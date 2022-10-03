NVX-CoV2373 vaccination induces functional SARS-CoV-2–specific CD4+ and CD8+ T cell responses

NVX-CoV2373 induces SARS-CoV-2–specific CD4+ T cells. Peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) from 27 volunteers immunized with 5 μg of NVX-CoV2373 on days 0 and 21, 5 volunteers immunized with 5 μg of NVX-CoV2373 on day 0 and placebo on day 21, and 4 recipients of placebo, were isolated from blood samples taken on days 0, 7, and 28. The 5 volunteers that received the placebo dose on day 21 were only included for analysis on days 0 and 7 in all analyses reported in this study. SARS-CoV-2 spike–specific CD4+ T cells were measured by activation-induced marker (AIM) assay (surface CD40L+ [sCD40L+] and OX40+; Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI160898DS1). On day 0, 16% of donors (5 of 32) had detectable SARS-CoV-2 spike–specific CD4+ T cells, detectable above the limit of quantitation (LOQ) for the assay, indicative of preexisting T cell memory (Figure 1, B and C). Notably, by day 7 after the first immunization, 50% of donors (16 of 32) had developed spike-specific CD4+ T cell responses (Figure 1, B and C). A majority of donors (81%, 22 of 27) exhibited high levels of SARS-CoV-2 spike–specific CD4+ T cells 7 days after the second immunization (28 days after the first immunization; Figure 1, B and C). There was no significant difference in the magnitude of the antigen-specific CD4+ T cell response when comparing 7 days after the first immunization with 7 days after the second immunization (Figure 1, B and C). However, the proportion of individuals mounting a detectable SARS-CoV-2 spike response after the second immunization was significantly increased relative to after the first immunization (Fisher’s exact test, P = 0.015). CD4+ T cell response results were comparable when using the OX40+4-1BB+ AIM assay (Supplemental Figure 1B), or when calculated by stimulation index (Supplemental Figure 1E). To verify that the spike T cell response was vaccine specific, a peptide megapool (MP) containing predicted SARS-CoV-2 class II epitopes spanning the entire SARS-CoV-2 proteome sans spike (hereafter referred to as “non-spike”), as well as a CMV MP containing class I and II epitopes, were run in parallel for a subset of donors. There were no significant differences in the CD4+ T cell response to non-spike or CMV MPs across the study time points, validating the NVX-CoV2373 vaccine spike–specific CD4+ T cell response detected (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D).

Figure 1 Spike-specific CD4+ T cells following NVX-CoV2373 vaccination. (A) Representative FACS plots of AIM+ (sCD40L+OX40+) CD4+ T cells on day 0 (D0), D7, and D28 after vaccination. (B and C) Spike-specific AIM+ CD4+ T cell responses in vaccinees (black dots) and placebo controls (gray dots). The same data are graphed as grouped (B) and paired comparisons (C). (D) Representative FACS plots of AIM+CXCR5+ CD4+ cTfh cells (blue dots are AIM+ CD4+ T cells overlaid on total CD4+ T cells in black). (E and F) Spike-specific AIM+ cTfh cell responses in vaccinees and placebo controls. The same data are graphed as grouped (E) and paired comparisons (F). Dotted line indicates limit of quantitation (LOQ) for the assay, and was calculated as the geometric mean of all sample DMSO wells multiplied by the geometric SD. Percentage responders are calculated as responses ≥ LOQ divided by the total samples in the group. Paired data were analyzed by Wilcoxon’s signed-rank test. Data shown as geometric mean ± geometric SD. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

Functionalities of NVX-CoV2373–induced CD4+ T cell responses were assessed by identifying spike-specific circulating follicular helper T (cTfh) cells and by intracellular cytokine staining (ICS) of spike-specific CD4+ T cells. Tfh cells are crucial for antibody responses following infection or vaccination. Similar to total AIM+ (sCD40L+OX40+) CD4+ T cells, AIM+ cTfh cells (CXCR5+AIM+ CD4+ T cells) were significantly increased relative to day 0 in 36% of vaccinees (12 of 32) 7 days after the first immunization and 44% (12 of 27) 7 days after the second immunization (Figure 1, D–F). There was no significant difference in the magnitude of spike-specific cTfh cells after the first compared to the second immunization, or the proportion of individuals that developed spike-specific cTfh cells (Figure 1, E and F; Fisher’s exact test, P = 0.61).

