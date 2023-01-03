Longitudinal liver sampling in patients with chronic hepatitis B starting antiviral therapy reveals hepatotoxic CD8+ T cells

Longitudinal liver FNAs were collected corresponding to response to antiviral therapy. In this study, data are shown from 9 patients who, at the time of enrollment, had active CHB with elevated alanine aminotransferase (ALT) levels, mean ALT 8.9 × upper limit of normal (ULN) (range: 1.1–21.8 × ULN), and had started to receive 25 mg/d TAF (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI158903DS1). Baseline characteristics are summarized in Supplemental Table 1. After patients started TAF therapy, ALT levels decreased by a mean of 8.4-fold (up to 20.5-fold) by week 12 and by a mean of 11.0-fold (up to 21-fold) by week 24 (Supplemental Figure 1B). At week 24, 7 of 9 patients had normalized ALT, with all patients ranging between 0.4 and 1.2 × ULN. HBV DNA levels ranged between 2.73 × 105 and 9.97 × 107 IU/ml (mean: 3.09 × 107 IU/ml) at screening, and these decreased below detection limit in 4 patients, with a maximum of 285 IU/ml and a mean of 47 IU/ml in all patients at week 24. Hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) levels did not significantly decrease. Out of 4 HBeAg-positive patients at baseline, 1 underwent HBeAg seroconversion by week 12.

scRNA-Seq of liver FNAs captures a comprehensive immunological picture of the human liver. The full cellular diversity of liver FNAs has not been mapped, and given the fragility of some cell types (hepatocytes) or adhesion to the parenchyma (macrophages, endothelial, and stellate cells), it was not obvious if we could consistently capture cellular diversity in serial FNAs to study changes in activation status by scRNA-Seq. scRNA-Seq data from 5 patients before and 12 and 24 weeks after starting TAF therapy were integrated following a pipeline to minimize batch effects and eliminate low-quality cells damaged during processing. 38,036 High-quality cells were analyzed and clustered into 32 distinct populations (Figure 1A). Cells from all clusters showed consistent distribution among the different patients (Supplemental Figure 2; numbers of cells from each cluster obtained from each patient are provided in Supplemental Table 2). These data demonstrate consistent capturing of diverse immune cell types through longitudinal FNA sampling of the HBV-infected liver.

Figure 1 scRNA-Seq revealed 32 different populations. (A) Cells from all 5 patients at all 3 time points were filtered to exclude low-quality cells and doublets and were clustered and displayed in a UMAP plot. (B) Cell types were assigned to each cluster using selected marker genes. Whenever the dominant cell type of a cluster was unclear, we used differential gene expression testing and analysis of overexpressed signalling pathways in addition to the displayed marker genes.

Cell types were annotated using key lineage and phenotypic marker genes (Figure 1B). Consistent with previous studies (29, 30), liver FNAs were dominated by immune cells that can be mobilized with aspiration, whereas parenchymal (hepatocytes, endothelial cells) or tightly bound cells (macrophages) were present but underrepresented (Figure 2A). CD8+ T cells were most frequent (30.6% of all cells), followed by NK cells (19.5%) and CD4+ T cells (17.9%). Less frequent were monocytes (6.3%), γδ T cells (5.9%), mucosal-associated invariant T (MAIT) cells (5.6%), macrophages (3.9%), and B cells (3.6%). The 10x Genomics sequencing approach did not capture significant numbers of granulocytes. Dendritic cells and nonimmune populations — liver sinusoidal endothelial cells (LSECs), hepatocytes, and platelets — each represented less than 1% of all cells. Hepatocytes were largely filtered out as low-quality cells and accounted for 0.8% of high-quality cells in our data set, most likely due to limited yield with aspiration alone rather than biopsy, low stability during sample processing, and strict mitochondrial RNA content cut-off of 10%. One cluster of proliferating cells did not display a distinct cell type, but showed upregulation of cell cycle–associated genes and pathways; it accounted for 4% of all cells.

