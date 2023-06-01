Silencing miR-21-5p in sensory neurons reverses neuropathic allodynia via activation of TGF-β–related pathway in macrophages

miR-21 induces a specific gene expression profile in macrophages. Further analysis of our genome-wide microarray in WT and miR-21–cKO DRG macrophages (16) revealed dysregulation of genes associated with cell-cell communication, GPCR ligand binding, and TGF-β signaling. Specifically, Tgfbr2 (the gene coding for TGF-β receptor 2, TGF-βR2), was upregulated in cKO macrophages compared with WT (Tgfbr2: P = 0.05, 3.02-fold increase) alongside Tgfbr3 (coreceptor of Tgfbr2), Tgfb1 (ligand for both receptors), and Nfya (encoding nuclear transcription factor Y), which regulates Tgfbr2 transcription (22) (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI164472DS1). Such gene changes in DRG macrophages were strengthened by results obtained in peritoneal macrophages (PMs) transfected with antagomir-21 to downregulate endogenous expression of miR-21, and then exposed to sensory neuron–derived exosomes overexpressing miR-21 to promote transfer of miR-21 from neurons to macrophages. We found 816 differentially expressed genes (DEGs) compared with antagomir-21–transfected PMs, which themselves displayed 4,979 genes that were differentially regulated compared with scramble-transfected PMs (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C). Since macrophages exposed to neuronal exosomes overexpressing miR-21 showed 2,922 DEGs compared with antagomir-21–treated PMs (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C), these data suggest that neuron-derived miR-21 modulates the transcriptional profile in macrophages in addition to endogenous miR-21. Macrophage exposure to neuronal exosomes affected pathways related to innate immune system responses and cellular responses to stress and metabolism (Supplemental Figure 1D). Indeed, we observed upregulation of Tnfrsf19 (member of the TNF receptor superfamily; P = 0.029, 1.46-fold increase), together with downregulation of Mrc1 (P = 0.036, 1.69-fold decrease) (Supplemental Figure 1E), all of which are associated with a proinflammatory macrophage phenotype. Furthermore, silencing miR-21 expression in macrophages increased the expression of genes associated with cellular responses to TGF-β. For instance, we observed that Tgfbr1 and Tgfbr2 were upregulated in PMs lacking miR-21 and gene expression returned to basal levels when miR-21–silenced macrophages were incubated with neuron-derived miR-21 (Supplemental Figure 1F). These data suggest that uptake of neuron-derived miR-21 by macrophages results in alteration of the gene expression profile and pathways that are normally under miR-21 control, such as the TGF-β pathway. To validate our bioinformatics analyses, we evaluated the primary macrophage phenotype after transfection with antagomir-21 and a miR-21 mimic (mimic-21).

miR-21 fosters a partial proinflammatory phenotype in macrophages. We began by assessing miR-21 expression in PMs, bone marrow–derived macrophages (BMDMs), and DRG macrophages and found that cultured cells expressed comparable levels that were 28-fold higher than the ex vivo DRG macrophage content (Table 1). Yet, we detected higher levels of macrophages in the ipsilateral compared with contralateral DRG (Table 1).

Table 1 miR-21-5p levels in macrophage subtypes

Thus, in PMs and BMDMs we manipulated miR-21 expression using mimic-21 and antagomir-21 transfection, and quantified expression of MHCII and CD206 using flow cytometry.

