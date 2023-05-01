Targeting fibrinogen-like protein 1 enhances immunotherapy in hepatocellular carcinoma

Acetylation at Lys 98 promotes FGL1 proteasomal degradation. The expression regulation and function of FGL1 have been studied comprehensively (18, 26–30), however, how FGL1 protein is regulated by PTMs remains elusive. Notably, FGL1 was identified as a potential target of acetylation modification by a mass spectrometry study in the PhosphoSitePlus database (31). To confirm the acetylation regulation of FGL1, we induced ectopic expression of Flag-tagged FGL1 in HEK293T cells and measured FGL1 acetylation levels using an anti–acetylated lysine antibody. We observed that the acetylation of FGL1 was enhanced approximately 2.5-fold after treatment with nicotinamide (NAM), an inhibitor of the SIRT family of deacetylases, and trichostatin A (TSA), an inhibitor of histone deacetylase (HDAC) I, II, and IV (Figure 1A). Consistently, acetylation of endogenous FGL1 was also detected (Figure 1B). Furthermore, we found that TSA treatment had no effect on FGL1 acetylation (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI164528DS1), whereas NAM increased the acetylation of FGL1 in a dose- and time-dependent manner (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C). Interestingly, FGL2, another member of the FGL family, has also been reported to play a role in HCC progression and immune evasion (32, 33). We thus wondered whether FGL2 could be acetylated in HCC cells. Our results showed no detectable acetylation band of FGL2 in the endogenous IP with anti–acetylated lysine antibody (Supplemental Figure 1, D and E), indicating that acetylation may only occur on FGL1 in HCC cells. To determine the acetylation site of FGL1, we performed a screening via mutation of each FGL1 lysine (K) individually to arginine (R) and examined the acetylation levels of the mutants. Our results showed that mutation of Lys 98, but not other lysine residues, dramatically reduced the acetylation level of FGL1, demonstrating that Lys 98 is the major acetylation site of FGL1 (Supplemental Figure 1, F and G). Consistent with this finding, previous mass spectrometric data also indicated that Lys 98 of FGL1, which is highly conserved among species (Figure 1D), was a potential acetylation site. A site-specific antibody generated against acetyl-K98 of FGL1 (Figure 1E and Supplemental Figure 1H) recognized the acetylated WT FGL1, but not the K98R mutant (Figure 1F and Supplemental Figure 1I). Together, these results indicate that FGL1 was acetylated at Lys 98. It was reported that FGL1, like PD-L1, can potentially form a dimerization structure (34). We then verified whether acetylation of FGL1 regulates its dimerization and found that there was no detectable change in protein dimerization between WT FGL1 and the K98 mutants (Figure 1G).

Figure 1 Acetylation at Lys 98 promotes FGL1 degradation via a ubiquitin-proteasome pathway. (A) Immunoblot (IB) analysis of Flag-FGL1 acetylation in HEK293T cells stably expressing Flag-FGL1 in the presence or absence of the deacetylase inhibitors TSA (5 μM, 16 h) and NAM (10 mM, 6 h). FGL1 acetylation was detected with an anti–acetylated lysine antibody. (B) IB analysis of whole-cell lysates (WCLs) and anti-lysine immunoprecipitates derived from HCCLM3 cells with IgG as a negative control. (C) IB analysis of acetylated, stably expressed Flag-FGL1 in HEK293T cells treated with TSA (5 μM, 16 h), NAM (10 mM, 6 h), or both. (D) Alignment of amino acid sequences of FGL1 containing Lys 98 across species. (E) The specificity of the site-specific anti–FGL1 acetylation antibody was determined by dot blot. (F) IB analysis of FGL1 acetylation derived from HEK293T cells transfected with WT Flag-FGL1 or the K98R mutant. FGL1–Non-Ac, nonacetylated FGL1. FD, fibrinogen domain; SP, signal peptide; CCD, the coil-coil domain. (G) IB analysis of WCLs and anti-Flag IPs derived from HEK293T cells transfected with the indicated constructs. (H) IB analysis of endogenous FGL1 in multiple HCC cell lines treated or not with NAM (10 mM, 6 h). (I) qPCR analysis of relative FGL1 mRNA levels in multiple HCC cell lines treated or not with NAM. Data indicate the mean ± SD of 3 independent experiments. CON, control. (J IB analysis of endogenous FGL1 in HCCLM3 cells treated with NAM in the presence or absence of the proteasome inhibitor MG132, the lysosome inhibitor NH 4 Cl, or the autophagy inhibitor 3-MA. (K) IB analysis of FGL1 in HEK293T cells transfected with WT Flag-FGL1 or K98 mutant plasmids with or without NAM treatment. (L) WT Flag-FGL1 and the K98 mutants were cotransfected with HA-Ub into HEK293T cells with or without NAM treatment. The level of FGL1 ubiquitylation was determined by IB analysis. (M) IB analysis of turnover rates in HEK293T cells stably expressing WT Flag-FGL1 or the K98R or K98Q mutants treated with 100 μg/mL cycloheximide (CHX). Mr, relative molecular mass; Ac-K, acetylated lysine.