Figure 2 CD8+ T cells were the most abundant cell type according to scRNA-Seq. 38,036 High-quality cells from all 5 patients at all 3 time points were analyzed. (A) Distribution of cell types across all time points and (B) by time point. Note that due to the sampling method, there are limitations to capturing all cell types present in the liver (in particular, adherent cells); displayed frequencies are relative to all captured cells. CD8+ T cells are the predominant cell type at all time points, but their proportion decreases from baseline to week 24.

We determined changes in immune cell composition in the liver over time, as TAF therapy suppressed viral load and normalized ALT. The frequency of CD8+ T cells was highest at baseline, during active liver damage, and decreased over time (32.3% of all cells at baseline and 24.0% at week 24; paired t test: P = 0.06) (Figure 2B). In contrast, the proportion of CD4+ T cells increased over time (15.7% at baseline and 22.1% at week 24; paired t test: P = 0.18). All other cell types showed less change over time, suggesting the enrichment of CD8+ T cells at baseline may be physiologically relevant, given their known role in liver damage.

Overall, scRNA-Seq of longitudinal FNAs did not effectively represent parenchymal cells, but consistently captured immune cells, allowing us to investigate dynamic changes in transcriptional profiles as ALT levels declined under antiviral treatment.

Hepatotoxic CD8+ T cells have a unique activated transcriptomic signature. Because CD8+ T cells primarily mediate HBV-related liver damage in animal models, were the most abundant cell type in our scRNA-Seq dataset, and were the only cell type that decreased between baseline and week 24, they were analyzed in greater detail. We identified 9 distinct CD8+ T cell populations (Figure 3A). One population showed a tissue-resident (CXCR6; CD69), activated signature, including high expression of effector molecules (IFNG, FASLG, granzyme A [GZMA], granzyme K [GZMK]), chemokines (CCL3, CCL4, CCL5), activation markers (TNFRSF9 [CD137/4-1BB], CD38, HLA-DR, CD27, CD74), and exhaustion markers (PDCD1 [PD-1], LAG3, TIGIT). Given this highly activated phenotype and expression of effector molecules associated with liver damage, we termed this population hepatotoxic CD8+ T cells.

Figure 3 Hepatotoxic CD8+ T cells are a unique inflammatory and polyclonal CD8+ T cell population that downregulates immune-related genes as ALT levels decline. Data pooled from all 5 patients. (A) Heatmap displaying a unique activated immunological signature of hepatotoxic CD8+ T cells at baseline. (B) Proportions of cells in the CD8+ T cell clusters out of all cells obtained at the respective time points. *P < 0.05; ****P < 0.0001, 2-sided z test to test for significant enrichment at baseline or week 24. 3,144 Cells make up the hepatotoxic CD8+ T cell population. (C and D) Numbers of differentially upregulated genes in each CD8+ T cell cluster when comparing baseline and week 12 (C) and baseline and week 24 (D). (E and F) Volcano plot showing genes that are differentially expressed over time by 12 weeks (E) and by 24 weeks (F) in the hepatotoxic CD8+ T cell population. Thresholds: P < 0.005 and fold change ≥ 1.3. Genes upregulated at baseline are shown to the right side of each plot. Genes downregulated at baseline are mainly ribosomal and mitochondrial genes. (G) Expression of immune-related genes in hepatotoxic CD8+ T cells from baseline to week 24. (H) UMAP plot of CD8+ T cell clusters at the time of active liver damage. (I) UMAP plot in (H) overlaid with the respective clonal sizes of TCR clonotypes.

