HSV-2 triggers upregulation of MALAT1 in CD4+ T cells and promotes HIV latency reversal

HSV-2 productively infects activated CD4+ T cells. To confirm the previously reported susceptibility of activated CD4+ T cells and Jurkat T cells to HSV-2 infection, we infected Jurkat or primary human CD4+ T cells with HSV-2(333ZAG), which expresses GFP under a CMV promoter (20). We observed a dose-dependent increase in the percentage of GFP+ Jurkat cells following exposure to a multiplicity of infection (MOI) of 1, 5, or 10 PFU/cell of 21.85%, 40.75%, and 45.90%, respectively (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI164317DS1). Exposure of stimulated (anti-CD3/anti-CD28) primary human CD4+ T cells (isolated from n = 20 different donor leukopaks) to HSV-2(333ZAG) (MOI = 1) resulted in 27.69% ± 11.79% (mean ± SD) GFP+ cells, whereas unstimulated cells were resistant (0.28% ± 0.16%) (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1B). Productive HSV-2 infection of activated CD4+ T cells was confirmed using a low-passage clinical isolate, HSV-2(SD90), at MOI = 0.001 and quantification of infectious virus released into culture supernatants at 6, 24, and 48 hours post-infection (hpi) by plaque assay. Kinetics of infection in activated CD4+ T and HaCaT cells (human keratinocytes) were similar, although viral yields were lower (log 10 PFU/mL = 6.40 vs. 4.12 at 48 hpi, P < 0.001) (Figure 1B). The mean CD4+ T cell viability was 86.92% (range 78.00%–93.00%) 6 hours, 95.25% (92.50%–97.00%) 24 hours, and 91.76% (84.50%–98.58%) 48 hours after infection (Figure 1C). Consistent with our previous observations, 24 hpi with 3 different isolates of HSV-2 (SD90, 333ZAG, or G) (MOI = 1), there was a 0.39 ± 0.24 log 10 -fold decrease in IL32 and a 0.53 ± 0.19 log 10 -fold increase in CD69 expression relative to mock-infected cells (P < 0.001) (Figure 1D) (12).

Figure 1 HSV-2 productively infects activated primary CD4+ T cells and downregulates IL-32 and upregulates CD69 expression. (A) Primary human CD4+ T cells isolated from healthy donor leukopaks were stimulated by CD3/CD28 cross-linking for 72 hours (n = 22) or left unstimulated (n = 4) and then incubated with GFP-expressing HSV-2(333ZAG) at an MOI of 1 PFU/cell for 2 hours, washed, and cultured for a further 22 hours, and the percentage of GFP+ cells was quantified by flow cytometry. (B) Primary anti-CD3/CD28–stimulated CD4+ T cells (filled symbols) or HaCaT cells (open symbols) were infected with HSV-2(SD90) (MOI = 0.001 PFU/cell), and at the indicated times, the amount of infectious virus released into the culture supernatants was quantified by plaque assays conducted in duplicate on Vero cells. Values of 0 PFU were set to zero before log transformation. Viral yields from the 2 different cell types were compared at 24 and 48 hours. ***P < 0.001, Mann-Whitney test. (C) CD4+ T cell viability following HSV-2 infection as in B was determined by vital dye exclusion (n = 6 donors). (D) Anti-CD3/CD28–stimulated CD4+ T cells from n = 3 different donors were infected with the indicated isolates of HSV-2 at an MOI of 1 PFU/cell, and at 24 hpi, IL32 and CD69 gene expression was quantified by RT-qPCR. Results are presented as log 10 fold change (FC) relative to mock-infected CD4+ T cells.

We further characterized CD4+ T cells that were susceptible to HSV-2 infection by flow cytometry. Peripheral blood CD4+ T cells (stimulated with anti-CD3/CD28) were mock-infected or infected with HSV-2(SD90) (MOI = 1). Infected cells were identified by staining with a fluorophore-conjugated antibody against HSV-2 glycoprotein B (anti-gB). The gB+ cells were more likely to be CD45RO+ (58.13% ± 5.37% CD45RO+ vs. 21.90% ± 5.64% CD45RO–, mean ± SD, P < 0.0001) (Figure 2A) and to express Tbet (64.65% vs. 34.26%, P < 0.01), RORγT (61.47% vs. 13.97%, P < 0.01), and Bcl6 (69.09% vs. 20.91%, P < 0.0001) (Figure 2B). The frequency of GATA3+ cells was not different in the gB+ versus the gB– cells (5.75% vs. 4.49%), and the frequency of FoxP3+ cells was lower (2.97% vs. 16.76%, P < 0.05) (Figure 2C).