PM transfection with mimic-21 resulted in a 240-fold increase in miR-21-5p, but not miR-155 and miR-706 expression, and a decrease in the miR-21 target Spry2 compared with scramble (N5-control) (Figure 1, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B), indicating high efficiency of transfection. In mimic-21– compared with scramble-transfected macrophages, we found a decrease in Tgfb1 transcripts and a negative Spearman’s correlation (r = –0.8, P = 0.0047) between Tgfb1 and miR-21-5p expression (Figure 1, C and D), but Tgfbr1, Tgfbr2, and Tgfbr3 transcripts were not changed (Figure 1E). We also observed upregulation of Smad7, which encodes an endogenous inhibitory R-SMAD involved in the TGF-β signaling pathway (23) (Figure 1F), but no change in Smurf2, Bmpr2, Bmp, and Smad5, which are implicated in the TGF-β signaling pathway (23) (Supplemental Figure 2, C–F). Next, flow cytometry analysis of BMDMs transfected with mimic-21 showed lower expression of TGF-βR2 at the single-cell level (mean fluorescence intensity, MFI) and a lower percentage of TGF-βR2+ cells, compared with scramble-transfected BMDMs (Figure 1G) (gating strategy in Supplemental Figure 2G), but no difference in MHCII+CD206– (M1-like) and MHCII–CD206+ (M2-like) populations (Supplemental Figure 2H). However, quantification of M1- and M2-like marker gene expression revealed an increase in Tnfa and Il6 (Figure 1H) but no change in Arg1, Nos2, Rela, and Ym1 (Figure 1I and Supplemental Figure 2, I and J) in mimic-21– compared with scramble-transfected BMDMs. Therefore, a higher level of miR-21 in primary macrophages induces downregulation of antiinflammatory cytokine Tgfb1 and Tgfbr2 and upregulation of proinflammatory cytokine Tnfa and Il6 gene products.

Figure 1 miR-21 induces a proinflammatory phenotype and downregulates TGF-β–related pathway in macrophages. Peritoneal macrophage (PM) transfection with miR-21 mimic (mimic-21) or scramble control (N5) followed by RT-qPCR and flow cytometry. (A) miR-21-5p fold change after 48 hours of transfection with mimic-21 (n = 6). (B) Spry2 (known target of miR-21-5p) mRNA fold change after 48-hour PM transfection (n = 6). (C) Tgfb1 fold change in PMs overexpressing miR-21-5p, n = 6 per group. (D) Spearman’s correlation between miR-21-5p expression and Tgfb1 mRNA expression (n = 11). (E) RT-qPCR of Tgfbr1, Tgfbr2, Tgfbr3, and (F) Smad7 fold change in PMs overexpressing miR-21-5p, n = 6 per group. (G) Histograms of TGF-βR2 expression in BMDMs transfected with mimic-21 or scramble N5 by quantitative flow cytometry using fluorescence minus one (FMO) controls. The bar graphs represent the MFI (left) and percentage of cells (right), n = 4 per group. (H) RT-qPCR of proinflammatory genes Tnfa and Il6 in PMs transfected with mimic-21 (n = 6). (I) RT-qPCR of polarization markers Arg1 and Nos2 in PMs transfected with mimic-21, n = 5–6 per group. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (A–C and E–I).

However, using antagomir-21, we obtained only 50% reduction in miR-21 expression in PMs (Supplemental Figure 3A) and a better yield in BMDMs, with 70% reduction in miR-21 expression in 98% of cells (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 3B). Thus, we used antagomir-21–transfected BMDMs and found an increase in Spry2 and Tgfb1 (Figure 2, B and C) and significant negative Spearman’s correlation (r = –0.63, P = 0.0232) between miR-21 and Tgfb1 expression (Figure 2D). Remarkably, we found an increase in Tgfbr2 in antagomir-21– compared with scramble-transfected BMDMs, but no changes in Tgfbr1, Tgfbr3, and Smad7 (Figure 2E). Moreover, Tnfa and Il6 were decreased and Mrc1 and II10 increased (Figure 2, F and G), while other polarization markers, including Ym1 and Arg1, remained unaltered (Supplemental Figure 3D). Flow cytometry analysis of antagomir-21– and scramble-transfected BMDMs showed trends toward upregulation of TGF-βR2 (Figure 2H), an increase in MHCI–CD206+ (M2-like) cells, and a decrease in MHCII+CD206– (M1-like) cells (Supplemental Figure 3, E and F). Therefore, antagomir-21 transfection resulted in a vertically flipped mirror image of mimic-21, as Tgfb and Tgfbr2 were upregulated and Tnfa and Il6 downregulated.