Hepatotoxic CD8+ T cells were the largest population and comprised 3,144 cells from all patients combined, representing 27% of cells in CD8+ T cell clusters (8.3% of all cells). This population, along with 2 other populations (CD8+ T GZMK+ 2 and 3), was significantly enriched at baseline compared with week 24 (Figure 3B). By week 24, when ALT levels had largely normalized, hepatotoxic CD8+ T cells had contracted by 53%. As a measure of activation changes, we quantified significantly differentially expressed genes (DEGs) that were downregulated from baseline to weeks 12 and 24 after starting therapy. Hepatotoxic CD8+ T cells showed the greatest changes in DEGs as ALT declined, with 29 genes significantly decreased by week 12 (based on a Bonferroni’s corrected adjusted P < 0.005 and a fold change ≥ 1.3), when mean ALT had declined 8.4-fold. All other CD8+ T cell clusters had only 0 to 7 significantly downregulated DEGs (Figure 3C). The number of significantly downregulated DEGs in hepatotoxic CD8+ T cells increased to 75 when comparing baseline with week 24 (Figure 3D). By that time, other CD8+ T cell clusters also showed significant downregulation, with DEGs ranging between 0 and 68.

In total, 80 unique genes were significantly upregulated in hepatotoxic CD8+ T cells at baseline, during active liver damage, compared with the later time points (Figure 3, E and F). The largest proportion of these genes were immune related (n = 32), followed by mitochondrial and ribosomal genes (n = 14) and genes regulating transcription/translation (n = 8). In contrast, genes that were upregulated following decline of ALT levels at weeks 12 and 24 were overwhelmingly mitochondrial and ribosomal genes. The 32 immune-related genes upregulated during active liver damage in hepatotoxic CD8+ T cells decreased both in mean expression levels in the individual cells and in the percentages of transcript-positive cells (Figure 3G).

Further characterization using TCR clonotypes revealed both polyclonal and hyperexpanded CD8+ T cell populations (Figure 3, H and I). Naive CD8+ T cells — as expected — displayed only single clonotypes unique for each cell (clonal size of 1). In contrast, most cells in the CD8+ T GZMK+ 2 population were clonally expanded. Hepatotoxic CD8+ T cells were polyclonal, with the majority of cells (76%) either having a unique clonotype or a clonotype of clonal size of 4 or less in each sample, and 93% of cells having a clonotype of clonal size of 15 or less. We compared data from hepatotoxic CD8+ T cells to that in publicly available TCR sequences. When searching the Immune Epitope Database and Analysis Resource (IEDB; https://www.iedb.org/), available TCR data matched TCR sequences described as specific for common viruses such as Epstein-Barr virus (3.6% of cells in this cluster), coronavirus (0.5%), and influenza A virus (3.6%). This was in line with the polyclonality of this cluster.

Hepatotoxic CD8+ T cells stood out from all CD8+ T cell populations due to high expression of activation markers and effector molecules, especially at baseline. This was the largest of all CD8+ T cell populations with relative enrichment at the time of active liver damage, and it displayed a polyclonal TCR composition. It was the only CD8+ T cell population that showed significant downregulation of a substantial number of genes from baseline to week 12, corresponding to the main decrease in ALT levels. Under TAF therapy, the expression of immune-related activation genes decreased, including that of IFNG and FASLG. Therefore, hepatotoxic CD8+ T cells displayed all hallmarks of a population with the potential to drive inflammatory events leading to liver damage.

The hepatotoxic CD8+ T cell population is validated at the protein level in liver FNAs. Transcriptomic data were validated at the protein level in cryopreserved FNAs using flow cytometry. Markers and gating strategy are displayed in Supplemental Figure 3. Due to low numbers of cells recovered from cryopreserved FNAs, we focused on extracellular markers to minimize cell loss during sample staining. Longitudinal FNAs and matching PBMCs from 4 patients were analyzed. FNAs contained significantly more tissue-resident CXCR6+CD8+ T cells than PBMCs (FNA: mean 29.3% of CD8+ T cells were CXCR6+; PBMCs: mean 12.0%; Supplemental Figure 4A).

Using R packages flowCore and CATALYST, we clustered CD3+ cells from the different sample types (FNAs/PBMCs) from 4 additional patients at baseline or at week 24 (Figure 4). For FNAs stratified by time point, a resolution leading to 6 clusters was optimal, since additional clusters did not improve cluster stability. In baseline FNAs, 3 CD8+ T cell populations were identified: 2 CD4+ T cell populations and 1 population with low expression of CD4 and CD8 (Figure 4, A and B). One CD8+ T cell population had distinctly higher expression of CXCR6, CD38, 4-1BB, FasL, and PD-1 than all other clusters. This population highly expressed CD27 and CD6, corresponding to hepatotoxic CD8+ T cells defined by scRNA-Seq. This population was consistently identified at any resolution between 4 and 20 clusters.

