Impaired renal reserve contributes to preeclampsia via the kynurenine and soluble fms–like tyrosine kinase 1 pathway

In this study, we report that outbred mice with prior uninephrectomy had impaired adaptation to pregnancy that manifested as a lack of increased GFR or plasma volume during early pregnancy, followed by a subsequent nonsevere preeclampsia-like phenotype with hypertension, albuminuria, and glomerular endothelial damage. Moreover, the preeclampsia-like phenotypes during late pregnancy were accompanied by decreased placental perfusion, impaired SA remodeling, and increased placental and circulating levels of sFLT1, a protein that has been implicated as having a prominent role in the pathogenesis of preeclampsia (26). We noted an upregulation of placental HIF1α and HIF2α protein levels, which may have been a consequence of placental ischemia and potentially triggered excess sFLT1 production by the placenta in the UNx mice. The lack of SA remodeling and accompanying placental ischemia caused by uninephrectomy led to alterations in many circulating molecules; however, recombinant PlGF (18), a natural antagonist for sFLT1, was sufficient to rescue the maternal signs of preeclampsia, confirming the contribution of sFLT1 in mediating the late pregnancy maternal preeclampsia–like phenotypes in UNx animals. To evaluate upstream factors that mediate placental ischemia in UNx mice, we performed unbiased metabolite screens and noted decreases in concentrations of l-tryptophan and l-tryptophan–derived l-kynurenine. We confirmed that l-kynurenine levels rose 3-fold during pregnancy, presumably due to IDO expression in the placenta to support immune tolerance (27). Decreases in l-kynurenine concentrations in UNx mice were accompanied by a relative suppression of IDO expression in the placenta. Furthermore, replacement of l-kynurenine during pregnancy in UNx mice was sufficient to improve placental flow abnormalities and the maternal preeclampsia–like phenotype and to reverse placental insufficiency and reduce placental sFlt1 expression. Together, these data suggest that failure to upregulate l-kynurenine during pregnancy in UNx mice due to decreased placental perfusion and suppressed IDO expression may have been the trigger for their impaired placentation, antiangiogenic state, and subsequent preeclampsia-like phenotypes.

The unfortunate association between kidney donation and an elevated risk of preeclampsia emerged from analyses of large data sets from national registries (9). In an early small case series, Davison et al. reported that although a group of 5 women carrying 1 kidney did not experience an upregulation of their GFR, there were no adverse pregnancy outcomes (28). In another study of 16 transplant recipients, the same group had relative GFR decreases in renal allograft recipients during pregnancy, and many of them developed late pregnancy gestational proteinuria, however, blood pressure data were not reported (29). In contrast to these small studies, Reisseter et al. first reported a 2-fold increase in the risk of preeclampsia (5.7% vs. 2.6%) using data from 326 donors from the Norwegian Renal Registry (8). Ibrahim et al. also confirmed a 6-fold higher risk of preeclampsia among previous living donors at a single center (n = 1085) when compared with nondonor pregnancy outcomes (7). Garg et al. reported a 2.4-fold greater risk of preeclampsia and a 2.2-fold higher risk of gestational hypertension in kidney donors (n = 85) compared with matched nondonors (n = 510) (6). Donor nephrectomy results in a GFR reduction of up to 30% in NP patients, although intuitively, it would be thought to reduce total renal reserve by 50%. It has been argued that impaired renal reserve leads to a lack of normal physiological adaptation and a higher risk of preeclampsia, but until now it was unknown what feto-maternal alterations downstream of renal impairment may be mediating this risk.

Why does underlying renal impairment lead to more preeclampsia? Some have hypothesized that a failure to increase the GFR and adapt to the plasma expansion of normal pregnancy may underlie preeclampsia (11), but experimental proof for this hypothesis was lacking. Kidney donors wishing to become pregnant provide a natural human experiment to determine whether decreased renal reserve and failure to upregulate GFR could contribute to the risk of preeclampsia. During pregnancy, l-tryptophan metabolism to l-kynurenine and to metabolites further downstream is upregulated due to robust placental IDO expression and may play a critical role in mediating immune tolerance and vascular remodeling at the maternal-fetal interface (22). Prior studies in mice genetically deficient in the IDO enzyme (the enzyme expressed by the placenta that is responsible for the conversion of l-tryptophan into l-kynurenine) suggest that blocking l-tryptophan conversion into l-kynurenine in the placenta could lead to impaired placentation and pregnancy complications such as preeclampsia (30). It follows that interference with the upregulation of placental l-kynurenine production during pregnancy may have significant consequences. Humans or animals with renal impairment have mild l-tryptophan deficiency, possibly due to upregulation of l-tryptophan–metabolizing TDO and IDO enzymes in the liver and other organs (31), and possibly to impaired renal l-tryptophan resorption or other mechanisms (32). During pregnancy, when l-tryptophan is used to accommodate increased gestational protein synthesis and when the placental IDO enzyme is expressed, causing placental metabolism of l-tryptophan to l-kynurenine (33), there may be further depletion of maternal circulating l-tryptophan metabolites due to an increased need to support the developing fetus. Our data suggest that preexisting renal impairment reduced the availability of l-tryptophan and thus, when combined with subsequent decreases in placental IDO enzymes (perhaps as an adaptive response to placental hypoperfusion caused by low plasma volume), resulted in a profound decrease in the production of l-kynurenine. Our data also show that replacement of l-kynurenine was sufficient to reverse the abnormal placentation and increased risk of developing preeclampsia. Taken together with epidemiological studies that have demonstrated the relationship between subnormal kidney function, abnormal placentation, and preeclampsia, our experimental findings in pregnant mice provide evidence that failure to upregulate l-kynurenine production due to a decrease in the GFR directly leads to abnormal placentation and a subsequent antiangiogenic state and preeclampsia.