Next, we determined the effect of NAM on the endogenous acetylation levels of FGL1. Surprisingly, instead of seeing increased acetylation levels, we observed that FGL1 protein levels were significantly decreased in multiple HCC cell lines treated with NAM (Figure 1H and Supplemental Figure 1J), while FGL1 mRNA levels were not changed (Figure 1I). Given that FGL1 is a liver-secreted protein (18), we examined whether acetylation of FGL1 decreases FGL1 levels by enhancing its secretion. The results showed that the secretion of FGL1 was reduced, and not increased, upon NAM treatment (Supplemental Figure 1K), implying that acetylation might affect the protein stability of FGL1. Of note, NAM-induced FGL1 downregulation could be partially rescued by MG132 treatment (a proteosome inhibitor), but not affected by NH 4 Cl (a lysosome inhibitor) or 3-methyladenine (3-MA) (an inhibitor of autophagy) (Figure 1J), suggesting that acetylation may promote FGL1 degradation via a ubiquitin-proteasome pathway. Interestingly, both acetylation-deficient (FGL1K98R) and acetylation-mimetic (FGL1K98Q) mutants were resistant to NAM treatment compared with WT FGL1 (Figure 1K and Supplemental Figure 1L). Moreover, inhibition of deacetylases with NAM increased the ubiquitination levels of WT FGL1, but not of the FGL1 mutants (Figure 1L), demonstrating that acetylation of FGL1 promoted its ubiquitination. Consistent with this, the turnover rate of WT FGL1 was much faster than that of the Lys 98 mutants (Figure 1M). Together, these results suggest that acetylation at Lys 98 promoted degradation of FGL1 via a ubiquitin-proteasome pathway.

SIRT2 deacetylates and stabilizes FGL1 protein. Previous results showed that NAM treatment led to a significant increase of FGL1 acetylation, whereas TSA treatment caused negligible changes in acetylation levels (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1A), implying that FGL1 might be deacetylated by NAD+-dependent class III deacetylases. To find out which SIRT is responsible for the deacetylation of FGL1 at Lys 98, we induced overexpression of SIRTs in HCCLM3 and HEK293T cells and determined their effects on FGL1 protein levels. We found that both SIRT2 and SIRT7 increased FGL1 protein levels (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 2A), but only SIRT2 exhibited a physical interaction with FGL1 (Figure 2, B and C). Furthermore, coexpression of SIRT2, but not its catalytic inactive mutant H187Y, with FGL1 in HEK293T cells caused a remarkable decrease of FGL1 acetylation at Lys 98 (Figure 2D), where the use of 2-Cyano-3-[5-(2,5-dichlorophenyl)-2-furanyl]-N-5-quinolinyl-2-propenamide (AGK2), a selective SIRT2 inhibitor, or an siRNA targeting SIRT2 markedly increased Lys 98 acetylation of FGL1 (Figure 2, E and F), indicating that SIRT2 is the deacetylase of FGL1. Consistent with the previous notion that acetylation promotes FGL1 degradation, SIRT2, but not its catalytic inactive H187Y mutant, decreased the ubiquitination of FGL1 (Figure 2, G and H) and increased its protein levels (Figure 2I and Supplemental Figure 2B), suggesting SIRT2 relies on its catalytic activity to stabilize FGL1 via altered ubiquitination. We also found that AGK2 treatment enhanced the ubiquitination of FGL1 in a dose-dependent manner (Figure 2J) and decreased FGL1 protein levels in multiple HCC cell lines, as measured by both immunoblotting and ELISA (Figure 2K and Supplemental Figure 2, C–E), while the FGL1K98R mutant was resistant to AGK2-induced degradation (Figure 2L). In line with this, both knockdown and depletion of SIRT2 using an siRNA or CRISPR/Cas9 markedly downregulated FGL1 protein abundance (Figure 2, M and N, and Supplemental Figure 2F). Collectively, these data demonstrate that SIRT2 was responsible for the stabilization of FGL1 via Lys 98 deacetylation.