Figure 4 The hepatotoxic CD8+ T cell population can be identified on the protein level in FNAs from patients with active liver damage, but not after 24 weeks of TAF therapy and not in PBMCs. Using a multicolor flow cytometry panel for FNA samples from 4 CHB patients with ongoing liver damage (A and B) and as ALT levels had largely normalized (C and D) and corresponding PBMC samples from CHB patients with active liver damage (E and F), single, live CD3+ lymphocytes were selected and clustered. Heatmaps show median fluorescence intensity; histograms display the distribution of expression levels for CD8 and key hepatotoxic CD8+ T cell phenotypic markers for each cluster.

In contrast with baseline samples, week 24 FNAs (Figure 4, C and D) displayed 2 clusters with high CD8 expression, but low or negative expression of most phenotypic markers defining hepatotoxic CD8+ T cells. One population (CD4/CD8 low) expressed both CD4 and CD8 at low-to-moderate levels and had high expression of CD38, 4-1BB, and FasL, but only low-to-moderate levels of the other markers. Consistent with the transcriptional data showing downregulation of immune-related genes at week 24, a clear hepatotoxic CD8+ T cell cluster could not be identified at the protein level. This held true for any clustering resolution between 4 and 20 clusters.

Finally, we determined whether a hepatotoxic CD8+ T cell population could be identified in matching PBMCs from the same patients at baseline. PBMC samples (Figure 4, E and F) needed to be clustered at a higher resolution to display more than one CD8+ T cell population. No cluster displayed high expression of CXCR6 or the combination of surface markers defining hepatotoxic CD8+ T cells (Figure 4E). Therefore, a distinct hepatotoxic CD8+ T cell population was identified at the protein level in CHB patient liver FNAs at the time of active liver damage, but not in liver FNAs after 24 weeks of TAF therapy or in matched PBMC samples. This indicates that the hepatotoxic CD8+ T cell population exists uniquely in the liver during ongoing liver damage.

IL-2 and IL-12 induce hepatotoxic CD8+ T cells in intrahepatic mononuclear cells. We anticipated that cytokines present in the inflammatory liver environment were responsible for hepatotoxic CD8+ T cell activation. Only low numbers of immune cells could be obtained from FNAs: each pass typically yielded 20,000 to 50,000 live cells, with 4 passes taken from each patient per time point. To conduct functional experiments, we took advantage of intrahepatic mononuclear cells (IHMCs) harvested from liver perfusion samples (Supplemental Figure 4). In contrast with FNAs, these provide higher cell numbers and originate from noninfected individuals with no significant liver inflammation or liver damage.

We recently defined the inflammatory profile that is associated with liver damage in CHB patients (31). Therefore, we aimed to define crucial factors to mimic the liver microenvironment and induce a population correlating to hepatotoxic CD8+ T cells in IHMCs. Using NicheNet, we predicted in silico factors responsible for upregulation of 2 key effector genes defining hepatotoxic CD8+ T cells, FasL and IFN-γ, at baseline. Table 1 shows the top 25 ligands with the highest predicted potentials for FasL and IFN-γ. Notably, there was a distinct overlap between the predicted ligands for upregulation of both genes.

Table 1 Top ligands predicted to upregulate FASLG and IFNG in hepatotoxic CD8+ T cells

In exploratory experiments for ex vivo verification, we selected cytokines with the highest predictive value for FasL upregulation that also appeared in the list for IFN-γ. We selected IL-2, IL-4, IL-10, IL-12p70 (corresponding to IL-12A and IL-12B), IL-15, IL-21, IL-27, TGF-β, TNF, IFN-α, and IFN-γ (Supplemental Figure 5, A and C) and some combinations thereof (Supplemental Figure 5, B and D) to stimulate IHMCs for 24 hours. FasL and IFN-γ upregulation in IHMC-derived CXCR6+CD8+ T cells was quantified by flow cytometry. The combination of IL-2 and IL-12 induced both proteins most effectively.

