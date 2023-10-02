Rescue of alveolar wall liquid secretion blocks fatal lung injury due to influenza-staphylococcal coinfection

IAV lung infection blocks AWL secretion and induces alveolar liquid absorption. We used our established methods (27) to view live alveoli of intact, perfused mouse lungs by real-time confocal microscopy. Mice were untreated or intranasally instilled with IAV or SA at 24 hours and 4 hours, respectively, prior to lung excision for imaging. We determined epithelial viability by microinstillation of calcein dye into alveolar airspaces, then defined barrier function by addition of fluorophore-labeled dextran (20 kDa) to the lung perfusate solution. In IAV-infected lungs, cytosolic calcein fluorescence (Figure 1A) indicates that the alveolar epithelium was viable, and confinement of dextran fluorescence to microvessels of calcein-loaded alveoli (Figure 1, B and C) signals that barrier function was intact. Although the epithelium was also viable in SA-infected lungs (Figure 1D), dextran leak into airspaces (Figure 1, E and F) indicates that barrier dysfunction caused edema formation, aligning with our published data (27). We conclude that the alveolar epithelium retained viability and barrier function at 24 hours after IAV infection.

Figure 1 Alveolar epithelial viability and barrier function in live, intact, perfused lungs. (A–F) Confocal images show epithelial fluorescence of calcein (magenta) and intravascular (i.v.) fluorescence of tetramethylrhodamine-labeled dextran (20 kDa; 10 mg/mL; cyan) in live alveoli of intact, blood-perfused mouse lungs. Lungs were excised for imaging at 24 hours after intranasal (i.n.) IAV instillation (A–C) or 4 hours after intranasal SA instillation (D–F). Calcein-AM was microinstilled in alveoli by alveolar micropuncture, and dextran was added to the lung perfusate solution. Example dextran-filled airspaces are indicated by asterisks (E and F). Note that dextran fluorescence fills numerous alveolar airspaces (alv) in the SA-infected lung (E and F) but is absent from airspaces in the IAV-infected lung (B and C). Bacteria are not shown. Scale bars: 50 μm. Each set of images was replicated in lungs of 3 mice.

To visualize the AWL, we used an established approach (27, 31) in which we perfused the lungs with non-fluorescent blood-buffer solution, then micropunctured single alveoli under bright-field microscopy to instill alveolar airspaces with a 2-second microinfusion of fluorophore-labeled dextran (70 kDa) in aqueous solution. The microinfusion spread to airspaces of at least 20 neighboring alveoli, as evidenced by transient loss of optical discrimination between alveolar walls and airspaces. Return of optical discrimination occurred within seconds of each microinstillation, indicating that free fluid rapidly drained from alveoli and reestablished the air-filled alveolar lumens (35). In line with published findings from our group (31), confocal imaging revealed dextran fluorescence in airspaces as a juxtaepithelial layer that accumulated at alveolar niches (Figure 2A, arrowheads), curved regions of alveolar walls where septa converge (27). Airspace washout by alveolar microinfusion of non-fluorescent buffer abolished the dextran fluorescence (data not shown), indicating that dextran was restricted to airspaces and not taken up by the alveolar wall.

Figure 2 IAV lung infection disrupts AWL secretion in live alveoli. (A) Low-power (inset) and high-power confocal images show fluorescence of tetramethylrhodamine-conjugated (TRITC-conjugated) dextran (70 kDa; 10 mg/mL; yellow) in live alveoli (magenta) at 10 minutes after alveolar dextran microinstillation. Note that dextran formed a thin layer against alveolar walls and pooled in structural alveolar niches (arrowheads). CR, calcein red-orange; alv, alveolar airspace. Scale bars: 50 (inset) and 20 μm. Images replicated in 40 mice. (B–E) Confocal images (B–D) and group data (E) show time-dependent change of alveolar dextran fluorescence in airspaces of live alveoli in lungs excised from mice that were untreated (B–D), top row, and E, filled circles; n = 4 mice) or intranasally instilled with IAV at 24 hours before imaging (B–D, bottom row, and E, open circles; n = 4 mice). Fluorescence of alveolar walls is not shown. Group data (E) represent mean ± SEM. For each mouse, mean dextran fluorescence was quantified at each of the 3 indicated time points in an imaging field containing at least 30 lung alveoli. *P < 0.05 vs. closed circles by 2-tailed t test. Scale bars: 50 μm.