Figure 2 SIRT2 deacetylates and stabilizes FGL1. (A) IB analysis of endogenous FGL1 in HCCLM3 cells transfected with SIRTs. The interactions between FGL1 and SIRT2 or SIRT7 were determined by co-IP followed by IB analysis. (B) HEK293T cells were transfected with Flag-FGL1 and SIRT2-HA or SIRT7-HA as indicated. The interactions between FGL1 and SIRT2 or SIRT7 were determined by co-IP and IB analysis. (C) Endogenous interaction between FGL1 and SIRT2 in HCCLM3 cells was determined by IP and IB analysis. IgG was used as a negative control. (D) HEK293T cells stably expressing Flag-FGL1 were transfected with SIRT2-HA or its catalytic mutant as indicated. The acetylation of FGL1 was analyzed with pan– or site-specific anti–FGL1 acetylation antibodies. (E) HEK293T cells stably expressing Flag-FGL1 were treated or not with AGK2. Site-specific anti–FGL1 acetylation antibodies were used to determine the acetylation of FGL1 by IB analysis. (F) HEK293T cells stably expressing Flag-FGL1 were transfected with or without an siRNA oligonucleotide targeting SIRT2. The knockdown efficiency and the acetylation level of FGL1 were analyzed by IB. (G) IB analysis of FGL1 ubiquitination levels in HEK293T cells transfected with Flag-FGL1, SIRT2-HA, or HA-Ub. (H) IB analysis of FGL1 ubiquitination levels in HEK293T cells transfected with SIRT2-HA or its catalytic mutant. (I) IB analysis of both endogenous and exogenous FGL1 in HCCLM3 or HEK293T cells transfected with SIRT2-HA or its catalytic mutant. (J) IB analysis of FGL1 ubiquitination levels in HEK293T cells transfected with Flag-FGL1 and HA-Ub and treated with or without AGK2. (K) IB analysis of endogenous FGL1 in HCCLM3 cells treated with AGK2 (10–40 μM) for 8 hours. (L) IB analysis of FGL1 in HEK293T cells transfected with WT FGL1 or the K98R mutant under treatment with AGK2 for 8 hours. (M) IB analysis of endogenous FGL1 in WT and SIRT2-KO SMMC-7721 cells. (N) IB analysis of endogenous FGL1 in WT and SIRT2-KO HCCLM3 cells.

AGK2 promotes T cell activation in vitro and the combination of AGK2 and PD-L1 blockade effectively suppresses tumor growth in vivo. Since FGL1 is a newly identified immune checkpoint ligand (18) and inhibition of SIRT2 by AGK2 could decrease FGL1 levels in HCC cells, we then determined whether pretreatment of tumor cells with AGK2 would affect T cell activity. To this end, we established an in vitro coculture system (Supplemental Figure 3A) as previously described (35, 36). Jurkat cells were stimulated with phytohaemagglutinin (PHA) (Supplemental Figure 3B), which upregulated LAG-3 expression (Supplemental Figure 3C), and were then cocultured with 2 different HCC cells lines pretreated with AGK2. We found that the coculture with HCC cells decreased IL2 mRNA levels in activated Jurkat cells, which could be rescued by AGK2 pretreatment (Supplemental Figure 3D). To further validate the role of AGK2 in the increased T cell activity, we performed a T cell–killing assay as previously described (37). We cocultured activated T cells (Supplemental Figure 3E) with HCC cells pretreated or not with AGK2. The results showed that AGK2 pretreatment significantly enhanced T cell–mediated killing of HCC cells (Supplemental Figure 3F). Overall, AGK2 promoted T cell activation and cytotoxic T lymphocyte (CTL) activity against HCC cells in vitro.