Among CXCR6+CD8+ T cells, the combination of IL-2 and IL-12 increased IFN-γ+ cells from 1.6% to 13.4% and FasL+ cells from 3.7% to 12.9% (Figure 5A). In comparison, 19.8% of CXCR6+CD8+ T cells were FasL+, assessed by flow cytometry of baseline FNAs from CHB patients (IFN-γ as an intracellular cytokine was not assessed). We confirmed that the broader panel of hepatotoxic CD8+ T cell markers was induced on IHMCs by IL-2 plus IL-12 treatment for 24 hours (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 6; gating strategy in Supplemental Figure 3). Untreated IHMCs showed 6 CD8+ T cell populations (out of a total of 8 populations), none of which highly expressed all hepatotoxic CD8+ T cell markers. One CD8+ T cell population, CD8+ T 5, accounting for 11.3% of CD3+ lymphocytes, expressed hepatotoxic CD8+ T cell markers at a low-to-moderate level. In contrast, after IL-2 plus IL-12 treatment, a hepatotoxic CD8+ T cell population with medium-to-high expression of all markers of interest was identified, which made up 24.4% of T cells. These data indicate that exposure to IL-2 plus IL-12 can induce a CD8+ T cell population with a phenotype similar to the one observed in liver FNAs from CHB patients during active liver damage.

Figure 5 The combination of IL-2 and IL-12 induces hepatotoxic CD8+ T cells in healthy donor intrahepatic cells. (A) IHMCs from 6 healthy donors were treated with IL-2, IL-12, or IL-2 plus IL-12 for 24 hours before quantification of IFN-γ and FasL expression of CXCR6+CD8+ T cells by flow cytometry. Circles and triangles indicate individual donors; bars indicate mean values. Statistical significance was assessed by 2-tailed, ratio-paired t test. (B) A multicolor flow cytometry panel was used to analyze IHMCs from 6 healthy donors, with and without 24 hours of treatment with IL-2 plus IL-12. Single, live CD3+ lymphocytes were selected before clustering. The hepatotoxic CD8+ T cell population, corresponding to baseline FNA samples from CHB patients, was only found in the treated healthy donor IHMCs. Heatmaps show median expression. (C) Source of IL2 and IL12 in CHB patients’ livers at baseline. A targeted scRNA-Seq assay was used to enrich for cytokine genes. Both IL2 and IL12A/IL12B could be detected.

IL-2 and IL-12 were identified in the plasma of patients with active hepatitis (31). To determine the source of IL-2 and IL-12 in CHB patients at baseline, we used a targeted gene expression kit for enrichment of 1,056 genes that included all cytokines of interest. IL2 was mainly expressed by CD4+ T cells and a tissue-resident memory CD8+ T cell population. IL12 (IL12A + IL12B) was expressed by B cells (Figure 5C). In the scRNA-Seq data from CHB patients, CD4+ T cells, CD8+ T cells, and B cells were therefore identified as likely sources of the cytokines confirmed to induce the hepatotoxic CD8+ T cell phenotype.

IHMC-derived hepatotoxic CD8+ T cells can induce apoptosis in human hepatoma cells in a FasL-dependent manner. We next aimed to determine whether the activation profile defining hepatotoxic CD8+ T cells can induce nonspecific liver damage through killing of hepatocytes. We used HepG2-NTCP human hepatoma cells as models for hepatocytes. HepG2-NTCP cells were not infected with HBV and not HLA matched with IHMC donors to investigate nonspecific killing independently of HBV antigen presentation (Figure 6). CD8+ T cells not treated with cytokines served as control for background lysis that may occur through allogeneic reactivity.