Calibration experiments in glass micropipettes showed that dextran fluorescence varied with dextran concentration (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI163402DS1) and was unchanged after repeated imaging (data not shown). However, dextran fluorescence decreased over time in alveolar airspaces of unchallenged lungs (Figure 2, B–D, top row, and Figure 2E, filled circles), confirming published findings (31) and indicating that the dextran was progressively diluted by addition of non-fluorescent liquid. To determine whether the dilution resulted from airspace accumulation of airway liquid, we inferred time-dependent change of airspace dextran volume from quantifications of dextran pool width at alveolar niches in high-power images at a specific distance below the pleura (Figure 3, A–E). Our findings confirm our group’s published data (31) and show that airspace and dextran pool widths were steady in alveoli of unchallenged lungs (Figure 3E, first and second bars, respectively), indicating that there was no inflow of liquid from the airways during the period of dextran fluorescence loss. Hence, we interpret that airspace dextran dilution resulted from alveolar liquid secretion, confirming reports (31) that the alveolar epithelium continuously secretes AWL into alveolar airspaces under baseline conditions.

Figure 3 IAV lung infection induces airspace liquid absorption in live alveoli. (A–E) Confocal images (A–D) and group data (E) show time-dependent change of fluorescence of microinstilled TRITC-conjugated dextran (70 kDa; 10 mg/mL; yellow) in the live alveolus (magenta) shown in Figure 2A. Imaged lungs were excised from mice that were untreated (“–”; shown in E only) or intranasally instilled with IAV (“+”; A–E) at 24 hours before excision. High-power confocal views (B–D) of the structural alveolar niche (A, arrow) demonstrate, in IAV-infected lungs, time-dependent decrease of dextran pool width (white dashed lines and text) but not airspace width (magenta dashed lines and text). For group data (E), circles indicate n and each represent 1 mouse in which widths were quantified at 10 random locations in an imaging field containing at least 30 alveoli. Bars represent mean ± SEM; *P < 0.05 as indicated by ANOVA with post hoc Tukey testing. CR, calcein red-orange; alv, alveolar airspace. Scale bars: 50 (A) and 15 (B) μm. (F–H) Group data quantify change of TRITC-dextran fluorescence in alveolar airspaces of live, intact lungs. Mice were untreated (F) or intranasally instilled with IAV (G and H) at 24 hours before lung excision for imaging. The alveolar epithelium was pretreated as indicated with alveolar microinstillation of HEPES-buffered solution (Buffer) or the indicated reagents dissolved in HEPES-buffered solution; then alveolar airspaces were microinstilled with dextran. Circles indicate n and each represent 1 mouse in which mean dextran fluorescence change was quantified in imaging fields of at least 30 alveoli. Note that dextran fluorescence increased in buffer-treated alveoli of IAV-infected lungs (G, first bar), suggesting that the dextran concentration increased over time. Bars represent mean ± SEM; *P < 0.05 as indicated by ANOVA with post hoc Tukey testing (F and G) or 2-tailed t test (H).

By contrast, time-dependent gain of airspace dextran fluorescence in alveoli of IAV-infected lungs (Figure 2, B–D, bottom row, and Figure 2E, open circles) indicates that dextran concentration progressively increased. At the same time, dextran pool width progressively decreased whereas airspace width was steady (Figure 3, A–D, white and magenta dashed lines, and Figure 3E, third and fourth bars), indicating that airspace liquid volume decreased during the period of dextran fluorescence gain. We interpret that IAV induced airspace liquid absorption. Equalization of airspace and microvascular dextran concentrations failed to abrogate the fluorescence gain (Supplemental Figure 2A), ruling out the possibility that the liquid absorption resulted from an osmotic gradient generated by our preparation. Persistence of the dextran fluorescence gain in lungs infected with IAV for 3 days (Supplemental Figure 2B) indicates that airspace liquid absorption was a sustained feature of IAV lung infection. Together, these findings show that IAV induced airspace liquid absorption in alveoli and suggest that it inhibited AWL secretion.