Both PD-L1 and FGL1 are immune-inhibitory checkpoints and function via different mechanisms. Therefore, blocking both pathways using anti–PD-L1 and anti-FGL1 antibodies dramatically improved the efficacy of immunotherapy (18). On the basis of our findings that inhibition of SIRT2 triggered degradation of FGL1 and enhanced T cell killing in vitro, we hypothesized that pharmacological inhibition of SIRT2 with AGK2 might also reduce FGL1 abundance and synergize with PD-L1 blockade to inhibit HCC growth in vivo. We used Hepa 1-6 and H22 syngeneic mouse models to assess the efficacy of anti–PD-L1 antibodies and/or AGK2 treatment (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 3G). AGK2 or anti–PD-L1 antibody treatment alone led to moderate inhibition of tumor growth and prolonged survival of mice (Figure 3, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 3H). Strikingly, the combination of AGK2 and anti–PD-L1 antibodies dramatically suppressed tumor growth, extended the survival of mice, and showed the best efficacy (Figure 3, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 3, H and I). Immunoblotting confirmed that i.p. injection of AGK2 decreased tumoral FGL1 levels in mice, whereas FGL2 protein levels were not affected by AGK2 treatment (Figure 3E). We next examined the level of tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) using IHC staining and discovered that AGK2 treatment alone increased the tumor-infiltrating CD8+ T cell population and granzyme B levels, and, consistently, the combination of AGK2 and PD-L1 blockade had a significant, synergetic effect on the stimulation of tumor infiltration of CD8+ T cells and antitumor immunity (Figure 3, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 3, J and K). Of note, the effects of AGK2, as shown by the levels of granzyme B, appeared to be similar to the effects of PD-L1 blockade (Figure 3G). Together, these results indicated that pharmacological inhibition of SIRT2 might represent a strategy for enhancing the efficacy of PD-L1 blockade immunotherapy (Supplemental Figure 3L).

Figure 3 The combination of AGK2 and PD-L1 blockade effectively suppresses HCC tumor growth. (A) Schematic representation of the experimental procedure. (B) Representative tumors in C57BL/6 mice injected s.c. with Hepa 1-6 cells from different groups. (C) Tumor growth of Hepa 1-6 cells in C57BL/6 mice treated with control (black lines: n = 9), AGK2 (red lines: n = 9), anti–PD-L1 mAb (blue lines: n = 8), or their combination (green lines: n = 8). Tumor growth is shown as the mean tumor diameter ± SD. (D) Kaplan–Meier survival curves for each treatment group (black lines: n = 9, red lines: n = 9, blue lines: n = 8, green lines: n = 8). The P values were calculated using a 2-sided Gehan-Breslow-Wilcoxon test. (E) IB analysis of FGL1 and FGL2 protein levels in Hepa 1-6 tumor tissues from mice in each group, with GAPDH used as the internal control. (F) IHC of CD8+ T cell infiltration and granzyme B in Hepa 1-6 tumor tissues. Scale bars: 100 μm. Data represent the mean ± SD from 5 independent samples of each group. (G) Statistical differences for F were determined by Bonferroni-adjusted P values. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, with raw P values derived from an unpaired Student’s t test.

