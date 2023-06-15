Hematopoietic progenitor kinase 1 inhibits the development and progression of pancreatic intraepithelial neoplasia

HPK1 expression is increased in ADM and low-grade PanINs, but is lost in high-grade PanINs and PDAC. To examine HPK1 expression during pancreatic injury, we treated wild-type mice with intraperitoneal injections of cerulein (ICer) for 2 days (Figure 1A). We observed significantly increased HPK1 expression in the pancreata at days 3 and 4 after the initiation of ICer, which was accompanied by increased Erk activation. Both HPK1 expression and activation of Erk returned to the levels of normal pancreata at day 14 by immunoblotting (Figure 1, A and B). Histologic analyses showed severe injury of the exocrine pancreas and extensive ADM, which was highlighted by positive CK19 staining, at days 3 and 4. The pancreas fully regenerated and was histologically normal at day 14 (Figure 1C). By immunohistochemistry (IHC), both HPK1 expression and Erk activation were increased in ADM at days 3 and 4 and reduced to those of normal pancreas at day 14. Expression of phosphorylated HPK1S171 (p-HPK1S171), which was one of the major HPK1 autophosphorylation sites and served as a marker for HPK1 activation and kinase activity, was also increased in ADM at days 3 and 4 and reduced to that of normal pancreas at day 14 (Figure 1C). To examine HPK1 expression in mutant Kras-driven PDAC models, we observed increased HPK1 expression in chronic pancreatitis tissue from LSL-KrasG12D Ela-CreERT mice (KC) mice treated with ICer (Figure 1D). HPK1 was expressed in normal pancreatic ducts and low-grade PanINs, but not in high-grade PanINs or PDAC (Figure 1, D and E). Similar results were observed in PanINs and PDAC samples from LSL-KrasG12D Pdx-Cre mice (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI163873DS1). These data suggest that HPK1 is involved in pancreatic injury, development of ADM, and progression of low-grade PanIN to high-grade PanIN and PDAC in mutant Kras–driven PDAC models.

Figure 1 Expression of HPK1 in pancreas, ADM, PanINs, and PDAC. (A) Scheme of mouse treatment and tissue harvesting. Wild-type mice were treated with 8 hourly intraperitoneal cerulein injections (50 μg/kg; 3–4 mice in each group). (B and C) Expression of HPK1 and activation of HPK1 (p-HPK1S171) and Erk are increased in ADM at days 3 and 4, which is highlighted by positive staining for CK19; they return to normal at day 14. Scale bars: 50 µm. (D) Immunoblots show that HPK1 is expressed in chronic pancreatitis (CP) but lost in PDAC from KC mice. (E) HPK1 is expressed in PanIN1 but lost in high-grade PanINs and PDAC from KC mice. Positive staining in normal pancreatic ductal cells (NPD) served as internal positive controls. Scale bars: 50 μm.

Generation of transgenic mouse models for pancreas-specific expression of HPK1 or its kinase-dead mutant, M46. To study the functions of HPK1 in pancreatic tumorigenesis, we generated green fluorescent protein (GFP)–HPK1 or GFP/M46-transgenic mice (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B) and crossed them with tamoxifen-inducible Ela-CreERT (hereafter referred to as Bac-cre) mice to express HPK1 or M46 in the pancreas (30). Consistent with the Cre activity, the pancreata of HPK1 Bac-cre (HC) and M46 Bac-cre (MC) mice lost GFP fluorescence and expressed HPK1 or M46 in acinar cells (Supplemental Figure 2, C–H). As expected, the pancreata of HC mice had high basal and cerulein-induced HPK1 kinase activities and p-HPK1S171 expression while minimal kinase activity was detected in both untreated and treated MC mice (Supplemental Figure 2I). Both HC and MC mice were born with the expected Mendelian frequencies and body weights similar to those of wild-type controls. Their organs appeared to be normally formed. Their pancreata showed normal size, parenchymal architecture, histology, and cytodifferentiation up to the age of 18 months, the longest time examined (n = 10). There were no differences in survival between HC or MC mice and control mice (data not shown). Thus, acinar cell–specific expression of HPK1 or M46 did not result in any major abnormalities in the pancreas.