Figure 2 miR-21 silencing induces an antiinflammatory phenotype and upregulates TGF-β–related pathway in macrophages. Macrophages transfected with an miR-21 antagomir (antagomir-21) or scramble control followed by RT-qPCR and flow cytometry. (A) miR-21-5p fold change in BMDMs after 48-hour transfection with antagomir-21 (n = 8). (B) Spry2 mRNA fold change in BMDMs after 48-hour transfection with antagomir-21 (n = 8). (C) Tgfb1 fold change in BMDMs after transfection with antagomir-21, n = 8 per group pooled from 2 independent experiments. (D) Spearman’s correlation between miR-21-5p expression and Tgfb1 mRNA expression (n = 11). (E) RT-qPCR of Tgfbr2, Tgfbr1, Tgfbr3, and Smad7 in BMDMs after 48-hour transfection with antagomir-21 (n = 8). (F) RT-qPCR of proinflammatory genes Tnfa and Il6 in BMDMs transfected with antagomir-21 (n = 8). (G) RT-qPCR of antiinflammatory genes Mrc1 and Il10, n = 8 per group, pooled from 2 independent experiments. (H) Flow cytometry analysis of TGF-βR2 expression in BMDMs after silencing miR-21-5p, n = 4 per group. The bar graphs represent the percentage of F4/80+TGF-βR2+ cells. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (A–C and E–G).

Overall, these data indicate that miR-21-5p fosters a partial proinflammatory phenotype in macrophages. This suggestion is supported by proinflammatory cytokine upregulation in macrophages overexpressing miR-21 and polarization toward an antiinflammatory phenotype in the absence of miR-21. Moreover, BMDMs behave as a faithful surrogate for DRG macrophages and were used in subsequent selected experiments.

miR-21 regulates TGF-β1 release and SMAD activation in macrophages. In antagomir-21–transfected BMDMs, consistent with the Tgfb1 mRNA increase, we found higher TGF-β1 extracellular levels than in scramble-transfected BMDMs (Figure 3A). Such a release of TGF-β1 was lowered to control levels by incubation with LPS, which itself upregulates miR-21 by 8.57 ± 0.997-fold, (n = 4, P < 0.05) and likely replenished miR-21 in antagomir-21–transfected BMDMs. In addition, TGF-βR2 immunostaining was higher in antagomir-21– than scramble-transfected BMDMs (Figure 3B), along with more SMAD2/3 phosphorylation, and a significant upregulation of SMAD4 that was blocked by the presence of SB431542, a TGF-βR1 inhibitor (Figure 3, C and D). The choice of the TGF-βR1 antagonist was due to TGF-βR1 being the signaling protein required for formation of the active complex with TGF-βR2, which acts as the initial binding protein for TGF-β1 (23). These data suggest that lack of miR-21 in macrophages results in higher basal release of TGF-β1 and activation of TGF-βR2 followed by TGF-βR1–mediated signaling through a SMAD-dependent pathway. This possibility is reinforced by the observation that neither ERK nor p38 phosphorylation was altered by antagomir-21 transfection and involvement of a non-SMAD pathway could be ruled out (Figure 3E).

Figure 3 miR-21-5p silencing in macrophages induces activation of the canonical TGF-β signaling pathway. BMDM transfection with antagomir-21 or scramble control for 48 hours followed by TGF-β signaling pathway analysis. (A) TGF-β1 ELISA in culture media of BMDMs transfected with antagomir-21, mimic-21, or scramble control, stimulated with vehicle or LPS (100 ng/mL), n = 4 per group. (B) Immunofluorescent staining of TGF-βR2 in BMDMs transfected with antagomir-21 or scramble control. Bar graph represents quantification of TGF-βR2 fluorescence intensity (n = 4). Scale bar: 50 μm. (C) Immunofluorescent staining of p-SMAD2/3 in BMDMs transfected with antagomir-21 or scramble control. Bar graph represents quantification of p-SMAD2/3 fluorescence intensity (n = 9). Scale bar: 50 μm. (D) Western blotting of SMAD4 in BMDMs not transfected (lipofectamine, Lipo) and transfected with either antagomir-21 or scramble control, treated with vehicle or TGF-βR1 antagonist (SB431542), n = 4 per group. (E) Western blotting for p-ERK/ERK and p-p38/p38 in BMDMs not transfected and transfected with either antagomir-21 or scramble control, n = 4 per group. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (A and D) or unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (B and C).