Enforced acetylation of FGL1 by aspirin promotes FGL1 degradation. Aspirin was reported to be able to acetylate proteins, such as cyclic GMP-AMP synthase (cGAS), through direct transfer of an acetyl group (38). We then wondered whether aspirin could acetylate FGL1 at Lys 98 and promote the degradation of this protein. To test this hypothesis, recombinant FGL1 protein was incubated with increasing concentrations of aspirin in vitro. Impressively, we found that aspirin dramatically induced acetylation of FGL1 at Lys 98 using both pan- and site-specific acetylation antibodies (Figure 4, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 4, A and B), supporting the notion that aspirin can directly acetylate Lys 98 of FGL1. In line with this observation, we also detected acetylation of FGL1 at Lys 98 by mass spectrometry following aspirin treatment (Figure 4C). We next used aspirin to treat HCC cells with different concentrations for different durations. We found that aspirin treatment markedly augmented FGL1 acetylation in a dose-dependent manner, including at Lys 98 (Figure 4, D and E). Moreover, FGL1 protein levels were reduced in both 293T and HCC cell lines with aspirin treatment (Figure 4, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 4, C and D), which could be partially rescued by the proteasome inhibitor MG132 (Figure 4H), implying that aspirin induced the degradation of FGL1 via the ubiquitin-proteasome pathway. Consistently, we observed that aspirin treatment tremendously increased FGL1 ubiquitination (Figure 4I) and that the FGL1K98R mutant was resistant to aspirin-induced degradation (Supplemental Figure 4E). These data suggest that aspirin induced FGL1 degradation by enhancing its acetylation at Lys 98. Considering that FGL1 is the major immune-inhibitory ligand of LAG-3 (18), we then assessed whether aspirin could reverse the “exhausted” T cell activity. To this end, PHA-stimulated Jurkat cells were cocultured with different HCC cells lines with or without aspirin pretreatment in a previously established in vitro coculture system (Supplemental Figure 4F). We found that the downregulation of IL2 mRNA levels in activated Jurkat cells could be rescued with aspirin treatment (Supplemental Figure 4G). To further validate the role of aspirin in increased T cell activity, we performed the T cell–killing assay. We cocultured activated T cells with HCC cells pretreated or not with aspirin. Our results demonstrated that aspirin pretreatment enhanced T cell–mediated killing of HCC cells (Supplemental Figure 4H). Collectively, our data suggested that aspirin can increase the activity of CTLs against cancer cells.

Figure 4 Aspirin acetylates FGL1 and promotes its degradation. (A and B) Recombinant His-FGL1 protein was treated or not with aspirin (0.125 mM or 0.25 mM) for 30 minutes in vitro. FGL1 acetylation was assessed by IB using a pan–anti–acetyl-lysine antibody or site-specific anti–FGL1 acetylation antibody. (C) Mass spectrometric detection of Lys 98 acetylation derived from recombinant His-FGL1 protein treated or not with aspirin (0.25 mM) for 30 minutes in vitro. The y ion peaks are shown in red, and the b ion peaks are shown in blue. The mass difference between b 6 and b 5 is the mass of the acetyl-lysine residue. (D) IB analysis of FGL1 acetylation levels in HEK293T cells stably expressing Flag-FGL1 and treated or not with aspirin (0.25 mM, 12 h). Pan– or site-specific anti–FGL1 acetylation antibodies were used as indicated. (E) IB analysis of FGL1 acetylation levels in HEK293T cells stably expressing Flag-FGL1 and treated with increasing concentrations of aspirin (+, 0.0625 mM; ++, 0.125 mM; +++, 0.25 mM; ++++, 0.5 mM) for 12 hours. (F) IB analysis of FGL1 protein levels in HEK293T cells stably expressing Flag-FGL1 and treated with increasing concentrations of aspirin (+, 0.0625 mM; ++, 0.125mM; +++, 0.25mM; ++++, 0.5 mM) for 24 hours. (G) IB analysis of endogenous FGL1 protein levels in HCCLM3 cells treated with increasing concentrations of aspirin (+, 0.0625 mM; ++, 0.125mM; +++, 0.25mM; ++++, 0.5mM) for 24 hours. (H) IB analysis of endogenous FGL1 protein levels in SMMC-7721 and HCCLM3 cells treated with aspirin (0.25 mM, 24 h) in the presence or absence of MG132 (10 μM, 6 h). (I) IB analysis of FGL1 ubiquitination levels in HEK293T cells stably expressing Flag-FGL1 and treated with 0.25 mM aspirin for 12 hours.