HPK1 inhibits Ras signaling through RasGAP, inflammatory pathways, and epithelial reprogramming. To investigate whether HPK1 was involved in acinar cell reprogramming and to identify the mechanisms that are responsible for ADM, HC, MC, and littermate control mice (n = 6 for each group, 6–8 weeks old) were treated with ICer to induce HPK1 kinase activity. The pancreata were harvested 24 hours after ICer, and comparative RNA-Seq transcriptome analyses were performed. The RNA-Seq yielded around 20 million read pairs per sample on average, and about 80% of reads were uniquely aligned to the mouse genome. The results of RNA-Seq analyses for HC and MC mice are shown in Figure 2. Gene set enrichment analyses of the differentially expressed genes (cutoff criteria: adjusted P value < 0.05) using hallmark gene sets showed that Kras signaling, IFN-α and -γ response, inflammatory response, IL-6/JAK/STAT3 signaling, IL-2/STAT5 signaling, and TNF-α signaling via NF-κB were among the top 10 enriched pathways in both HC and MC mice. Expression of HPK1 inhibited these pathways in HC mice, while expression of M46 led to the activation of these pathways in MC mice (Figure 2, B and D–F). The cnetplot displayed a network of differentially expressed genes strongly linking M46 expression with inflammatory and Kras signaling pathways (Supplemental Figure 3).

Figure 2 HPK1 regulates Ras signaling and inflammatory pathways. (A and C) Heatmaps of the differentially expressed genes by RNA-Seq in the pancreata of HC and MC mice treated with cerulein (n = 6). (B and D) Dot plots of the top 10 activated and suppressed hallmark pathways in HC and MC mice by gene set enrichment analysis. (E and F) Gene set enrichment analyses demonstrated that the Kras signaling upregulated gene set was suppressed in the pancreata of HC mice (E), but activated in MC mice (F).

To identify HPK1-interacting proteins, we performed an antibody-based array study using Panc-1/HPK1 stable cells, which were treated with 2.0 μM MG132 to stabilize HPK1 protein, and identified approximately 20 candidate HPK1-interacting proteins. One of the identified HPK-interacting proteins was RasGAP, which binds RasGTP, promotes GTP hydrolysis, and attenuates Ras activity and its downstream signaling. We also identified other proteins that play an important role in the Ras pathway, including Grb2 and 14-3-3 (Figure 3A), both of which have been shown previously to interact with HPK1 in TCR signaling (31, 32) and thus served as internal markers that validated our screening for HPK1-interacting proteins. HPK1 interacted with RasGAP in Panc-1/HPK1 stable cells by coimmunoprecipitation (Figure 3B). To map the RasGAP domains that are involved in its interaction with HPK1, we performed a GST pull-down assay using different GST fusion proteins. We showed that the SH2-SH3-SH2 domain (171 to 448) of RasGAP can effectively pull down HPK1 protein. No HPK1 protein was pulled down using the SH2 domain (175 to 274) or GST alone (Figure 3C). These data suggest that RasGAP interacts with HPK1 mainly through its SH3 domain.

