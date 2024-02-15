NKT cells in the antitumor response: the β version?

NKT cells, which are T lymphocytes that are distinct from innate immune NK cells, have been tested extensively for anticancer responses on the basis of the initial positive findings that they prevent cancer metastases in mice (1). NKT cells are defined generally as T lymphocytes that recognize glycolipid antigens presented by CD1d, a nonpolymorphic antigen-presenting molecule (2). Because CD1d is not polymorphic, agents that stimulate NKT cells should activate these lymphocytes in all individuals, and not be limited by the vast polymorphisms in HLA antigen-presenting molecules that define the responses of other T cells. In this issue of the JCI, Nishio and colleagues define a cellular mechanism in DCs that converts a synthetic glycosphingolipid antigen into a more effective anticancer agent (3) (Figure 1).

Figure 1 APCs stimulate type I NKT cells and the antitumor response via lysosomal generation of a modified glycosphingolipid. APCs exposed to C24:2 generate βGalCer via lysosomal processing, which removes a sulfate. NKT cells recognize glycolipids presented by CD1d-expressing APCs. Notably, βGalCer stimulates type I NKT cells to have an antitumor response through the production of IFN-γ.

Structural studies of the NKT cell antigen receptor (TCR) in a complex with CD1d and antigen reveal a shape in which the lipid chains are buried within the hydrophobic CD1d antigen–binding groove (4). The sugar sits at the surface of the glycolipid-CD1d complex, where it provides contact points with the NKT TCR (4). A complicating factor in analyzing the anticancer response of NKT cells, however, is that there are two categories, and only one of them, so-called type I NKT cells, has anticancer activity in mouse studies. The other NKT cell subset, type II NKT cells, is reported to be suppressive of the tumor response (5). Type I NKT cells express a limited TCR repertoire with an invariant TCRα chain (6). These cells recognize several types of glycolipids, mainly glycosphingolipids (GSLs) that are composed of a ceramide lipid with an α stereochemical linkage of the sugar to the lipid. This α-linked structure is found in some types of bacteria (7, 8), while in contrast, most mammalian GSLs have a different stereochemistry, a β-linked sugar. GSL antigens with β-linked sugars minimally activate type I NKT cells, but can still activate them (9, 10). Notably, the structural data indicate that the α-linkage of the sugar in GSL antigens is critical for the optimal fit with the type I NKT cell TCR containing an invariant α chain (4). Because strong antigen activation of mouse type I NKT cells by GSLs with α-linked sugars showed anticancer efficacy in mice, and these compounds activate human type I NKT cells (11), cancer clinical trials were initiated (12), and many trials followed. Although antitumor efficacy was limited in patients (13), attempts are underway to synthesize more effective GSLs for cancer treatment and as vaccine adjuvants for infectious diseases (14).

Type II NKT cells exhibit a more diverse TCR repertoire than do type I NKT cells. Although studies suggest type II NKT cells can recognize different types of glycolipids (15), recognition of sulfatide, a GSL with a sulfated β-linked galactose sugar, has been reported to activate at least some type II NKT cells (16). Studies of NKT cell sulfatide reactivity have used natural sulfatides, which have the same carbohydrate moiety but complex mixtures of ceramide lipids. This natural heterogeneity could be important for influencing the immune response, however, because subtle changes in the ceramide lipid structure, such as the addition of one or more double bonds, or alteration of the hydrocarbon chain length, have been shown to lead to dramatic changes in the NKT cell immune response (17). Therefore, a key feature of the Nishio et al. study was the use of synthetic sulfatide antigens with defined ceramide fatty acid chains, either with zero, one, or two double bonds, and immune assays using well-characterized immortalized mouse type I and type II NKT cell hybridomas.