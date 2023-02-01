Recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus–vectored vaccine induces long-lasting immunity against Nipah virus disease

Further information can be found in Supplemental Methods.

Study design. To test the vaccine durability of rVSV-ΔG-NiV B G, AGMs were immunized with 1 or 2 doses of either a vector control or rVSV-ΔG-NiV B G vaccine. A power analysis was conducted to determine the sample size necessary to achieve a reliable measurement of effect for each animal cohort. Sampling time points and the final endpoint of the study (35 DPI) were established prospectively. Scoring criteria for clinical assessment of animal health were also predetermined. Study results were from a single animal experiment. Eighteen AGMs were randomized into 4 groups: prime only (n = 6), prime + boost (n = 6), vector control prime (n = 3), and vector control prime + boost (n = 3). A single subject in the prime + boost group was euthanized within the vaccination phase owing to issues deemed unrelated to the study or vaccination, resulting in a final total of 5 subjects for that group. No data were excluded for any other subject. An outlier (single replicate) in the ELISPOT data was excluded because of a known experimental error; this is reported in the figure legend. For all assays, results were from a single experiment with the average of duplicates reported for each sample. All subjects were included for our analyses. The project administrator was not blinded to the allocation sequence. Animal caretakers and investigators conducting the experiments were blinded to the allocation sequence, conduct of the experiment, and outcome assessment. Investigators who assessed, measured, or quantified the results were not blinded to the intervention for data analysis.

Characterization of rVSV-ΔG-NiV B G vaccine. The rVSV-ΔG-NiV B G vaccine was recovered, sequenced, and characterized as described previously (26). The vaccine stocks tested negative for mycoplasma and endotoxin contamination.

Challenge virus. The NiV B challenge material used in the study (200401066) originated from a fatal human case during an outbreak in Rajbari, Bangladesh, in 2004. The challenge material was passaged twice onto Vero E6 cells (ATCC CRL-1586), and supernatants were collected and stored at –80°C as approximately 1-mL aliquots. Four distinct mutations of sufficient frequency were found between the P2 stock of NiV B and the reference genome (GenBank AY988601.1). One mutation was noncoding whereas the remaining mutations encode for 3 single amino acid changes: 1 in the M protein and 2 in the F protein (7). No detectable mycoplasma or endotoxin was present in our virus seed stock (<0.5 endotoxin units/mL).

NHP vaccination and challenge. Seventeen healthy, adult AGMs (8 males and 9 females) from St. Kitts (Chlorocebus aethiops; Worldwide Primates) were randomized into 4 groups: prime only (n = 6), prime + boost (n = 5), vector control prime (n = 3), and vector control prime + boost (n = 3). The 6 experimental animals were specifically vaccinated by intramuscular (i.m.) injection of 1 × 107 PFU of rVSV-ΔG-NiV B G, and control animals were vaccinated by i.m. injection of 1 × 107 PFU of the nonspecific vector. One year after prime vaccination, all AGMs were exposed to 5 × 103 PFU of NiV B intranasally using the LMA Mucosal Atomization Device as previously described (32).

All animals for both studies were given physical examinations, and blood was collected before vaccination (day 0) and on days 4, 7, 10, 14/15, 21, 28, and 35 after virus challenge. The AGMs were monitored daily and scored for disease progression with an internal NiV humane endpoint scoring sheet approved by the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) IACUC. Scoring criteria were based on parameters such as respiration (0 to 9), appetite (0 to 2), activity/appearance (0 to 9), and neurological signs (0 to 9). A score greater than or equal to 9 met euthanasia criteria. UTMB facilities used in this work are accredited by the Association for Assessment and Accreditation of Laboratory Animal Care International and adhere to principles specified in the 8th edition of the Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals, National Research Council (National Academies Press, 2011). The scoring changes measured from baseline included posture and activity level, attitude and behavior, food intake, respiration, and central nervous system abnormalities.

Blood processing and PBMC isolation. Blood was collected by femoral venipuncture into EDTA, heparin, and clot-activating vacutainer tubes (BD Biosciences). The EDTA plasma and serum tubes were centrifuged at approximately 1,300g at 4°C for 10 minutes; afterward, the upper layer was collected. For isolation of PBMCs, heparin-treated blood and the spun EDTA pellet were diluted with PBS and carefully layered onto a Histopaque cushion within Accuspin tubes (Sigma-Aldrich). The tubes were centrifuged at approximately 800g room temperature for 15 minutes, and the resulting buffy coat was collected. Cells were washed once in R10 (RPMI medium [Gibco] supplemented with 10% FBS, 100 U/mL penicillin, 100 g/mL streptomycin solution, and 1% l-glutamine) and treated briefly with ACK lysing buffer (Gibco) to remove any contaminating erythrocytes. PBMCs were then centrifuged at approximately 250g for 10 minutes to eliminate residual thrombocytes, washed twice with R10 medium, and enumerated with a TC20 Automated Cell Counter (Bio-Rad). Cells were cryopreserved in 10% DMSO in FBS. Before flow cytometry, cryopreserved PBMCs were thawed rapidly in a 37°C water bath (BD Biosciences).