IAV disrupts alveolar liquid dynamics through effects on CFTR and ENaC function. To determine mechanisms, we repeated the dextran microinstillation experiments after alveolar epithelial exposure to pharmacologic activators and inhibitors of CFTR and ENaC, ion channels that respectively drive AWL secretion (31, 36) and lung liquid uptake (37, 38). First, we confirmed that baseline AWL secretion depends on alveolar epithelial CFTR function (31) by blocking airspace dextran fluorescence loss in untreated lungs with the CFTR inhibitor CFTRinh-172 (Figure 3F, middle bar). The ENaC inhibitor amiloride had no effect on dextran fluorescence loss (Figure 3F, right bar), confirming reports that ENaC function does not contribute to alveolar liquid dynamics under baseline conditions (31). By contrast, in IAV-infected lungs, amiloride abolished dextran fluorescence gain (Figure 3G, middle bar), indicating that ENaC activity drove IAV-induced airspace liquid absorption in alveoli. Restoration of dextran fluorescence loss in alveoli treated with the CFTR activator forskolin (Figure 3G, right bar) signaled that IAV blocked CFTR function to inhibit AWL secretion. Taking these findings together, we conclude that IAV lung infection had a dual effect on the alveolar epithelium characterized by ENaC activation and CFTR inhibition. The result was stimulation of airspace liquid absorption and loss of AWL secretion, leading to net liquid absorption in alveoli of IAV-infected lungs. Importantly, drug-induced activation of CFTR in the alveolar epithelium overcame the IAV effect to restore, hence “rescue,” AWL secretion in IAV-infected lungs.

Steady airspace dextran fluorescence in CFTR-inhibited alveoli of uninfected lungs (Figure 3F, middle bar) indicates that CFTR inhibition did not reveal or induce airspace liquid absorption under baseline conditions. These findings suggest that CFTR does not regulate ENaC function in the alveolar epithelium, though it may have a regulatory role in other epithelia (39). To determine the relationship between CFTR and ENaC function in IAV-infected lungs, we treated the alveolar epithelium with ivacaftor, a potentiator of human and murine CFTR (40), or ivacaftor and amiloride together. As expected, ivacaftor restored dextran fluorescence loss in IAV-infected lungs (Figure 3H, left bar), indicating that CFTR potentiation in the alveolar epithelium rescued AWL secretion. The ivacaftor-induced fluorescence loss was augmented by amiloride (Figure 3H, right bar), indicating that ENaC inhibition and CFTR potentiation had additive effects on the restoration of AWL secretion in IAV-infected lungs. These findings suggest that CFTR inhibition and ENaC activation occurred by separate mechanisms in IAV-infected lungs and support the notion that CFTR and ENaC function independently in the alveolar epithelium.

IAV-induced loss of AWL secretion results from alveolar CFTR dephosphorylation. Mechanisms of CFTR inhibition include protein degradation (32, 33) and dephosphorylation (41, 42). To define how IAV inhibited CFTR, we applied established methods of immunoblot quantification of total and dephosphorylated CFTR protein (41, 43–45) to whole-lung lysate. Immunoblots and band densitometry with and without actin normalization show that total lung CFTR protein content was equal in PBS- and IAV-instilled lungs at 24 hours after instillation (Figure 4, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 3A). However, density of the dephosphorylation-sensitive (41, 44) band was increased in lysate of IAV-instilled lungs, yielding an increased ratio of dephosphorylated CFTR to total CFTR band densities (Figure 4, A, C, and D, and Supplemental Figure 3, B and C). We interpret that lung content of dephosphorylated CFTR protein increased after IAV infection, whereas total CFTR protein content was unchanged. These findings indicate that IAV induced CFTR dephosphorylation in the lung within 24 hours of infection onset.