Figure 2 HSV-2–infected cells are preferentially CD45RO+ CD4+ T cells and express the transcription factors T-bet, RORγT, and Bcl6. (A) CD4+ T cells from n = 5 healthy donor leukopaks were stimulated for 72 hours by CD3/CD28 cross-linking, infected with HSV-2(SD90) (MOI = 1 PFU/cell), and cultured for a further 24 hours, and then stained for glycoprotein B (gB) and for CD45RO. The percentage of gB+ cells in the total CD4+ T cell (CD45RO–/+) population, CD4+CD45RO– population, and CD4+CD45RO+ population was quantified by flow cytometry. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA. (B) Representative flow cytometry plots of HSV-2 gB (y axis) and transcription factor (x axis) staining with electronic gates placed on CD4+ T cells. (C) Cells were infected as in A and stained for gB and for the indicated transcription factors (TFs). The percentages of gB+ (infected) and gB– (bystander) cells expressing the indicated markers were compared by paired t test; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001.

HSV-2 infection of CD4+ T cells promotes HIV reactivation and replication. To determine whether HSV-2 impacted HIV replication, CD4+ T cells isolated from HIV+ donors were activated with PHA and then infected with HSV-2(SD90) (MOI = 1) for 48 hours (n = 3). We used PHA rather than anti-CD3/CD28 for these studies because identifying HIV-infected cells harboring replication-competent virus in the peripheral blood is challenging and PHA has been shown to more consistently promote HIV replication (12). The cells were stained with anti-gB and anti-p24 antibodies to identify HSV-2– and HIV-1–infected cells, respectively, and analyzed by flow cytometry (Figure 3A). With the HSV-2 infection after PHA stimulation, there was an increase in the mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) of p24 staining in 3 of 3 donors compared with activation with PHA alone (P = 0.056, paired t test) (Figure 3B). In all 3 donors, the percentage of p24+ cells was greater in the gB+ than in the gB– cells.

Figure 3 HSV-2 infection of T cells promotes HIV reactivation and replication. (A and B) CD4+ T cells from HIV+ donors with plasma viral loads (PVLs) of 3,210 (donor 1, orange), 23,860 (donor 2, blue), and 44,700 (donor 3, green) copies/mL, respectively, were stimulated with PHA for 24 hours and then mock-infected or infected with HSV-2(SD90) (MOI = 1 PFU/cell) and, 48 hpi, were stained for HSV-2 gB and HIV-1 p24 (A). The mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) of p24 was determined; the bar represents the median (P = 0.056, paired t test, PHA + HSV-2 vs. PHA alone) (B). (C and D) 2D10 cells were exposed to live or UV-inactivated (UV) HSV-2(G) (C) or to strain G, 4674, SD90, or heat-inactivated (HI) G (D) (MOI = 1 PFU/cell). HIV ltr gene expression was measured by RT-qPCR relative to mock-infected samples 24 hpi (n = 3–6 each, ****P < 0.0001 comparing live vs. UV in C [t test] and each strain versus HI virus by 1-way ANOVA in D). (E) 2D10 cells were infected with HSV-2(G) at an MOI of 1 or 10 PFU/cell, and at 24 hpi, cells were fixed and stained with anti-gB antibody (red). Nuclei were stained with DAPI (blue), and HIV-reactivating cells were detected by eGFP (green). Representative images (original magnification, 63×1.4) from 2 independent experiments are shown. (F) 2D10 cells were infected with HSV-2(G) (MOI = 1 PFU/cell) for 8 hours and washed, and then fresh medium or medium supplemented with PHA (10 μg/mL) or TNF (10 ng/mL) was added. The cells were fixed and stained 24 hours after HSV-2 exposure. Representative images (original magnification, 63×1.4) from 2 independent experiments are shown. (G) The numbers of gB+ (red), eGFP+ (green), and gB+/eGFP+ (merge) cells and total cells (blue) were quantified in 5 randomly selected fields in E and F using Cell Counter ImageJ software (NIH); pie charts show relative proportions.

