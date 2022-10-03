Protein vaccine NVX-CoV2373 elicits functional T cell immunity

Upon vaccination, individuals develop cellular and humoral immune responses that provide long-term protection against antigen reexposure. This process requires the generation of functional CD4+ T cells, CD8+ T cells, and B cells that recognize antigens delivered by a vaccine. Evaluating the magnitude, longevity, and antigen recognition of T cell and neutralizing antibody responses is the gold standard to understand the quality of the vaccine-elicited immune response. Examining these immunological parameters also helps understand the mechanisms of action and the duration of a vaccine-induced protection, which assists the formulation of future vaccine strategies to combat a pathogen. Vaccine platforms such as mRNA vaccines (Pfizer/BioNTech BNT162b2, Moderna mRNA-1273) and a viral vector–based vaccine (AstraZeneca, Janssen Ad26.COV2.S) efficiently induce these functional immune cells upon administration in humans (1).

NVX-CoV2373 is a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine that received approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use in individuals aged 18 and above. It has been shown to be safe and effective in providing protection against severe COVID-19 (2). This vaccine applies recombinant spike protein trimers from the ancestral SARS-CoV-2 strain as assembled nanoparticles that are mixed with Matrix-M adjuvant to induce an immune response (Figure 1). Different from mRNA vaccines that require stringent cold-chain for deployment and storage, protein-based NVX-CoV2373 is stable at 2°C–8°C, making it manageable to distribute in regions where refrigeration is limited. Amid the emerging evidence on the safety and efficacy of the NVX-CoV2373 vaccine from experimental trials, little is known about the human immune response following NVX-CoV2373 vaccination. In this issue of the JCI, Moderbacher et al. set out to unravel this question by utilizing the samples from individuals in a phase I/IIa clinical trial who received 5 μg of NVX-CoV2373 protein together with Matrix-M adjuvant (3, 4).