Figure 4 IAV lung infection causes CFTR dephosphorylation. (A–D) Lungs from mice intranasally instilled with IAV or PBS were excised at 24 hours after instillation and homogenized. Representative images (A) and group data of band densitometry (B–D) show immunoblot results using antibodies against total (clone A-3) and dephosphorylated (clone 570) CFTR protein as indicated. For group data (B–D), circles indicate n and each represent lungs of 1 mouse. Lanes were run on the same gel but were noncontiguous. *P < 0.05 by 2-tailed t test. (E–G) Mice were treated with (a) intranasal instillation of liposome-complexed plasmid DNA encoding the plasmid vector, A1440X mutant CFTR, or non-mutant CFTR; then (b) intranasal instillation of IAV at 24 hours. Lungs were excised at 48 hours after plasmid instillation for immunoblot (E and F) or imaging (G). In E and F, representative images (E) and group data of band densitometry (F) show immunoblot results using the indicated antibodies against total and dephosphorylated CFTR protein. Lanes were run on the same gel but were noncontiguous. Actin-probed membranes are not shown. In F and G, circles indicate n and each represent lungs of 1 mouse. In G, group data were derived by confocal imaging of live, intact, perfused mouse lungs and show change of TRITC-dextran fluorescence in alveolar airspaces after alveolar dextran microinstillation. Mean dextran fluorescence change was quantified in an imaging field of at least 30 alveoli. Bars represent mean ± SEM; *P < 0.05 by 1-tailed t test (F) or as indicated by ANOVA with post hoc Tukey testing (G).

To evaluate whether CFTR dephosphorylation mediated IAV-induced AWL inhibition, we quantified AWL secretion in lungs pretreated with plasmid DNA encoding mutant, dephosphorylation-resistant CFTR protein (41, 46). The A1440X mutant CFTR contains a stop mutation at residue 1440, causing deletion of the 40 C-terminal amino acids, including major phosphatase binding sites (41, 46). Thus, although the mutant CFTR retains cell surface expression and Cl– channel activity, it is dephosphorylated at a slow rate (41). After confirming the expected A1440X deletion by plasmid sequencing (data not shown), we transfected the alveolar epithelium with mutant CFTR or plasmid vector by intranasal instillation. We chose the intranasal route because our group has shown that intranasal plasmid instillation leads to plasmid expression in the alveolar epithelium (27, 47) and that the alveolar barrier blocks the trans-barrier spread of transfecting nucleotides (48, 49).

Our immunoblot findings show that alveolar epithelial transfection with mutant CFTR blocked CFTR dephosphorylation in IAV-infected lungs but had no effect on total CFTR protein in lungs that were either IAV-infected or uninfected (Figure 4, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 3, D–G). These findings indicate that mutant CFTR transfection functioned as expected to block IAV-induced CFTR dephosphorylation, but it did so without increasing total lung CFTR content, perhaps because of the known accelerated degradation of truncated CFTR mutants (50). Follow-up experiments using live lung imaging showed that mutant CFTR transfection induced airspace dextran fluorescence loss in alveoli of IAV-infected lungs (Figure 4G), indicating that alveolar epithelial expression of mutant CFTR protein disrupted the IAV effect to rescue AWL secretion. In control experiments, we transfected the alveolar epithelium with plasmid DNA encoding non-mutant CFTR, with the expectation that this transfection would fail to rescue AWL secretion. However, contrary to our expectation, non-mutant CFTR transfection also rescued AWL secretion in IAV-infected lungs (Figure 4G). Taking the imaging and immunoblot findings together, we interpret that IAV blocked AWL secretion by causing CFTR dephosphorylation in the alveolar epithelium. The IAV effect was disrupted by alveolar transfection with either mutant, dephosphorylation-resistant CFTR or non-mutant CFTR.

IAV-induced loss of AWL secretion causes alveolar retention of inhaled SA. Our published data show that alveolar CFTR inhibition blocks spontaneous clearance of SA from alveoli (27), raising the possibility that loss of AWL secretion promotes alveolar SA stabilization. To test this possibility, we quantified the effect of AWL inhibition on alveolar stability of GFP-labeled SA in stationary growth phase (SAGFP). We selected the stationary growth phase because it may reflect the state of SA inhaled from the nasal cavity (51), since bacteria in stationary-like growth phases are prone to surface detachment (52). High-power images show that alveolar microinstillation of SAGFP in alveoli pretreated with either buffer or CFTRinh-172 caused formation of SAGFP microaggregates at alveolar niches (Figure 5, A–C). The microaggregates were of equal size (Figure 5D) and incorporated equal numbers of SAGFP (Figure 5E, first and third bars), indicating that CFTR inhibition had no effect on microaggregate formation. Since microaggregate size (Figure 5D) exceeded the 6 μm tip opening diameter of the microinstillation pipettes, we rule out the possibility that the microaggregates formed prior to microinstillation. At 1 hour after microinstillation, we attempted to wash out the SAGFP microaggregates by vigorous airspace buffer microinjection. Whereas washout caused loss of microaggregate fluorescence in buffer-pretreated alveoli (Figure 5, B and C, top images, and Figure 5E, second bar), it failed to clear microaggregates from CFTR-inhibited alveoli (Figure 5, B and C, bottom images, and Figure 5E, fourth bar). Low-power images affirmed the high-power findings (Figure 5, F–H). These data indicate that microaggregates in buffer-pretreated alveoli were susceptible to washout and, therefore, unstable against alveolar walls. However, microaggregates in CFTR-inhibited alveoli were highly stable and resisted dislodgement. We interpret that CFTR inhibition in the alveolar epithelium promoted stabilization of SAGFP in alveoli. Thus, loss of alveolar epithelial CFTR function generated an alveolar microenvironment in which SAGFP rapidly shifted phenotype from unstable to stabilized.