Cytokine production by NVX-CoV2373–induced spike-specific CD4+ T cells was assessed via ICS. Significant increases in spike-specific IFN-γ+, TNF-α+, and IL-2+ CD4+ T cells were observed 7 days after the first immunization (Figure 2, A–C). IFN-γ–, TNF-α–, and IL-2–secreting CD4+ T cell frequencies were further increased after the second immunization (Figure 2, A–C). IL-17A+, IL-4+, or IL-10+ spike-specific cells were not detected (Supplemental Figure 2, A–C). Spike-specific IFN-γ+ intracellular CD40L+ (iCD40L+) double-positive CD4+ T cells were significantly increased after both the first and second immunizations relative to baseline (Figure 2, D and E), consistent with the IFN-γ+ single gating (Figure 2A), and included the vast majority of the IFN-γ+ cells (Supplemental Figure 2A). The total cytokine+ CD4+ T cell response (sum of iCD40L+ cells expressing granzyme B [GzmB], IFN-γ, TNF-α, or IL-2) was significantly increased after the first and after the second immunization relative to baseline (Figure 2F). The overall cytokine profile was indicative of a Th1 response, appropriate for antiviral immunity. Polyfunctional CD4+ T cell cytokine responses were also induced by NVX-CoV2373 vaccination. The proportion of spike-specific CD4+ T cells exhibiting 2, 3, 4, or 5 functions (iCD40L, GzmB, IFN-γ, TNF-α, IL-2) was increased after the first and second immunization relative to baseline (Figure 2, G–I), and a larger proportion of spike-specific CD4+ T cells exhibited 3 to 5 functions 1 week after the second immunization (35%) relative to spike-specific CD4+ T cells after the first immunization (19%) (Figure 2J and Supplemental Figure 2F). SARS-CoV-2 non-spike IFN-γ+iCD40L+ CD4+ T cell frequencies remained unchanged after immunization, as expected (Supplemental Figure 2E).

Figure 2 Cytokine-producing spike-specific CD4+ T cell responses following NVX-CoV2373 vaccination. Proportion of (A) IFN-γ+, (B) TNF-α+, and (C) IL-2+ spike-specific CD4+ T cells detected following peptide stimulation. (D) Representative FACS plots and (E) proportion of IFN-γ+ intracellular CD40L+ (iCD40L+) responses in spike-specific CD4+ T cells on days 0, 7, and 28 after vaccination. (F) Proportion of spike-specific CD4+ T cells expressing iCD40L and producing IFN-γ, TNF-α, IL-2, or GzmB (“secreted-effector+”). Predominant multifunctional profiles of spike-specific CD4+ T cells with 1, 2, 3, 4, or 5 functions were analyzed on (G) day 0 (D0), (H) D7, and (I) D28 after vaccination. (J) Pie charts depicting the proportion of spike-specific CD4+ T cells exhibiting 2, 3, 4, or 5 functions on day 7 and day 28 after immunization. Functionality is defined as a cell expressing iCD40L and any combination of IFN-γ, TNF-α, IL-2, or GzmB. Dotted line indicates LOQ for the assay, and was calculated as the geometric mean of all sample DMSO wells multiplied by the geometric SD. Percentage responders was calculated as responses ≥ LOQ divided by the total samples in the group. Paired data were analyzed by Wilcoxon’s signed-rank test. Data shown as geometric mean ± geometric SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

cTfh cytokine responses were measured in a subset of donors and their cytokine profile largely mirrored the total CD4+ T cell response, with an increase in IFN-γ+, TNF-α+, and IL-2+ cTfh cells detectable 1 week after the second immunization and minimal expression of Th2 cytokines such as IL-4 (Supplemental Figure 2, G–J). Additionally, CD4+ T cell AIM and cytokine responses to the Omicron variant spike were comparable to ancestral SARS-2 spike recognition (Supplemental Figure 3, A–E). These results are consistent with a previous study from our group that showed CD4+ T cell epitope recognition was highly conserved across SARS-CoV-2 variants as opposed to neutralizing antibody responses (16). Together, these data suggest that the NVX-CoV2373 vaccine induces multifunctional spike-specific CD4+ T cells composed of classical Th1 T cells and cTfh cells necessary for supporting antiviral and antibody responses and recognition of diverse variants.