Figure 3 HPK1 regulates Ras signaling pathways through RasGAP. (A) HPK1-interacting proteins identified using an antibody-based array and cell lysates from Panc-1/HPK1 stable cells treated with 2.0 μM MG132 to stabilize HPK1 protein. Immunodetection was performed using anti-FLAG antibody. (B) HPK1 interacts with RasGAP in Panc-1/HPK1 stable cells (C1) treated with 2.0 μM MG132. HPK1 kinase activity and autophosphorylation (p-HPK1S171) are shown in the lower two panels. (C) GST pull-down assays show that RasGAP SH2-SH3-SH2 domains can effectively pull down HPK1 protein. No HPK1 was pulled down using RasGAP SH2 domain or GST alone. (D) RasGAP is phosphorylated at serine/threonine residue(s) by HPK1 but not M46. HPK1 or M46 was transfected into HEK293T cells. RasGAP was immunoprecipitated and probed with phospho–serine/threonine antibody. (E and F) In vitro RasGAP activity assays show that HPK1 enhances both basal and EGF-stimulated RasGAP activity as reflected by increased GDP/GTP ratio while M46 inhibits both basal and EGF-stimulated RasGAP activity. FLAG-HPK1 or FLAG-M46 was cotransfected with HA-Ras into HEK293T cells. Transfected cells were either untreated or treated with 100 ng/mL EGF for 10 minutes. The effect of HPK1 on RasGAP activity was determined by measurement of GTP- and GDP-bound Ras using thin-layer chromatography (E). (F) GTP- and GDP-bound Ras was quantified using ImageJ (NIH), and GDP/GTP ratios were plotted. Experiments were repeated 3 times. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined by paired-samples t test using the cells transfected with Kras alone either untreated or treated with EGF as controls. When untreated, cotransfection of M46 with Kras significantly reduced the GDP/GTP ratio. Cotransfection of HPK1 with Kras increased the GDP/GTP ratio, but the P value was not significant. When treated with EGF, cotransfection of HPK1 with Kras significantly increased the GDP/GTP ratio, while cotransfection of M46 with Kras significantly reduced the GDP/GTP ratio. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

To examine whether HPK1 could phosphorylate RasGAP, HPK1 or M46 was transfected into HEK293T cells. Endogenous RasGAP was immunoprecipitated and probed with phospho–serine/threonine antibody. RasGAP was phosphorylated at serine/threonine residue(s) by HPK1, but not M46 (Figure 3D). To study the functions of HPK1 in regulating RasGAP, we performed RasGAP activity assays as previously described (33). HPK1 or M46 was cotransfected with Ras into HEK293T cells. The transfected cells were either treated with EGF for 10 minutes or left untreated as control. We found that HPK1 enhanced both basal and EGF-stimulated RasGAP activity as reflected by the increased GDP/GTP ratio. In contrast, M46 inhibited both basal and EGF-stimulated RasGAP activity. When treated with EGF, cells cotransfected with M46 and Ras had a RasGAP activity 7.0 times lower than those transfected with Ras alone (Figure 3, E and F). These results suggest that HPK1 kinase activity is important in the phosphorylation and regulation of RasGAP activity and Ras signaling.

HPK1 interacts with endogenous RasGAP and inhibits Ras activity and Ras signaling. To examine the functions of HPK1 in regulating Ras signaling in vivo, we first performed coimmunoprecipitation experiments and confirmed that HPK1 interacted with endogenous RasGAP in the pancreata of both HC and MC mice (Supplemental Figure 4). Expression of HPK1 inhibited Ras activity and Erk activation in the pancreata of HC mice compared with littermate control or MC mice (Figure 4, A–C). To rule out the possibility of mouse variation at different time points, we isolated the acinar cells from 3 HC and 3 control mice, split them into 4 identical dishes, treated them with cerulein, and harvested them at different time points as indicated. Erk activation was markedly reduced in acinar cells from HC mice compared with those from control mice (Figure 4D). The pancreata of HC mice had lower Erk activation than those of the MC and control mice (Figure 4E). These results suggest that HPK1 kinase activity was required to inhibit Ras activation and its downstream Erk signaling.

Figure 4 HPK1 inhibits Ras activities and Erk activation. Bac-cre control, HC, and MC mice were either untreated or treated with 1 dose of ICer to activate HPK1 and Ras pathways (n = 6 per group). The pancreata were harvested at 1 or 2 hours after the treatment. (A) Ras activity was measured by Raf-RBD pull-down assays. (B) Ras-GTP levels normalized with total Ras in MC and HC mice compared with wild-type mice after cerulein treatment. Data are presented as mean ± SEM; *P < 0.05. Unpaired t test was used to calculate P values. (C and D) HPK1 inhibits Erk activation in the pancreata (C) and primary cultures of acinar cells from HC mice treated with cerulein as indicated (D). (E) IHC analysis shows that the pancreata of HC mice have decreased activation of Erk. Scale bars: 50 μm.