Hematology and serum biochemistry. Total red blood cell counts, white blood cell counts, white blood cell differentials, platelet counts, hematocrit values, total hemoglobin concentrations, mean cell volumes, mean corpuscular volumes, and mean corpuscular hemoglobin concentrations were analyzed from blood collected in tubes containing EDTA using a Vetscan HM5 laser-based hematological analyzer (Zoetis). Serum samples were tested for concentrations of albumin, amylase, alanine aminotransferase, aspartate transaminase, alkaline phosphatase, γ-glutamyltransferase, blood urea nitrogen, creatinine, C-reactive protein, calcium, glucose, total protein, and uric acid using a Piccolo point-of-care analyzer and Biochemistry Panel Plus analyzer discs (Abaxis).

RNA isolation from NiV B -infected AGMs. On the specified procedure days, 100 μL of blood was added to 600 μL of AVL viral lysis buffer (Qiagen) for RNA extraction. For tissues, approximately 100 mg of sample was stored in 1 mL RNAlater (Qiagen) for 7 days for stabilization. RNAlater was removed and tissues were homogenized in 600 μL RLT buffer (Qiagen) in a 2 mL cryovial using a Tissue Lyser (Qiagen) and ceramic beads. The tissues sampled included axillary, inguinal, mandibular, and mesenteric lymph nodes; upper, middle, and lower lobes of both left and right lungs; spleen; liver; kidney; adrenal gland; frontal cortex of brain; brainstem; cervical spinal cord; submandibular salivary gland; tonsil; heart; duodenum; pancreas; ileocecal junction; transverse colon; urinary bladder; ovary or testis; uterus or prostate; nasal mucosa; conjunctiva; and eye. All blood samples were inactivated in AVL viral lysis buffer, and tissue samples were homogenized and inactivated in RLT buffer before removal from the biosafety level 4 (BSL-4) laboratory. Subsequently, RNA was isolated from blood using the QIAamp viral RNA kit (Qiagen), and from tissues using the RNeasy Mini Kit (Qiagen), according to the vendor instructions supplied with each kit.

Quantification of viral load. Viral loads of RNA from blood or tissues were measured using reverse transcriptase quantitative PCR (RT-qPCR) and primers/probe targeting the nucleoprotein (N) gene and intergenic region between N and phosphoprotein (P) of NiV B . Probe sequences were 6FAM-5′-CGTCACACATCAGCTCTGACAA-3′-6TAMRA for NiV B (Life Technologies). Threshold cycle values representing viral genomes were analyzed with CFX Manager software (Bio-Rad); the data are displayed as genome equivalents (GEq). To create the GEq standard, RNA from viral stocks was extracted, and the number of genomes present was calculated using Avogadro’s number and the molecular weight of the genome.

Virus titration was performed by plaque assay using Vero 76 cells (ATCC CRL-1587) from all plasma samples. Briefly, increasing 10-fold dilutions of the samples were adsorbed to Vero 76 cell monolayers in duplicate wells (200 μL/well) and overlaid with 0.8% agarose in 1× minimum essential medium (MEM) with 5% FBS and 1% penicillin/streptomycin. After a 2- to 3-day incubation at 37°C and 5% CO 2 , neutral red stain was added, and plaques were counted after an additional 24-hour incubation. The limit of detection for this assay is 25 PFU/mL.

ELISA. Sera collected at the indicated time points were tested for total anti-NiV IgG and IgM antibodies by ELISA using monkey species–specific kits (Alpha Diagnostic International, NIV-015 and NIV-020) following the vendor recommendations.

Plaque reduction neutralization test. Neutralization titers were calculated by determining the dilution of serum that reduced 50% of plaques (PRNT 50 ). A standard 100 PFU amount of NiV B was incubated with 2-fold serial dilutions of serum samples in DMEM for 1 hour. The virus-serum mixture was then used to inoculate Vero 76 cells (ATCC CRL-1587) for 30 minutes. Cells were overlaid with 2× MEM agar medium and incubated for 2–3 days, and plaques were counted after 24 hours of 5% neutral red staining.