NVX-CoV2373 induces SARS-CoV-2–specific CD8+ T cells. Spike-specific CD8+ T cell responses following the first and second immunizations with the NVX-CoV2373 vaccine were tested by AIM and ICS assays (Figure 3A, Supplemental Figure 4A, and Supplemental Figure 5A). No donors had detectable CD8+ T cells by AIM at baseline (CD69+4-1BB+; Figure 3, A–C). Seven days after the first immunization, 9% of donors (3 of 32 donors) had a modest spike-specific CD8+ T cell response detected by AIM. One-week after the second immunization, 20% of donors had developed a spike-specific CD8+ T cell response (5 of 27 donors; Figure 3, A–C). Stimulation indices similarly showed significant NVX-CoV2373 vaccine–induced CD8+ T cell AIM+ responses after the first and second immunization (Supplemental Figure 4D). There was no significant difference in the amplitude of CD8+ T cell responses between post–first- and post–second-immunization time points (Figure 3C; Fisher’s exact test, P = 0.5), but the majority of donors who had developed CD8+ T cell responses 7 days after the first immunization retained these responses after the second immunization, and were joined by an additional cohort of CD8+ responders after the second dose. There was no difference in the CD8+ T cell frequency in response to SARS-CoV-2 non-spike or CMV MPs across all time points assessed, as expected (Supplemental Figure 4, B and C).

Figure 3 Spike-specific CD8+ T cells are induced following NVX-CoV2373 vaccination. (A) Representative FACS plots of AIM+ (CD69+4-1BB+) CD8+ T cells on day 0 (D0), D7, and D28 after vaccination. (B and C) Spike-specific AIM+ CD8+ T cells responses in vaccinees (black dots), placebo controls (gray dots), and convalescent COVID-19 donors (blue dots). (D) Representative FACS plots of IFN-γ responses in total spike-specific CD8+ T cells. IFN-γ+ (E), TNF-α+ (F), and IL-2+ (G) spike-specific CD8+ T cell responses in vaccinees, placebo controls, and convalescent COVID-19 controls. (H) Secreted-effector+ spike-specific CD8+ T cells (sum of CD8+ T cells expressing any combination of IFN-γ, TNF-α, IL-2, or GzmB, excluding GzmB single positives). (I) Pie charts depicting the proportion of spike-specific CD8+ T cells exhibiting 1, 2, 3, or 4 functions on day 7 and day 28 after immunization. Functionality was defined as a cell expressing any combination of IFN-γ, TNF-α, IL-2, or GzmB, excluding GzmB single positives. Dotted line indicates limit of sensitivity for the assay, and was calculated as the geometric mean of all sample DMSO wells multiplied by the geometric SD factor. Percentage responders was calculated as responses ≥ LOQ divided by the total samples in the group. Paired data were analyzed by Wilcoxon’s signed-rank test. Data shown as geometric mean ± geometric SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

SARS-CoV-2 spike–specific CD8+ T cell functionality was assessed via ICS. Spike-specific IFN-γ+ CD8+ T cells were detected in a small subset of donors after the first immunization (11%, 3 of 28 donors) and increased after the second immunization (26%, 6 of 23 donors; Figure 3, D and E). Similar increases in IFN-γ+ CD8+ T cells after the first and second immunizations were also observed when the data were plotted as stimulation index (Supplemental Figure 5B). TNF-α was modestly increased after the first (21% 6 of 28 donors), but not second immunization (Figure 3F). IL-2+ single-positive CD8+ T cells were not detected (Figure 3G). The total cytokine+ CD8+ T cell response (sum of CD8+ T cells expressing any combination of IFN-γ, TNF-α, IL-2, or GzmB, excluding GzmB single positives), was significantly increased after both the first and second immunizations relative to baseline (Figure 3H). Polyfunctional CD8+ T cell cytokine responses were also induced by NVX-CoV2373 vaccination. The proportion of spike-specific CD8+ T cells exhibiting 2, 3, or 4 functions (GzmB, IFN-γ, TNF-α, IL-2) was increased after the first and second immunization relative to baseline (Supplemental Figure 5, C–F). The proportion of spike-specific CD8+ T cells positive for 3 functions was increased after the second immunization (29%) relative to the first immunization (9%) (Figure 3I and Supplemental Figure 5F). In sum, spike-specific CD8+ T cell responses were induced in some individuals following NVX-CoV2373 vaccination, as measured by 2 experimental approaches.

