 6A, left), indicating a lack of specific response to the lipids. On the other hand, DN32 was stimulated by C24:1-, C24:2-, or KRN7000-pulsed BMDCs, and those stimulations were CD1d dependent, as the stimulation was blocked by the anti-CD1d antibody 20H2 (Figure 6A, right). In direct contrast to the results of the assays involving stimulation with cell-free CD1d monomer loaded onto the plates shown in Figure 2, these results showed that sulfatide analogs pulsed on BMDCs stimulated the type I NKT cell hybridoma but not the type II NKT cell hybridoma.

Figure 6 Sulfatide analogs stimulate type I NKT cells but lose their ability to stimulate type II NKT cells when presented by BMDCs. The reactivity of type I or type II NKT cells stimulated with BMDCs prepulsed with sulfatide analogs was evaluated by ELISA to determine IL-2 levels in the culture media. (A) The type II NKT hybridoma clone XV19 (left) and the type I NKT hybridoma clone DN32 (right) were stimulated for 16 hours with BMDCs prepulsed with sulfatide analogs (10 μM) or KRN7000 (25 nM), or with 0.25 μg plate-bound anti-CD3 antibody in the presence of 10 μg/mL rat IgG or anti-CD1d antibody (20H2). Data indicate the mean ± SD of triplicate cultures. (B–D) The type II NKT hybridoma clone XV19 (B) and the type I NKT hybridoma clones DN32 (C) and 24.9E (D) were stimulated for 16 hours with BMDCs prepulsed with sulfatide analogs (10 μM) or KRN7000 (25 nM), or with 0.25 μg plate-bound anti-CD3 antibody in the presence of culture media, 0.03% DMSO, or 50 nM bafilomycin A1 (BAF). Data represent 2 experiments and the mean ± SD of triplicate cultures.

It is known that sulfatides are hydrolyzed to cleave the sulfate moiety in lysosomes and become the corresponding β-galactosylceramides (βGalCers) (35). Thus, we speculated that BMDCs internalize the sulfatides, which are then processed and degraded by lysosomal enzymes into βGalCers, which in turn stimulate type I NKT cells. To test that hypothesis, we used the lysosomal acidification inhibitor bafilomycin A1 to inhibit the degradation of sulfatide in lysosomes. As shown in Figure 6C, bafilomycin A1 markedly reduced IL-2 production by DN32 cells stimulated with sulfatide-pulsed BMDCs. We observed a similar pattern in 24.9E cells, another type I hybridoma clone (Figure 6D). These results suggest that the degradation in lysosomes was necessary for sulfatides to stimulate the type I NKT cell hybridoma and that degraded sulfatides did not stimulate the type II NKT cell hybridoma (Figure 6B). The fact that the bafilomycin A1 inhibition of lysosomal processing did not restore stimulation of the type II NKT cell hybridoma (Figure 6B) suggests that the loading of sulfatide takes place primarily in acidified lysosomes. Indeed, we and others have previously observed that loading sulfatide onto free CD1d monomers in vitro requires low pH and lipid transfer proteins as a catalyst (36). Hence, bafilomycin A1 also prevented this loading of unprocessed sulfatide, which required endosomal loading but not surface loading at a neutral pH. Note that bafilomycin A1 did not inhibit stimulation by anti-CD3 as a control for nonspecific inhibition or toxicity.