These findings suggest that HSV-2 promoted HIV-1 replication, but the frequency of HIV-1–infected primary CD4+ cells was (as expected) low and PHA activation was needed. To address these experimental limitations, we used the Jurkat-derived 2D10 cell line model of HIV latency (19). 2D10 cells were exposed, without prior stimulation, to live or UV-inactivated HSV-2(G) (MOI = 1) and HIV ltr expression measured 24 hpi. There was a 1 log 10 -fold increase in ltr expression in response to live, but not UV-inactivated, HSV-2(G) in comparison with uninfected cells (Figure 3C). To exclude the possibility that this response was isolate specific, we exposed 2D10 cells to 2 additional HSV-2 clinical isolates (4674 and SD90). All 3 isolates resulted in an at least 1 log 10 -fold increase in ltr expression in comparison with uninfected cells (Figure 3D). To validate the findings and to compare the response in HSV-2–infected and bystander cells, we conducted additional confocal microscopy studies. 2D10 cells were infected with HSV-2(G) (MOI = 1 or 10 PFU/cell) and, 24 hpi, fixed and stained for gB (conjugated to Alexa Fluor 647, red). HIV-reactivating cells were identified by expression of enhanced GFP (eGFP) (19). At MOI = 1, 13.3% of cells expressed gB and eGFP (reactivating, HSV-2–infected cells), 17.2% were GFP+ only (reactivating bystanders), and 7.1% were gB+ only (n = 406 cells, 5 random fields). At MOI = 10, 43.7% stained for both gB and GFP, 5.9% for GFP only, and 22.7% for gB only (n = 238 cells, 5 fields) (Figure 3, E and G).

To test whether HSV-2 exposure may interfere with the response to other reactivating agents, we first infected the cells with HSV-2 (MOI = 1) for 8 hours and then, after washing, treated the cells with medium alone or medium containing PHA or TNF, and analyzed the cells by confocal microscopy 24 hpi. HSV-2 itself triggered HIV reactivation in 15.24% ± 0.1% of the cells, and the response increased significantly (P < 0.05, 1-way ANOVA) to 41.75% ± 4.85% and 47.43% ± 5.42% when PHA or TNF, respectively, was subsequently added (mean ± SEM, n = 2 independent experiments) (Figure 3, F and G). The percentage of reactivating bystanders (eGFP+, gB–) increased from 10.9% ± 0.15% to 21.15% ± 0.95% (P < 0.01) and to 28.85% ± 2.45% (P < 0.05) when PHA or TNF was added to the cultures, respectively. The percentage of HIV-1+HSV-2+ dually stained cells also increased from 4.5% ± 0.25% to 20.08% ± 4.45% and 11.7% ± 7.7%, respectively. Together these results suggest that HSV-2 triggers HIV reactivation in HSV-2–infected and bystander CD4+ T cells in a dose-dependent manner and may act in concert with other activating stimuli.

HSV-2 upregulates genes associated with HIV latency reversal and downregulates restriction factors. To identify molecular mechanisms that may account for how HSV-2 promotes HIV-1 latency reversal and/or HIV-1 replication, we conducted RNA-Seq studies of HSV-2–infected CD4+ T cells that were isolated from leukopaks of 5 HIV-uninfected donors. The cells were activated with anti-CD3/CD28 for 72 hours and then mock-infected or infected with HSV-2(333ZAG) (MOI = 1). After 24 hours, the cells were separated into GFP+ and GFP– populations by fluorescence-activated cell sorting (FACS). A mean of 33.82% (SD = 8.60) of cells were GFP+.

We identified 7,841 genes whose expression was increased significantly (log 2 fold change > 1 and adjusted P < 0.01) and 6,013 whose expression was decreased significantly (log 2 fold change > 1 and adjusted P < 0.01) comparing GFP+ and mock-infected cells. We also found significant changes in the GFP– (bystander) cells with an increase in expression of 1,217 genes and a decrease in expression of 994 genes compared with mock-infected cells, although the magnitude of changes was smaller. Gene set enrichment analysis of Gene Ontology (GO) terms identified 16 ontologies with adjusted P values less than 0.05 that were relevant to viral processes (Supplemental Table 1). We focused on the 3 largest (GO:0009615, response to virus; GO:0019080, viral gene expression; and GO:0019058, viral life cycle), which together comprised 632 unique genes and had considerable overlap. We performed principal component analysis of these genes. The first principal component (PC) captured 78.5% of variance and differentiated the GFP+ samples from the GFP– or mock-infected samples; PC2 captured 11.7% of variance and largely contributed to the separation of GFP– and mock-infected samples (Figure 4A). The genes contributing most strongly to PC1 and PC2 are shown in Supplemental Figure 2 and Supplemental Table 2.