Acinar cell–specific expression of M46 or HPK1 knockout promotes pancreatic inflammation, ADM, and PanIN formation. To examine the function of HPK1 in pancreatic tumorigenesis, the HC, MC, and littermate control mice were treated with tamoxifen to induce acinar cell–specific expression of HPK1 or M46 followed by ICer treatment for 2 weeks (Figure 5A). Compared with the controls, MC mice had increased Ras activity while HC mice had decreased Ras activity (Figure 5, B and C). Expression of M46 promoted the development of chronic pancreatitis, ADM, and PanIN in 8/8 (100%), 8/8 (100%), and 5/8 (62.5%) mice, respectively. Similar results were observed in HPK1-knockout mice: chronic pancreatitis, ADM, and PanIN were observed in 10/10 (100%), 10/10 (100%), and 7/10 (70%) HPK1-knockout mice, respectively (Supplemental Figure 5). In contrast, all control (10/10) and HC mice (10/10) had minimal histologic changes in their pancreata with minimal ADM, and none of them developed PanINs (Figure 5D). We did not observe significant differences in histology between HC and control mice at day 20 after the initiation of ICer treatment. These results suggest that inhibition of HPK1 kinase activity by expression of M46 plays a critical role in Ras activation and the development of ADM and PanINs.

Figure 5 Acinar cell–specific expression of kinase-dead mutant M46 promotes pancreatic inflammation, ADM, and PanIN formation. (A) Scheme of cerulein treatment and tissue harvesting. (B and C) Acinar cell–specific expression of HPK1 inhibits Ras activity, while M46 increases Ras activity. (C) Ras activity was quantified using ImageJ and plotted. Data are presented as mean ± SEM; *P < 0.05. Unpaired t test was used to calculate P values. (D) Acinar cell–specific expression of M46 promotes the development of chronic pancreatitis, ADM, and PanINs. Shown is representative histology of pancreata from Bac control, MC, and HC mice by H&E; IHC for HPK1 and CK19; Alcian blue; and sirius red. PanINs are highlighted by positive staining for CK19 and Alcian blue. Sirius red highlights pancreatic fibrosis in treated MC mice. Scale bars: 50 μm.

Targeted expression of M46 promotes the development and progression of PanINs in KrasG12D Bac-cre mice. To examine the functions of HPK1 in KrasG12D-mediated formation of PanINs and their progression to invasive PDAC, KrasG12D Bac-cre (KC), KrasG12D HPK1 Bac-cre (KHC), and KrasG12D M46 Bac-cre (KMC) mice were treated with tamoxifen followed by ICer treatment — which accelerate the development and progression of PanINs — for 2 days to induce pancreatitis. The pancreata were harvested and analyzed at 28 days after completion of cerulein treatment. KMC mice developed severe chronic pancreatitis (100%, 10/10), PanIN1 (100%, 10/10), PanIN2 (80%, 8/10), and PanIN3 (50%, 5/10). In comparison, PanIN2 was identified in only 25% of KC mice, but none of the KHC mice (0%, 0/10). None of the KC and KHC mice developed PanIN3 (0%, 0/10). KHC mice also had a significantly reduced amount of fibrosis and lower incidence of PanINs than KMC or KC mice (Figure 6, A and B). KMC mice had higher Erk activation and Ki-67 proliferation index than KC mice. In contrast, KHC mice had decreased Erk activation and lower Ki-67 labeling index than KC mice (Figure 6, A and C). To further examine the function of HPK1 kinase activity in PanIN progression and survival, we performed aging experiments on KC, KMC, KHC, MC, HC, and control mice for 18 months. During aging experiments, we observed a significant decrease in HPK1 kinase activity in KHC and HC mice 2–3 months after tamoxifen treatment, which could be due to the lack of stimulation, even though HPK1 protein was detectable. Therefore, the KHC and HC mice were not included in this aging experiment. KMC mice developed high-grade PanINs and PDAC starting at 6 months and metastatic PDAC to lymph node, liver, and lung as early as 7.5 months of age (Figure 7, A–F). In contrast, no KC mice developed PDAC at age 9–12 months. KMC mice had significantly shorter survival than KC, MC, or control mice (Figure 7G). The PDACs from KMC mice had lower apoptosis compared with those from KC mice (Supplemental Figure 6). RNA-Seq analyses of the PDAC samples from KMC mice at 9 months and KC mice at 15 months showed that expression of M46 was associated with upregulation of epithelial-mesenchymal transition in addition to upregulation of Kras signaling, inflammatory, and other hallmark pathways observed in pancreata of MC mice treated with cerulein (Figure 7, H–J). These data provided additional evidence that HPK1 inhibits Ras signaling and inflammatory pathways. Therefore, HPK1 kinase activity is required to inhibit ductal cell proliferation and the development and progression of PanINs in KC mice. Inhibition of HPK1 kinase activity by expression of kinase-dead M46 enhances mutant Kras–driven cell proliferation and accelerates PanIN progression to invasive and metastatic PDAC.