βGalCer analogs that result from sulfatase cleavage of the corresponding sulfatides are more potent type I NKT cell stimulators. Although β-linked GalCer analogs have not been found to be very strong stimulators of type I NKT cells or to have potent antitumor activity (37), these βGalCer C24:1 and βGalCer C24:2 analogs had never been tested to our knowledge. We therefore compared sulfatides and their corresponding βGalCer versions both in vitro and in vivo. Figure 7A shows that the plate-bound CD1d monomer loaded with sulfatides stimulated only the type II NKT cell hybridoma, as seen in Figure 2, and that the plate-bound CD1d loaded with βGalCers stimulated only the type I NKT cell hybridoma. On the other hand, Figure 7B shows that BMDCs pulsed with either sulfatides or βGalCers failed to stimulate the type II NKT cell hybridoma, but that both sulfatides and βGalCers stimulated the type I NKT cell hybridoma. Figure 7B also shows that when the lipids were pulsed onto BMDCs and presented to the type I NKT cell hybridoma at the same concentration, IL-2 production by βGalCers was higher than that observed with the corresponding sulfatides. To rule out contamination of the βGalCers with the corresponding α-anomers, we synthesized and tested βGalCers. Supplemental Figure 3B shows that the α-anomer of βGalCer C24:2 was approximately 100-fold more potent on a molar basis for stimulation of DN32, but approximately 10-fold less potent than KRN7000. It is not possible that contamination with KRN7000 could have occurred, as it was not even present in the laboratory that did the synthesis. Chemical tests are not sensitive enough to exclude a 0.1% contamination of βGalCer C24:2 with its α-anomer, but the synthetic method used makes such a contamination extremely unlikely. In Supplemental Figure 3C, we also show a titration comparing the sulfatides C24:1 and C24:2 with their α-anomers (with sulfate) to stimulate DN32 when coated onto CD1d monomers on plastic. Since the α-anomers, but not the β-anomers, stimulated at the highest concentration testable, we think these sulfatides could not have been contaminated with their α-anomers either. The same trends were observed in an in vivo mouse tumor challenge experiment (Figure 7C).

Figure 7 βGalCer stimulates type I NKT cells more potently than the corresponding sulfatides. (A) The type II NKT hybridoma clone XV19 (left) and the type I NKT hybridoma DN32 (right) were stimulated for 24 hours with 0.5 μg plate-bound mCD1d monomers loaded with graded concentrations of sulfatide C24:1, sulfatide C24:2, βGalCer C24:1, or βGalCer C24:2. (B) The type II NKT hybridoma clone XV19 (left) and the type I NKT hybridoma clone DN32 (right) were stimulated for 16 hours with BMDCs prepulsed with a graded dose of sulfatide analogs or βGalCer analogs. Data indicate the mean ± SD of duplicate cultures. (C) WT mice were injected i.v. via tail vein with 5 × 105 CT26 cells and subsequently injected i.p. with the vehicle used to dissolve the sulfatide or βGalCer analogs, 500 pmol KRN7000, or 30 nmol sulfatide or βGalCer analogs. Mice were sacrificed 12 days after tumor challenge, and lung metastases were enumerated. The mean nodule number for each group is indicated by a horizontal bar, and each symbol represents an individual mouse. Data were assessed by Mann-Whitney U test with Holm-Sidak corrections. *P < 0.05. Data represent at least 2 experiments and the mean ± SD.

To further confirm that the processing of C24:2 sulfatide in DC lysosomes was mediated by the known enzyme arylsulfatase A to cleave the sulfate moiety, we examined the effect of sulfite inhibition of arylsulfatase A, as has been previously described (38). The results showed that titrated amounts of sulfite reduced the stimulation of DN32 by DCs pulsed with C24:2 in a dose-dependent manner, without affecting stimulation by anti-CD3 and KRN7000, as a control for nonspecific toxicity within this concentration range (Figure 8A, left). Moreover, stimulation by βGalCer C24:2 was not affected by the inhibition of arylsulfatase A, as the presentation of βGalCer C24:2 does not require arylsulfatase A. A parallel titration of bafilomycin A1 was also carried out (Figure 8A, right) and showed a similar specific inhibition of stimulation by C24:2 without any effect on KRN7000, βGalCer C24:2, or anti-CD3, as a control for nonspecific toxicity or other inhibitory effects over this concentration range. In addition, to confirm the role of arylsulfatase A in BMDCs in processing C24:2, we used arylsulfatase A–deficient mice (Arsa-KO). Indeed, BMDCs generated from Arsa-KO mice failed to process and present C24:2 and activate DN32 cells compared with BMDCs generated from WT mice (Figure 8B).