Figure 6 IHMC-derived CD8+CXCR6+ cells corresponding to the hepatotoxic CD8+ T cell population can induce apoptosis in a hepatoma cell line. (A) Experimental setup: IHMCs from 6 living liver donors were treated with indicated cytokines to induce the population corresponding to hepatotoxic CD8+ T cells. Cells were sorted to obtain the CD8+CXCR6+ subpopulation and cocultured with HepG2-NTCP cells for 24 hours. In parallel, HepG2-NTCP cells were cultivated in IHMC-derived supernatants. The potential of cells or supernatants to induce apoptosis in HepG2-NTCP cells was evaluated by quantifying active caspase-3 using flow cytometry. In addition, we tested to determine whether a neutralizing anti-FasL antibody could inhibit induction of apoptosis. (B) Active caspase-3 in HepG2-NTCP cells that were cocultured with IHMC-derived CD8+CXCR6+ cells. Circles indicate individual donors; bars indicate mean values. Medium only indicates HepG2-NTCP cells without cocultivation. (C) Active caspase-3 in HepG2-NTCP cells after coculture with and without FasL blockade. (D) Histogram from 1 representative donor. (E) Active caspase-3 in HepG2-NTCP cells that were treated with IHMC-derived supernatants. (F) Active caspase-3 in HepG2-NTCP cells after exposure to IHMC-derived supernatants with and without FasL blockade. (G) Histogram from 1 representative donor after exposure to IHMC-derived supernatant. Two-tailed, ratio-paired t test was used to determine statistical significance.

CXCR6 was the one marker that, out of all 24,469 genes in our scRNA-Seq analysis, correlated best with FASLG positivity in each individual hepatotoxic CD8+ T cell (not shown). After cytokine stimulation for 24 hours, we sorted CXCR6+CD8+ T cells to enrich for the CD8+ T cell population containing hepatotoxic CD8+ T cells. We cocultured sorted cells with HepG2-NTCP cells for 24 hours. In parallel, CD8+ T cells were preincubated with a neutralizing anti-FasL antibody before cocultivation. Cleaved (active) caspase-3 was quantified in HepG2-NTCP cells to measure killing (Figure 6A). HepG2-NTCP cells showed a background of 6.5% active caspase-3 positivity. This increased to 10.2% when hepatoma cells were cocultured with CD8+CXCR6+ cells derived from untreated IHMCs (Figure 6B). IL-2 or IL-12 treatment of IHMCs led to 31.0% and 30.8% of HepG2-NTCP cells with active caspase-3, respectively. When IHMCs were treated with IL-2 plus IL-12, sorted CD8+CXCR6+ cells induced caspase-3 activation in 49.5% of HepG2-NTCP cells (4.9-fold increase) (Figure 6B). These data show that CD8+ T cells with a hepatotoxic CD8+ T cell phenotype, activated by IL-2 plus IL-12, mediated enhanced killing of HepG2-NTCP cells.

To determine whether hepatotoxic CD8+ T cell–induced hepatoma cell killing was dependent on Fas/FasL, we tested to determine whether FasL blockade could inhibit the apoptosis-inducing effect (Figure 6, C and D). There was no significant difference between cells derived from untreated IHMCs with or without addition of anti-FasL prior to coculture. The same held true for cells derived from IHMCs treated with either IL-2 or IL-12 alone, although FasL blocking had an effect approaching significance. However, when cells were activated with IL-2 plus IL-12, their capacity to kill HepG2-NTCP cells was significantly reduced by blocking FasL (Figure 6C). Blocking FasL reduced HepG2-NTCP killing to 31.7%. This means that about half of the apoptosis-inducing effect of IL-2 plus IL-12–activated IHMC-derived CXCR6+CD8+ T cells was abolished through FasL blockade when adjusted by subtracting killing observed in untreated cells. Representative histograms (Figure 6D) show a clear decrease in active caspase-3 staining after blocking FasL. This indicates that the Fas/FasL pathway is a key mechanism associated with nonspecific, contact-dependent HepG2-NTCP killing by hepatotoxic CD8+ T cells.