Figure 4 Transcriptional changes in HSV-2–infected CD4+ T cells. CD4+ T cells isolated from leukopaks of 5 healthy donors were stimulated for 72 hours by CD3/CD28 cross-linking, infected with HSV-2(ZAG) at an MOI of 10 in biological duplicate, and sorted on GFP expression, and RNA was isolated for RNA-Seq. (A) Principal component analysis using the genes included in GO:0009615, 0019080, and 0019058. (B) Volcano plots comparing expression of a subset of genes identified in our bulk RNA-Seq data selected based on their known association with HIV reactivation and replication, comparing GFP+ versus mock (left) and GFP– versus mock (right). Select genes of interest are demarcated in red. Dotted vertical lines indicate fold change greater than 2. All demarcated genes were significant (adjusted P < 0.05). A3G, APOBEC3G. (C) Normalized count data for selected genes related to HIV infection, latency reversal, or the interferon response. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001, Wald test via DESeq2.

We compared expression of a subset of these genes, focusing on those that have been previously associated with HIV-1 latency reversal, replication, and/or pathogenesis (Figure 4, B and C, and Supplemental Table 3) (21). Among the differentially expressed genes, we found significantly increased expression in the GFP+ compared with mock-infected cells of the following transcripts: PCSK5, a proprotein convertase that promotes processing of HIV-1 gp160 (22–24); EIF4A2, which promotes efficient HIV-1 replication (25); FOS, which transcriptionally activates the HIV ltr promoter (26); MALAT1, a long noncoding RNA that may promote HIV-1 latency reversal through interactions with Polycomb repressive complex 2 (PRC2) (27); TNF, which promotes HIV-1 replication (28, 29); and DDX5, which potentiates HIV transcription (30). Conversely, we observed significantly decreased expression of IL32, which blocks latency reversal (12, 13); APOBEC3G, which inhibits HIV-1 replication (31); SERINC3, which reduces viral infectivity (32, 33); and BST2 (tetherin), which inhibits release of virions from the host cell (34). PPIA (cyclophilin A), which has cell type–specific effects on HIV-1 (35), was also significantly downregulated in the GFP+ and GFP– cells compared with mock-infected cells. The overall transcriptional response in the GFP– cells was in a similar direction but less robust than in the GFP+ cells and differed with respect to several interferon-associated transcripts (RSAD2, MX2, OAS1, and IFIT5), which were significantly upregulated in the GFP– compared with GFP+ and mock-infected cells (Figure 4C).

Analysis of HSV-2–infected CD4+ T cells by single-cell RNA-Seq. The bulk RNA-Seq analysis may fail to identify changes in subsets of T cells, and some cells that are expressed in the tissues and secondary lymph structures may be infrequently represented in the peripheral blood. Therefore, we performed single-cell RNA-Seq (scRNA-Seq) on CD4+ T cells isolated from human tonsil containing multiple CD4+ subpopulations, including T follicular helper (Tfh) cells, which our previous data have suggested are preferentially infected by HSV-2 (12). CD4+ T cells were isolated by negative selection, activated by anti-CD3/CD28 beads for 72 hours, and infected with HSV-2(SD90) to mirror the bulk RNA-Seq data. Gene expression was analyzed after 0 (mock), 6, and 24 hours. Cells displayed phenotypic markers of infection that increased across experimental time, including reduction in total transcript abundance (library size) (Supplemental Figure 3A) and increased expression of the HSV gene UL15 (Supplemental Figure 3B).

To confirm the presence of Tfh cells in tonsil samples, we identified a population of mock-infected BCL6+ cells that were CXCR5hi, PDCD1hi, and SELPLlo, although ICOS was slightly lower than expected but still appreciably expressed (Figure 5A). BCL6+ cells remained present following HSV-2 infection (Supplemental Figure 3C); however, the cells showed substantial dysregulation of canonical Tfh gene expression, including reduced CXCR5 and PDCD1 (Figure 5A). To infer gene expression dynamics across continuous infection time, we performed diffusion pseudotime analysis (36). We selected a starting point based on maximal UL15 expression. Among the BCL6+ cells, progression through pseudotime was associated with increased UL15, as expected based on our parameters, as well as trends toward loss in Tfh marker genes (Figure 5B), supporting the hypothesis that BCL6+ Tfh cells infected with HSV-2 incur disruptions in expression and loss of Tfh identity markers including reduced CXCR5 and PDCD1 expression.

