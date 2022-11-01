R-spondin 3 governs secretory differentiation in the gastric oxyntic glands

In this issue of the JCI, Fischer et al. (5) report on the role of RSPO3 in the corpus glands under normal homeostasis and following injury, which they undertook by modulating its expression in transgenic mouse lines. They found that overexpression of RSPO3 increased glandular height and the numbers of parietal cells and chief cells, but decreased the number of surface pit cells, while KO of Rspo3 led to the opposite effects. In Rspo3-KO mice, GSII+ mucous neck cells were instead increased, consistent with impaired differentiation toward the chief cell lineage. Surprisingly, KO of Rspo3 did not impair epithelial proliferation around the isthmus in normal homeostasis. Therefore, under normal conditions, the primary function of RSPO3 appears to be the regulation of corpus differentiation, modulating pit versus secretory cell fate, rather than stimulating proliferation (Figure 1) (5).

Figure 1 RSPO3 modulates secretory differentiation in the oxyntic glands. Stem cells residing at the corpus isthmus supply daughter cells bidirectionally. Surface pit cells are supplied upwards from the isthmus, while other cell types, including mucous neck, chief, and parietal cells, are supplied downwards. Under normal homeostasis, stromal myofibroblasts secrete RSPO3 and regulate cellular differentiation from isthmus stem cells, presumably via the Lgr4 receptor. Thus, RSPO3 overexpression leads to an increase in chief and parietal cells and a decrease in surface pit cells. Loss of chief cells, induced by acute mucosal injury or genetic ablation, triggers upregulation of RSPO3 in myofibroblasts. In the regenerative state, upregulated RSPO3 activates stem cells, induces their proliferation and expansion, and promotes secretory differentiation to restore the depleted cell lineages (i.e., chief and parietal cells).

In contrast, following acute stomach injury resulting from high-dose tamoxifen (HDT) or genetic ablation of chief cells using diphtheria toxin (DT) in Lgr5-DTR mice, depletion of RSPO3 was found to inhibit mucosal proliferation and regeneration, leading to delayed recovery of the chief cell population (5). It has previously been shown that both chief cells and parietal cells are decreased by HDT-induced gastric injury and that HDT- or DT-mediated chief cell ablation results in a marked expansion of proliferating neck progenitors during regeneration (4, 6). Importantly, the authors showed that loss of chief cells following acute injury appears to be the main trigger leading to RSPO3 upregulation. In addition, they demonstrated that regeneration of chief cells occurred independently of Lgr5+ chief cells, presumably from corpus progenitors, as shown previously (4, 6). RSPO3 upregulation following injury resulted in marked corpus proliferation primarily in the isthmus and subsequent recovery of the chief cell compartment; however, in mice deficient in RSPO3, fewer chief cells were generated and the gland base comprised primarily GSII+ mucous neck cells, suggesting that RSPO3 is critical for chief cell regeneration derived from neck progenitors (Figure 1).