Sensory neuron–derived miR-21 regulates TGF-β–related pathway in macrophages. Our next step was to move to an in vivo setting and validate the hypothesis that sensory neuron–derived miR-21 contributes to the development of neuropathic allodynia through downregulation of the TGF-β–mediated pathway in DRG macrophages. For this purpose, we used our miR-21–cKO mice that show significant reduction of miR-21 expression in DRG compared with WT (Figure 4A), and lack of miR-21 upregulation in DRG ipsilateral to nerve injury (Figure 4B). Furthermore, since neurons release miR-21 encapsulated in exosomes, we confirmed that exosome release under basal conditions and following activation of nociceptors by capsaicin was not altered in miR-21–cKO mice (Figure 4C). Then, in behavioral studies, we confirmed that male and female cKO mice developed less severe neuropathic allodynia than WT at 5 to 7 days after SNI (Figure 4D). Additionally, we observed that single intrathecal administration of SB431542 restored allodynia in miR-21–cKO but not WT mice at 2, 4, and 24 hours after injection (Figure 4E), suggesting that endogenous TGF-β1 exerted antinociceptive effects in miR-21–cKO mice. Consistent with this possibility, intrathecal infusion of TGF-β1 reduces neuropathic allodynia by about 30% (24), which is comparable to the attenuation of neuropathic allodynia we observed in miR-21 cKO. Moreover, considering that we used SB431542 at a dose of 100 pmol/mouse that completely blocks the TGF-β1–induced anti-allodynic effect in neuropathic mice (25), these results suggest that, in miR-21–cKO mice, the attenuation of allodynia requires TGF-βR1 activation.

Figure 4 miR-21 silencing in sensory neurons prevents neuropathic hypersensitivity and regulates TGF-βR2 expression. (A) RT-qPCR of miR-21-5p in DRG cultures of WT and miR-21–cKO mice, n = 6–7 cultures per group. (B) RT-qPCR of miR-21-5p in DRGs of WT and miR-21–cKO mice on day 7 after SNI (n = 6–9). (C) ImageStream analyses of exosomes (extracellular vesicles, EVs) isolated from culture media of WT and miR-21–cKO DRG neurons incubated with vehicle or capsaicin (CAPS, 1 μM) for 3 hours (n = 4). (D) Attenuated allodynia in miR-21–cKO mice up to day 7 after SNI in males and females. Data are presented as 50% paw withdrawal thresholds (PWT). +P < 0.05, +++P < 0.001 compared with miR-21–cKO contralateral thresholds; ***P < 0.001 compared with WT contralateral thresholds; #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01, ###P < 0.001 compared with WT ipsilateral thresholds; by 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (n = 10–14 per group). (E) Intrathecal injection of TGF-βR1 inhibitor SB431542 (100 pmol/mouse) abolished the anti-allodynic effect in miR-21 cKO. Arrow indicates the time of injection given on day 7 after SNI, n = 6. (F) Representative scatterplots of DRG CD11b+F4/80+ cells stained for TGF-βR2 on day 7 after SNI. Bar graphs represent TGF-βR2+ cell number (n = 4). (G) Representative histograms of TGF-βR2 expression in DRG CD11b+F4/80+ cells on day 7 after SNI (MFI), n = 4. (H) RT-qPCR of Tgfbr1, Tgfb1, Tgfbr2, and Tgfbr3 in F4/80+ cells isolated from DRGs of WT and miR-21–cKO mice on day 7 after SNI, n = 5 independent experiments from 4–6 pooled animals in each. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (A) or 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (B, C, and E–H).