The combination of aspirin and PD-L1 blockade effectively suppresses tumor growth in vivo. To validate whether aspirin-induced FGL1 degradation benefits HCC immunotherapy in vivo, we selected PD-L1 blockade with aspirin for the combination therapy in Hepa 1-6 and H22 tumor models. Mice were treated with aspirin and/or anti–PD-L1 antibodies (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 5A). Intriguingly, the combination of aspirin and PD-L1 blockade resulted in a dramatic improvement in tumor suppression and long-term survival of mice compared with either agent alone (Figure 5, B–D, and Supplemental Figure 5, B and C). Decreased tumoral FGL1 levels in mice induced by aspirin treatment was validated by immunoblotting, while FGL2 protein levels were not affected by aspirin treatment (Figure 5E). Moreover, IHC staining of dissected tumors indicated that the CD8+ CTL population and activity were increased in the combined treatment group compared with other groups, implying that the superior therapeutic effect of combinatorial therapy was a result of increased numbers of intratumoral CD8+ T cells and enhanced cytotoxicity of those cells (Figure 5, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 5, D and E). Taken together, these results demonstrated that aspirin has the potential to enhance HCC immunotherapy.

Figure 5 Aspirin downregulates FGL1 and enhances the efficacy of anti–PD-L1 immunotherapy. (A) Schematic representation of the experimental procedure. (B) Representative tumors in C57BL/6 mice injected s.c. with Hepa 1-6 cells from different groups with control, anti–PD-L1 mAb, aspirin, or combined treatment, respectively. (C) Tumor growth of Hepa 1-6 cells in C57BL/6 mice treated with control (black lines), aspirin (red lines), anti–PD-L1 mAb (blue lines), or their combination (green lines). n = 7 biologically independent animals per group. Tumor growth is shown as the mean tumor diameter ± SD. (D) Kaplan-Meier survival curves for each treatment group (G1, G2, G3, G4). n = 7 biologically independent animals per group. p values were calculated using a 2-sided Gehan-Breslow-Wilcoxon test. (E) IB analysis of FGL1 and FGL2 protein levels in Hepa 1-6 tumor tissues from each group with GAPDH as the internal control. (F) IHC analysis of CD8+ T cell infiltration and granzyme B expression in the Hepa 1-6 tumor mass as indicated. Scale bars: 100 μm. Data represent the mean ± SD of 5 independent samples from each group. (G) IHC results from F were quantified, and the statistical differences were determined by Bonferroni-adjusted P values. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, with raw P values derived from an unpaired Student’s t test.

Several anti–LAG-3 mAbs are in clinical trials and show promising anticancer activity (39). We thus compared the antitumor efficacy between FGL1 and LAG-3 inhibition both in vitro and in vivo. For the in vitro experiments, activated T cells were cocultured with HCC cells pretreated with or without AGK2 or aspirin or relatlimab, an anti–LAG-3 mAb (Supplemental Figure 5F). The results showed that both AGK2 treatment and aspirin pretreatment alone enhanced T cell–mediated cytotoxicity toward HCC cells better than LAG-3 blockade with relatlimab (Supplemental Figure 5G). For in vivo validation, AGK2 or aspirin treatment exhibited comparable efficacy with anti–LAG-3 mAb in suppressing tumor growth, and we detected no statistical significance between these 3 therapeutic strategies (Supplemental Figure 5, H and I). These findings suggest that blockade of FGL1 with AGK2 or aspirin is a promising strategy comparable to that of LAG-3 inhibition