Figure 5 Single-cell RNA-Seq identifies features of HSV-2–infected CD4+ T cells. CD4+ T cells isolated from tonsil of an HIV– donor were stimulated with anti-CD3/CD28 cross-linking and then infected with HSV-2(SD90) (MOI = 1) and subjected to single-cell RNA-Seq at 0 (mock), 6, and 24 hpi. (A) Scatterplots show normalized and denoised gene expression (see Methods) of cells within samples collected at different time points. Data points are colored based on upstream gating, where gray represents BCL6– cells and purple, green, and red represent BCL6+ cells from mock, 6 hpi, and 24 hpi, respectively. (B) Pseudotime line plots for all cells showing genes associated with infection (UL15) and Tfh phenotype (BCL6, ICOS, SELPLG, PDCD1, CXCR5). (C) Multiscale PHATE identifies 3 clusters of cells from all time points. Colors denote cluster identity, and the size of a dot in the embedding is proportional to the number of cells represented. Violin plots show expression of select genes organized by Multiscale PHATE cluster. Black horizontal lines represent cluster expression means, and individual points represent single cells. (D) Heatmaps represent expression of select genes involved in response to HSV-2 infection (left) and cell identity (right). Color scheme is based on z score distribution. (E) Mutual information (DREMI) quantified association between expression of UL15 and select genes MALAT1, APOBEC3G, EIF4A2, and DDX5 visualized with DREVI. (F) Histogram shows z score distribution of mutual information between individual genes and UL15 for all measured transcripts, calculated with DREMI. Dashed vertical lines show mean (black) and 95% confidence (red). HSV-2 infection–related genes with z scores above 95% confidence (*P ≥ 0.05) are colored in red.

Cell clustering and visualization were performed using Multiscale PHATE (35). We identified 3 coarse-grain clusters that captured transcriptional states associated with early, mid, and late stages of HSV-2 infection, estimated by averaged pseudotime values within clusters (Figure 5C). There was a progressive increase in UL15 and decrease in IL32 expression from early to late stages, and an increase in CD69 that occurred predominantly between the early and mid phases (Figure 5C). Later clusters also showed changes in genes matching the bulk RNA-Seq data, including increased MALAT1, DDX5, and EIF4A2 and decreased BST2, SAMHD1, APOBEC3G, and SERINC3 expression (Figure 5D). To identify candidate mechanisms, we quantified functional relationships between UL15-defined infection pseudotime and every measured gene using mutual information (conditional-Density Resampled Estimate of Mutual Information [DREMI]) visualized with conditional-Density Rescaled Visualization (DREVI) (Figure 5, E and F). Consistent with the bulk transcriptomic data (Figure 4), increased UL15 was associated with increased MALAT1 and DDX5 and sharp decreases in APOBEC3G expression. EIF4A2 also increased with UL15 to a point but peaked and began to drop with higher UL15 expression, possibly suggesting a negative regulatory mechanism or feedback loop. Consistent with pseudotime analysis, we observed dysregulation of BCL6, as well as loss of RORC and GATA3 expression associated with progressive UL15 expression (Supplemental Figure 4D).

We next investigated transcriptional effects on “bystander cells,” which are present as a result of the relatively low MOI (MOI = 1) used in the experimental design. At each experimental time point we calculated relative sample density across the Multiscale PHATE embedding using MELD (Figure 6A) (37). In accordance with pseudotime analysis, mock-infected cells were concentrated in the early cluster and cells at 6 hpi were concentrated in the mid cluster. In contrast, cells at 24 hpi diverged and we observed populations in both mid and late clusters. Because UL15 expression was concentrated in the late cluster (Figure 5C and Figure 6B), we consider 24 hpi cells in the mid cluster “bystander cells,” 24 hpi cells in the late cluster “infected cells,” and 24 hpi cells in the early cluster “mock-like.” We found similar trends in gene expression changes between UL15+ and bystander cells for genes associated with HIV-1 reactivation such as MALAT1, EIF4A2, DDX5, IL32, APOBEC3G, and SERINC3, albeit at a lower magnitude (Figure 6C). The interferon response genes IFNAR1, ISG15, MX1, and MX2 were selectively downregulated in the HSV-infected cells (Figure 6D). In total, the scRNA-Seq data suggest that within a population of CD4+ T cells, HSV-2 increases the global potential for HIV reactivation or replication in both HSV-2–infected (UL15+) and bystander cells.