In keeping with the possibility that TGF-β pathway–related changes occur in macrophages 7 days after SNI, F4/80+ cells from miR-21–cKO ipsilateral DRGs showed a trend toward higher TGF-βR2+ events and substantially higher TGF-βR2 expression at the cellular level compared with WT (Figure 4, F and G). Moreover, miR-21–cKO isolated F4/80+ cells displayed upregulation of Tgfbr1 and Tgfbr2, and a trend toward Tgfb1 upregulation, but no change in Tgfbr3 compared with WT (Figure 4H). In contrast, in the non-leukocyte CD45– fraction of the DRG, Tgfb1, Tgfbr1, Tgfbr2, and Tgfbr3 expression was unaltered (Supplemental Figure 4A), suggesting that miR-21 does not regulate the TGF-β pathway in neurons. Yet, in macrophages such TGF-β–related variations occurred concomitant with upregulation of antiinflammatory markers Mrc1 and Il10 (Supplemental Figure 4B) and no change in the proinflammatory markers Il6 and Tnfa (Supplemental Figure 4C). Contralateral DRG macrophages were used for quantification of macrophages under control conditions, since cKO contralateral thresholds were comparable to both WT contralateral and sham thresholds (Supplemental Figure 4D).

Overall, these data suggest that in DRGs the absence of neuron-derived miR-21 results in activation of a TGF-β pathway and M2-like polarization of macrophages. These results correlate with both attenuation of neuropathic allodynia in miR-21–cKO mice and restoration of allodynia following injection of a TGF-βR inhibitor.

Neuronal miR-21 regulates classical CCR2 monocyte/macrophage infiltration in DRGs. Having confirmed our published data (16) showing that F4/80+ cell accumulation is higher in ipsilateral than contralateral WT DRGs after nerve injury, while it is lower in ipsilateral miR-21–cKO DRGs than WT (Figure 5A), we next evaluated whether neuronal miR-21 affected macrophage proliferation and infiltration on day 7 after SNI. We observed that both WT and cKO mice showed more Ki67+F4/80+ macrophages in the ipsilateral DRG than contralateral, suggesting that neuron-derived miR-21 does not affect in situ macrophage proliferation (Figure 5B). Concerning potential effects on infiltration in DRGs after SNI, we monitored expression of 2 chemokine receptors, CCR2 and CCR5, which are implicated in monocyte/macrophage infiltration (26, 27). In flow cytometry analysis of CD11b+F4/80+ macrophages of WT DRGs, we found higher numbers of both CCR2+ and CCR5+ cells in ipsilateral compared with contralateral DRGs (Figure 5, C and D). However, in cKO DRGs, CCR2+ cell number was lower than in WT (Figure 5C), while CCR5+ cell accumulation was unchanged (Figure 5D), suggesting that miR-21 affected CCR2+ cell infiltration in DRGs. Notably, these observations were all specific to DRG macrophages, as we did not observe changes in either macrophage infiltration or CCR2 expression at the site of nerve injury (Supplemental Figure 5A). These data in DRG macrophages were further substantiated in transfection experiments, as we observed higher numbers of CCR2+ cells (Figure 5E) and a trend toward upregulation of Ccr5 mRNA (~40%; Figure 5F) in mimic-21– compared with scramble-transfected BMDMs. Conversely, in antagomir-21–transfected BMDMs we found lower numbers of CCR2+ cells (Figure 5G) and reduced, yet not significantly, Ccr5 expression (Figure 5H).

Figure 5 miR-21 silencing in sensory neurons reduces CCR2+ monocyte/macrophage infiltration. (A) Immunofluorescent staining of F4/80 in ipsilateral and contralateral DRGs of WT and miR-21–cKO mice on day 7 after SNI. Scale bar: 20 μm (n = 4, repeated 3 times). (B) Immunostaining of F4/80 and Ki67 in ipsilateral and contralateral DRGs of WT and miR-21–cKO mice on day 7 after SNI. Scale bar: 20 μm (n = 4). (C) Representative scatterplots of CCR2 expression in DRG CD11b+F4/80+ cells of WT and miR-21–cKO mice on day 7 after SNI (n = 4); the bar graph represents CCR2+ absolute cell number. (D) Representative scatterplots of CCR5 expression in DRG CD11b+F4/80+ cells of WT and miR-21–cKO mice on day 7 after SNI (n = 4); the bar graph represents CCR5+ absolute cell number. (E) Flow cytometry analysis of CCR2 expression in PMs transfected with N5 control or mimic-21 (n = 4). The blue line corresponds to mimic-21 and the black to N5-scramble control. (F) RT-qPCR of Ccr5 in PMs transfected with N5 control or mimic-21, n = 8. (G) Flow cytometry analysis of CCR2 expression in BMDMs transfected with scramble control or antagomir-21 (n = 6). (H) RT-qPCR of Ccr5 in BMDMs transfected with scramble control or antagomir-21 (n = 4). Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (A–D) or unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (E–H).