Figure 5 Alveolar epithelial CFTR function protects against alveolar stabilization of SAGFP. (A–H) High-power confocal images (A–C) and associated group data (D and E) and low-power images (F and G) and associated group data (H) show SAGFP fluorescence in alveolar airspaces before and after alveolar washout. We pretreated alveoli with microinstillation of HEPES-buffered solution (Buffer) or CFTRinh-172 dissolved in HEPES-buffered solution, as indicated, then microinstilled alveolar airspaces with SAGFP. Alveoli were subjected to washout by vigorous alveolar microinstillation of buffer at 1 hour after SAGFP microinstillation. Arrowheads (B, C, F, and G) point out example SAGFP microaggregates (MA) that had complete loss of fluorescence in response to washout, hence were cleared from alveoli. In A, dashed squares indicate locations of images shown in B and C. In F and G, fluorescence of the alveolar epithelium is not shown, but dashed lines delineate example alveolar walls. Circles in D, E, and H indicate n. In D and E, circles each refer to one MA randomly selected before washout from 4 imaging fields of at least 30 alveoli. In H, circles were each generated by comparison of mean SAGFP fluorescence before and after washout in 1 imaging field of at least 30 alveoli. Bars represent mean ± SEM; *P < 0.05 by 2-tailed t test (D and H) or as indicated by ANOVA with post hoc Tukey testing (E). Scale bars: 20 (A), 8 (B), and 50 (F) μm.

Since IAV blocked alveolar epithelial CFTR function (Figure 3G), we considered that IAV might promote the stabilization of inhaled SAGFP in alveoli. To test this hypothesis, we used live lung imaging to view alveoli after 2 intranasal instillations in mice: IAV or PBS, then, 24 hours later, SAGFP. Within 1 hour of instillation in IAV-infected lungs, SAGFP formed microaggregates and small clusters in alveoli (Figure 6A). In line with our published findings (27), small clusters of non-microaggregated SAGFP were present on flat alveolar surfaces (Figure 6A, single arrow), and microaggregates were located at alveolar niches (Figure 6A, inset and double arrows). Microaggregates and small clusters formed with equal frequency (Figure 6B) and size (Figure 6C) in alveoli of mice pretreated with IAV or PBS, indicating that the micromechanical features of alveoli that determine bacterial group formation were preserved in IAV-infected lungs. To determine the time course of spontaneous bacterial clearance, we imaged SAGFP-containing alveoli at 1 and 3 hours after SAGFP instillation. Whereas most SAGFP groups in PBS-pretreated lungs had complete loss of alveolar fluorescence (Figure 6D, top row, arrowheads, and Figure 6E, left bar), indicating that the bacteria were spontaneously removed from alveoli, the rate of alveolar SAGFP fluorescence loss was markedly diminished in IAV-infected lungs (Figure 6D, bottom row, and Figure 6E, right bar), indicating that IAV caused failure of alveolar SAGFP clearance. Together, these findings show that while IAV had no effect on niche-based microaggregate formation by inhaled SAGFP, it blocked alveolar SAGFP clearance to promote SAGFP retention in alveoli.