RNA sample preparation for transcriptomic analyses. NHPV2_Immunology reporter and capture probe sets (Nanostring Technologies) were hybridized with approximately 3 μL of blood RNA at 65°C for approximately 24 hours as previously described (51). Following the hybridization, the RNA–probe set complexes were loaded into an nCounter microfluidics cartridge and assayed on a NanoString nCounter SPRINT Profiler. To estimate the abundance of each of the 769 unique mRNA immune-related targets included in the NHPV2_Immunology panel, fluorescent reporter barcodes were imaged and counted for each sample lane.

Bioinformatics. The nCounter recap compressed structured scan data (RCC) files were imported into NanoString nSolver 4.0 software. All samples met the integrated quality control criteria. To compensate for varying RNA inputs, housekeeping genes and spiked-in positive and negative controls were incorporated to normalize raw counts. The data were analyzed using the NanoString nSolver Advanced Analysis 2.0 package to generate principal component analysis figures and differential expression heatmaps. Normalized data (log fold change values and Benjamini-Hochberg–adjusted P values) for each sample group were exported as a.CSV file (Microsoft Excel Office for Mac v14.1.0). MetaScape (52) was used for pathway analysis of differentially expressed transcripts (Benjamini-Hochberg–adjusted P value < 0.05 for prime vs. vector control group) using human annotations and the default settings (3 minimum overlap, 1.5 minimum enrichment). GraphPad Prism version 9 was used to produce heatmaps. Human annotations were added for each respective gene to perform immune cell profiling and generate cell-type plots within nSolver.

Histology. Tissue sections were deparaffinized and rehydrated through xylene and graded ethanol washes. Slides went through heat antigen retrieval in a steamer at 95°C for 20 minutes in Sigma Citrate Buffer, pH 6.0, 10× (Sigma-Aldrich). To block endogenous peroxidase activity, slides were treated with 3% hydrogen peroxide and rinsed in distilled water. The tissue sections were processed for IHC using the Thermo Autostainer 360 (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Sequential 15-minute incubations with avidin D and biotin solutions (Vector Laboratories, SP-2001) were performed to block endogenous biotin reactivity. Specific anti-NiV immunoreactivity was detected using an anti-NiV m102.4 human monoclonal antibody (53) at a 1:4,000 dilution for 60 minutes. Secondary antibody was biotinylated goat anti-rabbit IgG (Vector Laboratories, BA-1000) at 1:200 for 30 minutes followed by Vector Horseradish Peroxidase Streptavidin (ready-to-use; Vector Laboratories, SA-5704) for 30 minutes. Slides were developed with Dako DAB chromogen (Dako, K3468) for 5 minutes and counterstained with hematoxylin for 45 seconds.

ELISPOT. To analyze cellular responses, NHP PBMCs were rapidly thawed in a water bath at 37°C and resuspended in prewarmed complete RPMI 1640 medium with 10% FBS, 1% GlutaMAX (Thermo Fisher Scientific), and 1% penicillin/streptomycin (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Cells were rested overnight at 37°C and 5% CO 2 . After the resting period, PBMCs were counted and either left unstimulated or stimulated for approximately 24 hours at 37°C and 5% CO 2 with either lectin (Sigma-Aldrich) from Phytolacca americana (PWM) or a custom NiV B G peptide pool (GenScript) spanning the length of G. The NiV B G peptide pool contained 148 × 15-mer peptides with 11 amino acid overlaps. The lyophilized pool was prepared in DMSO and used at a final concentration of 2 μg/mL, whereas unstimulated cells contained 0.2% DMSO by volume. As a positive stimulation control, PBMCs were stimulated with PWM at a final concentration of 0.5 μg/mL. For ELISPOT analysis, samples were stained using single-color primate IFN-γ kits (Mabtech AB) according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. PBMCs were plated in duplicate at 2.5 × 105 cells per well in a 96-well plate coated with NHP IFN-γ capture antibody. After an approximately 24-hour incubation at 37°C and 5% CO 2 , ELISPOT plates were air-dried and imaged using an ImmunoSpot S6 UNIVERSAL Analyzer (Cellular Technology Ltd.). Reported values were calculated by subtraction of the number of spot-forming cells (SFCs) in each unstimulated sample from its respective stimulated counterpart at the corresponding DPI.