These data suggest that after SNI, miR-21 that is upregulated in neurons can influence CCR2+ monocyte/macrophage infiltration in DRGs. We reasoned that for such a mechanism to be relevant, miR-21 might be involved in upregulation of CCL2 in neurons, which occurs in response to axonal injury (28), albeit through an indirect mechanism, as there is no evidence that this chemokine is a miR-21 target. Indeed, we observed that, in the CD45– fraction of the DRG, Ccl2 mRNA was upregulated in WT, but not miR-21–cKO mice (Figure 6A). In addition, CCL2 protein was increased in WT but not miR-21–cKO ipsilateral compared with contralateral DRG (Figure 6B) and CCL2 immunostaining was higher in ipsilateral than contralateral and especially in IB4+ neurons as expected (15, 29), but not in cKO neurons (Figure 6C). Consistently with an alteration of the CCL2 levels in miR-21 cKO, we made the following 2 sets of observations in a Transwell plate assay in which cultured DRG neurons were challenged with capsaicin to provide an in vitro model of nociceptive neuron stimulation (schematic in Supplemental Figure 5B). The first one was that capsaicin promoted transmigration of macrophages toward the WT but not cKO neuronal compartment, and this effect was blocked by a CCR2 antagonist (Figure 6D). The second one was that miR-21–cKO cultured DRG neurons expressed lower intracellular levels of Ccl2 compared with WT DRGs (Figure 6E) and released lower extracellular CCL2 after incubation with capsaicin (Figure 6F). Therefore, miR-21 modulation of CCL2 levels in neurons, in synergy with a miR-21–associated increase in CCR2 in macrophages, provides neuroimmune crosstalk by which miR-21 regulates monocyte infiltration in the DRG after nerve injury. In addition, our evidence indicates that in such macrophages, neuron-derived miR-21 inhibits expression of TGF-β1 and TGF-β2 and promotes a proinflammatory phenotype. Taking advantage of such a sharp phenotype, we tested the possibility that antagomir-21–transfected BMDMs exert anti-allodynic effects in neuropathic mice.

Figure 6 miR-21 silencing reduces CCL2 in sensory neurons and blocks macrophage transmigration. (A) RT-qPCR of Ccl2 in ipsilateral and contralateral DRGs from WT and miR-21–cKO mice on day 7 after SNI, n = 6. (B) Western blotting of CCL2 in ipsilateral and contralateral DRGs from WT and miR-21–cKO mice on day 7 after SNI, n = 4. (C) Immunofluorescent staining of CCL2 (green) and IB4 (red) in ipsilateral and contralateral DRGs of WT and miR-21–cKO mice on day 7 after SNI, n = 4. Scale bar: 10 μm. (D) Representative Transwell photomicrograph of WT and miR-21–cKO DRG neurons stimulated with vehicle or capsaicin for 3 hours, stained for βIII-tubulin (green), and BMDMs treated with vehicle or CCR2 antagonist, stained for F4/80 (red), n = 4. Scale bar: 20 μm. (E) RT-qPCR of Ccl2 in WT and miR-21–cKO DRG culture (n = 7). (F) CCL2 ELISA in culture media of DRG neurons of WT and miR-21–cKO mice, treated with vehicle or capsaicin, n = 7–11. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (A–D and F) or 2-tailed Student’s t test (E).

Intrathecal delivery of antagomir-21–treated macrophages reverses neuropathic allodynia. Given the contribution of DRG macrophages to both initiation and maintenance of neuropathic hypersensitivity (12), we tested the effect of BMDMs transfected with antagomir-21 on neuropathic allodynia in SNI, and used GFP+ BMDMs polarized with IL-4 and TGF-β (M2-like) for comparison (Supplemental Figure 6A).