Figure 6 IAV lung infection causes alveolar retention of inhaled SAGFP. Mice were pretreated with intranasal instillation of IAV or PBS as indicated, then intranasally instilled with SAGFP 24 hours later. For group data, circles indicate n and each represent 1 mouse. Bars represent mean ± SEM; *P < 0.05 as indicated by 2-tailed t test. (A–C) Low-power (inset) and high-power confocal images (A) show SAGFP fluorescence in live alveoli of intact, blood-perfused, IAV-infected mouse lungs, 1 hour after intranasal SAGFP instillation. Dashed lines delineate example alveolar walls (fluorescence not shown). Single and double arrows indicate SAGFP grouped as small clusters (SC) and microaggregates (MA), respectively. Group data show number (B) and size (C) of SCs and MAs in alveoli of lungs pretreated with PBS or IAV instillation. For B and C, SAGFP group number and size were quantified as means in at least 2 imaged fields of 30 alveoli each. Alv, example alveolar airspace. Scale bars: 50 (inset) and 10 μm. (D and E) Confocal images (D) show alveolar SAGFP fluorescence at 1 hour (left) and, in the same alveoli, at 3 hours (right) after SAGFP instillation. Arrowheads indicate example MAs that spontaneously lost all fluorescence, hence were cleared from alveoli. Group data (E) show the proportion of SAGFP MAs that maintained alveolar fluorescence, hence were retained in alveoli. For E, MAs were quantified as the mean proportion retained in at least 2 imaged fields of 30 alveoli each. Scale bars: 50 μm. (F) Content of viable SAGFP in lung homogenate at 3 hours after intranasal SAGFP instillation.

We considered that the retention might result from IAV-induced inhibition of SA killing (19, 20) or dissemination mechanisms. However, recovery of an equal number of viable SAGFP from whole-lung homogenate of IAV- and PBS-pretreated mice (Figure 6F) indicates that SA killing was not impaired in IAV-infected lungs. Moreover, absence of CD11b+ cells in alveolar airspaces at 24 hours after IAV instillation and 3 hours after SAGFP instillation (Supplemental Figure 4, A–E) rules out a role for neutrophils (53) — major effectors of SA killing — in the retention mechanism. To test whether the retention resulted from inhibition of SA dissemination, we quantified SAGFP at extrapulmonary sites at 3 hours after SAGFP instillation. Numbers of viable SAGFP in blood, spleen, and liver were equal in mice pretreated with IAV and PBS (Supplemental Figure 5, A–C) and, in aggregate, represented less than 0.01% of the SAGFP inoculum (Supplemental Figure 5D). These data indicate that inhibition of SA dissemination did not account for the retention. We interpret that failure of SA killing and dissemination were not mechanisms by which IAV caused alveolar SAGFP retention.

Alternatively, the retention could have resulted from IAV-induced loss of CFTR-dependent AWL secretion, leading to loss of the alveolus-to-airway liquid flow that normally displaces particles from alveoli (31). To determine whether the retention resulted from CFTR inhibition, we evaluated alveolar SAGFP retention in IAV-infected mice treated with the CFTR potentiator ivacaftor. We first affirmed that, like alveolar microinstillation of ivacaftor (Figure 3H), intraperitoneal injection of ivacaftor rescued AWL secretion in IAV-infected lungs (Figure 7A). These findings show that systemic ivacaftor administration restored CFTR function in alveoli. Next, we tested the effect of ivacaftor on alveolar retention of intranasally instilled SAGFP in IAV-infected lungs. Ivacaftor blocked the retention (Figure 7B), indicating that CFTR inhibition was central to the retention mechanism.

Figure 7 Systemic CFTR potentiation rescues AWL secretion and blocks alveolar SAGFP stabilization in IAV-infected mice. Group data quantify confocal images of live, intact, perfused lungs. Mice were given intranasal instillation of IAV, then, at 6 hours, intraperitoneal injection of vehicle (Veh) or ivacaftor (Ivac) as indicated. (A) Lungs were excised for imaging at 24 hours after IAV instillation, and alveoli were microinstilled with TRITC-labeled dextran. Data show change of dextran fluorescence in alveolar airspaces. (B) At 24 hours after IAV instillation, mice were intranasally instilled with SAGFP, then the lungs were immediately excised for imaging. Data show spontaneous change of SAGFP microaggregate (MA) fluorescence in alveolar airspaces from 1–3 hours after intranasal SAGFP instillation. Circles indicate n and each represent 1 mouse in which change of dextran (A) or SAGFP (B) fluorescence was quantified in imaging fields of at least 30 alveoli. Bars represent mean ± SEM; *P < 0.05 by 2-tailed t test.

