The curious case of tryptophan in pregnancy

Pregnancy in mammals involves remarkable adaptive physiologic changes in cardiovascular and renal physiology. Blood pressure drops approximately 10% in the second trimester despite increases in intravascular volume of 30% to 50%. Robust increases in blood volume are required for augmented blood flow to the uterus and adequate perfusion of embryonic and extraembryonic tissues, especially the placenta. The glomerular filtration rate (GFR) increases 50%, and renal blood flow increases 80%, with subsequent decreases in serum creatinine, urea, and uric acid values. Thresholds for thirst and the release of antidiuretic hormone release are depressed. The changes observed in total body sodium and intravascular volume that are orchestrated by the kidneys require an adequate reserve of kidney function in order to mediate these adaptive changes. In this issue of the JCI, Dupont, Berg, and co-authors report that outbred mice with reduced renal reserve had impaired physiological adaptations during pregnancy (1). Removal of one kidney prior to pregnancy blunted the normal increase in GFR or plasma volume during early pregnancy, followed by the later development of a preeclampsia-like phenotype with hypertension, albuminuria, and endothelial damage in the glomerulus. The loss of one kidney led to decreases in placental perfusion and impairment of uterine spiral artery remodeling at the maternal-fetal interface.

Dupont, Berg, and colleagues performed unbiased metabolomics screens and noted a number of interesting differences between pregnant mice with impaired versus normal renal reserve (1). Importantly, they recognized from the work of others that l-tryptophan metabolites, especially components of the l-kynurenine pathway, are important for pregnancy adaptation (1, 9–11). For example, early placentation and vascularization, regulation of vasodilatation of uterine vessels, and prevention of allogeneic fetal rejection all require tryptophan catabolism (12, 13). They also noted, again from prior studies, that components of the l-kynurenine pathway are critical for the protection of organs from ischemic insult (1, 14). For these and others reasons, Dupont, Berg, and colleagues focused their attention on the key changes, namely decreases in the concentrations of l-tryptophan and l-tryptophan–derived l-kynurenine in pregnant mice with reduced renal reserve. In normal pregnancies, they found that l-kynurenine levels rose 3-fold. In contrast, l-kynurenine concentrations were decreased in uninephrectomized mice during pregnancy. In a series of very compelling studies, they noted that replacement of l-kynurenine during pregnancy in uninephrectomized mice was associated with improved placental blood flow, reduced placental sFLT1 expression, and amelioration of maternal preeclampsia–like phenotypes (Figure 1). These paradigm-shifting studies build on earlier insights, again from this group, implicating defects in VEGF and placental growth factor (PlGF) signaling in the pathophysiology of preeclampsia (1, 15, 16).

Figure 1 l-Kynurenine reverses the preeclampsia-like phenotype in a kidney donation model. Blunted renal reserve leads to failure to upregulate l-tryptophan catabolism via the l-kynurenine biosynthetic pathway. Replacement of l-kynurenine during pregnancy in uninephrectomized mice results in improved placental blood flow, reduced placental sFLT1 levels, and reversal of the maternal preeclampsia-like phenotype.

What pathways are implicated? Most of the free tryptophan in a cell is degraded through the l-kynurenine pathway, where a key rate-limiting step is the conversion of l-tryptophan to N-formylkynurenine. This reaction is catalyzed by either tryptophan-2,3-dioxygenase (TDO) in the liver or indoleamine-2,3-dioxygenase (IDO1 or IDO2) outside of the liver (14). Because IDO1 is a rate-limiting enzyme in the conversion of l-tryptophan to l-kynurenine in extrahepatic tissues, Dupont, Berg, and colleagues examined the role of IDO1 in regulating serum l-kynurenine levels during pregnancy, especially in the setting of reduced renal reserve (1). During pregnancy, l-tryptophan metabolism via the l-kynurenine pathway is upregulated as a result of placental IDO expression. Previous studies in mice genetically deficient in the IDO enzyme suggested that blocking l-tryptophan conversion to l-kynurenine in the placenta could lead to impaired placentation and pregnancy complications such as preeclampsia (17). Dupont, Berg, and co-authors posit that renal impairment leads to modest l-tryptophan deficiency, possibly due to upregulation of l-tryptophan–metabolizing TDO and IDO enzymes in other organs or impaired renal l-tryptophan resorption. l-Tryptophan is needed to support the increased protein synthesis observed in fetal and uterine tissues, and expression of the IDO enzyme in the placenta diverts l-tryptophan to the l-kynurenine pathway. The authors argue that l-tryptophan deficiency due to kidney impairment is even more pronounced in the pregnant state (1) (Figure 1).