We also tested to determine whether we could induce hepatotoxic CD8+ T cells in matching PBMCs from IHMC donors (Supplemental Figure 7). The CXCR6+CD8+ T cell population in PBMCs was small, and IL-2 plus IL-12 exposure did not increase CXCR6 expression (Supplemental Figure 7A). IL-2 plus IL-12 treatment significantly increased IFN-γ, but not FasL expression in CXCR6+CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 7A), and it did not change the major T cell phenotypes, as analyzed by our multicolor flow cytometry panel (Supplemental Figure 7B). In functional experiments, PBMC-derived CXCR6+CD8+ T cells activated with IL-2 plus IL-12 displayed only modest killing, with activation of caspase-3 in 13.5% of HepG2-NTCP cells. This effect was lower than the activation induced by IHMC-derived hepatotoxic CD8+ T cells, and it was not statistically significant (Supplemental Figure 7C). These data further support the apparent nonresponse of peripheral CD8+ T cells.

To assess whether soluble factors also mediated cytotoxicity toward HepG2-NTCP cells, we treated HepG2-NTCP cells with supernatants collected from IHMCs after 24 hours of activation with IL-2 plus IL-12. Supernatants had a less pronounced effect on HepG2-NTCP killing, but still induced caspase-3 activity (Figure 6, E–G). The highest effect was found for supernatants from IL-2 plus IL-12–treated IHMCs, which increased the proportion of active caspase-3+ cells 2.1-fold. Antagonism with anti-FasL slightly decreased killing, but not significantly (Figure 6, F and G). This suggests that contact-dependent killing is the primary mechanism, but an additional, contact-independent nonspecific killing mechanism may also be induced by IL-2 plus IL-12 treatment.

We also assessed the contribution of cytotoxic granule–mediated killing by activated hepatotoxic CD8+ T cells. Granzyme B (GZMB), the primary effector of cytotoxic granules, showed low expression in hepatotoxic CD8+ T cells from liver FNAs based on scRNA-Seq data (see Figure 1B), and granzyme B was not significantly changed in IHMCs at the protein level when activated with IL-2 plus IL-12 (Supplemental Figure 8A). After coculture of activated and sorted IHMC-derived hepatotoxic CD8+ T cells with HepG2-NTCP cells, CD107a, a marker of degranulation, was not significantly changed on the surface of hepatotoxic CD8+ T cells compared with nonactivated cells (2-sided, paired t test: P = 0.2410), with less than 3% positive cells (Supplemental Figure 8, C and D). When clustering the cells according to markers measured by flow cytometry, CD107a+CD8+ T cells formed a small cluster with a phenotype distinct from that of hepatotoxic CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 8E).

Finally, to exclude enhanced allogeneic killing after IL-2 and IL-12 exposure, we tested the effect of an HLA class I blocking antibody. When cocultivating IHMC-derived hepatotoxic CD8+ T cells and HepG2-NTCP cells, we added antibodies to block FasL, HLA class I, or FasL plus HLA class I (Supplemental Figure 9). Compared with no blockade (active caspase-3+ HepG2 NTCP cells: 49.8%), HLA blockade reduced apoptosis induction in a limited manner (to 38.3%; P = 0.0861), which was weaker than the reduction through FasL blockade (decreased to 28.2%; P = 0.0139). When blocking both HLA class I and FasL, caspase-3 activation in HepG2-NTCP cells was reduced to 14.2%. This indicates that HLA-mediated and FasL-mediated killing are 2 separate mechanisms, and it confirms our observation that cell-to-cell contact is required for FasL-mediated killing, which is facilitated through HLA-dependent interaction.

In conclusion, hepatotoxic CD8+ T cells derived from IHMCs, but not PBMCs, were induced by treatment with IL-2 and IL-12. Coculture of HepG2-NTCP cells with hepatotoxic CD8+ T cells substantially activated apoptosis pathways in HepG2-NTCP cells, which could be inhibited by antagonizing membrane-bound FasL. These data demonstrate a pathway for contact-dependent killing by hepatotoxic CD8+ T cells, which can promote liver damage in a nonspecific manner.