Taking these findings together, we conclude that IAV-induced CFTR inhibition disrupted alveolar clearance of inhaled SAGFP, causing SAGFP to assume a stabilized phenotype against alveolar walls. CFTR-targeted rescue of AWL secretion disrupted the stabilization to block alveolar SAGFP retention and restore clearance of inhaled SAGFP from alveoli.

AWL rescue is protective in mouse models of IAV-SA coinfection. Our imaging findings show that IAV disrupted alveolar defense against inhaled SAGFP within hours of IAV lung infection. To determine the extent to which the imaging data correlate with mouse models of lung infection, we compared mortality, lung injury, and lung inflammation in mice infected with IAV, SAGFP, and IAV and SAGFP together. Mice were given 2 intranasal instillations, 24 hours apart (Figure 8A). Whereas mice instilled with IAV or SAGFP alone each survived at least 3 days after the second instillation, mice coinfected with IAV and SAGFP had nearly 50% mortality (Figure 8B), indicating that IAV augmented SAGFP pathogenesis when SAGFP was instilled 24 hours after IAV.

Figure 8 IAV augments the lung pathogenesis of SAGFP. Experimental design (A) for group data (B–E) indicates timing of intranasal instillations, survival (B) and breathing score (C) assessments, and BAL fluid collection for quantifications of total protein (D) and leukocytes (E). All mice were given a series of 2 instillations as indicated. Breathing scores (C) were imputed for non-surviving mice using their last observed value. Squares (C) and bars (D and E) indicate mean ± SEM; circles (D and E) indicate n and each represent data from 1 mouse; *P < 0.05 vs. black line by log rank (B) or 2-tailed t test (C) or as indicated by ANOVA with post hoc Tukey testing (D and E). BAL contents of protein (D) and leukocytes (E) were quantified using the same fluid specimens.

To determine mortality mechanisms, we assigned scores to the mice using an observational breathing score system (Supplemental Figure 6A) in which higher score correlated with higher bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL) fluid protein content (Supplemental Figure 6B), a marker of alveolar barrier dysfunction. Within hours of instillation, SAGFP induced breathing abnormalities in mice pretreated with PBS or IAV (Figure 8C). Whereas the breathing abnormalities resolved within 24 hours in mice infected with SAGFP alone (Figure 8C, black line), they persisted for days in coinfected mice (Figure 8C, magenta line). Mice infected with IAV alone had minimal breathing abnormalities during this period (Figure 8C, gold line). In line with the breathing scores, BAL protein content at 48 hours after SAGFP instillation was increased only in coinfected mice (Figure 8D), indicating that IAV augmented SAGFP-induced alveolar barrier dysfunction. By contrast, BAL leukocyte content was equal across groups (Figure 8E). Taking these findings together, we interpret that IAV augmented SAGFP-induced lung injury and mortality in a mouse model in which IAV instillation preceded SAGFP instillation by 24 hours.

We have shown previously that stabilization of inhaled SA in alveoli leads to SA-induced alveolar damage and fatal lung injury (27). We considered that, by restoring AWL secretion and blocking alveolar SA retention (Figure 7, A and B), AWL rescue therapy might protect against fatal SA-induced lung injury in IAV-infected mice. To test this possibility, we treated coinfected mice with systemic injection of vehicle or ivacaftor (Figure 9A). Whereas coinfected mice treated with vehicle had high mortality (Figure 9B, solid line), all coinfected mice treated with ivacaftor survived (Figure 9B, dashed line). These findings show that AWL rescue therapy protected against SAGFP-induced mortality in coinfected mice.

Figure 9 AWL rescue therapy protects against fatal IAV-SAGFP coinfection. (A–G) Experimental design (A) for group data shown in B–G shows timing of intranasal instillations, intraperitoneal injections, and procedures including mouse survival (B) and breathing score (C) assessments, lung excision for quantification of lung wet weight to body weight (LW/BW) ratio (D), BAL fluid collection for quantification of total protein (E) and leukocyte (F) content, and lung excision for SAGFP quantification (CFU; G). Note that 3 mice were untreated and are indicated in D (first bar). Breathing scores (C) were imputed for non-surviving mice using their last observed value. Squares (C) and bars (D–G) indicate mean ± SEM; circles (D–G) indicate n and each represent data from 1 mouse; *P < 0.05 vs. black line by log rank (B) or 2-tailed t test (C) or as indicated by 1- (D) or 2-tailed (E–G) t test. BAL contents of protein (E) and leukocytes (F) were quantified using the same fluid specimen.