Figure 6 scRNA-Seq reveals shared and divergent gene expression features of HSV-2–infected and bystander cells. (A) Multiscale PHATE visualization of sample likelihood score calculated with MELD for each experimental time point. Purple, green, and red color schemes correspond to mock, 6 hpi, and 24 hpi, respectively, and the size of a dot is proportional to the number of cells represented. (B) Multiscale PHATE visualization of UL15 expression, where color intensity denotes gene expression. (C and D) Box plots showing relative gene expression of cells at 24 hpi within Multiscale PHATE clusters for genes involved in HIV reactivation (C) and general antiviral immune responses (D). Values represent normalized and denoised gene expression levels for individual cells relative to average expression in mock-infected cells (**P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, Welch’s t test). At 24 hpi, cells in the early cluster are mock-like, cells in the mid cluster are defined as bystanders, and those in the late are productively HSV-2–infected.

HSV-2 VP16 upregulates MALAT1 to promote HIV reactivation by inducing histone modifications. To identify the contribution of MALAT1 to HSV-2–mediated reactivation of latent HIV-1, we again took advantage of 2D10 cells and infected the cells with HSV-2 or treated the cells with romidepsin, a histone deacetylase inhibitor (HDACI), or TNF, which acts through the NF-κB pathway. Consistent with the response in primary CD4+ T cells, HSV-2 infection resulted in a 1.45 log 10 -fold increase in MALAT1 expression relative to mock-treated cells, which was greater than the response to romidepsin (P < 0.0001) (Figure 7A). In contrast, TNF induced only a small increase in MALAT1 expression.

Figure 7 HSV-2–induced reactivation is decreased in the absence of MALAT1. (A) 2D10 cells were exposed to TNF (10 ng/mL), romidepsin (6.25 nM), or HSV-2(SD90) (MOI = 1 PFU/cell) or mock-treated, and MALAT1 expression was determined 24 hours after treatment. Results are expressed as log 10 fold change (FC) relative to mock-treated cells (n = 3 independent experiments, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001, compared with mock-treated cells by 1-way ANOVA). (B) 2D10 or ΔMALAT1 cells were exposed to HSV-2(SD90) (MOI = 1 PFU/cell) and HSV-2 ICP0 expression determined 24 hpi as log 10 fold change relative to mock-infected cells. (C and D) 2D10 or ΔMALAT1 cells were infected with HSV-2(SD90) (MOI = 1 PFU/cell) (C) or treated with TNF or romidepsin (D), and HIV ltr expression was determined 24 hours after treatment. Results are presented as fold change in gene expression relative to mock-treated cells. ****P < 0.0001, unpaired t test comparing 2D10 vs. ΔMALAT1 cells. (E) 2D10 cells were infected with live or UV-inactivated HSV-2(G) (MOI = 1), treated with romidepsin (6.25 nM), or left untreated (UT), and after 24 hours of incubation, the cells were harvested, nuclei isolated, and HDAC activity measured using a colorimetric HDAC activity assay. (F) Primary CD4+ T cells were stimulated by CD3/CD28 cross-linking for 72 hours and infected with HSV-2(G) (MOI = 1), treated with romidepsin, or left untreated (UT). HDAC activity was assayed as in E. **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001 relative to untreated cells, 1-way ANOVA.

We then deleted MALAT1 in 2D10 cells using CRISPR/Cas9 (ΔMALAT1); deletion of MALAT1 was confirmed by PCR (Supplemental Figure 4). ΔMALAT1 cells were equally as susceptible to HSV-2 infection as parental 2D10 cells (MALAT1+/+), as assessed by quantification of ICP0 expression by quantitative reverse transcriptase PCR (RT-qPCR) 24 hpi (Figure 7B). However, HSV-2–triggered latency reversal was reduced by about half in ΔMALAT1 compared with MALAT1+/+ cells (P < 0.01) (Figure 7C). Romidepsin-triggered HIV latency reversal was also reduced in the knockout compared with MALAT1+/+ cells (P < 0.001) (Figure 7D). In contrast, there was no reduction in HIV latency reversal in ΔMALAT1 compared with MALAT1+/+ cells cultured with TNF. These findings suggest that MALAT1 contributes to HSV-2–induced and HDACI-mediated HIV latency reversal. The mechanistic overlap between HSV-2 and pharmacological HDACI was supported by the findings that exposure of 2D10 cells to live, but not UV-inactivated, HSV-2 led to a significant reduction in HDAC activity compared with uninfected cells; similar results were observed with anti-CD3/CD28–stimulated primary CD4+ T cells (Figure 7, E and F).

