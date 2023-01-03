Liver-resident CD8+ T cells in viral hepatitis: not always good guys

CD8+ T cells are important players in HBV infection. Indeed, in acute-resolving HBV infection, CD8+ T cells are the main effector cells responsible for viral clearance as well as disease pathogenesis (3). In chronic infection, CD8+ T cells contribute to partial viral control as well as disease progression. Indeed, already in 2000, Mala Maini and Antonio Bertoletti made the important observation that intrahepatic HBV-specific CD8+ T cells were capable of controlling HBV viremia in patients with chronic HBV infection in the absence of liver inflammation (4). HBV control was associated with a detectable, proliferative HBV-specific CD8+ T cell response in the peripheral blood. Patients with active HBV replication as well as liver inflammation displayed similar absolute numbers of intrahepatic HBV-specific CD8+ T cells; however, these HBV-specific CD8+ T cells were diluted due to a massive infiltrate of non–HBV-specific CD8+ T cells. Of note, HBV-specific CD8+ T cells could not be detected in the peripheral blood of these patients with active viral replication and liver disease (4). This elegant early study thus indicated that HBV control is linked to an intrahepatic HBV-specific CD8+ T cell response also partially recirculating to the peripheral blood, while liver disease is mostly associated with the activation of nonspecific bystander CD8+ T cells in the liver. In the last two decades, HBV-specific CD8+ T cells and the mechanisms of their failure in chronic HBV infection have been characterized in detail (5, 6). Indeed, the main mechanism that contributes to the inability of HBV-specific CD8+ T cells to achieve viral clearance is thought to be CD8+ T cell exhaustion due to high antigen loads. This concept is supported by several findings. For example, the stages of HBV infection show progressive CD8+ T cell exhaustion and deletion with increasing levels of exhaustion and/or deletion corresponding with increasing viral load and HBsAg levels. Similarly, nucleos(t)ide analogue therapy, which suppresses HBV replication, can partially restore HBV-specific CD8+ T cell function (7). Notably, different levels of CD8+ T cell exhaustion and deletion depend on the abundance of the targeted viral antigen (e.g., there are increasing levels of exhaustion and/or deletion in core-specific, polymerase-specific, and HBsAg-specific CD8+ T cells) (8–11). Another elegant study from Mala Maini’s group linked viral control in chronic HBV infection to liver-resident CD8+ T cells that adapted to the liver environment by expressing high levels of programmed death 1 (PD-1) and IL-2 (12). Through an autocrine feedback loop, IL-2 secretion by these cells may contribute to effective memory maintenance despite little CD4+ help in the intrahepatic compartment. This protective liver-resident CD8+ T cell population contained a high proportion of HBV-specific CD8+ T cells targeting all major HBV proteins (12).