Figure 6 Kinase-dead mutant M46 promotes chronic pancreatitis, Erk activation, and progression of PanINs while HPK1 inhibits chronic pancreatitis and PanIN progression in KC mice. (A) Representative micrographs show histopathology, Alcian blue, sirius red, and IHC stains for p-Erk and Ki-67 of the pancreata from different groups. All mice were treated with tamoxifen, then with 8 doses of ICer for 2 days to induce pancreatitis. The pancreata were harvested at 28 days after completion of ICer treatment. Scale bars: 50 μm. (B) Bar graph shows the frequencies of normal pancreas (NP), chronic pancreatitis (CP), and different grades of PanINs from different groups (n = 20 per group). (C) Bar graph shows the average percentage of p-Erk–positive cells and Ki-67 proliferation index in pancreata from different groups. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. Unpaired t test was used to calculate P values.

Figure 7 Acinar cell–specific expression of M46 promotes progression of PanINs to invasive and metastatic PDAC and decreases survival in KMC mice. (A–F) Representative micrographs show PanIN2 (A), PanIN3 (B), invasive PDAC (C), and metastatic PDAC in lymph node (D), liver (E), and lung (F) in KMC mice. Scale bars: 50 μm. (G) Kaplan-Meier survival curves show that KMC mice (n = 39) had shorter survival than KC (n = 29, P < 0.0001), MC (n = 34, P < 0.0001), or control mice (n = 9, P < 0.0001). The log-rank test was used to determine statistical significance. (H) Heatmaps of the differentially expressed genes in PDAC samples from KMC and KC mice (n = 6) by RNA-Seq. (I) Dot plot of the top 10 activated and suppressed hallmark pathways in PDAC samples of KMC mice by gene set enrichment analysis. (J) Gene set enrichment analyses demonstrated that the Kras signaling upregulated gene set and the epithelial-mesenchymal transition gene set were enriched in PDAC samples of KMC mice.

To examine the mechanisms by which M46 promoted pancreatic tumorigenesis, we examined the pancreatic immune microenvironment of the KMC and KC mice at age 6 months by flow cytometric analysis. We observed a significant increase in myeloid cells (CD11b+), including myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs; CD11b+Ly6ChiLy6G–) and macrophages (CD45+CD11b+F4/80+), in KMC mice compared with sex- and age-matched KC littermates. Interestingly, the KMC mice had higher numbers of CD45+CD11b+F4/80+Ly6CloMHC-IIlo macrophages, an indicator of their polarization into M2-like macrophages, than KC mice (Figure 8). In addition, KMC mice also had a lower number of CD3+CD8+ and CD3+CD4+ T cells and decreased CD4+IFN-γ+ and CD8+IFN-γ+ T cells than KC mice (Supplemental Figures 7 and 8). No significant difference in the infiltrating B cells was noted (Supplemental Figure 9). KMC mice had markedly increased F4/80+ and CD206+ macrophages compared with sex- and age-matched KC littermates at 3, 6, and 9 months (Figure 8, E and F). Our results suggested that expression of M46 in KC mice increases the recruitment of MDSCs and M2 macrophages into the pancreas, which orchestrates an immunosuppressive microenvironment and promotes the progression of PanINs to PDAC.