To identify which HSV-2 genes upregulate MALAT1 to promote HIV-1 latency reversal, 2D10 cells were transfected with plasmids coding for VP16, ICP0, or ICP4, three HSV proteins associated with histone modifications and/or recruitment of transcription factors to viral gene promoters (38, 39). Plasmids encoding HSV-2 glycoprotein D (gD), which is involved in viral entry but does not regulate transcription, and expressing only cherry red (empty vector [EV]) were included as controls. Transfected cells were identified and sorted by cherry red expression (Supplemental Figure 5). Transfection with VP16 induced the greatest increase in HIV-1 ltr (1.34 log 10 -fold increase, P = 0.016) (Figure 8A) and MALAT1 expression (1.55-fold, P = 0.0052) relative to EV-transfected cells (Figure 8B). ICP0 and ICP4 had more modest effects on HIV-1 ltr expression. Transfection of the MALAT1+/+ cells with VP16 caused increased HIV reactivation, visualized by confocal microscopy (Figure 8C). However, the response to VP16 was abrogated in the MALAT1 cells. There was no significant difference in the response to TNF in MALAT1+/+ versus ΔMALAT1 cells.

Figure 8 HSV-2 VP16 triggers HIV reactivation, upregulates MALAT1, and induces histone modifications. (A) Jurkat 2D10 cells were transfected with the indicated plasmids and mCherry-positive cells isolated 42 hours later by FACS. RNA was extracted, and log 10 fold change (FC) in HIV ltr expression was quantified relative to empty vector (EV) control by RT-qPCR. (B) 2D10 cells were transfected with the indicated plasmids and processed as in A, and the fold change in MALAT1 expression was quantified relative to EV control. (C) 2D10 or ΔMALAT1 cells were transfected with VP16 or EV plasmids or treated with TNF (10 ng/mL) for 24 hours and then fixed and stained with DAPI (nuclei blue). Representative images show nuclei (blue, top left), eGFP+ cells (green, top right), transfected cells (red, bottom left), and merged images (bottom right) (original magnification, 63×1.4). Percentage of eGFP+ cells (HIV-reactivated) was quantified in 5 randomly selected fields and is indicated below. (D and E) 2D10 cells were transfected with VP16 or EV plasmids and, 42 hours later, were sorted on mCherry by FACS and analyzed for protein expression (D), or nuclei were extracted and histones isolated for evaluation of histone modifications (E). HIV proteins are highlighted in green and members of the PRC2 complex in red (D). (F and G) 2D10 cells were infected with HSV-2(G) at an MOI of 10 PFU/cell or mock-infected. After 24 hours of incubation, nuclei were extracted and histones isolated and evaluated by mass spectrometry. The percentages of H4 with 2, 3, or 4 acetylations (F) and acetylation of histone H3 already modified with the silencing modification H3K9me3 (G) were quantified. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA (A and B) or unpaired t test (E–G).

Proteomic and histone analysis of 2D10 cells transfected with VP16 or EV showed a decrease in abundance of proteins constituting PRC2, which mediates addition of the trimethylation of lysine 27 on histone 3 protein (H3K27me3) silencing mark (Figure 8D and Supplemental Table 4). Furthermore, analysis of nuclear histones showed that the global H3K27me3 abundance was reduced in VP16-transfected cells compared with EV control (P < 0.05) (Figure 8E and Supplemental Table 5). Histone analysis of HSV-2–infected 2D10 cells (MOI = 10) showed a significant increase in global levels of histone H4 acetylation, which benchmarks an overall decondensation of the host chromatin (Figure 8F). In addition, there was increased acetylation on histone H3 already modified with the silencing modification H3K9me3 (Figure 8G and Supplemental Table 6). The extensive expression of the HSV-2 proteome (Supplemental Figure 6 and Supplemental Table 7) obscured some of the regulations we observed in our simpler model of VP16 transfection. For instance, we still observed a downregulation of the PRC2 complex, but not all proteins of the complex passed the significance threshold.