Next, we defined the extent to which ivacaftor’s survival benefit stemmed from protection against SAGFP-induced lung injury. Compared with coinfected mice treated with vehicle, mice treated with ivacaftor had lower breathing score, lung wet weight to body weight ratio, BAL protein content, and blood-free extravascular lung water content after SAGFP instillation (Figure 9, C–E, and Supplemental Figure 7), indicating that AWL rescue therapy protected against SAGFP-induced lung injury in IAV-infected mice. To determine whether ivacaftor’s therapeutic benefit resulted from drug-induced leukocyte modulation (54) or SA killing (55), we quantified lung inflammation and SA burden (Figure 9A). Our findings show that ivacaftor had no effect on BAL leukocyte content or SAGFP counts in whole-lung homogenate, BAL fluid, blood, spleen, or liver at multiple time points after SAGFP instillation in IAV-infected mice (Figure 9, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 8, A–H), indicating that ivacaftor did not impact BAL-accessible lung inflammation, SA dissemination, or SA viability. In mice infected with IAV alone, equivalent survival, breathing score, BAL protein content, BAL leukocyte content, and lung IAV content between ivacaftor- and vehicle-treated groups (Figure 10, A–F) rule out the possibility that ivacaftor’s therapeutic effect in coinfected mice resulted from modulation of the primary IAV infection. Failure of ivacaftor to impact BAL protein or leukocyte content in mice infected with SAGFP alone (Supplemental Figure 9, A–C) indicates that prior infection with IAV was required for ivacaftor to exert a therapeutic effect in the time frame of our experiments. Taking these findings together, we interpret that ivacaftor decreased SAGFP-induced mortality after IAV infection by protecting against lung responses to IAV that promoted SAGFP-induced lung injury. We conclude that systemic CFTR potentiation increased survival in coinfected mice by rescuing AWL secretion after IAV infection, in turn protecting against the alveolar stabilization of inhaled SAGFP and mitigating SAGFP-induced lung injury.

Figure 10 AWL rescue therapy does not affect early outcomes of IAV lung infection. (A–F) Experimental design (A) for group data shown in B–F shows timing of intranasal instillations, intraperitoneal injections, and procedures including mouse survival (B) and breathing score (C) assessments, BAL fluid collection for quantification of total protein (D) and leukocyte (E) content, and lung excision for IAV quantification (PFU; F). Breathing scores (C) were imputed for non-surviving mice using their last observed value. Squares (C) and bars (D–F) indicate mean ± SEM; circles (D–F) indicate n and each represent data from 1 mouse; P values were calculated vs. black line by log rank (B) or 2-tailed t test (C) or as indicated by 2-tailed t test (D–F). BAL contents of protein (D) and leukocytes (E) were quantified using the same BAL fluid specimen.

It is not known whether CFTR dephosphorylation determines the pathogenicity of SA coinfection with IAV. To address this question, we pretreated mice with intranasal instillation of mutant, dephosphorylation-resistant CFTR plasmid, non-mutant CFTR plasmid, or plasmid vector. The pretreatment was followed by intranasal instillations of IAV, then SAGFP (Figure 11A). Whereas vector-treated mice had high mortality (Figure 11B, magenta line), mice transfected with mutant CFTR had reduced mortality and breathing scores (Figure 11, B and C). Mice transfected with non-mutant CFTR also had reduced mortality and breathing scores (Figure 11, B and C). Together with the immunoblot and imaging data (Figure 4, E–G), these findings show that alveolar epithelial expression of mutant, dephosphorylation-resistant (41, 46) CFTR protein or non-mutant CFTR protein each rescued AWL secretion and protected against SAGFP-induced mortality in IAV-infected mice. We conclude that IAV-induced CFTR dephosphorylation in the alveolar epithelium was central to the lung pathogenesis of IAV-SAGFP coinfection.