Relationship between T cell and antibody responses following NVX-CoV2373 vaccination. Samples were analyzed for anti-spike IgG titers via ELISA and SARS-CoV-2 neutralization activity using both microneutralization and hACE2 binding inhibition assays (Supplemental Figure 6, A–C). Anti-spike IgG and neutralizing antibodies were induced following the first immunization and further enhanced upon the second immunization (Supplemental Figure 6, A–C). Spike-specific CD4+ T cells and antibody responses were assessed for relationships. Spike-specific (AIM+) CD4+ T cells did not significantly correlate with anti-spike IgG titers following the first immunization, but were significantly associated following the second immunization (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 6D). However, AIM+ CD4+ T cells were significantly associated with neutralizing antibodies after both the first and second immunization (Figure 4, A–C). Spike-specific cTfh cell frequencies did not measurably correlate with anti-spike IgG or neutralizing antibodies (Supplemental Figure 6, E–H). This was also true when examining CXCR3- and CCR6-expressing cTfh cells (Supplemental Figure 7, A–E), in contrast to associations between cTfh cell subsets and antibody responses observed after SARS-CoV-2 infection (17–19). AIM+ CD4+ T cell and AIM+ CD8+ T cell responses were significantly correlated at both 7 days after the first and 7 days after the second immunization (Figure 4, D and E). Together, these data demonstrate the ability of the NVX-CoV2373 vaccine to elicit antibody, CD4+ T cell, and CD8+ T cell responses against SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Figure 4 Association between T cell and antibody responses following NVX-CoV2373 vaccination. Correlation between day 7 SARS-CoV-2 spike–specific AIM+ CD4+ T cells and (A) day 21 microneutralization titers or (B) D28 SARS-CoV-2 spike–specific AIM+ CD4+ T cells and day 35 neutralization titers. Correlation between day 28 SARS-CoV-2 spike–specific AIM+ CD4+ T cells and (C) day 35 hACE2 binding inhibition or (D) day 35 spike IgG. Correlation between spike-specific AIM+ CD4+ cells and AIM+ CD8+ cells on (E) day 7 and (F) day 28. Data were analyzed by Spearman’s correlation.

Preexisting T cell immunity did not impact NVX-CoV2373 vaccine responses. Within the cohort, 10 donors had detectable SARS-CoV-2 spike–specific CD4+ T cell responses at baseline (Figure 5A). These donors self-reported no previous SARS-CoV-2 infection or vaccination and were recruited in a time frame when local SARS-CoV-2 seroprevalence was very low. Therefore, these were likely cross-reactive memory T cells, induced via infection with endemic coronaviruses or other infections. Whether such preexisting cross-reactive cells contribute to, detract from, or have no influence on COVID-19 vaccine responses was undetermined. Thus, we explored this topic in the cohort of NVX-CoV2373 vaccinees. Donors were separated into 2 groups based on the presence or absence of cross-reactive T cells at baseline (AIM+ CD4+ T cell response above the limit of detection [LOD] for the assay [0.02%]). There was no significant difference in the magnitude or frequency of the spike-specific (AIM+) CD4+ T cell response after the first or second immunization between donors with and without preexisting cross-reactive memory CD4+ T cells (Figure 5A). Similarly, we observed no significant differences between the magnitude of AIM+ cTfh CD4+ T cells or AIM+ CD8+ T cells based on preexisting cross-reactive memory CD4+ T cells (Figure 5, B and C). Individuals with cross-reactive AIM+ CD4+ T cells also did not exhibit any significant differences in the magnitude of spike-specific cytokine+ CD4+ or CD8+ T cells (Figure 5, D and E). These results were similar when we employed a more rigorous threshold for preexisting T cell immunity, assessing samples with an AIM+ CD4+ T cell response above the LOQ for the assay (0.067%) (Supplemental Figure 8, A–E). Therefore, individuals with cross-reactive memory CD4+ T cells do not appear to be more or less likely to make a stronger immune CD4+ T cell response following 2 doses of the NVX-CoV2373 vaccine, although this conclusion is based on limited data.