The levels of SIRT2 and relative acetyl-K98 FGL1 are negatively correlated and predict prognosis in HCC. Our previous data showed that SIRT2 deacetylates and stabilizes FGL1, thus suppressing tumor immunity, suggesting that SIRT2 and acetylation of FGL1 may play an important role in the development of HCC. Notably, the mRNA levels of SIRT2 are elevated in HCC and several other cancers compared with levels in normal tissues according to The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) data (Supplemental Figure 6A). The findings that enhanced acetylation of FGL1 at Lys 98 by SIRT2 inhibition promoted the degradation of FGL1 prompted us to examine the correlation between Lys 98 acetylation and SIRT2 protein levels in HCC. We conducted IHC analyses on HCC samples from 94 patients, including a total of 86 paired samples that included adjacent liver tissues. Analysis of the IHC results revealed that SIRT2 protein levels were higher, whereas both the total and relative levels of acetyl-K98 FGL1 were lower in the HCC than in the adjacent tissues (Figure 6, A and B). The development of HCC can be divided on the basis of the clinical features into 4 stages (stages I, II, III, and IV), according to the American Joint Committee on Cancer (AJCC). To determine whether SIRT2 and relative acetyl-K98 FGL1 levels correlated with HCC progression, we analyzed the clinical data on tumor stages and IHC staining results. We found that SIRT2 protein levels were significantly increased in all tumor stages except stage I when compared with levels in adjacent tissues (Figure 6C and Supplemental Table 4). Moreover, there was a progressive increase in the levels of SIRT2 from stage I to stage II (P = 0.0117) and then to stage III (P = 0.0181, versus II, Figure 6C). These results are supported by the analysis of data derived from the University of Alabama at Birmingham Cancer data analysis portal (UALCAN) (https://ualcan.path.uab.edu/) (Supplemental Figure 6, B–D). Furthermore, SIRT2 protein levels correlated with tumor size (Supplemental Table 4). Taken together, these data suggest a possible role of SIRT2 in contributing to the progression, but not initiation, of HCC. Consistently, the levels of relative acetyl-K98 FGL1 were significantly decreased when compared with those in adjacent tissues with a pattern similar to that of SIRT2 (Figure 6D). Both FGL1 and relative acetyl-K98 FGL1 levels correlated with tumor size (Supplemental Tables 5 and 6). Furthermore, quantification of IHC staining of tumor tissues demonstrated that FGL1 protein levels were positively correlated with SIRT2 expression levels, while the levels of relative acetyl-K98 FGL1 were negatively correlated with SIRT2 expression levels (Figure 6, E and F). Together, these results provide clinical evidence for SIRT2-mediated deacetylation and stabilization of FGL1.

Figure 6 The levels of SIRT2 and relative acetyl-K98 FGL1 are negatively correlated and predict HCC prognosis. (A and B) Representative images of IHC staining for SIRT2, total FGL1 protein, and acetyl-K98 FGL1 in HCC and adjacent tissues (A). Scale bars: 200 μm. A total of 94 HCC cancer tissues and 86 adjacent tissues were analyzed. The IHC results were quantified and analyzed (B), and statistical differences were determined by Student’s t test. (C and D) Statistical analyses of SIRT2 and acetyl-K98/total FGL1 levels in HCC tumors of different stages. HCC tissues from 94 patients were categorized into different stages based on clinical data following AJCC classification. Statistical differences were determined by Student’s t test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001. (E and F) Representative images of IHC staining for SIRT2, total FGL1 protein, and acetyl-K98 FGL1 in HCC tissues derived from 4 patients (E). Scale bars: 200 μm (left panel) and 50 μm (right panel). (F) Statistical analysis of all samples from 86 paired samples. The IHC stains were scored, and Pearson’s correlation test was used to analyze the relationship between the levels of FGL1 and SIRT2 and the levels of acetyl-K98/total FGL1 and SIRT2. Certain dots on the graphs represent more than 1 specimen and are shown as overlapping. (G) Kaplan-Meier analysis of the correlation between SIRT2 protein levels and FGL1 and acetyl-K98/total FGL1 levels and overall survival of patients with HCC in the validated cohort (n = 94) with high and low expression of SIRT2, FGL1, and acetyl-K98/total FGL1. Cutoff values between groups with high and low expression were determined using the median value according to the total score obtained by combining the proportion and intensity scores. P values in G were calculated using the log-rank test. (H) Forest plot of multivariate analyses. See also Supplemental Table 7.

We further investigated the clinical relevance of SIRT2, FGL1, and FGL1–Lys 98 acetylation. Both SIRT2 and FGL1 expression levels were negatively correlated with a good HCC prognosis and lower expression of these 2 proteins was significantly associated with better overall survival, while relative acetyl-K98 FGL1 level predicted a good prognosis (Figure 6G). Notably, multivariate analysis demonstrated that high SIRT2 and FGL1 levels and low relative acetyl-K98 FGL1 levels were 3 independent predictors of overall survival in HCC (Figure 6H and Supplemental Table 7). These data indicate that SIRT2, FGL1, and relative acetyl-K98 acetylation may be potential biomarkers for HCC.