For this purpose, we first observed that intrathecal administration of M2-like BMDMs (5 × 105 cells) resulted in 50% to 80% reversal of ipsilateral SNI allodynia at 24, 48, and 72 hours after injection (Figure 7, A and B). Then, using immunofluorescence and flow cytometry we found that intrathecal GFP+ BMDMs accumulated mainly in ipsilateral L3-L4-L5 DRGs, and to a lesser extent in contralateral L3-L4-L5 DRGs (Figure 7C), with no detection in lumbar spinal cord (Supplemental Figure 6B), consistent with previous reports (25–30). Furthermore, 2 hours after intrathecal injection of M2-like BMDMs, the ipsilateral pool of DRG macrophages showed the expected increase in MHCII+CD206– (M1-like) cells as a result of SNI (Figure 7, D and E), but also higher numbers of CD206+MHCII– (M2-like) cells compared with contralateral DRGs (Figure 7, D and F, and Supplemental Figure 6C), although MHCII expression levels were unchanged in the single-cell analysis (Supplemental Figure 6D). Thus, these data indicate that M2-like macrophages differentiated in vitro acquire an antinociceptive phenotype in vivo. Specifically, M2-like BMDMs can engraft the DRG pool of macrophages and maintain an M2-like phenotype, regardless of the presence of an M1-like environment associated with nerve injury. Notably, we observed that at peak reversal of allodynia 48 hours after M2-like BMDM injection, we could still detect higher numbers of CD206+MHCII– and MHCII+CD206– cells in ipsilateral compared with contralateral DRGs (Figure 7, G–I). In our final set of experiments, we administered antagomir-21–transfected BMDMs (5 × 105) and observed a rapid reversal of ipsilateral neuropathic allodynia compared with scramble-transfected BMDMs (Figure 8A). We detected acute contralateral hypersensitivity after scramble-transfected BMDM injection (Figure 8B), which subsided by 24 hours (Figure 8C). Relevantly, antagomir-21–transfected BMDM reversal of allodynia by approximately 60% is consistent with the 50% to 80% inhibition of SNI allodynia at 24 and 48 hours after intrathecal administration of bone marrow stromal cells (2.5 × 105) that target the DRG and locally secrete TGF-β1 (25). Flow cytometry analysis of ipsilateral CD11b+F4/80+ cells revealed higher numbers in antagomir-21– compared with scramble-transfected BMDMs (Figure 8D), which correlated with antagomir-21–transfected BMDMs’ tendency to accumulate in DRGs (Figure 8E).

Figure 7 Intrathecal injection of M2-like macrophages alleviates neuropathic allodynia via the polarization of sNAMs toward an antiinflammatory phenotype. (A) Schematic representation of the experimental design for intrathecal (i.t.) delivery of macrophages in WT mice, and the behavioral tests. (B) Effect of macrophage control (MΦ-control) and M2-like macrophages on the development of mechanical hypersensitivity in SNI (n = 5–6). Data are presented as 50% paw withdrawal thresholds (PWT); mean ± SEM. +P < 0.05, ++P < 0.01, +++P < 0.001 compared with M2-like contralateral thresholds; **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 compared with MΦ-control contralateral thresholds, #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01 compared with MΦ-control ipsilateral thresholds; by 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. (C) Absolute number of GFP+F4/80+ cells in DRGs 2 hours after i.t. delivery of MΦ-control and M2-like macrophages (n = 6–8). (D) Representative scatterplots of CD206 and MHCII expression in CD11b+F4/80+ macrophages in DRGs 2 hours after i.t. delivery of MΦ-control and M2-like macrophages. (E) MHCII+CD206– (M1-like), and (F) CD206+MHCII– (M2-like) absolute cell number in DRGs 2 hours after i.t. delivery of MΦ-control and M2-like macrophages (n = 6–7). (G) Representative scatterplots of CD206 and MHCII expression in CD11b+F4/80+ macrophages in DRGs 48 hours after i.t. delivery of MΦ-control and M2-like macrophages. (H) MHCII+CD206– (M1-like) and (I) CD206+MHCII– (M2-like) absolute cell number in DRGs 48 hours after i.t. delivery of MΦ-control and M2-like macrophages (n = 6–8). Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (C, E, F, H and I).