Flow cytometry. To examine the polyfunctionality and frequency of NK and T cell populations, we performed intracellular cytokine staining. In the presence of anti-CD28 (BioLegend clone CD28.2; RRID:AB_314304), CD49d (BioLegend clone 9F10; RRID:AB_2130039), and CD107 (BioLegend clone H4A3; RRID:AB_1279055; APC) antibodies, PBMCs were stimulated for 6 hours with a DMSO negative control, a PWM (0.5 μg/mL) positive control, or 2 μg/mL of an overlapping NiV G peptide pool (148 × 15-mers overlapping by 11 amino acids; custom-made at GenScript). Brefeldin A protein transport inhibitor (Sigma-Aldrich, catalog B6542) was added 4 hours before surface staining of CD3 (BD Biosciences clone SP34-2; RRID:AB_396484; FITC), CD4 (BD Biosciences clone L200; RRID:AB_394488; PerCP/Cy5.5), and CD8α (BD Biosciences clone SK1; RRID:AB_1953244; PE). Two micrograms per milliliter DNase (Invitrogen, catalog AM2224) and rhesus Fc receptor binding inhibitor (Thermo Fisher Scientific; RRID:AB_2572937) were added to reduce clumping and nonspecific binding. Cells were subsequently washed in BD Biosciences staining buffer and permeabilized using a Foxp3/Transcription Factor Staining Buffer kit (Tonbo Biosciences, catalog TNB-0607) as suggested by the manufacturer. After permeabilization, we stained for the intracellular markers TNF-α (BD Biosciences clone mAB11; RRID:AB_2204079; PE/Cy7), IFN-γ (BioLegend clone B27; RRID:AB_2801098; BV421), and IL-2 (BioLegend clone MQ1-17H12; RRID:AB_2562855; APC/Cy7).

Approximately 200,000 events were collected on a FACSCanto II cytometer (BD Biosciences) for each sample using BD FACSDiva software. Data were analyzed with FlowJo version 10 software (Tree Star). Live versus dead cells were distinguished by BV510 fixable viability dye (BD Biosciences catalog 564406; RRID:AB_2869572). Compensation was calculated using BD CompBeads (BD Biosciences; RRID:AB_1727537) or single-color-stained and fixed cells. Flow Cytometry Standard (FCS) files were imported into NIH Simplified Presentation of Incredibly Complex Evaluations (SPICE) (54) for polyfunctionality analysis. Reported values were calculated by subtraction of the subset frequencies in each unstimulated sample from their respective peptide-stimulated counterparts at the corresponding DPI.

Statistics. The survival of prime-only (specific vs. control) and prime-boosted (specific vs. control) groups was compared using a log-rank test. Statistical tests were performed using Prism 9 (GraphPad). All data are derived from a single animal experiment. Statistics were derived from average values from the following 4 cohorts: prime only (n = 6), prime + boost (n = 5), vector control prime (n = 3), and vector control prime + boost (n = 3). Statistics for all figures were calculated from individual animal data values rather than technical replicates. For experiments with technical replicates (for example, duplicate RT-qPCR reactions/wells), only the mean was used to calculate statistical significance. A 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test was used to determine statistical significance between prime-only (specific vs. control) and prime-boosted (specific vs. control) groups for viral loads, humoral responses, and cellular responses. For cytokine bead array measurements, the results of fold change calculations and ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test were calculated using the rstatix (v0.7.0) package (GNU Guix). A multiple-hypothesis Benjamini-Hochberg–corrected P value less than 0.05 was deemed significant for transcriptomic analyses.

Representative photomicrographs were qualitatively considered to display lesions that were nominally or ordinally measured by masking of the pathologist after examination and ranking of lesions to satisfy study objectives. Additionally, a thorough examination of multiple slides of target tissues (for example, 18 slides of lung) multiple times (up to 3 times per tissue) was performed in a timely manner to maintain interpretation consistency.

Study approval. Monkeys were handled in animal BSL-2 and BSL-4 containment in the Galveston National Laboratory at the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB), Galveston, Texas. This facility is assured by the Office of Laboratory Welfare and fully accredited by the Association for Assessment and Accreditation of Laboratory Animal Care International. All research was approved by the UTMB IACUC and complied with the Animal Welfare Act and other federal statutes and regulations pertaining to animal experimentation. Provisions were taken to prevent, ameliorate, and minimize pain and distress of the animals. Animals were monitored by an attending veterinarian and scored at least twice daily for food intake, responsiveness, weakness, recumbency, labored breathing, diarrhea, edema, dehydration, and the presence of coagulopathies. Animals meeting humane endpoint scoring criteria were promptly euthanized with a pentobarbital solution.