Although our study provides evidence that relative l-kynurenine deficiency caused by renal impairment played a central role in mediating the risk of preeclampsia, it also raises several unanswered questions. How do renal impairment and failure to increase the GFR lead to a failure to increase plasma volume during pregnancy? What is the mechanism of continual plasma volume expansion during pregnancy despite paradoxically lower blood pressures (34)? These questions are important to understand the pathophysiology of preeclampsia, as several small studies have documented a failure of plasma volume expansion among women who subsequently develop preeclampsia (35). Some have hypothesized that nitric oxide and perhaps progesterone may be central to these seemingly paradoxical adaptations that would normally not coexist in the NP state (34). Further studies are needed to evaluate the mechanism by which l-kynurenine improves placentation. Although we did not find statistically significant changes in nicotinamide or NAD+ levels in UNx mice when compared with mice with 2 kidneys, l-kynurenine treatment led to upregulation of NAD+ and nicotinamide mononucleotide (precursor of NAD+), suggesting that treatment led to preferential upregulation of the de novo pathway for NAD+ synthesis. Prior work has suggested that nicotinamide therapy rescued 2 mouse models of preeclampsia (36). Future studies should explore the de novo NAD+ synthetic pathway in UNx mice in detail and evaluate whether the beneficial effects of l-kynurenine therapy are direct via its own receptor (37, 38) or indirect via the upregulation of tissue NAD+ levels (25, 39). The accumulation of gut microbiome–derived l-tryptophan metabolites (like indoxyl sulfate) in patients with kidney disease has been well established and reported to cause harm (40). However, we did not find any significant changes in indoxyl sulfate in our study, suggesting that, at least in these animals with mild renal insufficiency, the altered l-tryptophan–derived metabolites were largely specific to metabolites downstream of the IDO pathway. In non–l-tryptophan pathways, we also identified several metabolites, such as l-homocysteine and l-carnitine (Figure 4A, Supplemental Figure 4, and Supplemental Table 1), that failed to upregulate during pregnancy when compared with levels in control animals. It would be important to know whether any of these metabolites also play a role in the physiological volume expansion of pregnancy and placentation. Baylis and Wilson reported that in chronically UNx rats, the effects of multiple consecutive pregnancies did not lead to any deleterious long-term effects on the glomeruli, however, the phenotypes during pregnancy were not assessed (41). We noted that in our outbred CD1 strain of mice, the preeclampsia phenotypes observed in UNx mice were not severe, but consistent and uniform. Whether this was related to impaired renal vasodilatory capacity, as previously described in aged CD1 mice (42), or whether the background genetic variability had a stabilizing effect on the phenotypic endpoints (43) remains unknown.

It is important to note that, in our study, we found evidence supporting a role for the antiangiogenic factor sFLT1 in the development of the preeclampsia-like state in our nephrectomized animals, but our data suggest that this effect happened late in pregnancy, after failure to increase the GFR and poor placentation. The antiangiogenic factor sFLT1, which antagonizes circulating bioavailable VEGF and PlGF, is significantly elevated in women with preeclampsia (44) and is thought to be specifically upregulated as a result of placental ischemia (16). Upregulated sFLT1 during preeclampsia is not an epiphenomenon; in our current animal model of UNx mice, which developed a preeclampsia-like state during late-term pregnancy, and in prior experimental models of preeclampsia in rats and baboons, neutralization of circulating sFLT1 with its natural antagonistic ligand PlGF or with RNA interference was effective in ameliorating the signs and symptoms of preeclampsia (18, 19). The findings reported here may thus be added to the list of studies that confirm a role for sFLT1 in the pathogenesis of the maternal syndrome of preeclampsia.

We believe the implications of our study are profound for young women willing to donate a kidney and who also plan to have a child or children in the future, as they need to be counseled regarding the possible risk of adverse pregnancy outcomes. Furthermore, women with subclinical or undiagnosed renal impairment may also be at risk (2). Our experimental findings suggest that this risk is mediated by impaired placentation that leads to sFLT1 upregulation. If l-kynurenine deficiency is a central mediator of this risk, it would be important to study women who become pregnant to confirm that they are not l-tryptophan deficient and have appropriate upregulation of l-kynurenine levels, and to determine whether kidney donors or women with renal impairment of other causes could benefit from supplementation with l-kynurenine, l-tryptophan, or related amino acids to enhance placentation and improve pregnancy outcomes. Since sFLT1 levels rise approximately 5 weeks before the onset of clinical disease (44), kidney donors who choose to become pregnant could also undergo serial plasma sFLT1 monitoring throughout pregnancy to determine the risk and timing of the onset of preeclampsia. In sum, using mouse models, we provide mechanistic evidence for how impaired renal reserve may contribute to the risk of preeclampsia. Humans and mice both have hemochorial placentation and share many structural similarities. Comparative systems biology studies suggest that more than 80% of the proteins and pathways known to cause placental phenotypes in mice are conserved in humans (45). Nevertheless, follow-up studies will be needed to evaluate whether changes in l-kynurenine and related metabolites in women with impaired renal reserve will correlate with adverse pregnancy outcomes.