Figure 8 Intrathecal delivery of antagomir-21–treated BMDMs reverses neuropathic hypersensitivity via upregulation of TGF-βR2 at early stages. (A) Effect of scramble-treated BMDMs and antagomir-21–treated BMDMs on the development of mechanical hypersensitivity after SNI (n = 10). Data are presented as 50% paw withdrawal thresholds (PWT); mean ± SEM. +P < 0.05, ++P < 0.01, +++P < 0.001 compared with antagomir-21–treated BMDM contralateral thresholds; ***P < 0.001 compared with scramble-treated BMDM thresholds; #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01 compared with scramble ipsilateral thresholds; 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. (B) Bar graphs represent PWT at 2 hours and (C) 24 hours after intrathecal (i.t.) injection of antagomir-21–treated BMDMs or scramble-treated BMDMs (n = 10). (D) Representative scatterplots of F4/80+CD11b+ macrophages in ipsilateral DRGs 2 hours after i.t. injection of scramble-treated BMDMs or antagomir-21–treated BMDMs (gated on live cells); the bar graphs represent the F4/80+CD11b+ absolute cell number (n = 4–5). (E) Bar graphs of GFP+ BMDM absolute cell number in L3-L4-L5 DRGs 2 hours after i.t. injection (n = 4–5). (F) Representative scatterplots of CD206 and MHCII in CD11b+ F4/80+ macrophages of ipsilateral DRG 2 hours after i.t. injection. (G) Bar graphs represent CD206+MHCII– and (H) MHCII+CD206– absolute cell numbers in CD11b+F4/80+ macrophages 2 hours after i.t. injection (n = 4–5). (I) Representative scatterplots of TGF-βR2 expression in CD11b+F4/80+ macrophages of ipsilateral DRG 2 hours after i.t. injection. (J) TGFBR2+F4/80+ absolute cell numbers (n = 4–5). (K) TGFBR2+CD206+ and (L) TGFBR2+MHCII+ absolute cell numbers in the DRG 2 hours after i.t. injection (n = 4–5). Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (B–E, G, H, and J–L).

We then investigated expression of CD206 and MHCII markers in the whole DRG macrophage pool, including injected BMDMs and endogenous cells. We observed an increase in the CD206+MHCII– population in antagomir-21–BMDM–treated ipsilateral DRGs compared with scramble-BMDMs, with no difference between contralateral DRGs (Figure 8, F and G). However, the MHCII+CD206– cell population was not different between antagomir-21–BMDM and scramble-BMDM DRGs (Figure 8, F–H). Therefore, these data show that intrathecal injection of antagomir-21–transfected BMDMs induces reversal of neuropathic allodynia and polarizes DRG macrophages into an M2-like phenotype.

Since we argued that such an M2 polarization shift was unlikely to have occurred within 2 hours of BMDM injection, we further characterized macrophages and found higher numbers of TGF-βR2+ cells in both ipsilateral and contralateral DRGs of antagomir-21–BMDM compared with scramble-BMDM injection (Figure 8, I and J). These cells were TGF-βR2+CD206+ (Figure 8K), whereas TGF-βR2+MHCII+ cells were very few and remained unaltered (Figure 8L).

In additional analyses 48 hours after BMDM injection, when the anti-allodynic effect had faded slightly, ipsilateral DRG CD11b+F4/80+ numbers were comparable between antagomir-21– and scramble-BMDM (Supplemental Figure 8A), and similar results were obtained for injected F4/80+ BMDMs (Supplemental Figure 8B). Specifically, these cells had not polarized toward either an M1-like or M2-like phenotype (Supplemental Figure 8C), which indicates adaptability of in vitro–differentiated BMDMs to an in vivo environment. Concerning TGF-βR2, we noticed a trend toward upregulation in F4/80+ cells in ipsilateral and contralateral DRGs in antagomir-21– compared with scramble-BMDM (Supplemental Figure 8D), a trend that was associated with CD206+ but not MHCII+ macrophages (Supplemental Figure 8, E and F).

Altogether, these data indicate that intrathecal injection of antagomir-21–transfected BMDMs rapidly alleviates neuropathic allodynia, as macrophages acquire an M2-like phenotype in vivo that is associated with upregulation of TGF-β2R.