Figure 8 Inhibition of arylsulfatase A prevents the processing of sulfatides, and their antitumor activity is dependent on type I NKT cells. (A) Type I NKT hybridoma clone DN32 cells were stimulated with BMDCs prepulsed with either sulfatide C24:2 (10 μM), βGalCer C24:2 (10 μM), or KRN7000 (25 nM), or with 0.25 μg plate-bound anti-CD3 in the presence of titrated 0–12.5 μM NaSulfite (left) or titrated 0–50 nM bafilomycin A1 (BAF-A1) (right) for 16 hours. IL-2 levels in the culture media were measured by ELISA and the percentage and stimulation of each treatment were calculated relative to IL-2 levels in DN32 cells cocultured with PBS-treated BMDCs. Data represent at least 2 experiments and indicate the mean ± SD of duplicate cultures. (B) DN32 cells were stimulated for 24 hours with 50,000 BMDCs at a 1:1 ratio. Arsa-KO and WT BMDCs were prepulsed with sulfatide analogs, KRN7000, or C24:1. Results are representative data from 2 experiments and indicate the mean ± SD. LOD, limit of detection. (C) Mice were injected i.p. with the vehicle used to dissolve the sulfatide analogs, 500 pmol KRN7000, or 30 nmol sulfatide analogs, and spleens were harvested 12 hours later to stain type I NKT cells (CD45+, TCRβ+, PBS57-loaded CD1d tetramer+) and their activation (CD69, MFI) by flow cytometry. Each symbol represents an individual mouse. Data represent at least 2 experiments and the mean ± SD. Data were assessed by the Mann-Whitney U test with Holm-Sidak corrections. (D) Traj18-KO mice were injected i.v. via the tail vein with 5 × 105 CT26 cells and were subsequently injected i.p. with the vehicle used to dissolve the sulfatide or βGalCer analogs, 500 pmol KRN7000, or 30 nmol sulfatide or βGalCer analogs. Mice were sacrificed 12 days after tumor challenge, and lung metastases were enumerated. The mean nodule number for each group is indicated by a horizontal bar, and each symbol represents an individual mouse. (E) Healthy human PBMCs (1 × 106) were cultured with 10 μg/mL glycolipid (C24:2 with and without BAF 50 nM) for 15 hours and then for 1 hour with brefeldin A. Additionally, human PBMCs were cultured with cell activation (act.) cocktail in the presence of BAF-A1. (E) Quantification of IFN-γ+ type I NKT cells after glycolipid treatment. Data were pooled from 3 experiments and represent the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 2-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparisons for batch effects.

We also hypothesized that if cleavage of βGalCer C24:2 was the mechanism by which DCs pulsed with C24:2 stimulate type I NKT cells, then we should detect activation of type I NKT cells in vivo, and the protection should be dependent on type I NKT cells as well. To test this, we first looked at the induction of expression of the early activation marker CD69 on PBS57-loaded, CD1d-tetramer+ type I NKT cells 12 hours after injection of C24:2 in vivo (Figure 8C). Indeed, CD69 expression was significantly upregulated on type I NKT cells compared with the vehicle control and the C24:1 sulfatide, albeit not as significantly as the CD69 expression induced by KRN7000. To test dependence on type I NKT cells, we used BALB/c TCRα joining 18–deficient (Traj18-KO) mice, which lack type I NKT cells but retain type II NKT cells. As predicted, no tumor protection was induced by C24:2 in Traj18-KO mice (Figure 8D; note that the absence of type I NKT cells in Traj18-KO mice did not affect CD1d expression) (39).

These results were further confirmed and shown to be translatable to humans in primary human PBMCs. C24:2 stimulation of human PBMCs induced the production of IFN-γ in type I NKT cells defined as CD3+ PBS57-loaded CD1d tetramer+ (Supplemental Figure 4 and Figure 8E). Note that the stimulation of human type I NKT cells by C24:2 was inhibited by bafilomycin A1, which shows that the processing we described in the mouse translated to human NKT cells as well. This concentration of bafilomycin A1 was not toxic to human NKT cells, as we show in the right panel of Figure 8E that it did not affect their activation by cell activation cocktail (PMA and ionomycin), which does not require processing.

We conclude that tumor protection was mediated by the stimulation of protective type I NKT cells by the processed sulfatide glycolipid, a phenomenon not previously described to our knowledge. This basic phenomenon of processing sulfatides in endosomes to change the cellular specificity of the lipid translated to human type I NKT cells as well.